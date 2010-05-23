Haussler caught drink driving

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) was involved in a car accident on Saturday night. There were no injuries reported but the rider was questioned by police and tests concluded that his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit.

The accident occurred as Haussler made his way home after a party in Freiburg on Saturday night.

“I want to apologize to my teammates and the entire Cervélo TestTeam and in particular to our fans and partners,” said the 26-year-old Haussler. “I was extremely disappointed about my early return from the Tour of California because of my knee problems and needed a diversion. That said, there is no excuse for my behaviour. It was irresponsible and unprofessional and I deeply regret my actions.”

Haussler had been racing at the Amgen Tour of California this past week, but returned home Thursday to have his knee checked at the Crossklinik in Basel as a precaution, after two crashes during that race.

He has already endured a difficult season and missed the Spring Classics due to a knee injury. It is unclear as yet whether this latest episode will affect his chances of riding in the Tour de France.



