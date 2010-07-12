Trending

Dressler-Lehnhof tops team's 1-2 finish

Teammate Retschke earns second, Anderson grabs third

Full Results
1Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange4:27:45
2Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
3Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:00:15
4Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp0:00:58
5Anthony Colin (Fra)
6Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange0:01:13
7Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
8Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:01:31
9Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team0:01:37
10Horton Tobyn (GBr) Team Sprocket
11Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
12Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
14Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
15Quentin Santy (Fra)
16Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:25
17Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:02:38
18Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
19Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
20Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
21Steven Le Hyaric (Fra)
22Lukas Rohner (Swi) Atlas Personal
23Peter Ronsse (Bel)
24Anthony Louis (Fra)0:02:52
25David Skrzypczak (Fra)
26Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
27David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
28Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
29Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal
30Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
31Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
32Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
33Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
34Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
35Christian Patron (Bel) Team Kuota - Indeland0:04:05
36Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
37Giel Bruyneel (Bel)
38Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
39Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
40Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
41Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
42Mathieu Simon (Fra)
43Maxime Chombart (Fra)
44François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
45Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
46Aziz Immonni (Fra)
47Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
48Pierre Drancourt (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews