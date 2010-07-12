Dressler-Lehnhof tops team's 1-2 finish
Teammate Retschke earns second, Anderson grabs third
|1
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|4:27:45
|2
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|3
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:00:15
|4
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|0:00:58
|5
|Anthony Colin (Fra)
|6
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|0:01:13
|7
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|8
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:01:31
|9
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:37
|10
|Horton Tobyn (GBr) Team Sprocket
|11
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|12
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|14
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|15
|Quentin Santy (Fra)
|16
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:25
|17
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:02:38
|18
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|19
|Adam Robert Gawlik (Pol)
|20
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|21
|Steven Le Hyaric (Fra)
|22
|Lukas Rohner (Swi) Atlas Personal
|23
|Peter Ronsse (Bel)
|24
|Anthony Louis (Fra)
|0:02:52
|25
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|26
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|27
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|28
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|29
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal
|30
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
|31
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|32
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|33
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|34
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
|35
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:04:05
|36
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra)
|37
|Giel Bruyneel (Bel)
|38
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|39
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
|41
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|42
|Mathieu Simon (Fra)
|43
|Maxime Chombart (Fra)
|44
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|45
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|46
|Aziz Immonni (Fra)
|47
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra)
|48
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra)
