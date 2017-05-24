Image 1 of 44 Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Movistar riders are bunched up during stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 44 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) in the break during stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 44 The breakaway in action during stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 44 Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 44 Scenery from along the route of stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 44 Bob Jungels in white after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia Image 8 of 44 Orica-Scott finish en masse at the end of stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 The bunch approaches the line at the end of Giro d'Italia's stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Pierre Rolland is broadcast on the big screen after winning stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Pierre Rolland celebrates on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Tom Dumoulin in pink after stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Fernando Gaviria on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Team Sky's Mikel Landa in blue after stage 17 at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Salvatore Puccio finishes stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia Image 17 of 44 Pierre Rolland on the stage 17 podium at the Giro d'Italia Image 18 of 44 Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia Image 19 of 44 Pierre Rolland taking risks on a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Jeremy Roy sets the pace in the breakaway group on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia Image 22 of 44 The stage 17 breakaway at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Pierre Rolland wins stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia Image 24 of 44 Breakers attacking each other towards the end of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Pierre Rolland soloing clear on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Pierre Rolland attacks the break on the Giro d'Italia's 17th stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Pierre Rolland on the move at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Pierre Rolland claims the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Pierre Rolland celebrates his Giro d'Italia stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Pierre Rolland with the rest of the breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Tejay van Garderen was one of many riders to join a big breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 The back of the bunch on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 The Giro d'Italia peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Manuel Senni on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Tom Dumoulon on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 A large breakaway on the move on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot and Fran Ventoso on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Manuele Boaro on the radio at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Manuel Senni stretches his legs at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 The peloton on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Laurens De Plus gets aero on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Sunweb dutifully setting the pace on the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 The Giro d'Italia weaves its way through northern Italy on stage 17. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Finally, after so many near misses, and so many setbacks, Pierre Rolland delivered in Cannondale-Drapac colours to win stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia in nail-biting fashion. The 30-year-old was certainly forced to do it the hard way – attacking as part of a three-man move at the start of the 219-kilometre stage before jumping clear once more from a group of around 25 with 7.6 kilometres to go.

The Frenchman, who signed to Cannondale at the start of 2016, ended his team's two-year wait for a Grand Tour stage win, as well as his own five-year drought – to solo across the line for a memorable win as Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) rounded out the top three on the day.

For race leader Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), it was a relatively calm day in the saddle with the majority of his rivals deciding to rest their legs after stage 16 and an epic encounter on the Stelvio. There were some changes inside the top 10 as Jan Polanc (UAE Emirates) used his chance in the break to ruffle some feathers but the day was eventually decided by the near 40-strong break that formed in the first half of the day.

Yet the stage belonged to Rolland, and Cannondale – a team that simply don't know how to win easy. For a squad that have certainly had their struggles, this ride was built on tactical nous and excellent teamwork and was finished off by the pure determination of their talismanic Frenchman.

Rolland, who has been a presence in several breaks during the race, attacked from the gun alongside Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) and Pavel Brutt (Gazprom), with the trio establishing a over a large chase group that contained almost 40 riders. Rolland picked up points on the two classified climbs before sitting up and waiting for the safety of the chase as Brutt and Mohoric continued ahead.

Given the distance and the lack of firepower, it was the smart move, and when a general regrouping took place it was Rolland and teammate Michael Woods, who carefully marked a number of key attacks inside the final 25 kilometres. When Rolland's decisive move came with 7.6 kilometres to go it was quickly apparent that the Frenchman had the legs to go the distance. A late chase from Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors threatened to spoil Rolland's party, but Woods, who made a nuisance of himself whenever the speed in the second group threatened to reel in Rolland, hounded down any counter-attacks before the Frenchman was able to celebrate with the line in sight.

"I'm just so happy. I've waited for this moment for such a long time. In 2015 I finished second in a Tour de France stage, and last year was just a year to forget for me - I crashed twice in the Tour. It's been a long wait. I've worked so hard this winter with Jonathan Vaughters, my new coach. My winter was so, so hard, and now I've won because of my work," a jubilant Rolland told compatriot and journalist Jean-Francois Quenet at the line.

