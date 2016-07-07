Trending

Giro Rosa: Stevens wins stage 6 summit finish to Madonna della Guardia

Guarnier second on the day, moves back into maglia rosa

Image 1 of 25

Evelyn Stevens battles up the final 400 metres to victory at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 2

Evelyn Stevens battles up the final 400 metres to victory at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 2
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 25

Stage winner, Evelyn Stevens celebrates at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Stage winner, Evelyn Stevens celebrates at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) regains the pink jersey with three stages to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) regains the pink jersey with three stages to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 25

Boels Dolmans in control as the final climb approaches at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Boels Dolmans in control as the final climb approaches at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 25

At the foot of the final climb Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

At the foot of the final climb Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 25

The front of the race is back to being three strong after Niewiadoma catches on the descent at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

The front of the race is back to being three strong after Niewiadoma catches on the descent at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 25

Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 25

Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 25

After losing contact with the Abbott and Stevens, Niewiadoma attacks the descent to catch up at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

After losing contact with the Abbott and Stevens, Niewiadoma attacks the descent to catch up at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 25

Anna van der Breggen attacks with 3km to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Anna van der Breggen attacks with 3km to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 25

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) takes the climbs in her stride at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) takes the climbs in her stride at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 25

Leah Kirchmann tries to cool down in the Summer heat at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Leah Kirchmann tries to cool down in the Summer heat at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 25

Mara Abbott leads a group of three including Evelyn Stevens and Kasia Niewiadoma over the highest climb of the day at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6.

Mara Abbott leads a group of three including Evelyn Stevens and Kasia Niewiadoma over the highest climb of the day at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 25

n the pink: Mara Abbott has a custom Colnago for her day in the Maglia Rosa at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

n the pink: Mara Abbott has a custom Colnago for her day in the Maglia Rosa at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 25

Delighted with his Anna van der Breggen autograph at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Delighted with his Anna van der Breggen autograph at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 25

Giro Rosa stage 6

Giro Rosa stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 25

Lizzie Armitstead leads the way as the climbing continues at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Lizzie Armitstead leads the way as the climbing continues at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 25

Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) escapes solo at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6

Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) escapes solo at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 25

Megan Guarnier (Boles-Dolmans) back in the maglia rosa after stage 6 Giro Rosa

Megan Guarnier (Boles-Dolmans) back in the maglia rosa after stage 6 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) put in a major dig to win stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the last summit finish in Alassio at the Sanctuary of Madonna della Guardia. The American made a late attack on the final climb and went clear alone to take the stage win ahead of teammate Megan Guarnier and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).

Also in the final lead group on the summit finish were former overall winners Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), who was fourth, and Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) in fifth.

"That's a splendid sensation, I didn't expect to win two stages in such a race and I've done it in the two uphill finishes," said Stevens, who also won stage 2 in Montenars. "I am really happy, Megan [Guarnier] got the pink jersey and it's amazing. I dedicate this victory to our teammate Karol-Ann Canuel who did a splendid job." 

Abbott, a two-time winner of the race, was leading the overall classification at the start of the day after smashing the queen stage 5 that passed over the daunting Mortirolo. Though she put in a big effort to try and keep the jersey over the final two climbs of stage 6, she lost it to compatriot Guarnier after falling behind in the final sections of the climb to Madonna della Guardia.

There were time bonuses on the line of 10, 6 and 4. Guarnier gained enough time on Abbott, plus the six-second bonus for placing second on the day, to move back into the overall classification lead.

How it unfolded

Abbott started stage 6 in the overall lead, 10 seconds up on Guarnier and 15 seconds ahead of Italian favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).

Stage 6 was the beginning of another difficult stage. The 118.6km race was held from Andora to Alassio at the Madonna della Guardia. It included four climbs, and the last uphill finish of this edition of the Women’s WorldTour race.

The stage began in Laigueglia, climbing over the Passo del Ginestro (672 m - Category 2), Colle di Nava (938 m - Category 2) and Passo Caprauna (1,374 m - Category 1).

The peloton then descended to Cisano sul Neva and into the day’s intermediate sprint in Ceriale and Albenga at the 100km mark before embarking on the last climb.

