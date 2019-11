Michael Albasini of HTC-Highroad, riding for the Swiss national team, won the GP Kanton Aargau. He outsprinted Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) and Stefan Schumacher (Miche). It was Albasini's second win of the season, with his stage victory in the Tour of Bayern coming only nine days ago.

Those three, along with Julien Loubet (AG2R), Davide Rebellin (Miche) and Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) got away from the field shortly before the finish. Antomarchi attacked on the final climb of the final lap, with Rebellin the first to follow him. The other four riders joined them and sprinted for the win some seven seconds head of the peloton.

The race consisted of 15 laps of a difficult 12.1km course. David Rösch of Atlas Personal and Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (AG2R) were in an escape group which was caught with 25 km to go.

Full Results