Haussler back to racing

Heinrich Haussler (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Heinrich Haussler of the Cervélo TestTeam will be back racing this week-end after continuing knee problems this first part of the season and a recent car crash due to excessive drinking.

The Australian-German is currently training at altitude in the Swiss ski station of St. Moritz, where he will stay until shortly before the Tour de Suisse, starting June 12. However, Haussler feels up to racing again, and has decided to participate in the GP Kanton Aargau in Gippingen this weekend.

"I don't feel any pressure and no pain at all in my knee, and think that I can now race again," the 26-year-old said on his personal website.

Moreover, he once again apologized for his recent misbehaviour, which he called "irresponsible and unprofessional". Indeed, Haussler has admitted that he has had problems with excessive alcohol consumption in the past, and said the reason for his success in 2009 was a "serious" lifestyle and complete commitment to his profession.

The Cervélo rider trained hard over the winter, but then lost out on the first part of the 2010 season because of a crash at the Volta ao Algarve, which resulted in pains in his left knee later diagnised as a torn ligament. The injury did not heal properly and made Haussler drop out of many races as well as cancel his biggest objectives, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He is now concentrating on being in top shape again for the Tour de France.

