Ponzi escapes in sprint to win for Liquigas

Mezgec, Furdi make up podium

Image 1 of 4

Simone Ponzi (Liquigas) victorious in the 2011 GP Kranj

(Image credit: Mario Sterpin)
Image 2 of 4

Simone Ponzi (Liquigas) victorious in the 2011 GP Kranj

(Image credit: Mario Sterpin)
Image 3 of 4

44th GP Kranj podium: (left to right) Luka Mezgec (Sava), Simone Ponzi (Liquigas), and Blaž Furdi (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Mario Sterpin)
Image 4 of 4

44th GP Kranj podium: (left to right) Luka Mezgec (Sava), Simone Ponzi (Liquigas), and Blaž Furdi (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Mario Sterpin)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas4:14:57
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
3Blaž Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Type 1
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'angelo & Antenucci
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas0:00:19
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
8Tomáš Danacík (Cze) Psk
9Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana0:00:56
10Vlado Kerkez (Slo) Sava
11Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
13Klement Štimulak (Slo) Radenska
14Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
15Fausto Fognini (Ita) Wit
16Róbert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencín
17Aldo Ino Ilešic (Slo) Type 1
18Žolt Dér (Srb)
19Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor
20Diego Tamayo (Col) Wit
21Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas
22Péter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas
23Roman Gredler (Aut) Union - Raiffeisen
24Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan
25Deni Banicek (Cro) Loborika
26Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Seker
27Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
28Dimitri Ignatiev (Rus) Itera - Katyusha0:01:30
29Pavol Polievka (Svk)
30Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
31Marko Stankovic (Srb)
32Roberto Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
33Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci
34Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska
35Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Wit
36Henry Frusto (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci0:01:45
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha0:01:53
38Mark Džamastagic (Slo) Sava
39Nejc Bešter (Slo) Sava
40Manuel Fedele (Ita) D'angelo & Antenucci
41Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas
43Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas
44Ivan Sever (Cro)
45Simone Campagnari (Ita)
46Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels
47Darko Blaževic (Cro) Meridiana
48Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
49Gábor Fejes (Hun)
50Tomaž Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
51Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels
52Jure Berk (Slo) Radenska
53Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Andrej Rajšp (Slo) Radenska
55Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas
56Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas
57Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas
58Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katyusha
59Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
60Blaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
61Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor0:02:18
62Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan0:02:26
63Darko Krivanj (Cro)0:02:37
64Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Union - Raiffeisen0:02:44
65Primož Šegina (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:58
66Martin Slotta (Svk)0:03:12
67David Dvorský (Cze) Psk0:03:44
68Jakub Vecera (Cze) Psk
69Aristide Ratti (Ita) Wit0:03:56

