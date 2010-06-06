Vandewalle wins GP des Kantons Aargau
Belgian beats Sella and Haussler to take first pro win
Kristof Vandewalle of Topsport Vlaanderen won the GP des Kantons Aargau in Gippingen, Switzerland, Sunday, taking his first win as a professional after some promising placings this spring. The Belgian won the six-rider sprint leading, with second place going to Emanuele Sella (CarmioOro-NGC) and third to Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam).
The group formed on the last of 16 laps of a 12.1 kilometre long circuit course, with each lap containing a 180-metre climb.
“With temperatures of 30° Celsius, it was a super hard race,” said Topsport Vlaanderen manager Jean-Pierre Heynderickx.
The race was marked by multiple attacks but none was successful until the sextet broke away on the final climb. Vandewalle opened his sprint with 300 meters to go “and flew away from the last attackers for his first victory as a pro,” his team said proudly.
Only 65 riders finished the race. Among those who did not finish was Alessandro Ballan, of BMC Racing Team. It was his first race back after the team placed him on inactive status, due to his possible involvement in a doping investigation in Italy.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewallle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:52:54
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2r la Mondiale
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:26
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:48
|9
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro-NGC
|11
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:24
|13
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
|0:01:37
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|16
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|17
|Jose Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
|0:01:46
|18
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:40
|19
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
|0:05:41
|20
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|21
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
|22
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|23
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
|24
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|25
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|27
|Roman Andres (Swi) Equipe Nationale Suisse
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
|30
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|32
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
|33
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|35
|Peter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
|37
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Tomasz Marchzynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
|40
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) PRICE - Custom Bikes
|42
|Manuel Clavente Corpas (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|44
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
|48
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
|49
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
|51
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|52
|Stephane Rosetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro-NGC
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r la Mondiale
|55
|Sergio Carrasco Carcia (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro-NGC
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|59
|José Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2r la Mondiale
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocatolli - Serramenti PVC
|63
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|64
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|65
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:11
