Pozzato prevails at GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano

Italian notches first victory of 2012

Image 1 of 12

Do you think Filippo Pozzato's happy about his victory?

Do you think Filippo Pozzato's happy about his victory?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano podium (l-r): Fabio Taborre, 2nd; Filippo Pozzato, 1st; Kristijan Durasek, 3rd

GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano podium (l-r): Fabio Taborre, 2nd; Filippo Pozzato, 1st; Kristijan Durasek, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Race winner Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia teammate Matteo Rabottin.

Race winner Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia teammate Matteo Rabottin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

It's a champagne party on the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano podium.

It's a champagne party on the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Podium (l-r): Fabio Taborre, 2nd; Filippo Pozzato, 1st; Kristijan Durasek, 3rd

Podium (l-r): Fabio Taborre, 2nd; Filippo Pozzato, 1st; Kristijan Durasek, 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by former pro Alfredo Martini.

Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by former pro Alfredo Martini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano champion Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano champion Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

A happy Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium.

A happy Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Race winner Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Race winner Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) celebrates his victory at the Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) celebrates his victory at the Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) won his first race of the season at the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano.

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) won his first race of the season at the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Filippo Pozzato congratulated by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia assistant sports director Luca Scinto.

Filippo Pozzato congratulated by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia assistant sports director Luca Scinto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:50:23
2Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:20
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:24
12Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
13Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
16Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:55
17Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
18Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
19Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
20Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named0:03:01
21Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:14
22Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named

