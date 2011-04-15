Image 1 of 27 Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) wins a tight sprint from Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Geusdon (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 27 Jimmy Casper wins his first race of the season (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 27 Casper flanked by Feillu and Kruopis (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 27 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) took second (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 27 Le Quattre and Chainel on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 27 Casper wins the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 27 The guys from Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli stood out as always (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Will Routley goes it alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Jimmy Casper is congratulated on his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10) at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 The breakaway did their best to stay away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) takes a drink in the breakway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojason) stretch for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) won the sprint classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 US road champion Ben King (RadioShack). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Katusha at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) would finish the race in 6th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 GP de Denain podium (l-r): Romain Feillu, 2nd; Jimmy Casper, 1st; Aidis Kruopis, 3rd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Lithuania's Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) finished third. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium after his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 GP de Denain winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Race winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun) looks across at runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won his fourth GP de Denain, edging out Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch sprint for the finish.

Casper had previously won the event in 2005, 2006 and 2009.

The 32-year-old praised the efforts of his teammates, Jean-Lou Païani, Rony Martias and Cyril Lemoine to get him into a winning position over the final kilometres.

"Everyone felt strong and really worked it," Casper said. "I chose to take the wheel Leigh Howard because I saw that HTC had decided to take matters into their own hands. I started my sprint at 280 metres from the line and suddenly 10 meters from the finish, I felt that Romain had me. I threw my bike on the line, but really, I was not at all confident of my victory.

"Finally, journalists and officials found me and quickly confirmed that I had won. And there was like a deliverance. I cracked. I dropped everything and I cried in the arms of my father who was present at Denain. This victory it needed to happen! ... It's a relief. Finally, I think that Paris-Roubaix has done me good. It does not erase all the early season, but at least it's a start!"

Earlier in the race, a breakaway lasting 140km containing Steven Tronet (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Romain Matheou (Saur-Sojasun), Italian Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia), Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10), as well as Belgian Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) were allowed to take a three and a half minute lead on the peloton before being reeled in.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:32:10 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 17 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 29 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 31 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 32 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 34 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 38 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 39 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 41 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 42 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 47 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 51 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 55 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 59 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 60 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 62 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 63 Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 70 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 71 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 76 Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 77 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 78 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 79 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 84 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 86 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 87 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 88 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 90 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 93 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 94 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 96 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 97 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 98 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 102 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 103 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:21 104 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 106 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 107 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 108 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 109 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 110 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:27 111 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:29 112 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:47 114 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 115 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 117 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 119 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:11 121 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:16 122 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:18 123 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 124 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:29 125 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:37 126 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 127 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:02 128 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 129 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 130 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:12 132 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:12 133 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:53 DNF Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team DNF Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNF Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack DNF Charly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10 DNF Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad DNF Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNS Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNS Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack DNS Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ DNS Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2 3 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 pts 2 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 3 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 15 pts 2 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 3 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 4 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 5 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 6 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Coupe de France standings after GP de Denain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 50 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 50 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 50 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 43 8 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 35 9 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 35 10 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 11 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 12 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 25 13 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 23 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 16 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 17 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 20 18 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 18 20 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 18 21 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 12 23 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 12 25 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 12 26 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 29 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 6 31 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 34 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 5 35 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 36 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 38 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 41 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 42 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Coupe de France young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 pts 2 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 43 3 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 25 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 18 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 12 8 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 11 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3