"Today I thought 'Okay, yesterday was a super hard stage and everyone is completely tired'. Sometimes after a hard stage I go from the start, but I didn't think there'd be just three of us. I took the first climb easy, the second climb easy, then waited for the big group. Those big groups are never easy to manage – they're like a big lottery. At the end everyone is dead, you follow attacks, again, again, again. One moment I went, I had my teammate Michael Woods back there for the sprint if it came back. With one kilometre to go I knew I'd won, and I'm just so happy, it's difficult to explain."

How it unfolded

Long before Rolland began the difficult task of explaining his relief and joy, the peloton rolled out on stage 17 with an intriguing race profile ahead of them. After stage 16 and the bruising day in the mountains the bunch were faced with two climbs inside the opening 60km of racing. Depending on your legs, or your team orders for that matter, it was either the perfect place to attack or the opportunity to hide.

Rolland, Brutt and the young Mohoric slipped clear almost instantly, and that might have been the end of it had it not been for a large contingent of almost 40 riders leading a bold counter attack.

Valerio Agnoli (Bahrain-Merida), Ben Gastauer and Quentin Jaurégui (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jesper Hansen (Astana), Enrico Barbin and Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Tejay van Garderen, Manuel Senni, and Francisco Ventoso (BMC Racing), Jan Barta and Jose Mendes (Bora-hansgrohe), Felix Grosschartner, Lukasz Owsian, Branislau Samoilau and Michal Schelgel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Gorka Izagirre and Rory Sutherland (Movistar), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Orica-Scott), Laurens De Plus and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Natnael Berhane, Omar Fraile, Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, Kristian Sbaragli, and Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Martijn Keizer (LottoNL-Jumbo), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Team Sunweb), Peter Stetina and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Rui Costa, Valerio Conti and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta, Matteo Busato and Ilya Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), and Sergey Firsanov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) made up the group and as Rolland crested the second climb of the Passo del Tonale he sat up and waited.

It proved to be decisive moment, as Brutt rode himself into the ground and Mohoric enhanced his reputation with a ride full of character and strength, Rolland drifted through the wheels and saved his legs for the second half of the stage.

Behind the lead group Dumoulin posted his men to the front, but the orders were to simply contain the break and protect pink. If Dumoulin's main rivals were going to enjoy a day off then so was the race leader himself. The only threats for the top 10 came in the forms of Jan Polanc and Maxime Monfort, who both started the day inside the top 15.

The break established a lead of almost 14 minutes at one point with Polanc the virtual leader on the road. When Brutt cracked in dramatic fashion, it left Mohoric on his own out front but when he was finally caught by the Polanc group with 55km to go the race in the peloton sprang into life.

With three men in the lead, UAE had the chance to vie for a stage and catapult Polanc up the standings. Bob Jungels stood to lose the most – both his place on GC and his white jersey – with Quick-Step eventually deciding to chase the break inside the final 50km. They quickly made inroads, cutting minutes off the leaders' advantage, with LottoNL providing welcome support.

Up ahead, the break split and reformed several times, with Mohoric pulling his companions along despite almost 200km of riding at the front. With just 16 kilometres remaining, the 22-year-old, who has blossomed in this race, pulled over. The move triggered the collaboration in the break to collapse with the remnants of the move - around 25 riders – all watching each other as one-by-one they probed and attacked.

Fraile and Barbin were among the early movers, but it was Conti who sparked the most dangerous attack with a move that gained both distance and help in the form of Sutherland, Rolland, Rui Costa and van Garderen. However, Dimension Data and Quick-Step still had strength in numbers, and they pulled back each and every attack back before Rolland hit for home with 7.6km to go.

