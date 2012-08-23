Trending

GP Industria & Artigianato - Carnaghese past winners

1995-2011

2011Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini
2010Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
2009Francesco Ginanni (Serramenti)
2008Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Diquigiovanni - Androni
2007Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
2006Felix Cardenas (Col) Barloworld
2005Simon Gerrans (Aus) Ag2r Prevoyance
2004Christian Murro (Ita) Teram Miche
2003Michele Gobbi (Ita) De Nardi-Colpack
2002Paolo Bossoni (Ita) Tacconi Sport-Emmegi
2001Rafael Nuritdinov (Uzb)
2000Denis Lunghi (Ita)
1999Mirko Puglioli (Ita)
1998Gian-Paolo Mondini (Ita)
1997Francesco Secchiari (Ita)
1996Oscar Pozzi (Ita) Amateur
1995Giuseppe Tartaggia (Ita) Amateur

