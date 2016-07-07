Giro Rosa: Stevens wins stage 6 summit finish to Madonna della Guardia
Guarnier second on the day, moves back into maglia rosa
Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) put in a major dig to win stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the last summit finish in Alassio at the Sanctuary of Madonna della Guardia. The American made a late attack on the final climb and went clear alone to take the stage win ahead of teammate Megan Guarnier and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).
Also in the final lead group on the summit finish were former overall winners Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), who was fourth, and Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) in fifth.
"That's a splendid sensation, I didn't expect to win two stages in such a race and I've done it in the two uphill finishes," said Stevens, who also won stage 2 in Montenars. "I am really happy, Megan [Guarnier] got the pink jersey and it's amazing. I dedicate this victory to our teammate Karol-Ann Canuel who did a splendid job."
Abbott, a two-time winner of the race, was leading the overall classification at the start of the day after smashing the queen stage 5 that passed over the daunting Mortirolo. Though she put in a big effort to try and keep the jersey over the final two climbs of stage 6, she lost it to compatriot Guarnier after falling behind in the final sections of the climb to Madonna della Guardia.
There were time bonuses on the line of 10, 6 and 4. Guarnier gained enough time on Abbott, plus the six-second bonus for placing second on the day, to move back into the overall classification lead.
How it unfolded
Abbott started stage 6 in the overall lead, 10 seconds up on Guarnier and 15 seconds ahead of Italian favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).
Stage 6 was the beginning of another difficult stage. The 118.6km race was held from Andora to Alassio at the Madonna della Guardia. It included four climbs, and the last uphill finish of this edition of the Women’s WorldTour race.
The stage began in Laigueglia, climbing over the Passo del Ginestro (672 m - Category 2), Colle di Nava (938 m - Category 2) and Passo Caprauna (1,374 m - Category 1).
The peloton then descended to Cisano sul Neva and into the day’s intermediate sprint in Ceriale and Albenga at the 100km mark before embarking on the last climb.
There were several attacks from the lead group that emerged over the day’s ascents. But the most significant move of the day happened on the penultimate climb, the Passo Caprauna. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) made an attack earlier and was already up the road, but Abbott drove the pace over the ascent, whittling down her rivals until she was left with Stevens.
The pair caught Niewiadoma and raced together over the top of the climb.
A minute back, a chase group tried desperately to close down the move that included Boels-Dolmans riders Guarnier (second overall), world champion Lizzie Armitstead and Karol-Ann Canuel, along with defending champion Anna van der Breggen, former overall winner Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-Sram), Kseniya Tuhai (BePink) and Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec).
The lead trio held a 2:30 margin over the chasers at the 80km mark, and with only the closing climb still to go, the potential was there for this to be the winning move.
The day ended with an eight-kilometre climb to the finish at the Sanctuary Madonna della Guardia of Alassio. The climb was littered with hairpin turns and had an average grade of 8%.
The front groups ended up merging together include Abbott, Guarnier, Stevens, Canuel and Armitstead, van der Breggen and Niewiadoma, Lichtenberg, Amialiusik, Tuhai and Guderzo.
Abbott again pushed the pace on the climb until the lead group was down to seven riders with five kilometres to go: Armitstead, Stevens, Niewiadoma, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg. Niewiadoma started to show signs of struggle and dropped off the back of the group.
The American’s hold on the maglia rosa looked more promising as runner-up in GC Guarnier had lost time on the earlier slopes, and her teammate and third placed Longo Borghini was also no where to be seen. Next in line, behind Abbott in the overall was Lichtenberg at 33 seconds back and Guderzo at 38 seconds back, followed by Stevens at 1:22 back and van der Breggen at 2:10.
Abbott tried attacking several times until the group only included Stevens, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg.
But to everyone's surprise, Guarnier clawed her way back up to the lead group, which made the finish-line bonus seconds much more valuable at 10, 6 and 4.
Van der Breggen attacked, but it didn’t stick. Stevens counter attacked, which resulted in two major outcomes: her solo effort in pursuit of the stage win, while simultaneously dropping Abbott, who did so much work earlier on the climb, she struggled to stay in contention.