It looked like the winning move almost as soon as the gap went out to 15 seconds, but first the Frenchman had to see off the chase from first de Plus, Van Rensburg and finally van Garderen before he could finally relax and roll across the line to take a much needed, and much deserved, stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5:42:56 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 5 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 16 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:18 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:14 18 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 22 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:54 26 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 27 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 35 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 36 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 39 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 51 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 52 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 54 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 58 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 67 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 68 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 70 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 83 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 87 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 88 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 97 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 98 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 104 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 105 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 110 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 111 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 112 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 113 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 120 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 121 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 122 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 123 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 124 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 125 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 126 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 127 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 129 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:14 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:00 133 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 134 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 135 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 136 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 137 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:09 138 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:04 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:36 140 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:04 141 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 142 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 143 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 144 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 145 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:48 146 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 147 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:19 148 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 149 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:20 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 152 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 154 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 155 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:29 156 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:20:47 157 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 159 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:20:50 160 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:44 161 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 165 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 166 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:26 DNS Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Intermediate sprint 1 - Cles, 105km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Cavelese, 175km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

KOM 1 - Aprica, 15km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 5 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 2 - Passo del Tonale, 60km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 5 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1

KOM 3 - Giovo, 137km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 7 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 12 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 5 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 11 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 17:12:28 2 Dimension Data 0:00:16 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:38 4 Movistar Team 0:05:02 5 Wilier Triestina 6 Quick-Step Floors 0:05:05 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:52 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:12:32 10 Lotto Soudal 11 FDJ 0:14:22 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Team Sky 14 Bardiani CSF 15 Team Sunweb 0:20:02 16 Orica-Scott 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Bahrain-Merida 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Katusha-Alpecin 21 Astana Pro Team 22 Gazprom – Rusvelo

Super Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 57 pts 2 UAE Team Emirates 46 3 Movistar Team 43 4 Wilier Triestina 19 5 Dimension Data 16 6 Quick-Step Floors 15 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 8 Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 9 Trek-Segafredo 6 10 Lotto Soudal 4 11 FDJ 4 12 BMC Racing Team 3 13 Team Sky 3 14 Bardiani CSF 1 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Team Sunweb 17 Orica-Scott 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Bahrain-Merida 20 Katusha-Alpecin 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Astana Pro Team

General Classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 76:05:38 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:31 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:38 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:40 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:35 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:20 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:07:00 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:16 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:17 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:29 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:26 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:02 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:25:20 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:50 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:27 20 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:07 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:15 22 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:31 23 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:13 24 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:51 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:05 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:01 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:41:58 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:45:53 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:46:35 30 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:22 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:51:14 32 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:35 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:54:51 34 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:55:58 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:02:46 36 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:07:33 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:29 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:14 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:11 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 1:11:40 41 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:12:23 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:13:41 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:15:22 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:18:26 45 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:20:29 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:20:59 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:09 48 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:08 49 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:22:24 50 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:24:01 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 1:25:02 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1:26:25 53 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:28 54 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:27:37 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:48 56 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:38 57 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:58 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:33:07 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:33:52 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:34:35 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:35:08 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:35:22 63 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:33 64 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:51 65 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1:43:51 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 1:49:40 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:51:23 68 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:52:16 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:54:40 70 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:55:40 71 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:57:36 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:58:09 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:58:50 74 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:58:54 75 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:01:26 76 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:43 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:02:56 78 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:03:01 79 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:03:13 80 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:08:17 81 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:09:04 82 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:14:03 83 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:14 84 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:30 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:53 86 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:15:46 87 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2:16:21 88 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:17:40 89 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:20:16 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:21:24 91 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:42 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:22:12 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2:22:55 94 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:08 95 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:24:47 96 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:27:00 97 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:28:21 98 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:32:41 99 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:34:40 100 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:35:33 101 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:37:14 102 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:38:26 103 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:39:59 104 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:41:41 105 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:41:48 106 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2:42:30 107 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:43:06 108 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:44:02 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:45:08 110 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:31 111 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:48:42 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:49:01 113 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:49:05 114 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:50:24 115 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:50:49 116 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:51:22 117 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:51:38 118 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 2:51:49 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:52:37 120 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2:52:46 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:52:48 122 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:53:03 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:54:45 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:55:12 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 2:56:12 126 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:49 127 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:58:27 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 2:59:24 129 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:59:53 130 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:00:21 131 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:00:46 132 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:01:11 133 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:01:57 134 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:02:44 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:02:46 136 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:03:08 137 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:05:34 138 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 3:06:41 139 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3:06:53 140 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:08:04 141 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 3:08:36 142 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:09:00 143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:09:06 144 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:10:51 145 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 3:11:08 146 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:12:59 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 3:14:10 148 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:19:36 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:19:39 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:23:32 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:28:28 152 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 3:29:02 153 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3:29:58 154 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:31:10 155 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:31:16 156 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 3:31:40 157 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:32:49 158 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:40:35 159 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:41:05 160 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:45:28 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:47:30 162 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:53:23 163 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:55:59 164 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:56:38 165 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 3:59:03 166 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4:15:20

