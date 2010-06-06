Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen) rides in the early escape. (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)

Kristof Vandewalle of Topsport Vlaanderen won the GP des Kantons Aargau in Gippingen, Switzerland, Sunday, taking his first win as a professional after some promising placings this spring. The Belgian won the six-rider sprint leading, with second place going to Emanuele Sella (CarmioOro-NGC) and third to Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam).

The group formed on the last of 16 laps of a 12.1 kilometre long circuit course, with each lap containing a 180-metre climb.

“With temperatures of 30° Celsius, it was a super hard race,” said Topsport Vlaanderen manager Jean-Pierre Heynderickx.

The race was marked by multiple attacks but none was successful until the sextet broke away on the final climb. Vandewalle opened his sprint with 300 meters to go “and flew away from the last attackers for his first victory as a pro,” his team said proudly.

Only 65 riders finished the race. Among those who did not finish was Alessandro Ballan, of BMC Racing Team. It was his first race back after the team placed him on inactive status, due to his possible involvement in a doping investigation in Italy.

Full Results