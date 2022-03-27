Ulissi wins GP Industria & Artigianato
By Jackie Tyson published
Italian sprints to first win of season on home soil
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took the win at Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato outsprinting Alessandro Fedeli (Italy) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line in Larciano.
It was the Italian veteran’s first win this season, and also a long delay in a return to the top step of the podium since last July when he won stage 4 of Settiman Ciclistica Italiana. The win marks 22nd of the season for UAE Team Emirates.
“It feels amazing to take my first win of the season and to do it here in front of a home crowd is even more special,” Ulissi said in a team statement.
“My teammates played a great role and really worked hard for me so hats off to them. We are working really well together in this group and the results are showing on the road.
“I’ll take a short break now and build up to the next block of racing. With really high motivation after the victory today.”
A reduced group of 15 riders set the pace on the fourth and final finishing circuit, that included a repeated ascent of the Fornello. Ulissi was aided by teammate Marc Hirschi in the final loop and held on for the victory in the 44th edition of the Tuscany race.
Fedeli was part of a national team invited to race, as he had been part of the banned GazProm-RusVelo team. It was the second runner-up finish for the Italian this year, as he was on the podium on stage 3 of Tour of Antalya and finished second in the overall.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:31:10
|2
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic
|11
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:08
|15
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:01:12
|16
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Paul Double (GBr) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|0:01:31
|19
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:36
|20
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|21
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:48
|22
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
|23
|Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:49
|24
|Sergio Garcia Gonzalez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|25
|Jefferson Cepeda (Eca) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:58
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health
|0:04:08
|27
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:18
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Human Powered Health
|0:07:43
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:47
|30
|Juan Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|31
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|32
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:57
|33
|Stefano Gandin (Ita) Team Corratec
|0:10:03
|34
|Ben King (USA) Human Powered Health
|35
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|37
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|40
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|41
|Maximilian Stedman (GBr) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|42
|Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|44
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10:07
|45
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|46
|Michael Zecchin (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|47
|Gil Gelders (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB Development Team
|0:10:33
|48
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:39
|49
|Andrea Piras (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|50
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|51
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|52
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|53
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:25
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Alessio Nieri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Gabriele Benedetti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|David Martin Romero (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Pietro Aimonetto (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|DNF
|Andrea Biancalani (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|DNF
|Nicola Rossi (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|DNF
|Matteo Freddi (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|DNF
|Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|DNF
|Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|DNF
|Lorenzo Gobbo (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|DNF
|Alessandro Motta (Ita) Biesse-Carrera
|DNF
|Mattias Nordal (Den) Biesse-Carrera
|DNF
|Ettore Pozza (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|DNF
|Davide Vignato (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|DNF
|Vojislav Peric (Ukr) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|DNF
|Gianmarco Carpene (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|DNF
|Samuele Disconzi (Ita) General Store-Essegibi-f.lli Curia
|DNF
|Gergely Szarka (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|DNF
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|DNF
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|DNF
|Jozsef-Attila Malnasi (Rom) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|DNF
|Paul Wright (NZl) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|DNF
|Edoardo Martinelli (Ita) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|DNF
|Guido Draghi (Ita) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|DNF
|Daan Hoeks (Ned) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|DNF
|Connor Sens (Aus) MG.K Vis Colors for Peace VPM
|DNF
|Luca Marziale (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Jose Pitti (Pan) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Matteo Amella (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Lorenzo Iacchi (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Manuel Zobrist (Ita) Team Corratec
|DNF
|Ghebrehiwet Birhane (Eri) Team Qhubeka
|DNF
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka
|DNF
|Efrem Araya (Eri) Team Qhubeka
|DNF
|Raffaele Mosca (Ita) Team Qhubeka
|DNF
|Giovanni Bortoluzzi (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|DNF
|Christian Danilo Pase (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|DNF
|Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|DNF
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|DNF
|Luca Tornaboni (Ita) Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek
|DNS
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNS
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNS
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Michael Vanni (Ita) Beltrami TSA Tre Colli
|DNS
|Davide Finatti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
-
