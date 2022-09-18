Thijssen edges out Philipsen to win Gooikse Pijl

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) claimed the third victory of his 2022 season, narrowly edging out Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a bunch sprint at the Gooikse Pijl.

The 24-year-old who also won stages of the Tour de Pologne and 4 Jours de Dunkerque, prevailed with a bike throw on the line in the 199-kilometre race in the Flemish Brabant.

Max Kanter (Movistar) finished third, adding another podium to his weekend's results after also taking the final podium spot in the Primus Classic.

