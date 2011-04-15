Casper claims GP de Denain
Feillu, Kruopis not quick enough to beat flying Frenchman
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won his fourth GP de Denain, edging out Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch sprint for the finish.
Casper had previously won the event in 2005, 2006 and 2009.
The 32-year-old praised the efforts of his teammates, Jean-Lou Païani, Rony Martias and Cyril Lemoine to get him into a winning position over the final kilometres.
"Everyone felt strong and really worked it," Casper said. "I chose to take the wheel Leigh Howard because I saw that HTC had decided to take matters into their own hands. I started my sprint at 280 metres from the line and suddenly 10 meters from the finish, I felt that Romain had me. I threw my bike on the line, but really, I was not at all confident of my victory.
"Finally, journalists and officials found me and quickly confirmed that I had won. And there was like a deliverance. I cracked. I dropped everything and I cried in the arms of my father who was present at Denain. This victory it needed to happen! ... It's a relief. Finally, I think that Paris-Roubaix has done me good. It does not erase all the early season, but at least it's a start!"
Earlier in the race, a breakaway lasting 140km containing Steven Tronet (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Romain Matheou (Saur-Sojasun), Italian Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia), Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10), as well as Belgian Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) were allowed to take a three and a half minute lead on the peloton before being reeled in.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:32:10
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|29
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|32
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|34
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|39
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|42
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|47
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|55
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|59
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|60
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|71
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|79
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|84
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|86
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|87
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|90
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|96
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|97
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|102
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|104
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|107
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|108
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|109
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|110
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:27
|111
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:29
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|114
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|117
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|119
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:11
|121
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|122
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:18
|123
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:25
|124
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:29
|125
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:37
|126
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|127
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:02
|128
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|129
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|130
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:12
|132
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:12
|133
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:53
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNS
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNS
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNS
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNS
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|3
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|3
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|15
|pts
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|3
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|4
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|5
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|6
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|50
|5
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|50
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|43
|8
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|35
|9
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|35
|10
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|11
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|12
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|25
|13
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|16
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|17
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|20
|18
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|20
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|18
|21
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|12
|23
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|25
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|12
|26
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|29
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|6
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|34
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|35
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|36
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|38
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|41
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|42
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|pts
|2
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|43
|3
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|25
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|12
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|11
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|42
|pts
|2
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|40
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|38
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|6
|Team Europcar
|31
|7
|Metropole Roubaix Lille
|23
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy