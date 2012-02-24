Trending

G.P. Città di Lugano past winners

Champions from 1946 to 2011

Past winners
2011Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2010Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
2009Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis
2008Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
2007Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Ceramica Panaria - Navigare
2006Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step - Innergetic
2005Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Quick Step
2004Frédéric Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
2003David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis
2002Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
2001Luca Paolini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step

U23
2000Stefan Rütimann (Swi)
1999Stefan Rütimann (Swi)
1998Luca Bianucci (Ita)
1997Michele Rezzani (Ita)

Elite
1996Amilcare Tronca (Ita)
1995Stefano Colage (Ita)
1994Andrea Chiurato (Ita)
1993Roberto Caruso (Ita)
1992Steffen Rein (Ger)
1991Pascal Jaccard (Swi)
1990Marco Vitali (Ita)
1989Gilles Delion (Fra)
1988Marco Vitali (Ita)
1987Thomas Wegmüller (Swi)
1986Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
1985Gody Schmutz (Swi)
1984Benno Wiss (Swi)
1983Chris Wreghitt (GBr)
1982Marco Vitali (Ita)
1981Josef Fuchs (Swi)
1980Gilbert Glaus (Swi)
1946Ernst Stettler (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews