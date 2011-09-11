Blot tops GP de Fourmies
Kristoff, Van Dijk fill up podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4:49:48
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|13
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|28
|Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|33
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|39
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|41
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|47
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|52
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|53
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|56
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|57
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|59
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|64
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|66
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|67
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|71
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|73
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|75
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|80
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|81
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|83
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|84
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|86
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:21
|87
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|91
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:18
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:03
|98
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:43
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:44
|104
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:58
|105
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|107
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|109
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:59
|110
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
