Giro d'Italia: Rolland takes solo victory on stage 17

Frenchman wins first Grand Tour stage in five years

Image 1 of 44

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Movistar riders are bunched up during stage 17 at the Giro

Movistar riders are bunched up during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 44

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) in the break during stage 17 at the Giro

Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) in the break during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 44

The breakaway in action during stage 17 at the Giro

The breakaway in action during stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 44

Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro

Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 44

Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro

Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 44

Bob Jungels in white after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels in white after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 8 of 44

Orica-Scott finish en masse at the end of stage 17

Orica-Scott finish en masse at the end of stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

The bunch approaches the line at the end of Giro d'Italia's stage 17

The bunch approaches the line at the end of Giro d'Italia's stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Pierre Rolland is broadcast on the big screen after winning stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland is broadcast on the big screen after winning stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Pierre Rolland celebrates on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage 17

Pierre Rolland celebrates on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Tom Dumoulin in pink after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulin in pink after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Team Sky's Mikel Landa in blue after stage 17 at the Giro

Team Sky's Mikel Landa in blue after stage 17 at the Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Salvatore Puccio finishes stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Salvatore Puccio finishes stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia
Image 17 of 44

Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia
Image 18 of 44

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 19 of 44

Pierre Rolland taking risks on a descent

Pierre Rolland taking risks on a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Jeremy Roy sets the pace in the breakaway group on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

Jeremy Roy sets the pace in the breakaway group on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 22 of 44

The stage 17 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia

The stage 17 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 24 of 44

Breakers attacking each other towards the end of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Breakers attacking each other towards the end of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Pierre Rolland soloing clear on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage.

Pierre Rolland soloing clear on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Pierre Rolland attacks the break on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage.

Pierre Rolland attacks the break on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Pierre Rolland on the move at the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland on the move at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Pierre Rolland claims the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Pierre Rolland claims the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Pierre Rolland celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win.

Pierre Rolland celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Pierre Rolland with the rest of the breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Pierre Rolland with the rest of the breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Tejay van Garderen was one of many riders to join a big breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

Tejay van Garderen was one of many riders to join a big breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

The back of the bunch on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

The back of the bunch on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

The Giro d'Italia peloton

The Giro d'Italia peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Manuel Senni on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Manuel Senni on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Tom Dumoulon on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Tom Dumoulon on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

A large breakaway on the move on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

A large breakaway on the move on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Daniel Teklehaimanot and Fran Ventoso on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Daniel Teklehaimanot and Fran Ventoso on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Manuele Boaro on the radio at the Giro d'Italia

Manuele Boaro on the radio at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Manuel Senni stretches his legs at the Giro d'Italia.

Manuel Senni stretches his legs at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

The peloton on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Laurens De Plus gets aero on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

Laurens De Plus gets aero on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Sunweb dutifully setting the pace on the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia

Sunweb dutifully setting the pace on the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

The Giro d'Italia weaves its way through northern Italy on stage 17.

The Giro d'Italia weaves its way through northern Italy on stage 17.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Finally, after so many near misses, and so many setbacks, Pierre Rolland delivered in Cannondale-Drapac colours to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in nail-biting fashion. The 30-year-old was certainly forced to do it the hard way – attacking as part of a three-man move at the start of the 219-kilometre stage before jumping clear once more from a group of around 25 with 7.6 kilometres to go.

The Frenchman, who signed to Cannondale at the start of 2016, ended his team's two-year wait for a Grand Tour stage win, as well as his own five-year drought – to solo across the line for a memorable win as Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) rounded out the top three on the day.

For race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), it was a relatively calm day in the saddle with the majority of his rivals deciding to rest their legs after stage 16 and an epic encounter on the Stelvio. There were some changes inside the top 10 as Jan Polanc (UAE Emirates) used his chance in the break to ruffle some feathers but the day was eventually decided by the near 40-strong break that formed in the first half of the day.

Yet the stage belonged to Rolland, and Cannondale – a team that simply don't know how to win easy. For a squad that have certainly had their struggles, this ride was built on tactical nous and excellent teamwork and was finished off by the pure determination of their talismanic Frenchman.

Rolland, who has been a presence in several breaks during the race, attacked from the gun alongside Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom), with the trio establishing a over a large chase group that contained almost 40 riders. Rolland picked up points on the two classified climbs before sitting up and waiting for the safety of the chase as Brutt and Mohoric continued ahead.

