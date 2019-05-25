Giro d'Italia stage 14 finish line quotes

Richard Carapaz rides to the finish of stage 14 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) - stage winner and new overall leader

“We had a very well planned strategy as a team. We knew Mikel [Landa] was up there and looking good, and then this stage suited me well, and that was the ace we had to play. I saw a moment where the Giro could be in play in the last hour, and the lead of 30 seconds I took over the top of the Colle San Carlo was sufficient to then increase it on the final climb, which suited me well.

[On taking the pink jersey] “It’s something I can’t even believe is happening. It’s a dream. I’ve worked very hard for his, and now all that work is paying off.”

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - second on the stage

[What was the difference between yesterday and today?]

"Good question. You tell me. I wasn't able to go with the best guys yesterday, and I just had to ride the climb at my own pace. I did the same today also, but I was close to the guys, and I managed to come back through the valley late in the race. That's what I did today. I think they were also looking at each other in the final there, so I managed to take a bit of an opportunity to take some seconds. They're also not looking at me because I'm five minutes behind, or whatever. I'll keep plugging away."

[What did you say to yourself last night after such a disappointing day?]

"I don't say anything to myself. I just keep fighting. I think that's more the main thing. We still have a long way to go. Of course, I know it's going to be very difficult now. I'm not under any illusions about that, especially with the way the riders are going now. They're looking very impressive, so we'll see how the next few days go, well, just tomorrow, before the rest day."

Addy Engels - Jumbo-Visma team director

“In the last part to the finish, they lost the most time so there was of course the games being played. But before, Carapaz was really going fast on the climb. At that moment nobody was able to follow. When you look to that, him being in pink now and going that strong, I don’t know, I’m a little bit in between with what to think of it actually. It’s good to be close and not have the jersey, it saves energy and stress, but of course there comes a day when you have to take it, and now with Carapaz coming closer by two minutes, we’ll see at the end how expensive it is.”

Matt White - Mitchelton-Scott team director

"We moved our way up the general classification today, so it was a nice day and a good confidence boost for Simon."

[What did you have to say to Simon last night after such disappointment?]

"Well I didn't get a chance to speak with him straightaway. When we got to the hotel we spoke about, well, this wasn't our plan to be in this situation, but we've got to adapt. Look, he's very young in his general classification career. He's not 36 and trying to win his last Grand Tour. He's achieved things very, very quickly in his career, and this is only a little part of his career in winning Grand Tours. Ever since he's been on the team, it's been our plan to develop him into a guy who can win the Giro, win the Tour de France and win the Vuelta. We've ticked one box, we've got two to go. It might not be this year, but this is not the end of his career. He's got a long career ahead of him."

[This Giro has been fascinating to watch unfold]

"That's why people love watching the Giro. It's so unpredictable, and I think you're going to see some big changes next week, maybe not tomorrow. Tomorrow is more of a one-day Classics-style of a race, and I think it's a great day for the breakaway. But we've got some horrible stages to come next week, and this is far from settled."