Pozzato prevails at GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano
Italian notches first victory of 2012
|1
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:50:23
|2
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:24
|12
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|13
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|16
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:55
|17
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|18
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
|0:03:01
|21
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:14
|22
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