Given the distance and the lack of firepower, it was the smart move, and when a general regrouping took place it was Rolland and teammate Michael Woods, who carefully marked a number of key attacks inside the final 25 kilometres. When Rolland's decisive move came with 7.6 kilometres to go it was quickly apparent that the Frenchman had the legs to go the distance. A late chase from Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors threatened to spoil Rolland's party, but Woods, who made a nuisance of himself whenever the speed in the second group threatened to reel in Rolland, hounded down any counter-attacks before the Frenchman was able to celebrate with the line in sight.

"I'm just so happy. I've waited for this moment for such a long time. In 2015 I finished second in a Tour de France stage, and last year was just a year to forget for me - I crashed twice in the Tour. It's been a long wait. I've worked so hard this winter with Jonathan Vaughters, my new coach. My winter was so, so hard, and now I've won because of my work," a jubilant Rolland told compatriot and journalist Jean-Francois Quenet at the line.

"Today I thought 'Okay, yesterday was a super hard stage and everyone is completely tired'. Sometimes after a hard stage I go from the start, but I didn't think there'd be just three of us. I took the first climb easy, the second climb easy, then waited for the big group. Those big groups are never easy to manage – they're like a big lottery. At the end everyone is dead, you follow attacks, again, again, again. One moment I went, I had my teammate Michael Woods back there for the sprint if it came back. With one kilometre to go I knew I'd won, and I'm just so happy, it's difficult to explain."

How it unfolded

Long before Rolland began the difficult task of explaining his relief and joy, the peloton rolled out on stage 17 with an intriguing race profile ahead of them. After stage 16 and the bruising day in the mountains the bunch were faced with two climbs inside the opening 60km of racing. Depending on your legs, or your team orders for that matter, it was either the perfect place to attack or the opportunity to hide.

Rolland, Brutt and the young Mohoric slipped clear almost instantly, and that might have been the end of it had it not been for a large contingent of almost 40 riders leading a bold counter attack.

Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer and Quentin Jaurégui (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Enrico Barbin and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Tejay van Garderen, Manuel Senni, and Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing), Jan Barta and Jose Mendes (Bora-hansgrohe), Felix Grosschartner, Lukasz Owsian, Branislau Samoilau and Michal Schelgel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre and Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), Laurens De Plus and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane, Omar Fraile, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Kristian Sbaragli, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Rui Costa, Valerio Conti and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta, Matteo Busato and Ilya Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), and Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) made up the group and as Rolland crested the second climb of the Passo del Tonale he sat up and waited.

It proved to be decisive moment, as Brutt rode himself into the ground and Mohoric enhanced his reputation with a ride full of character and strength, Rolland drifted through the wheels and saved his legs for the second half of the stage.

Behind the lead group Dumoulin posted his men to the front, but the orders were to simply contain the break and protect pink. If Dumoulin's main rivals were going to enjoy a day off then so was the race leader himself. The only threats for the top 10 came in the forms of Jan Polanc and Maxime Monfort, who both started the day inside the top 15.

The break established a lead of almost 14 minutes at one point with Polanc the virtual leader on the road. When Brutt cracked in dramatic fashion, it left Mohoric on his own out front but when he was finally caught by the Polanc group with 55km to go the race in the peloton sprang into life.

With three men in the lead, UAE had the chance to vie for a stage and catapult Polanc up the standings. Bob Jungels stood to lose the most – both his place on GC and his white jersey – with Quick-Step eventually deciding to chase the break inside the final 50km. They quickly made inroads, cutting minutes off the leaders' advantage, with LottoNL providing welcome support.

Up ahead, the break split and reformed several times, with Mohoric pulling his companions along despite almost 200km of riding at the front. With just 16 kilometres remaining, the 22-year-old, who has blossomed in this race, pulled over. The move triggered the collaboration in the break to collapse with the remnants of the move - around 25 riders – all watching each other as one-by-one they probed and attacked.

Fraile and Barbin were among the early movers, but it was Conti who sparked the most dangerous attack with a move that gained both distance and help in the form of Sutherland, Rolland, Rui Costa and van Garderen. However, Dimension Data and Quick-Step still had strength in numbers, and they pulled back each and every attack back before Rolland hit for home with 7.6km to go.

