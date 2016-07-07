Image 1 of 25 Evelyn Stevens battles up the final 400 metres to victory at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 2 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 25 Stage winner, Evelyn Stevens celebrates at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 25 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) regains the pink jersey with three stages to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) takes on the final climb at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 25 Boels Dolmans in control as the final climb approaches at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 25 At the foot of the final climb Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 25 The front of the race is back to being three strong after Niewiadoma catches on the descent at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 25 Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 25 Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 25 After losing contact with the Abbott and Stevens, Niewiadoma attacks the descent to catch up at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 25 Anna van der Breggen attacks with 3km to go at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 25 Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) takes the climbs in her stride at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 25 Leah Kirchmann tries to cool down in the Summer heat at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 25 Mara Abbott leads a group of three including Evelyn Stevens and Kasia Niewiadoma over the highest climb of the day at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 25 n the pink: Mara Abbott has a custom Colnago for her day in the Maglia Rosa at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 25 Delighted with his Anna van der Breggen autograph at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 25 Giro Rosa stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 25 Lizzie Armitstead leads the way as the climbing continues at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 25 Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) escapes solo at Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 6 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 25 Megan Guarnier (Boles-Dolmans) back in the maglia rosa after stage 6 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 25 Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 6 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) put in a major dig to win stage 6 at the Giro Rosa on the last summit finish in Alassio at the Sanctuary of Madonna della Guardia. The American made a late attack on the final climb and went clear alone to take the stage win ahead of teammate Megan Guarnier and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv).

Also in the final lead group on the summit finish were former overall winners Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), who was fourth, and Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) in fifth.

"That's a splendid sensation, I didn't expect to win two stages in such a race and I've done it in the two uphill finishes," said Stevens, who also won stage 2 in Montenars. "I am really happy, Megan [Guarnier] got the pink jersey and it's amazing. I dedicate this victory to our teammate Karol-Ann Canuel who did a splendid job."

Abbott, a two-time winner of the race, was leading the overall classification at the start of the day after smashing the queen stage 5 that passed over the daunting Mortirolo. Though she put in a big effort to try and keep the jersey over the final two climbs of stage 6, she lost it to compatriot Guarnier after falling behind in the final sections of the climb to Madonna della Guardia.

There were time bonuses on the line of 10, 6 and 4. Guarnier gained enough time on Abbott, plus the six-second bonus for placing second on the day, to move back into the overall classification lead.

How it unfolded

Abbott started stage 6 in the overall lead, 10 seconds up on Guarnier and 15 seconds ahead of Italian favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).

Stage 6 was the beginning of another difficult stage. The 118.6km race was held from Andora to Alassio at the Madonna della Guardia. It included four climbs, and the last uphill finish of this edition of the Women’s WorldTour race.

The stage began in Laigueglia, climbing over the Passo del Ginestro (672 m - Category 2), Colle di Nava (938 m - Category 2) and Passo Caprauna (1,374 m - Category 1).

The peloton then descended to Cisano sul Neva and into the day’s intermediate sprint in Ceriale and Albenga at the 100km mark before embarking on the last climb.

There were several attacks from the lead group that emerged over the day’s ascents. But the most significant move of the day happened on the penultimate climb, the Passo Caprauna. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) made an attack earlier and was already up the road, but Abbott drove the pace over the ascent, whittling down her rivals until she was left with Stevens.

The pair caught Niewiadoma and raced together over the top of the climb.

A minute back, a chase group tried desperately to close down the move that included Boels-Dolmans riders Guarnier (second overall), world champion Lizzie Armitstead and Karol-Ann Canuel, along with defending champion Anna van der Breggen, former overall winner Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-Sram), Kseniya Tuhai (BePink) and Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec).

The lead trio held a 2:30 margin over the chasers at the 80km mark, and with only the closing climb still to go, the potential was there for this to be the winning move.

The day ended with an eight-kilometre climb to the finish at the Sanctuary Madonna della Guardia of Alassio. The climb was littered with hairpin turns and had an average grade of 8%.

The front groups ended up merging together include Abbott, Guarnier, Stevens, Canuel and Armitstead, van der Breggen and Niewiadoma, Lichtenberg, Amialiusik, Tuhai and Guderzo.

Abbott again pushed the pace on the climb until the lead group was down to seven riders with five kilometres to go: Armitstead, Stevens, Niewiadoma, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg. Niewiadoma started to show signs of struggle and dropped off the back of the group.

The American’s hold on the maglia rosa looked more promising as runner-up in GC Guarnier had lost time on the earlier slopes, and her teammate and third placed Longo Borghini was also no where to be seen. Next in line, behind Abbott in the overall was Lichtenberg at 33 seconds back and Guderzo at 38 seconds back, followed by Stevens at 1:22 back and van der Breggen at 2:10.

Abbott tried attacking several times until the group only included Stevens, van der Breggen, Guderzo and Lichtenberg.

But to everyone's surprise, Guarnier clawed her way back up to the lead group, which made the finish-line bonus seconds much more valuable at 10, 6 and 4.

Van der Breggen attacked, but it didn’t stick. Stevens counter attacked, which resulted in two major outcomes: her solo effort in pursuit of the stage win, while simultaneously dropping Abbott, who did so much work earlier on the climb, she struggled to stay in contention.