Stevens pushed on to gain almost 10 seconds in the last kilometre of the climb, and eventually crossed the line with the stage win at the Madonna della Guardia. Her teammate Guarnier held on for second place and Van der Breggen third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:47:42
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:40
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:00:53
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:18
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:55
|9
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|0:04:22
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:06:00
|11
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:23
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:06:59
|14
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:07:20
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:11:19
|16
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:11:31
|17
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|0:13:31
|18
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:14:00
|19
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:16:56
|21
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:16:58
|22
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|23
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
|28
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|29
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|32
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|34
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|35
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|36
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|37
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|38
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|39
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|41
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|42
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|43
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|46
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|49
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
|0:22:54
|51
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:22:57
|52
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:23:13
|53
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:24:00
|54
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:07
|55
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:28:57
|56
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|57
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|58
|Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon
|59
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|60
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|61
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|62
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|0:29:52
|63
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:30:18
|64
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:31:10
|65
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:31:16
|67
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:32:10
|68
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:33:09
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|70
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:33:26
|71
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:33:29
|72
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:33:45
|73
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:33:53
|74
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:34:20
|75
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango
|76
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:34:51
|77
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:35:02
|78
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:35:27
|79
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|80
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|81
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|82
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|84
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|85
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|86
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|87
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|88
|Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis
|89
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|90
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|91
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|92
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|93
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|94
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|95
|Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon
|96
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|97
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|99
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis
|100
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|101
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|102
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|103
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|104
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|105
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|106
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:35:44
|107
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:36:51
|108
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:37:13
|109
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:37:24
|110
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:37:47
|111
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:43:03
|112
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:43:14
|113
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:43:59
|114
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:46:49
|115
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|116
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|118
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:47:02
|119
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:47:04
|120
|Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis
|0:47:08
|121
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:47:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|3
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|13
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|5
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16:50:41
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:00:46
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:03
|4
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:06
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:49
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|8
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|0:12:11
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:12:33
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:12:37
|11
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:15:12
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:16:25
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:17:04
|14
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|15
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:35
|16
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:22:00
|17
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|0:23:24
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:23:28
|19
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:24:14
|20
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:24:23
|21
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:26:43
|22
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:32:28
|23
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:33:14
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:33:17
|25
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|0:33:28
|26
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:30
|27
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:34:39
|28
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:34:55
|29
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:35:01
|30
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|0:36:32
|31
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:36:49
|32
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:38:40
|33
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:39:28
|34
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:39:33
|35
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:40:01
|36
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:40:05
|37
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:40:09
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:40:10
|39
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:40:13
|40
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:42:13
|41
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:42:15
|42
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:42:17
|43
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:42:55
|44
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:42:58
|45
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:43:22
|46
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:43:33
|47
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:44:07
|48
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:45:17
|49
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:46:20
|50
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:46:35
|51
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:46:58
|52
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
|0:48:53
|53
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:49:27
|54
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:50:03
|55
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:50:17
|56
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:50:26
|57
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|0:50:54
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:51:26
|59
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:51:28
|60
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:51:30
|61
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:52:02
|62
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:52:56
|63
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|0:55:15
|64
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:57:20
|65
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:58:00
|66
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:58:39
|67
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:58:51
|68
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:59:35
|69
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis
|0:59:48
|70
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:00:46
|71
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1:00:55
|72
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|1:01:50
|73
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:02:14
|74
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|1:02:45
|75
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:02:53
|76
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:03:07
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|1:03:16
|78
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:04:38
|79
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1:06:12
|80
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:06:24
|81
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|1:07:05
|82
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1:07:57
|83
|Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon
|1:08:16
|84
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1:08:19
|85
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1:09:10
|86
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1:09:17
|87
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1:10:22
|88
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1:10:28
|89
|Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon
|1:10:35
|90
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|1:10:58
|91
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1:12:18
|92
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:12:32
|93
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|1:12:47
|94
|Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis
|1:13:00
|95
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|1:13:16
|96
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:13:18
|97
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|1:13:36
|98
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:14:16
|99
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:14:17
|100
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:27
|101
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:16:59
|102
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|1:17:16
|103
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1:17:33
|104
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:17:41
|105
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:47
|106
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|1:19:00
|107
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:19:38
|108
|Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:20:10
|109
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:21:50
|110
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:22:09
|111
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1:24:45
|112
|Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis
|1:30:59
|113
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|1:31:05
|114
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:31:49
|115
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:35:27
|116
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:53
|117
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|1:36:54
|118
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:39:34
|119
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:40:48
|120
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:43:16
|121
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:43:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|31
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|7
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|21
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|14
|14
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|12
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|17
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|18
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|8
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|8
|20
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|21
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|7
|22
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|6
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|26
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|27
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|30
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|32
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|42
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|35
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|34
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|31
|5
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|7
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|9
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|5
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|5
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|3
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|1
|15
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16:57:21
|2
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|0:05:31
|3
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:17:43
|4
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|0:26:48
|5
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:32:48
|6
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:33:25
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:35:33
|8
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:35:35
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:36:15
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:44:48
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|0:48:35
|12
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:50:40
|13
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:51:59
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:52:55
|15
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:54:15
|16
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:55:10
|17
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:56:13
|18
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:57:58
|19
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:59:32
|20
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:59:44
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1:01:39
|22
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|1:04:18
|23
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:05:52
|24
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|1:06:07
|25
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:06:38
|26
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|1:06:56
|27
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:07:36
|28
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:47
|29
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:10:19
|30
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:11:01
|31
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:15:10
|32
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|1:28:47
|33
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:36:36
|34
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:36:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|16:52:30
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:15:15
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:20:11
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:22:34
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:36:51
|6
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:37:39
|7
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:38:12
|8
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:38:24
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:06
|10
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:33
|11
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:47:38
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:49:39
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:51:07
|14
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:57:02
|15
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|1:00:01
|16
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:00:25
|17
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|1:01:27
|18
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:02:49
|19
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|1:04:23
|20
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:04:35
|21
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1:06:08
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1:08:39
|23
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|1:09:09
|24
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:11:29
|25
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|1:11:47
|26
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:12:27
|27
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:12:28
|28
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:38
|29
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:15:10
|30
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:15:52
|31
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:17:49
|32
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:30:00
|33
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|1:35:05
|34
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|1:38:59
|35
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:41:27
|36
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|1:41:29
