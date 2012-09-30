Wyman dominates opening round
British Women are best at Gloucester Gran Prix Day One
In the Women’s event, last year’s winner of both Gloucester races, Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), led from start to finish, but it was not without difficulty that she held on for the win over a charging Gabby Day (Rapha-Focus) and a trailing Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized).
Unlike the men’s event, the women’s race came apart at the sound of the starting whistle. Wyman immediately opened up a 15-second lead over Day. Behind Day, Elle Anderson (LadiesFirst Racing) started putting together the ride of her life, leaving Meredith Miller and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld) behind. She quickly began to close the gap on Day.
A few laps into the race, Gabby Day appeared to be the only rider in the race capable of catching Wyman, but a small mechanical on the third lap of the 45 minute race cost her valuable time, sending her temporarily back to 4th place. Day compensated for her mechanical failure quickly and was able to regain the 2nd position from a fading Elle Anderson. She then set her sights on Wyman.
“On one of the run-ups my chain came off and I thought I could just put it back on,” said Day, “but it jammed so I had to stop and put it back on and I was back to fourth position. I just tried to relax and move back through and not stress too much about it.”
With two laps remaining in the race, Gabby Day had narrowed the gap between herself and Helen Wyman down to just six seconds, but the few seconds Day was gaining on Wyman in the technical sections of the course were being neutralized by Wyman’s strong efforts on the course’s straightaways.
In the end, Wyman was able to hold off her friend and competitor, holding the same six-second advantage for the last two laps, all the way to the finish. With one lap left, Meredith Miller was able to ride away from Crystal Anthony for 3rd place another 17 seconds behind Day. Anthony held on for 4th place in what can be considered a career performance for the local amateur rider. Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda – Seven – NoTubes) rounded out the top 5.
Wyman said after the race, “Gabby has really stepped it up this season and is racing at the level I know she can race at. She was chasing all the way and she’s super technical but she’s my friend and I’m just really proud of her. It hurts that she gets so close but I was able to hold on for the win in the end.”
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:43:09
|2
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:06
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:23
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:32
|5
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|0:00:33
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:34
|7
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:11
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:12
|10
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:34
|11
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:43
|12
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|0:01:44
|13
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:02:25
|14
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:02:58
|15
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|0:03:07
|16
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:13
|17
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:03:18
|18
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:42
|19
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:03:43
|20
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:03:49
|21
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|0:04:06
|22
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:04:08
|23
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:09
|24
|Jamie Gilgen (USA) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
|0:04:10
|25
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:04:11
|26
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:04:17
|27
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:04:34
|28
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:38
|29
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|30
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|0:04:43
|31
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:04:44
|32
|Karin Holmes (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:07
|33
|Sheila Vibert (USA)
|0:05:25
|34
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:05:27
|35
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:05:31
|36
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:05:35
|37
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:05:43
|38
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:58
|39
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|0:06:33
|40
|Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling
|0:06:46
|41
|Giulia Righi (Ita) Central Wheel
|0:07:07
|42
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:07:45
|43
|Deirdre Smith (USA)
|0:07:52
|44
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|45
|Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA/Innervation Fitness/Stan's NoTubes
|46
|Jocelyn Mauldin (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft
|47
|Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|48
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