It looked like the winning move almost as soon as the gap went out to 15 seconds, but first the Frenchman had to see off the chase from first de Plus, Van Rensburg and finally van Garderen before he could finally relax and roll across the line to take a much needed, and much deserved, stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5:42:56
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
5Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
7Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
10Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
11Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
15Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:18
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:14
18Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
20Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
22Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:54
26Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
27Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
32Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
35Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
36Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
39Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
45Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
51Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
54Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
58Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
64François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
67Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
68Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
71Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
81Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
83Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
87Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
88Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
93Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
97Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
98Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
99Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
102Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
104Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
105Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
110Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
111Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
112Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
113Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
118Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
119Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
120Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
121Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
122Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
123Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
124Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
125Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
126Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
127Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
128Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
129Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:14
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:00
133Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
134Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
135Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
136Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
137Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:09
138Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:11:04
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:36
140Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:04
141Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
142Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
143Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
144Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
145José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:48
146Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
147Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:14:19
148Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
149Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:19:20
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
152José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
154Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
155Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:29
156Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:20:47
157Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
159Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:50
160Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:44
161Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
162Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
165Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
166Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:26
DNSDaniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cles, 105km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cavelese, 175km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data10pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
3Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2
5Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

KOM 1 - Aprica, 15km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
5Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 2 - Passo del Tonale, 60km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
5Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1

KOM 3 - Giovo, 137km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates7pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
4Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates14pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac12
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data5
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
11Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates17:12:28
2Dimension Data0:00:16
3Cannondale-Drapac0:04:38
4Movistar Team0:05:02
5Wilier Triestina
6Quick-Step Floors0:05:05
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:52
8BMC Racing Team
9Trek-Segafredo0:12:32
10Lotto Soudal
11FDJ0:14:22
12Bora-Hansgrohe
13Team Sky
14Bardiani CSF
15Team Sunweb0:20:02
16Orica-Scott
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Bahrain-Merida
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Katusha-Alpecin
21Astana Pro Team
22Gazprom – Rusvelo

Super Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac57pts
2UAE Team Emirates46
3Movistar Team43
4Wilier Triestina19
5Dimension Data16
6Quick-Step Floors15
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
8Gazprom – Rusvelo8
9Trek-Segafredo6
10Lotto Soudal4
11FDJ4
12BMC Racing Team3
13Team Sky3
14Bardiani CSF1
15Bora-Hansgrohe
16Team Sunweb
17Orica-Scott
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Bahrain-Merida
20Katusha-Alpecin
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Astana Pro Team

General Classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb76:05:38
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:31
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:40
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:49
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:04:35
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:20
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:06:33
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:07:00
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:16
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:17
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:29
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:26
16Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:02
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:25:20
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:50
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:27
20Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:07
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:15
22Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:31:31
23Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:35:13
24Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:51
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:05
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:01
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:41:58
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:45:53
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:46:35
30Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:22
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:51:14
32Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:53:35
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:51
34Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:55:58
35Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:02:46
36Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:07:33
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:29
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1:10:14
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:11
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal1:11:40
41Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:12:23
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:13:41
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott1:15:22
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:18:26
45Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:20:29
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:20:59
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:09
48Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:08
49Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:22:24
50Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:24:01
51Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data1:25:02
52Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1:26:25
53José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:28
54Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:27:37
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:48
56Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:38
57Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:58
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb1:33:07
59Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:33:52
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:34:35
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:35:08
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:35:22
63Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:38:33
64Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:51
65José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1:43:51
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb1:49:40
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:51:23
68Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:52:16
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:54:40
70Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:55:40
71Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:57:36
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:58:09
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:58:50
74Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:58:54
75Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:01:26
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:43
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:02:56
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:03:01
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:03:13
80Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:08:17
81Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:09:04
82Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:14:03
83Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:14
84Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:30
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:53
86Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:15:46
87Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team2:16:21
88Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:17:40
89Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:20:16
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:21:24
91Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:21:42
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:22:12
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2:22:55
94Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:08
95Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:24:47
96Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:27:00
97Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:28:21
98Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:32:41
99Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:34:40
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:35:33
101Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:37:14
102Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:38:26
103Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:39:59
104Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:41:41
105Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:41:48
106Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2:42:30
107Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:43:06
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:44:02
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:45:08
110Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:31
111Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:48:42
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:49:01
113Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:49:05
114Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:50:24
115Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:50:49
116Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:51:22
117Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:51:38
118Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin2:51:49
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:52:37
120Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2:52:46
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:52:48
122Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:53:03
123Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:54:45
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:55:12
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott2:56:12
126Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:49
127Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:58:27
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott2:59:24
129Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:59:53
130Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:00:21
131Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3:00:46
132Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:01:11
133Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:01:57
134Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3:02:44
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:02:46
136Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:03:08
137Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:05:34
138Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina3:06:41
139Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:06:53
140Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:08:04
141Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac3:08:36
142Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:09:00
143Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:09:06
144Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:10:51
145Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott3:11:08
146Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:12:59
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott3:14:10
148Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:19:36
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:19:39
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:23:32
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:28:28
152Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin3:29:02
153Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3:29:58
154Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb3:31:10
155Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:31:16
156Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data3:31:40
157Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:32:49
158Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:40:35
159Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:41:05
160Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe3:45:28
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:47:30
162Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:53:23
163Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:55:59
164Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:56:38
165Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina3:59:03
166Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina4:15:20

