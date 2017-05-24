Giro d'Italia: Rolland takes solo victory on stage 17
Frenchman wins first Grand Tour stage in five years
Finally, after so many near misses, and so many setbacks, Pierre Rolland delivered in Cannondale-Drapac colours to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in nail-biting fashion. The 30-year-old was certainly forced to do it the hard way – attacking as part of a three-man move at the start of the 219-kilometre stage before jumping clear once more from a group of around 25 with 7.6 kilometres to go.
The Frenchman, who signed to Cannondale at the start of 2016, ended his team's two-year wait for a Grand Tour stage win, as well as his own five-year drought – to solo across the line for a memorable win as Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) rounded out the top three on the day.
For race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), it was a relatively calm day in the saddle with the majority of his rivals deciding to rest their legs after stage 16 and an epic encounter on the Stelvio. There were some changes inside the top 10 as Jan Polanc (UAE Emirates) used his chance in the break to ruffle some feathers but the day was eventually decided by the near 40-strong break that formed in the first half of the day.
Yet the stage belonged to Rolland, and Cannondale – a team that simply don't know how to win easy. For a squad that have certainly had their struggles, this ride was built on tactical nous and excellent teamwork and was finished off by the pure determination of their talismanic Frenchman.
Rolland, who has been a presence in several breaks during the race, attacked from the gun alongside Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom), with the trio establishing a over a large chase group that contained almost 40 riders. Rolland picked up points on the two classified climbs before sitting up and waiting for the safety of the chase as Brutt and Mohoric continued ahead.
Given the distance and the lack of firepower, it was the smart move, and when a general regrouping took place it was Rolland and teammate Michael Woods, who carefully marked a number of key attacks inside the final 25 kilometres. When Rolland's decisive move came with 7.6 kilometres to go it was quickly apparent that the Frenchman had the legs to go the distance. A late chase from Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors threatened to spoil Rolland's party, but Woods, who made a nuisance of himself whenever the speed in the second group threatened to reel in Rolland, hounded down any counter-attacks before the Frenchman was able to celebrate with the line in sight.
"I'm just so happy. I've waited for this moment for such a long time. In 2015 I finished second in a Tour de France stage, and last year was just a year to forget for me - I crashed twice in the Tour. It's been a long wait. I've worked so hard this winter with Jonathan Vaughters, my new coach. My winter was so, so hard, and now I've won because of my work," a jubilant Rolland told compatriot and journalist Jean-Francois Quenet at the line.
"Today I thought 'Okay, yesterday was a super hard stage and everyone is completely tired'. Sometimes after a hard stage I go from the start, but I didn't think there'd be just three of us. I took the first climb easy, the second climb easy, then waited for the big group. Those big groups are never easy to manage – they're like a big lottery. At the end everyone is dead, you follow attacks, again, again, again. One moment I went, I had my teammate Michael Woods back there for the sprint if it came back. With one kilometre to go I knew I'd won, and I'm just so happy, it's difficult to explain."
How it unfolded
Long before Rolland began the difficult task of explaining his relief and joy, the peloton rolled out on stage 17 with an intriguing race profile ahead of them. After stage 16 and the bruising day in the mountains the bunch were faced with two climbs inside the opening 60km of racing. Depending on your legs, or your team orders for that matter, it was either the perfect place to attack or the opportunity to hide.
Rolland, Brutt and the young Mohoric slipped clear almost instantly, and that might have been the end of it had it not been for a large contingent of almost 40 riders leading a bold counter attack.
Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer and Quentin Jaurégui (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Enrico Barbin and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Tejay van Garderen, Manuel Senni, and Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing), Jan Barta and Jose Mendes (Bora-hansgrohe), Felix Grosschartner, Lukasz Owsian, Branislau Samoilau and Michal Schelgel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre and Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), Laurens De Plus and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane, Omar Fraile, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Kristian Sbaragli, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Rui Costa, Valerio Conti and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta, Matteo Busato and Ilya Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), and Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) made up the group and as Rolland crested the second climb of the Passo del Tonale he sat up and waited.
It proved to be decisive moment, as Brutt rode himself into the ground and Mohoric enhanced his reputation with a ride full of character and strength, Rolland drifted through the wheels and saved his legs for the second half of the stage.
Behind the lead group Dumoulin posted his men to the front, but the orders were to simply contain the break and protect pink. If Dumoulin's main rivals were going to enjoy a day off then so was the race leader himself. The only threats for the top 10 came in the forms of Jan Polanc and Maxime Monfort, who both started the day inside the top 15.
