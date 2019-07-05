Trending

Canyon-SRAM win Giro Rosa TTT

Niewiadoma takes the first maglia rosa

Image 1 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 28

Canyon-SRAM power to victory

Canyon-SRAM power to victory
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after her team won the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after her team won the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 28

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) takes the first leader's jersey after the TTT at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 28

Team Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria

Team Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 28

Canyon-SRAM power to victory

Canyon-SRAM power to victory
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 28

Annemiek van Vleuten powers the Mitchelton-Scott team

Annemiek van Vleuten powers the Mitchelton-Scott team
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 28

Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 28

CCC-Liv

CCC-Liv
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 28

Trek-Segafredo led by Ruth Winder

Trek-Segafredo led by Ruth Winder
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 28

Boels-Dolmans led by Karol-Ann Canuel

Boels-Dolmans led by Karol-Ann Canuel
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 28

Mitchelton-Scott

Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 28

WNT Rotor

WNT Rotor
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 28

Virtu Cycling

Virtu Cycling
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 28

Valcar Cylance

Valcar Cylance
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 28

Bepink

Bepink
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 28

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 28

Team Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA went without aero equipment

Team Servetto - Piumate - Beltrami TSA went without aero equipment
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 28

Cogeas-Mettler

Cogeas-Mettler
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 28

Team Bigla

Team Bigla
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 28

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 28

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Parkhotel Valkenburg
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 28

Movistar Team

Movistar Team
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 28

Canyon-SRAM after their effort

Canyon-SRAM after their effort
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM conquered the difficult team time trial opening the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, the only team to cover the 18 kilometers in under 32 minutes. Katarzyna Niewiadoma led the way across the finish line to take the leader's jersey, ahead of teammates Hannah Barnes and Omer Shapira.

The six-woman team of Alena Amialiusik, Niewiadoma, Barnes and Shapira finished in a time of 31:41, with Tiffany Cromwell and Alexis Ryan trailing in later. Bigla Pro Cycling was second, 24 seconds back at 32:04, with CCC-Liv third, at 32:26.

"It is so beautiful to win a TTT! It’s a big effort from every single person on the team! I’m not talking only about riders, but also the staff! We did our best! We believed that we can achieve something special, stopped complaining, and voila we won the stage," Niewiadoma said.

"I would like if I could say that I wasn’t suffering in the stage, but we set a hard pace from the start, and it was never easy. We took a lot of care and were supporting each other throughout the entire course! I’m very proud of my team and more than happy to wear the first maglia rosa!"

There were significant gaps on the day. Nine teams finished with two minutes of the winners, but from there the gaps shot up to over five minutes. Top favourite for the overall title Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) goes into the next stage just over one minute down, while Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is only three seconds up on her rival. Three-time winner Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) lies only 45 seconds down.

"It was a hard and hot day and on top of this we had a few mechanicals. A bit frustrating but we have to move on and keep positive - it's the first stage and lots to come," said Elisa Longo Borghini, whose Trek-Segafredo Women team finished 1:07 down in sixth place.

The teams took off at three minute intervals for the difficult 18 kilometers, which included a climb topping out at 6 km, a descent, and then a gradual climb to the finish. The climbing was enough that several teams decided to go on road bikes rather than time trial bikes on this hot day.

Conceria Zabria-Fanini was the first off at 14:30. They set the mark at the finish with a time of 37:28, for an average speed of 28.825 kph. The Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team lived up to their name and topped that time, and the finishing time then toppled with each team coming in.

Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA were twice struck by bad luck. The six-woman team lost two riders before the halfway mark, leaving them with only the necessary four to finish. A mechanical for one of the riders then forced the team to wait, seeing them lose further time, crossing the line with a time of 35:28.

Bigla was the first to crack the 33 minute mark at 32:48, but their lead wasn't to last. Canyon-SRAM blasted through 31:41, and that time held up to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-SRAM0:31:41
Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
2Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:32:05
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3CCC-Liv0:32:26
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
4Mitchelton-Scott Women0:32:34
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:32:45
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Trek-Segafredo Women0:32:48
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
7Team Sunweb Women0:33:01
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Movistar Team Women0:33:22
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
9Team Virtu Cycling0:33:26
191
Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
10WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:33:31
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Lotto Soudal Ladies0:33:48
Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12BTC City Ljubljana0:33:51
Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
13BePink0:33:54
Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
14Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:34:16
Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
15Ale Cipollini0:34:17
Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
16Parkhotel Valkenburg0:34:34
Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:34:43
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
18FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:34:43
Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:35:01
Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
20Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:35:25
Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
21Bizkaia-Durango0:35:55
Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
22Cogeas Mettler Look0:36:40
Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
23Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:36:49
Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
24Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:37:28
Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:31:41
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
3Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
5Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:45
10Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
12Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:53
14Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
16Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:04
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:07
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
23Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:20
26Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
27Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
28Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:41
30Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
31Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
32Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
33Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:45
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
35Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
37Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:50
38Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
39Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
40Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
41Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
42Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:07
43Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
45Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:10
47Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
48Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
49Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:02:13
51Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
52Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
54Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:35
55Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
56Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
57Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
58Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:36
59Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
60Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
62Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:53
63Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
65Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
66Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:02
67Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
68Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
69Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
70Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
72Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
73Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
74Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:03
75Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:20
76Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
77Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
78Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
79Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
80Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:03:44
81Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
82Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
83Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
84Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:56
85Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:57
86Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:14
87Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
88Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
89Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
90Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:04:21
91Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:04:22
92Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:23
93Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:04:28
94Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:04:47
95Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:04:50
96Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:52
97Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:58
98Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:04:59
99Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
100Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
101Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
102Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:05:00
103Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
104Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:05
105Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:07
106Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:08
107Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
108Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
109Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:12
111Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:18
112Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:21
113Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:27
114Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:05:30
115Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:05:36
116Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
117Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:43
118Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
119Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:47
120Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
121Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
122Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
123Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:52
124Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:06:10
125Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:17
126Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
127Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:06:23
128Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:06:24
129Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:06:33
130Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:50
131Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:58
132Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:07:06
133Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:07:32
134Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:39
135Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:07:41
136Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:08:17
137Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:19
138Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look0:08:25
139Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:48
140Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:18
141Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:09:21
142Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:40
143Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:12:05

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:32:05
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:56
3Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:01:17
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:21
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:49
6Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:11
7Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
8Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:12
9Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:29
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:02:38
12Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:02:39
14Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:02:56
15Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
16Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
17Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:03:20
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:50
19Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
20Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:03:58
21Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:04:04
22Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:04:35
23Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
24Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:04:36
25Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:44
26Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
27Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
28Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
29Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:54
30Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:23
31Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
32Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
33Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:06:00
34Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:06:09
35Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:26
36Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:07:17
37Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:54

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:32:48
2Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:38
3Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:43
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:01:06
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
6Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
7Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:28
9Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:29
13Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:01:55
15Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
16Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
17Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:01:56
18Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:02:13
19Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
20Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
21Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:07
22Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:21
23Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:45
24Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:03:53
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:00
26Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:01
27Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
28Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
29Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:29
30Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:36
31Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:04:40
32Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
33Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
34Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
35Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:05:03
36Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:59
37Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:06:34
38Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:07:10
39Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:41
40Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:11

 

Latest on Cyclingnews