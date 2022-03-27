Ulissi wins GP Industria & Artigianato

By published

Italian sprints to first win of season on home soil

GP Industria & Artigianto Larciano 2022 - 44th Edition - Larciano - Larciano 192 km - 27/03/2022 - Diego Ulissi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
Diego Ulissi scores first win of season in Tuscan race (Image credit: Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took the win at Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato outsprinting Alessandro Fedeli (Italy) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line in Larciano. 

It was the Italian veteran’s first win this season, and also a long delay in a return to the top step of the podium since last July when he won stage 4 of Settiman Ciclistica Italiana. The win marks 22nd of the season for UAE Team Emirates.

“It feels amazing to take my first win of the season and to do it here in front of a home crowd is even more special,” Ulissi said in a team statement.

“My teammates played a great role and really worked hard for me so hats off to them. We are working really well together in this group and the results are showing on the road.

“I’ll take a short break now and build up to the next block of racing. With really high motivation after the victory today.”

A reduced group of 15 riders set the pace on the fourth and final finishing circuit, that included a repeated ascent of the Fornello. Ulissi was aided by teammate Marc Hirschi in the final loop and held on for the victory in the 44th edition of the Tuscany race. 

Fedeli was part of a national team invited to race, as he had been part of the banned GazProm-RusVelo team. It was the second runner-up finish for the Italian this year, as he was on the podium on stage 3 of Tour of Antalya and finished second in the overall.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:31:10
2Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
8Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
10Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic
11Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:08
15Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:01:12
16Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 0:01:25
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Paul Double (GBr) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM 0:01:31
19Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:36
20Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:13
21Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:48
22Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
23Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:49
24Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:51
25Jefferson Cepeda (Eca) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 0:02:58
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health 0:04:08
27Nicola Conci (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:18
28Chad Haga (USA) Human Powered Health 0:07:43
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:47
30Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
31Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
32Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:09:57
33Stefano Gandin (Ita) Team Corratec 0:10:03
34Ben King (USA) Human Powered Health
35Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
37Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
38Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
40Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
41Maximilian Stedman (GBr) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
42Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
44Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:10:07
45Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:10
46Michael Zecchin (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
47Gil Gelders (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB Development Team 0:10:33
48Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:39
49Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
50Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
51Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
52Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
53Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
54Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:25
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFMatthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFFrederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFCian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEmils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAndres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJoel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFJay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFFilippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFOmar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFAlessio Nieri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFAlessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFTom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFJohan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFGabriele Benedetti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNFJuan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
DNFDavid Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFAlejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
DNFStephen Bassett (USA) Human Powered Health
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
DNFGiovanni Carboni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFPietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
DNFAndrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
DNFNicola Rossi (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
DNFMatteo Freddi (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
DNFMichael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
DNFCarloalberto Giordani (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
DNFLorenzo Gobbo (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
DNFAlessandro Motta (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
DNFMattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera
DNFEttore Pozza (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
DNFDavide Vignato (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
DNFVojislav Peric (Ukr) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
DNFGianmarco Carpene (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
DNFSamuele Disconzi (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
DNFGergely Szarka (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
DNFNicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
DNFJozsef-Attila Malnasi (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
DNFPaul Wright (NZl) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
DNFEdoardo Martinelli (Ita) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
DNFGuido Draghi (Ita) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
DNFDaan Hoeks (Ned) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
DNFConnor Sens (Aus) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
DNFLuca Marziale (Ita) Team Corratec
DNFJose Pitti (Pan) Team Corratec
DNFMatteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec
DNFLorenzo Iacchi (Ita) Team Corratec
DNFGiulio Masotto (Ita) Team Corratec
DNFManuel Zobrist (Ita) Team Corratec
DNFGhebrehiwet Birhane (Eri) Team Qhubeka
DNFAlessandro Iacchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka
DNFEfrem Araya (Eri) Team Qhubeka
DNFRaffaele Mosca (Ita) Team Qhubeka
DNFGiovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
DNFChristian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
DNFFrancesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
DNFRiccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
DNFLuca Tornaboni (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
DNSMarco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNSJordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNSLorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSMichael Vanni (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
DNSDavide Finatti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews