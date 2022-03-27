Ulissi wins GP Industria & Artigianato

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took the win at Gran Premio Industria & Artigianato outsprinting Alessandro Fedeli (Italy) and Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line in Larciano.

It was the Italian veteran’s first win this season, and also a long delay in a return to the top step of the podium since last July when he won stage 4 of Settiman Ciclistica Italiana. The win marks 22nd of the season for UAE Team Emirates.

“It feels amazing to take my first win of the season and to do it here in front of a home crowd is even more special,” Ulissi said in a team statement.

“My teammates played a great role and really worked hard for me so hats off to them. We are working really well together in this group and the results are showing on the road.

“I’ll take a short break now and build up to the next block of racing. With really high motivation after the victory today.”

A reduced group of 15 riders set the pace on the fourth and final finishing circuit, that included a repeated ascent of the Fornello. Ulissi was aided by teammate Marc Hirschi in the final loop and held on for the victory in the 44th edition of the Tuscany race.

Fedeli was part of a national team invited to race, as he had been part of the banned GazProm-RusVelo team. It was the second runner-up finish for the Italian this year, as he was on the podium on stage 3 of Tour of Antalya and finished second in the overall.