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors325pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo192
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe117
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data96
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo76
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina70
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates70
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb65
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors61
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team55
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida52
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
16Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors50
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ43
18Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin41
20Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team39
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott37
24Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky36
25Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates36
26Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo36
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac34
28Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
29Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data30
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
35Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo22
37Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac22
38Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
39Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina21
40Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
44Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
45Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
46Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15
47Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
49Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
51Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data11
52Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
56Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
57Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
58Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe9
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky8
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team8
62Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
63Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina7
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
66Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
67Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
68Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
69Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky6
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
81Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
82Jose Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe3
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
85Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
86Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
87Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
89Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
90Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
91Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
93Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
99Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
100Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb-1
101Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal-4
102Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-5
103Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5
104Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-5
105Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ-5
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5
107Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin-5

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo54pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data49
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina39
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
8Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
10Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
11Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
12Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
13Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky16
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
15Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
16Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
17Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data13
18Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data12
21Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
22Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
23Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky10
25Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
26Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
28Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
29Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
32Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
33Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
35Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
36Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
37Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac4
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
40Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4
41Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
42Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
43Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
44Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
46Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
52Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
54Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
55Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
56Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
58Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
61Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
63Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
64Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
65Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky124pts
2Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team108
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data89
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac56
6Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data56
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb51
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ35
11Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors27
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
14Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data24
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
19Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
20Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
21Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team14
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
25Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
29Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
30Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
32Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac7
33Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
34Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
35Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina6
36Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
37Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
40Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
42Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
45Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
49Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
51Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
52Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
53Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
54Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
55Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
57Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
58Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
59Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors76:10:13
2Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:58
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:25
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:42
5Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:32
6Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:30:38
7Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:02:58
8Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:07:48
9Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:16:24
10François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:34
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:17:33
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:17:49
13Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:23:02
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:29:17
15Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott1:47:41
16Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:54:19
17Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:09:28
18Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:39
19Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac2:09:55
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:11:11
21Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:15:41
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:33
23Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:22:25
24Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina2:32:39
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2:35:24
26Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:39:27
27Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2:41:56
28Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:49
29Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb2:46:47
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:50:10
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors2:53:52
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates2:58:09
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3:04:31
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:15:01
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:26:41
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:36:30
37Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:48:48

Combativity Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky32
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data30
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data29
7Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team26
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac25
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina22
13Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ19
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin19
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
18Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe17
19Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
20Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
24Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo13
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
30Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors10
32Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
33Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
35Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
37Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
38Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
41Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
43Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
45Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
47Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
54Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
55Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
56Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
58Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
60Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
61Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
62Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
64Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
66Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
70Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
71Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
72Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
75Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
76Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
79Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
80Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
81Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
82Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
83Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
84Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
86Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team228:30:42
2UAE Team Emirates0:34:35
3Bahrain-Merida0:51:20
4AG2R La Mondiale0:54:39
5Cannondale-Drapac0:56:32
6FDJ0:57:34
7Astana Pro Team1:09:39
8Team Sunweb1:23:57
9Trek-Segafredo1:27:09
10BMC Racing Team1:28:53
11Quick-Step Floors1:32:08
12Team Sky1:39:58
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:43:17
14Dimension Data1:52:20
15Katusha-Alpecin2:08:38
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:17:02
17Orica-Scott2:17:33
18Bora-Hansgrohe2:29:45
19Lotto Soudal2:40:55
20Wilier Triestina4:42:32
21Gazprom – Rusvelo5:25:03
22Bardiani CSF7:53:21

Super Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors472pts
2UAE Team Emirates317
3Bora-Hansgrohe289
4Dimension Data276
5Movistar Team266
6Trek-Segafredo257
7Team Sunweb228
8Bahrain-Merida198
9Team Sky189
10Orica-Scott188
11Lotto Soudal163
12Wilier Triestina151
13Cannondale-Drapac139
14FDJ136
15Katusha-Alpecin130
16Gazprom – Rusvelo130
17Astana Pro Team118
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo86
19BMC Racing Team73
20AG2R La Mondiale70
21Bardiani CSF68
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice61

