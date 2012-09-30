Image 1 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) was pushed hard (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) sprinting to victory over Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 48 16-year-old Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) riding the up and down maze (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) alone at the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 48 Becca Schepps (Team Type 1) at the top of the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 48 Elizabeth Lukowski (Nycross.com) seemed to be having a good time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 48 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 48 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 48 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) takes the holeshot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 48 Nicole Duke (Cannondale) having a laugh at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 48 Jeremy Durrin congratulates Gabby Day on her race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 48 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) leading Gabby Day around some puddles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 48 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) trying to stay out of the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) after her third win in a row at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 48 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) edging Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 48 Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) sprinting against Mary Mcconneloug (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 48 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) racing Andrea Smith up the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 48 Day (Rapha Focus) racing solidly in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 48 A racer zig-zagging through blue course markings (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 48 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) lifiting her bike over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 48 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) running the second set of barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 48 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) leading Gabby Day through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 48 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) putting in a good ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 48 Jocelyn Maulin (NEBC-Cycle Loft) riding the S-turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 48 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) leading Antonneau on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 48 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) seemed to be enjoying her ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 48 Christina Tamilio (Ladies First Racingf) warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 48 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) has picked up right where she left off last season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 48 Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) spinning fast circles in her warmup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 48 Gabby Day (Rapha Focus) concentrating on her warm up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 48 Helen Wyman greets her UK countrywoman Gabby Day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 48 Elite Women’s front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 48 U-23 Champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 48 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) has been flying so far this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 48 Nicole Duke (Raleigh Clement) visualizing her start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 48 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 48 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries) leading on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 48 Elle Anderson (Ladies First Racing) racing in second position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 48 Wendy Simms (Kona) on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 48 A racer pushes her Stevens bike on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 48 Two “Doodles” watching the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) running some uphill stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) cornering in the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) riding the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) is congratulated by fellow British rider Gabby Day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) warming with some tunes before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 48 of 48 Helen Wyman (Kona) riding some tight turns on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In the Women’s event, last year’s winner of both Gloucester races, Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), led from start to finish, but it was not without difficulty that she held on for the win over a charging Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) and a trailing Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized).

Unlike the men’s event, the women’s race came apart at the sound of the starting whistle. Wyman immediately opened up a 15-second lead over Day. Behind Day, Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) started putting together the ride of her life, leaving Meredith Miller and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld) behind. She quickly began to close the gap on Day.

A few laps into the race, Gabby Day appeared to be the only rider in the race capable of catching Wyman, but a small mechanical on the third lap of the 45 minute race cost her valuable time, sending her temporarily back to 4th place. Day compensated for her mechanical failure quickly and was able to regain the 2nd position from a fading Elle Anderson. She then set her sights on Wyman.

“On one of the run-ups my chain came off and I thought I could just put it back on,” said Day, “but it jammed so I had to stop and put it back on and I was back to fourth position. I just tried to relax and move back through and not stress too much about it.”

With two laps remaining in the race, Gabby Day had narrowed the gap between herself and Helen Wyman down to just six seconds, but the few seconds Day was gaining on Wyman in the technical sections of the course were being neutralized by Wyman’s strong efforts on the course’s straightaways.

In the end, Wyman was able to hold off her friend and competitor, holding the same six-second advantage for the last two laps, all the way to the finish. With one lap left, Meredith Miller was able to ride away from Crystal Anthony for 3rd place another 17 seconds behind Day. Anthony held on for 4th place in what can be considered a career performance for the local amateur rider. Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda – Seven – NoTubes) rounded out the top 5.

Wyman said after the race, “Gabby has really stepped it up this season and is racing at the level I know she can race at. She was chasing all the way and she’s super technical but she’s my friend and I’m just really proud of her. It hurts that she gets so close but I was able to hold on for the win in the end.”