Thijssen edges out Philipsen to win Gooikse Pijl
Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) claimed the third victory of his 2022 season, narrowly edging out Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a bunch sprint at the Gooikse Pijl.
The 24-year-old who also won stages of the Tour de Pologne and 4 Jours de Dunkerque, prevailed with a bike throw on the line in the 199-kilometre race in the Flemish Brabant.
Max Kanter (Movistar) finished third, adding another podium to his weekend's results after also taking the final podium spot in the Primus Classic.
