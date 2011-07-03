Ponzi escapes in sprint to win for Liquigas
Mezgec, Furdi make up podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas
|4:14:57
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|3
|Blaž Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Type 1
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'angelo & Antenucci
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas
|0:00:19
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|8
|Tomáš Danacík (Cze) Psk
|9
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana
|0:00:56
|10
|Vlado Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|11
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|13
|Klement Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
|14
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|15
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Wit
|16
|Róbert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencín
|17
|Aldo Ino Ilešic (Slo) Type 1
|18
|Žolt Dér (Srb)
|19
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
|20
|Diego Tamayo (Col) Wit
|21
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas
|22
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas
|23
|Roman Gredler (Aut) Union - Raiffeisen
|24
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan
|25
|Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika
|26
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Seker
|27
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
|28
|Dimitri Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|0:01:30
|29
|Pavol Polievka (Svk)
|30
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|31
|Marko Stankovic (Srb)
|32
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|33
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci
|34
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
|35
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Wit
|36
|Henry Frusto (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:45
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|0:01:53
|38
|Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
|39
|Nejc Bešter (Slo) Sava
|40
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci
|41
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas
|43
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas
|44
|Ivan Sever (Cro)
|45
|Simone Campagnari (Ita)
|46
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels
|47
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Meridiana
|48
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|49
|Gábor Fejes (Hun)
|50
|Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|51
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels
|52
|Jure Berk (Slo) Radenska
|53
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Andrej Rajšp (Slo) Radenska
|55
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas
|56
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas
|57
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas
|58
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
|59
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|60
|Blaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|61
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor
|0:02:18
|62
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan
|0:02:26
|63
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|0:02:37
|64
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Union - Raiffeisen
|0:02:44
|65
|Primož Šegina (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:58
|66
|Martin Slotta (Svk)
|0:03:12
|67
|David Dvorský (Cze) Psk
|0:03:44
|68
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Psk
|69
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Wit
|0:03:56