The break established a lead of almost 14 minutes at one point with Polanc the virtual leader on the road. When Brutt cracked in dramatic fashion, it left Mohoric on his own out front but when he was finally caught by the Polanc group with 55km to go the race in the peloton sprang into life.
With three men in the lead, UAE had the chance to vie for a stage and catapult Polanc up the standings. Bob Jungels stood to lose the most – both his place on GC and his white jersey – with Quick-Step eventually deciding to chase the break inside the final 50km. They quickly made inroads, cutting minutes off the leaders' advantage, with LottoNL providing welcome support.
Up ahead, the break split and reformed several times, with Mohoric pulling his companions along despite almost 200km of riding at the front. With just 16 kilometres remaining, the 22-year-old, who has blossomed in this race, pulled over. The move triggered the collaboration in the break to collapse with the remnants of the move - around 25 riders – all watching each other as one-by-one they probed and attacked.
Fraile and Barbin were among the early movers, but it was Conti who sparked the most dangerous attack with a move that gained both distance and help in the form of Sutherland, Rolland, Rui Costa and van Garderen. However, Dimension Data and Quick-Step still had strength in numbers, and they pulled back each and every attack back before Rolland hit for home with 7.6km to go.
It looked like the winning move almost as soon as the gap went out to 15 seconds, but first the Frenchman had to see off the chase from first de Plus, Van Rensburg and finally van Garderen before he could finally relax and roll across the line to take a much needed, and much deserved, stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5:42:56
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|5
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:14
|18
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:54
|26
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|27
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|36
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|39
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|52
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|81
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|83
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|84
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|87
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|88
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|98
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|104
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|105
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|111
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|112
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|113
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|121
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|122
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|123
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|124
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|126
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|129
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:14
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:00
|133
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|135
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|136
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|137
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:09
|138
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:04
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:36
|140
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:04
|141
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|142
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|143
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|144
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:48
|146
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|147
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:19
|148
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|149
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:20
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|151
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|154
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|155
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:29
|156
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:20:47
|157
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|159
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:50
|160
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:44
|161
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|165
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:26
|DNS
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|5
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|2
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|pts
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:12:28
|2
|Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:38
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:02
|5
|Wilier Triestina
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:05
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:52
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:32
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|FDJ
|0:14:22
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Team Sky
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:02
|16
|Orica-Scott
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|46
|3
|Movistar Team
|43
|4
|Wilier Triestina
|19
|5
|Dimension Data
|16
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|15
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|8
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|11
|FDJ
|4
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Team Sky
|3
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|1
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|Orica-Scott
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|76:05:38
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:40
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:49
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:35
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:20
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:33
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:07:00
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:16
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:17
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:29
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:26
|16
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:02
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:25:20
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:50
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:27
|20
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:07
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:15
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:31
|23
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:13
|24
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:51
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:05
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:01
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:41:58
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:45:53
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:35
|30
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:22
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:51:14
|32
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:35
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:51
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:55:58
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:46
|36
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:07:33
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:29
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:14
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:11
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:40
|41
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:12:23
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:13:41
|43
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:15:22
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:18:26
|45
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:20:29
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:20:59
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:09
|48
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:08
|49
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:22:24
|50
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:01
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:25:02
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1:26:25
|53
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:28
|54
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:27:37
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:48
|56
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:38
|57
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:58
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:33:07
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:33:52
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:34:35
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:35:08
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:22
|63
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:38:33
|64
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:51
|65
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:43:51
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|1:49:40
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:51:23
|68
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:52:16
|69
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1:54:40
|70
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:40
|71
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:36
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:58:09
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:58:50
|74
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:58:54
|75
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:01:26
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:43
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:02:56
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:03:01
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:03:13
|80
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:08:17
|81
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:09:04
|82
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:14:03
|83
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:14:14
|84
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:14:30
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:14:53
|86
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:46
|87
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:21
|88
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:17:40
|89
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:16
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:21:24
|91
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:42
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:22:12
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2:22:55
|94
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:08
|95
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:24:47
|96
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:27:00
|97
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:21
|98
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:32:41
|99
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:34:40
|100
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:35:33
|101
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|2:37:14
|102
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:38:26
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:39:59
|104
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:41:41
|105
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:41:48
|106
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2:42:30
|107
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:43:06
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:44:02
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:45:08
|110
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:31
|111
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:48:42
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:49:01
|113
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:49:05
|114
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:50:24
|115
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:50:49
|116
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|2:51:22
|117
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:51:38
|118
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:51:49
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:52:37
|120
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2:52:46
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:52:48
|122
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:53:03
|123
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:54:45
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:55:12
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2:56:12
|126
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57:49
|127
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:58:27
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|2:59:24
|129
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:59:53
|130
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:00:21
|131
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:00:46
|132
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:01:11
|133
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:01:57
|134
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:02:44
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:46
|136
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:03:08
|137
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:05:34
|138
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|3:06:41
|139
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:53
|140
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:08:04
|141
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:08:36
|142