There were several attacks from the lead group that emerged over the day’s ascents. But the most significant move of the day happened on the penultimate climb, the Passo Caprauna. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) made an attack earlier and was already up the road, but Abbott drove the pace over the ascent, whittling down her rivals until she was left with Stevens.

The pair caught Niewiadoma and raced together over the top of the climb.

A minute back, a chase group tried desperately to close down the move that included Boels-Dolmans riders Guarnier (second overall), world champion Lizzie Armitstead and Karol-Ann Canuel, along with defending champion Anna van der Breggen, former overall winner Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-Sram), Kseniya Tuhai (BePink) and Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec).

The lead trio held a 2:30 margin over the chasers at the 80km mark, and with only the closing climb still to go, the potential was there for this to be the winning move.

The day ended with an eight-kilometre climb to the finish at the Sanctuary Madonna della Guardia of Alassio. The climb was littered with hairpin turns and had an average grade of 8%.

The front groups ended up merging together include Abbott, Guarnier, Stevens, Canuel and Armitstead, van der Breggen and Niewiadoma, Lichtenberg, Amialiusik, Tuhai and Guderzo.

Abbott again pushed the pace on the climb until the lead group was down to seven riders with five kilometres to go: Armitstead, Stevens, Niewiadoma, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg. Niewiadoma started to show signs of struggle and dropped off the back of the group.

The American’s hold on the maglia rosa looked more promising as runner-up in GC Guarnier had lost time on the earlier slopes, and her teammate and third placed Longo Borghini was also no where to be seen. Next in line, behind Abbott in the overall was Lichtenberg at 33 seconds back and Guderzo at 38 seconds back, followed by Stevens at 1:22 back and van der Breggen at 2:10.

Abbott tried attacking several times until the group only included Stevens, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg.

But to everyone's surprise, Guarnier clawed her way back up to the lead group, which made the finish-line bonus seconds much more valuable at 10, 6 and 4.

Van der Breggen attacked, but it didn’t stick. Stevens counter attacked, which resulted in two major outcomes: her solo effort in pursuit of the stage win, while simultaneously dropping Abbott, who did so much work earlier on the climb, she struggled to stay in contention.

Stevens pushed on to gain almost 10 seconds in the last kilometre of the climb, and eventually crossed the line with the stage win at the Madonna della Guardia. Her teammate Guarnier held on for second place and Van der Breggen third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:47:42
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:19
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:40
5Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:00:53
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:18
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:58
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:55
9Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:04:22
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:06:00
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:23
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:06:59
14Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:07:20
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:11:19
16Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:11:31
17Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:13:31
18Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:14:00
19Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team0:14:14
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:16:56
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:16:58
22Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:22:44
23Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
28Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
29Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
30Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
31Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
32Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
33Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
34Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
35Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
36Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
37Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
38Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
39Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
40Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
41Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
43Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
44Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
45Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
46Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
47Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
49Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
50Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek0:22:54
51Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:22:57
52Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:23:13
53Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:24:00
54Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:07
55Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:28:57
56Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
57Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
58Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon
59Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
60An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
61Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
62Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon0:29:52
63Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:30:18
64Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:31:10
65Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:31:16
67Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:32:10
68Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:33:09
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
70Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:33:26
71Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:33:29
72Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team0:33:45
73Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:33:53
74Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon0:34:20
75Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango
76Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:34:51
77Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:35:02
78Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:35:27
79Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
80Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
81Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
82Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
83Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
84Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
85Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
86Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
87Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis
89Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
90Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
91Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
92Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
93Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
94Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
95Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon
96Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
97Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
98Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
99Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis
100Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
101Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
102Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
103Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
104Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
105Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
106Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:35:44
107Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:36:51
108Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:37:13
109Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High50:37:24
110Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:37:47
111Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:43:03
112Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango0:43:14
113Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:43:59
114Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:46:49
115Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
116Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
117Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
118Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:47:02
119Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:47:04
120Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis0:47:08
121Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:47:26

Mountain 1 - Passo del Ginestro
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High57pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
3Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High53
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain 2 - Colle di Nava
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
3Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
4Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High52
5Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High51

Mountain 3 - Caprauna
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High513pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies5

Mountain 4 - Finish in Alassio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
5Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High51

