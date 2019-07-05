Image 1 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 28 Canyon-SRAM power to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after her team won the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 28 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Team Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 Canyon-SRAM power to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten powers the Mitchelton-Scott team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 28 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 28 CCC-Liv (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 28 Trek-Segafredo led by Ruth Winder (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 28 Boels-Dolmans led by Karol-Ann Canuel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 28 Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 28 WNT Rotor (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 28 Virtu Cycling (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 28 Valcar Cylance (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 28 Bepink (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 28 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 28 Team Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA went without aero equipment (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 28 Cogeas-Mettler (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 28 Team Bigla (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 28 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 28 Parkhotel Valkenburg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 Movistar Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Canyon-SRAM after their effort (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM conquered the difficult team time trial opening the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, the only team to cover the 18 kilometers in under 32 minutes. Katarzyna Niewiadoma led the way across the finish line to take the leader's jersey, ahead of teammates Hannah Barnes and Omer Shapira.

The six-woman team of Alena Amialiusik, Niewiadoma, Barnes and Shapira finished in a time of 31:41, with Tiffany Cromwell and Alexis Ryan trailing in later. Bigla Pro Cycling was second, 24 seconds back at 32:04, with CCC-Liv third, at 32:26.

"It is so beautiful to win a TTT! It’s a big effort from every single person on the team! I’m not talking only about riders, but also the staff! We did our best! We believed that we can achieve something special, stopped complaining, and voila we won the stage," Niewiadoma said.

"I would like if I could say that I wasn’t suffering in the stage, but we set a hard pace from the start, and it was never easy. We took a lot of care and were supporting each other throughout the entire course! I’m very proud of my team and more than happy to wear the first maglia rosa!"

There were significant gaps on the day. Nine teams finished with two minutes of the winners, but from there the gaps shot up to over five minutes. Top favourite for the overall title Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) goes into the next stage just over one minute down, while Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is only three seconds up on her rival. Three-time winner Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) lies only 45 seconds down.

"It was a hard and hot day and on top of this we had a few mechanicals. A bit frustrating but we have to move on and keep positive - it's the first stage and lots to come," said Elisa Longo Borghini, whose Trek-Segafredo Women team finished 1:07 down in sixth place.

The teams took off at three minute intervals for the difficult 18 kilometers, which included a climb topping out at 6 km, a descent, and then a gradual climb to the finish. The climbing was enough that several teams decided to go on road bikes rather than time trial bikes on this hot day.

Conceria Zabria-Fanini was the first off at 14:30. They set the mark at the finish with a time of 37:28, for an average speed of 28.825 kph. The Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team lived up to their name and topped that time, and the finishing time then toppled with each team coming in.

Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA were twice struck by bad luck. The six-woman team lost two riders before the halfway mark, leaving them with only the necessary four to finish. A mechanical for one of the riders then forced the team to wait, seeing them lose further time, crossing the line with a time of 35:28.

Bigla was the first to crack the 33 minute mark at 32:48, but their lead wasn't to last. Canyon-SRAM blasted through 31:41, and that time held up to take the win.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon-SRAM 0:31:41 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 2 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:32:05 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 CCC-Liv 0:32:26 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 4 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:32:34 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:32:45 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Trek-Segafredo Women 0:32:48 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 Team Sunweb Women 0:33:01 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 8 Movistar Team Women 0:33:22 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 9 Team Virtu Cycling 0:33:26 191 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 10 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:33:31 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:33:48 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 12 BTC City Ljubljana 0:33:51 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 13 BePink 0:33:54 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 14 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:34:16 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 15 Ale Cipollini 0:34:17 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 16 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:34:34 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17 Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:34:43 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 18 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:34:43 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:35:01 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 20 Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:35:25 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 21 Bizkaia-Durango 0:35:55 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 22 Cogeas Mettler Look 0:36:40 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 23 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:36:49 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 24 Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:37:28 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:31:41 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:45 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 12 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:53 14 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 15 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:04 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:07 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:20 26 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 27 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 28 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 29 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:41 30 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 31 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 32 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 33 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:45 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 35 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 36 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:50 38 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 39 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 40 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 41 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 42 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:07 43 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 44 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 45 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 46 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:10 47 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 49 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:02:13 51 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 52 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 53 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 54 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:35 55 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 56 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 57 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 58 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:36 59 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 60 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 61 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 62 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:53 63 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 64 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 65 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 66 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:02 67 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 68 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 69 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 70 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 72 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 73 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 74 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:03 75 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:03:20 76 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 77 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 78 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 79 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 80 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:03:44 81 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 82 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 83 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 84 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:56 85 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:57 86 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:14 87 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 88 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 89 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 90 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:21 91 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:04:22 92 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:04:23 93 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:04:28 94 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:04:47 95 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:04:50 96 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:04:52 97 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:58 98 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:04:59 99 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 100 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 101 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 102 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:05:00 103 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 104 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:05 105 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:07 106 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:08 107 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 108 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 109 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 110 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:12 111 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:18 112 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:21 113 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:27 114 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:05:30 115 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:05:36 116 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 117 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:43 118 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 119 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:05:47 120 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 121 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 122 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 123 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:52 124 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:06:10 125 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:17 126 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 127 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:23 128 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:24 129 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:06:33 130 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:50 131 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:58 132 Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:07:06 133 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:07:32 134 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:07:39 135 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:07:41 136 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:08:17 137 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:19 138 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:08:25 139 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:48 140 Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:09:18 141 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:21 142 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:40 143 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:12:05

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:32:05 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:56 3 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:01:17 4 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:21 5 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:49 6 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:11 7 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 8 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:12 9 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:29 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:02:38 12 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 13 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:02:39 14 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:02:56 15 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 16 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 17 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:03:20 18 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:50 19 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 20 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:03:58 21 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:04:04 22 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:04:35 23 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 24 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:04:36 25 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:44 26 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 27 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 28 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 29 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:54 30 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:05:23 31 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 32 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 33 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:00 34 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:06:09 35 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:26 36 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:07:17 37 Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:54