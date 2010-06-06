Trending

Vandewalle wins GP des Kantons Aargau

Belgian beats Sella and Haussler to take first pro win

Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen) rides in the early escape.

(Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)

Kristof Vandewalle of Topsport Vlaanderen won the GP des Kantons Aargau in Gippingen, Switzerland, Sunday, taking his first win as a professional after some promising placings this spring. The Belgian won the six-rider sprint leading, with second place going to Emanuele Sella (CarmioOro-NGC) and third to Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam).

The group formed on the last of 16 laps of a 12.1 kilometre long circuit course, with each lap containing a 180-metre climb.

“With temperatures of 30° Celsius, it was a super hard race,” said Topsport Vlaanderen manager Jean-Pierre Heynderickx.

The race was marked by multiple attacks but none was successful until the sextet broke away on the final climb. Vandewalle opened his sprint with 300 meters to go “and flew away from the last attackers for his first victory as a pro,” his team said proudly.

Only 65 riders finished the race. Among those who did not finish was Alessandro Ballan, of BMC Racing Team. It was his first race back after the team placed him on inactive status, due to his possible involvement in a doping investigation in Italy.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewallle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:52:54
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
3Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2r la Mondiale
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
7Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:00:26
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:48
9Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro-NGC
11Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
12Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:24
13Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC0:01:37
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
16Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
17Jose Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur0:01:46
18Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:40
19Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC0:05:41
20Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
21Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
22Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
23Pirmin Lang (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
24Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
25Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
27Roman Andres (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
28Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
30Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
32Marcel Aregger (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
33David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
35Peter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
37Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Tomasz Marchzynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Daniel Henggeler (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
40Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Elias Schmäh (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
42Manuel Clavente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
43Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
44Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
45Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
48Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
49Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
51Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
52Stephane Rosetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r la Mondiale
55Sergio Carrasco Carcia (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro-NGC
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
59José Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2r la Mondiale
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
64Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
65Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:08:11

