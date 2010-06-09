Baby Giro past winners
1970-2009
2009 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa
2006 Dario Cataldo
2004 Marco Marzano
2003 Dainius Kairelis
2002 Giuseppe Muraglia
2001 Davide Frattini
2000 Raffaele Ferrara
1999 Tadej Valjavec
1998 Danilo Di Luca
1997 Oscar Mason
1996 Roberto Sgambelluri
1995 Giuseppe Di Grande
1994 Leonardo Piepoli
1993 Gilberto Simoni
1992 Marco Pantani
1991 Francesco Casagrande
1990 Wladimir Belli
1989 Andrei Teteriouk
1988 Dmitri Konychev
1986 Alexandre Krasnov
1985 Sergei Uslamin
1984 Piotr Ugrumov
1983 Vladimir Volochin
1982 Francesco Cesarini
1981 Sergej Voronin
1980 Giovanni Fedrigo
1979 Alf Segersäll
1978 Fausto Stiz
1977 Claudio Corti
1976 Francesco Conti
1975 Ruggero Gialdini
1974 Pizzini Leone
1973 Gianbattista Baronchelli
1972 Giovanni Battaglin
1971 Francesco Moser
1970 Giancarlo Bellini
