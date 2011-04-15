Trending

Casper claims GP de Denain

Feillu, Kruopis not quick enough to beat flying Frenchman

Image 1 of 27

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) wins a tight sprint from Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet).

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) wins a tight sprint from Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 27

Geusdon (FDJ) on the podium

Geusdon (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 27

Jimmy Casper wins his first race of the season

Jimmy Casper wins his first race of the season
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 27

Casper flanked by Feillu and Kruopis

Casper flanked by Feillu and Kruopis
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 27

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) took second

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) took second
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 27

Le Quattre and Chainel on the attack

Le Quattre and Chainel on the attack
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 27

Casper wins the sprint

Casper wins the sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 27

The guys from Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli stood out as always

The guys from Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli stood out as always
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Will Routley goes it alone

Will Routley goes it alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Jimmy Casper is congratulated on his win

Jimmy Casper is congratulated on his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10) at the front of the breakaway

Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10) at the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

The breakaway did their best to stay away

The breakaway did their best to stay away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) in the breakaway

Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) takes a drink in the breakway

Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Flaminia) takes a drink in the breakway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojason) stretch for the line

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojason) stretch for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) won the sprint classification.

Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) won the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

US road champion Ben King (RadioShack).

US road champion Ben King (RadioShack).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Katusha at the head of the peloton.

Katusha at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) would finish the race in 6th place.

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) would finish the race in 6th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 27

GP de Denain podium (l-r): Romain Feillu, 2nd; Jimmy Casper, 1st; Aidis Kruopis, 3rd.

GP de Denain podium (l-r): Romain Feillu, 2nd; Jimmy Casper, 1st; Aidis Kruopis, 3rd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 27

Lithuania's Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) finished third.

Lithuania's Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) finished third.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 27

Runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 27

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) with the winner's trophy.

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 27

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium after his victory.

Jimmy Casper (Saur - Sojasun) on the podium after his victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 27

GP de Denain winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun).

GP de Denain winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 27

Race winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun) looks across at runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Race winner Jimmy Casper (Saur- Sojasun) looks across at runner-up Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 27

Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) on the attack.

Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) on the attack.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) has won his fourth GP de Denain, edging out Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in a bunch sprint for the finish.

Casper had previously won the event in 2005, 2006 and 2009.

The 32-year-old praised the efforts of his teammates, Jean-Lou Païani, Rony Martias and Cyril Lemoine to get him into a winning position over the final kilometres.

"Everyone felt strong and really worked it," Casper said. "I chose to take the wheel Leigh Howard because I saw that HTC had decided to take matters into their own hands. I started my sprint at 280 metres from the line and suddenly 10 meters from the finish, I felt that Romain had me. I threw my bike on the line, but really, I was not at all confident of my victory.

"Finally, journalists and officials found me and quickly confirmed that I had won. And there was like a deliverance. I cracked. I dropped everything and I cried in the arms of my father who was present at Denain. This victory it needed to happen! ... It's a relief. Finally, I think that Paris-Roubaix has done me good. It does not erase all the early season, but at least it's a start!"

Earlier in the race, a breakaway lasting 140km containing Steven Tronet (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Romain Matheou (Saur-Sojasun), Italian Giorgio Brambila (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia), Canada's Will Routley (Spidertech Powered By C10), as well as Belgian Grégory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) were allowed to take a three and a half minute lead on the peloton before being reeled in.

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:32:10
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
4Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
18Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
20Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
29Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
32Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
39Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
40Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
41Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
42Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
46Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
47Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
49Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
51Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
55Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
59Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
60Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
63Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
68Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
70Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
71Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
72Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
76Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
79Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
83Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
84Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
86Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
87Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
88Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
90Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
93Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
94Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
96Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
97Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
98John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
102Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:21
104Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
106Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
107Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
108Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
109Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
110Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:27
111Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:29
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
113Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:47
114Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
117Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
119Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:11
121Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
122Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:18
123Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:01:25
124Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:29
125Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:37
126Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
127Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:02
128Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
129Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
130Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:12
132Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:12
133Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:53
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFLucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFCharly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered by C10
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRobbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
DNFFabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNSAndrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNSJesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNSGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNSEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C102
3Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104pts
2Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
3Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C1015pts
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
3Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
4Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
5Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
6Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Coupe de France standings after GP de Denain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne85pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team60
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ50
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ50
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar50
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller43
8Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9335
9Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille35
10Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller30
11Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9328
12Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille25
13Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole23
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9323
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar22
16Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
17Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ20
18Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9320
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ18
20Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ18
21Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ12
23Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ12
25Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ12
26Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
29Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar6
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
34Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar5
35Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
36Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
38Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
39Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
41Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
42Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Coupe de France young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne85pts
2Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller43
3Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9328
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille25
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar22
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ18
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ12
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller12
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
11Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
14Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3

Coupe de France teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ42pts
2Bigmat - Auber 9340
3Bretagne - Schuller39
4Saur - Sojasun38
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34
6Team Europcar31
7Metropole Roubaix Lille23
8AG2R - La Mondiale23

 