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16:50:41
2Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:00:46
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:03
4Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:06
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:49
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:18
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:40
8Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:12:11
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:12:33
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:12:37
11Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:15:12
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:16:25
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:17:04
14Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team0:17:11
15Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:35
16Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:22:00
17Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:23:24
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:23:28
19Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:24:14
20Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:24:23
21Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:26:43
22Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:32:28
23Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:33:14
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:33:17
25Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi0:33:28
26Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team0:34:30
27Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana0:34:39
28Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:34:55
29Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:35:01
30Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini0:36:32
31Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:36:49
32Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:38:40
33Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:39:28
34Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:39:33
35Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:40:01
36Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:40:05
37Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:40:09
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:40:10
39Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:40:13
40Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:42:13
41Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:42:15
42Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:42:17
43Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:42:55
44Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:42:58
45Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:43:22
46Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:43:33
47Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:44:07
48Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:45:17
49Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:46:20
50Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana0:46:35
51Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:46:58
52Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek0:48:53
53Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:49:27
54Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:50:03
55An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:50:17
56Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:50:26
57Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi0:50:54
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:51:26
59Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:51:28
60Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products0:51:30
61Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:52:02
62Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:52:56
63Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon0:55:15
64Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:57:20
65Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:58:00
66Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:58:39
67Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:58:51
68Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:59:35
69Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis0:59:48
70Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:00:46
71Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861:00:55
72Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi1:01:50
73Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon1:02:14
74Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek1:02:45
75Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing1:02:53
76Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango1:03:07
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink1:03:16
78Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:04:38
79Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team1:06:12
80Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon1:06:24
81Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team1:07:05
82Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1:07:57
83Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon1:08:16
84Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1:08:19
85Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1:09:10
86Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861:09:17
87Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861:10:22
88Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1:10:28
89Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon1:10:35
90Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink1:10:58
91Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1:12:18
92Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling1:12:32
93Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink1:12:47
94Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis1:13:00
95Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata1:13:16
96Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:13:18
97Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi1:13:36
98Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:14:16
99Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:14:17
100Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team1:15:27
101Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:16:59
102Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata1:17:16
103Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861:17:33
104Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:17:41
105Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team1:18:47
106Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata1:19:00
107Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1:19:38
108Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango1:20:10
109Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango1:21:50
110Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana1:22:09
111Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High51:24:45
112Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis1:30:59
113Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek1:31:05
114Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:31:49
115Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango1:35:27
116Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team1:36:53
117Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products1:36:54
118Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products1:39:34
119Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:40:48
120Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:43:16
121Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:43:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam50pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam37
3Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High531
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team27
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team26
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High525
7Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies25
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High525
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur24
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products21
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing20
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High515
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano14
14Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team14
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata12
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini12
17Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8610
18Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini8
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.868
20Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing8
21Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi7
22Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink6
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
25Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
26Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
27Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team3
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
29Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
30Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling2
31Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing1
32Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling1
33Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High542pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High535
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam34
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team31
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies18
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies11
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
9Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini5
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products5
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
12Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi3
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
14Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High51
15Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16:57:21
2Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:05:31
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:17:43
4Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi0:26:48
5Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:32:48
6Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:33:25
7Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:35:33
8Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:35:35
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:36:15
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:44:48
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon0:48:35
12Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:50:40
13Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:51:59
14Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:52:55
15Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:54:15
16Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:55:10
17Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:56:13
18Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:57:58
19Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:59:32
20Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon0:59:44
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1:01:39
22Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink1:04:18
23Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling1:05:52
24Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink1:06:07
25Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:06:38
26Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi1:06:56
27Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:07:36
28Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team1:08:47
29Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:10:19
30Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:11:01
31Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango1:15:10
32Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango1:28:47
33Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:36:36
34Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:36:38

Italian rider classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products16:52:30
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:15:15
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:20:11
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:22:34
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:36:51
6Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:37:39
7Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:38:12
8Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:38:24
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:06
10Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:33
11Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:47:38
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:49:39
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:51:07
14Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:57:02
15Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi1:00:01
16Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon1:00:25
17Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink1:01:27
18Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:02:49
19Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team1:04:23
20Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon1:04:35
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1:06:08
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1:08:39
23Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink1:09:09
24Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:11:29
25Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi1:11:47
26Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:12:27
27Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:12:28
28Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team1:13:38
29Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:15:10
30Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:15:52
31Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1:17:49
32Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:30:00
33Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products1:35:05
34Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano1:38:59
35Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:41:27
36Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini1:41:29

Latest on Cyclingnews