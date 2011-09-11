Trending

Blot tops GP de Fourmies

Kristoff, Van Dijk fill up podium

Image 1 of 16

Pier Paolo del Negri (Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 16

The sprinters charge to the line

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) takes home the win

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) beats Alexander Kristoff in the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) was surprised to win the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) surprises in the GP de Fourmies

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller) winner of the GP de Fourmies

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 16

Guillaume Blot (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 16

Stefan Van Dijk takes his second trip to the podium this week.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 16

The podium at GP de Fourmies: Kristoff Alexander, Guillaume Blot and Stefan Van Dijk

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 16

Arnoud Van Groen (Veranda's Willems - Accent) took the climber's prize

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 16

Julien Guay (Roubaix Lille Metropole) won the sprint competition

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 16

Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) was voted most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4:49:48
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
12Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
13Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
20Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
26David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
28Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
29Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
33Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
39Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
41Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
44Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
47Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
50Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
52Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
53Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
55Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
56Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
57Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
58Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
59David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
62André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
64Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
66Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
67Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
68Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
69Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
71Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
73Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
75Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
80Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
81Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
83Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
84Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
85Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
86Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:21
87Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
91Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:18
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:03
98Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
101Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:43
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:44
104Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:58
105Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
106Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
107Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
109Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:59
110Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team

