Canyon-SRAM win Giro Rosa TTT
Niewiadoma takes the first maglia rosa
Canyon-SRAM conquered the difficult team time trial opening the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, the only team to cover the 18 kilometers in under 32 minutes. Katarzyna Niewiadoma led the way across the finish line to take the leader's jersey, ahead of teammates Hannah Barnes and Omer Shapira.
The six-woman team of Alena Amialiusik, Niewiadoma, Barnes and Shapira finished in a time of 31:41, with Tiffany Cromwell and Alexis Ryan trailing in later. Bigla Pro Cycling was second, 24 seconds back at 32:04, with CCC-Liv third, at 32:26.
"It is so beautiful to win a TTT! It’s a big effort from every single person on the team! I’m not talking only about riders, but also the staff! We did our best! We believed that we can achieve something special, stopped complaining, and voila we won the stage," Niewiadoma said.
"I would like if I could say that I wasn’t suffering in the stage, but we set a hard pace from the start, and it was never easy. We took a lot of care and were supporting each other throughout the entire course! I’m very proud of my team and more than happy to wear the first maglia rosa!"
There were significant gaps on the day. Nine teams finished with two minutes of the winners, but from there the gaps shot up to over five minutes. Top favourite for the overall title Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) goes into the next stage just over one minute down, while Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is only three seconds up on her rival. Three-time winner Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) lies only 45 seconds down.
"It was a hard and hot day and on top of this we had a few mechanicals. A bit frustrating but we have to move on and keep positive - it's the first stage and lots to come," said Elisa Longo Borghini, whose Trek-Segafredo Women team finished 1:07 down in sixth place.
The teams took off at three minute intervals for the difficult 18 kilometers, which included a climb topping out at 6 km, a descent, and then a gradual climb to the finish. The climbing was enough that several teams decided to go on road bikes rather than time trial bikes on this hot day.
Conceria Zabria-Fanini was the first off at 14:30. They set the mark at the finish with a time of 37:28, for an average speed of 28.825 kph. The Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team lived up to their name and topped that time, and the finishing time then toppled with each team coming in.
Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA were twice struck by bad luck. The six-woman team lost two riders before the halfway mark, leaving them with only the necessary four to finish. A mechanical for one of the riders then forced the team to wait, seeing them lose further time, crossing the line with a time of 35:28.
Bigla was the first to crack the 33 minute mark at 32:48, but their lead wasn't to last. Canyon-SRAM blasted through 31:41, and that time held up to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon-SRAM
|0:31:41
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:05
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|CCC-Liv
|0:32:26
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:32:34
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:32:45
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:32:48
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:33:01
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Movistar Team Women
|0:33:22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:33:26
|191
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:33:31
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:33:48
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:33:51
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|BePink
|0:33:54
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|14
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:34:16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|0:34:17
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:34:34
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:34:43
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|18
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:34:43
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:35:01
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|20
|Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:35:25
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|21
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:35:55
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|22
|Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:36:40
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|23
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:36:49
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:37:28
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:31:41
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:45
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|12
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:53
|14
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:04
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:07
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:20
|26
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:41
|30
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:45
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|36
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|38
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|39
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|40
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|41
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|42
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:07
|43
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|45
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:10
|47
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:02:13
|51
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|52
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|54
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:35
|55
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|56
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|57
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|58
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:36
|59
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:53
|63
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|65
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|66
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:02
|67
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|68
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|69
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|70
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|72
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|73
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|74
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:03
|75
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:20
|76
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|77
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|78
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|79
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|80
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:03:44
|81
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|82
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|83
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|84
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:56
|85
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:57
|86
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:14
|87
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|88
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|89
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|90
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:21
|91
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:04:22
|92
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:23
|93
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:28
|94
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:04:47
|95
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:04:50
|96
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:52
|97
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:58
|98
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:04:59
|99
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|100
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|101
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|102
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:05:00
|103
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|104
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:05
|105
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:07
|106
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:08
|107
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|108
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|109
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:12
|111
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:18
|112
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:21
|113
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:27
|114
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:30
|115
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|116
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|117
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:43
|118
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|119
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:47
|120
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|121
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|122
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|123
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:52
|124
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:06:10
|125
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:17
|126
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|127
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:23
|128
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:24
|129
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:06:33
|130
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:50
|131
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:58
|132
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:07:06
|133
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:07:32
|134
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:39
|135
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:07:41
|136
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:08:17
|137
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:19
|138
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:08:25
|139
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:48
|140
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:18
|141
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:09:21
|142
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:40
|143
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:12:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:05
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:56
|3
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:17
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:21
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:49
|6
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:11
|7
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|8
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:12
|9
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:29
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:02:38
|12
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:02:39
|14
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:02:56
|15
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|16
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|17
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:03:20
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:50
|19
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|20
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:03:58
|21
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:04
|22
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:04:35
|23
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|24
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:04:36
|25
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:44
|26
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|27
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|28
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|29
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:54
|30
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:23
|31
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|32
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|33
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:00
|34
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:06:09
|35
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:26
|36
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:07:17
|37
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:32:48
|2
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:38
|3
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:01:06
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|6
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|7
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:28
|9
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:29
|13
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:01:55
|15
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|16
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|17
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:01:56
|18
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:02:13
|19
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|20
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|21
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:07
|22
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:21
|23
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:45
|24
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:03:53
|25
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:00
|26
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:01
|27
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|28
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|29
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:36
|31
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:04:40
|32
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|33
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|34
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|35
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:03
|36
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:59
|37
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:06:34
|38
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:07:10
|39
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:41
|40
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