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:09:00
|143
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:09:06
|144
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:10:51
|145
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|3:11:08
|146
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:12:59
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|3:14:10
|148
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:19:36
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:19:39
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:23:32
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:28:28
|152
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:29:02
|153
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3:29:58
|154
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:31:10
|155
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:31:16
|156
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:31:40
|157
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:32:49
|158
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:40:35
|159
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:41:05
|160
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:45:28
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:47:30
|162
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:53:23
|163
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:55:59
|164
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:56:38
|165
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|3:59:03
|166
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4:15:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|325
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|192
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|96
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|76
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|70
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|16
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|43
|18
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|20
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|37
|24
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|26
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|28
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|30
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|35
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|37
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|38
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|39
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|21
|40
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|44
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|45
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15
|47
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|49
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|50
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|51
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|11
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|56
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|57
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|58
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|8
|62
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|63
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|7
|64
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|66
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|67
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|68
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|69
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|73
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|74
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|78
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|81
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|82
|Jose Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|85
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|87
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|89
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|90
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|91
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|93
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|95
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|99
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|-1
|101
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|-4
|102
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-5
|103
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|104
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|-5
|105
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|-5
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-5
|107
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|39
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|8
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|11
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|12
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|15
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|16
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|17
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|13
|18
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|12
|21
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|22
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|23
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|28
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|29
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|32
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|33
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|35
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|36
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|40
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|41
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|42
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|43
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|46
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|47
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|52
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|54
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|55
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|56
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|58
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|61
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|64
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|65
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|124
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|108
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|89
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|6
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|56
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|35
|11
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|14
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|19
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|20
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|21
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|30
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|33
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|34
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|35
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|6
|36
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|37
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|40
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|42
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|45
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|49
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|51
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|53
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|54
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|57
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|58
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|59
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|76:10:13
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:58
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:02:25
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:42
|5
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:32
|6
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:38
|7
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:02:58
|8
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:07:48
|9
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:24
|10
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:34
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:17:33
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:17:49
|13
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:23:02
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:29:17
|15
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:47:41
|16
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:54:19
|17
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:09:28
|18
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:39
|19
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:09:55
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:11
|21
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:15:41
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:33
|23
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:22:25
|24
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|2:32:39
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2:35:24
|26
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:39:27
|27
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:41:56
|28
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:45:49
|29
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|2:46:47
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:50:10
|31
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|2:53:52
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2:58:09
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:04:31
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:15:01
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:26:41
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:36:30
|37
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:48:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|30
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|29
|7
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|22
|13
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|19
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|22
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|23
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|24
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|32
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|35
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|37
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|38
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|41
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|43
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|45
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|47
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|48
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|50
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|54
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|58
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|4
|60
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|61
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|62
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|64
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|66
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|67
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|70
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|71
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|72
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|73
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|75
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|76
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|79
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|80
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|81
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|82
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|83
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|84
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|86
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|228:30:42
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:35
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:20
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:39
|5
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:32
|6
|FDJ
|0:57:34
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:09:39
|8
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:57
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:27:09
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|1:28:53
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:32:08
|12
|Team Sky
|1:39:58
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:43:17
|14
|Dimension Data
|1:52:20
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:08:38
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:17:02
|17
|Orica-Scott
|2:17:33
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:29:45
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:55
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|4:42:32
|21
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5:25:03
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|7:53:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|472
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|317
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|289
|4
|Dimension Data
|276
|5
|Movistar Team
|266
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|257
|7
|Team Sunweb
|228
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|198
|9
|Team Sky
|189
|10
|Orica-Scott
|188
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|163
|12
|Wilier Triestina
|151
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|14
|FDJ
|136
|15
|Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|16
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|130
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|118
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|68
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