Stevens pushed on to gain almost 10 seconds in the last kilometre of the climb, and eventually crossed the line with the stage win at the Madonna della Guardia. Her teammate Guarnier held on for second place and Van der Breggen third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:47:42 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:06 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:19 4 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:40 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 0:00:53 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:01:18 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:58 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:03:55 9 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 0:04:22 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:06:00 11 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:23 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:06:59 14 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 0:07:20 15 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:11:19 16 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:11:31 17 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 0:13:31 18 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:14:00 19 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 0:14:14 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:16:56 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:16:58 22 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:22:44 23 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products 28 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 29 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 30 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 32 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 33 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 34 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 35 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 36 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 37 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 38 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 39 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 40 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 41 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 43 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 44 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 45 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 46 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 48 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 49 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 50 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek 0:22:54 51 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:22:57 52 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:23:13 53 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:24:00 54 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:07 55 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:28:57 56 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi 57 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 58 Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon 59 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 60 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 61 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 62 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon 0:29:52 63 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:30:18 64 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:31:10 65 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 66 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:31:16 67 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:32:10 68 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:33:09 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 70 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:33:26 71 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:33:29 72 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 0:33:45 73 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:33:53 74 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:34:20 75 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango 76 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:34:51 77 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:35:02 78 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:35:27 79 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 80 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 81 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 82 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 83 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 84 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 85 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 86 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 87 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 88 Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis 89 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 90 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 91 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 92 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 93 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 94 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 95 Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon 96 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 97 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 98 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon 99 Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis 100 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 101 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 102 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 103 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 104 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 105 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 106 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:35:44 107 Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:36:51 108 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:37:13 109 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:37:24 110 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:37:47 111 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:43:03 112 Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 0:43:14 113 Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:43:59 114 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:46:49 115 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 116 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 117 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 118 Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:47:02 119 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:47:04 120 Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis 0:47:08 121 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 0:47:26

Mountain 1 - Passo del Ginestro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 7 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 3 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 5 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1

Mountain 2 - Colle di Nava # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 3 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 2 5 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 3 - Caprauna # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 13 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5

Mountain 4 - Finish in Alassio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 4 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 1

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16:50:41 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 0:00:46 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:03 4 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:06 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:01:49 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:18 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:06:40 8 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 0:12:11 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:12:33 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:12:37 11 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 0:15:12 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:16:25 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:17:04 14 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 0:17:11 15 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:35 16 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:22:00 17 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 0:23:24 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:23:28 19 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:24:14 20 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:24:23 21 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:26:43 22 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:32:28 23 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:33:14 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:33:17 25 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 0:33:28 26 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 0:34:30 27 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 0:34:39 28 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:34:55 29 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 0:35:01 30 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 0:36:32 31 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:36:49 32 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:38:40 33 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:39:28 34 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:39:33 35 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:40:01 36 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 0:40:05 37 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:40:09 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:40:10 39 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:40:13 40 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:42:13 41 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:42:15 42 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:42:17 43 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:42:55 44 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:42:58 45 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:43:22 46 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:43:33 47 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:44:07 48 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:45:17 49 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:46:20 50 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 0:46:35 51 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:46:58 52 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek 0:48:53 53 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:49:27 54 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:50:03 55 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:50:17 56 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:50:26 57 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi 0:50:54 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:51:26 59 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:51:28 60 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products 0:51:30 61 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:52:02 62 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:52:56 63 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon 0:55:15 64 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:57:20 65 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:58:00 66 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:58:39 67 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:58:51 68 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:59:35 69 Estefania Pilz (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis 0:59:48 70 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:00:46 71 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1:00:55 72 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 1:01:50 73 Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:02:14 74 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 1:02:45 75 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 1:02:53 76 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia - Durango 1:03:07 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 1:03:16 78 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:04:38 79 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 1:06:12 80 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:06:24 81 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team 1:07:05 82 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1:07:57 83 Ting Ying Huang (Chn) Servetto Footon 1:08:16 84 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1:08:19 85 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1:09:10 86 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1:09:17 87 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1:10:22 88 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1:10:28 89 Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra) Servetto Footon 1:10:35 90 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 1:10:58 91 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1:12:18 92 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:12:32 93 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 1:12:47 94 Paola Andrea Munoz Grandon (Chi) Xirayas De San Luis 1:13:00 95 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 1:13:16 96 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:13:18 97 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 1:13:36 98 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:14:16 99 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:14:17 100 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 1:15:27 101 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:16:59 102 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 1:17:16 103 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1:17:33 104 Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:17:41 105 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 1:18:47 106 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 1:19:00 107 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 1:19:38 108 Lise Olivier (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 1:20:10 109 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 1:21:50 110 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 1:22:09 111 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 1:24:45 112 Valeria Pintos (Arg) Xirayas De San Luis 1:30:59 113 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 1:31:05 114 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:31:49 115 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 1:35:27 116 Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 1:36:53 117 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 1:36:54 118 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 1:39:34 119 Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:40:48 120 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:43:16 121 Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:43:18

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 31 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 27 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 25 7 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 25 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 25 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 24 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 21 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 20 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 15 13 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 14 14 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 14 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 12 16 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 17 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 10 18 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 8 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 8 20 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 21 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 7 22 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 6 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 25 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 26 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 27 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 29 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 30 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 31 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 1 32 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 1 33 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 42 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 35 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 34 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 31 5 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 18 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 7 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 9 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 5 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 5 11 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 12 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 3 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 14 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 1 15 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16:57:21 2 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 0:05:31 3 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:17:43 4 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 0:26:48 5 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:32:48 6 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 0:33:25 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:35:33 8 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:35:35 9 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:36:15 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:44:48 11 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon 0:48:35 12 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:50:40 13 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:51:59 14 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:52:55 15 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:54:15 16 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:55:10 17 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:56:13 18 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:57:58 19 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:59:32 20 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:59:44 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1:01:39 22 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 1:04:18 23 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:05:52 24 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 1:06:07 25 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:06:38 26 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 1:06:56 27 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:07:36 28 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman-Supoermint Pro Cycling Team 1:08:47 29 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:10:19 30 Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 1:11:01 31 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 1:15:10 32 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 1:28:47 33 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:36:36 34 Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 1:36:38