Image 1 of 9 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 9 The sprint is in full swing with just under 100m to go. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 9 It was a sprint of three main contenders, with De Haes (l), Appollonio and Feillu (r). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 9 Romain Feillu throws his bike over the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 9 Feillu (r) just gets the win ahead of Appollonio (c). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 9 The top three thunder over the line, with Feillu (r) the winner. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 9 Race winner Romain Feillu on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 9 The GP Fourmies podium (l-r): Davide Appollonio, Romain Feillu Kenny De Haes. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 9 Davide Appollonio (l) and Romain Feillu on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) won the GP de Formies for a second consecutive year, beating Italy’s Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) and Belgium’s Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the 100-rider sprint finish.

Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha), Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne), Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) were on the attack for most of the stage but were pulled back with 20km to go and the final attacks on the rolling finishing circuit were kept under control, allowing Feillu to strut his stuff and give Vacansoleil another important win.



Full Results