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 325 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 192 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 96 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 76 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 70 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 61 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 16 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 50 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 43 18 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 41 20 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 39 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 37 24 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 36 25 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 26 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 34 28 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 30 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 35 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 22 37 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 22 38 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 39 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 21 40 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 43 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 44 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 46 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 47 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 49 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 51 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 11 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 56 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 57 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 58 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 8 60 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 8 62 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 63 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 7 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 66 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 67 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 68 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 69 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 6 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 73 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 81 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 82 Jose Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 85 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 87 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 89 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 90 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 91 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 93 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 99 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb -1 101 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal -4 102 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -5 103 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5 104 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina -5 105 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ -5 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5 107 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin -5

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 49 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 39 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 8 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 11 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 12 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 13 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 16 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 15 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 16 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 17 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 13 18 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 12 21 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 22 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 23 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 10 25 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 28 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 29 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 32 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 33 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 35 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 36 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 37 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 4 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 40 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4 41 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 42 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 43 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 44 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 46 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 52 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 54 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 55 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 56 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 58 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 61 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 63 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 64 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 65 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 124 pts 2 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 108 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 89 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 56 6 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 56 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 35 11 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 27 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 14 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 24 15 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 19 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 20 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 14 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 30 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 7 33 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 34 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 35 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 6 36 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 37 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 40 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 42 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 45 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 49 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 51 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 52 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 53 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 54 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 55 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 57 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 58 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 59 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 76:10:13 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:58 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:02:25 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:42 5 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:32 6 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:30:38 7 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:02:58 8 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:07:48 9 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:16:24 10 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:34 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:17:33 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:17:49 13 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:23:02 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:17 15 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:47:41 16 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:54:19 17 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:09:28 18 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:39 19 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 2:09:55 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:11:11 21 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:15:41 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:33 23 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:22:25 24 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 2:32:39 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:24 26 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:39:27 27 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:41:56 28 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:49 29 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:46:47 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:50:10 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 2:53:52 32 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2:58:09 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:31 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:15:01 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:26:41 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:36:30 37 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:48:48

Combativity Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 32 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 30 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 29 7 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 25 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 22 13 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 19 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 22 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 24 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 30 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 32 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 33 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 35 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 37 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 38 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 41 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 45 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 47 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 48 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 54 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 55 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 58 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 60 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 61 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 62 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 64 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 66 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 70 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 71 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 72 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 75 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 76 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 79 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 80 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 82 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 83 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 84 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 85 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 86 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 228:30:42 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:34:35 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:51:20 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:39 5 Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:32 6 FDJ 0:57:34 7 Astana Pro Team 1:09:39 8 Team Sunweb 1:23:57 9 Trek-Segafredo 1:27:09 10 BMC Racing Team 1:28:53 11 Quick-Step Floors 1:32:08 12 Team Sky 1:39:58 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:43:17 14 Dimension Data 1:52:20 15 Katusha-Alpecin 2:08:38 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:17:02 17 Orica-Scott 2:17:33 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:45 19 Lotto Soudal 2:40:55 20 Wilier Triestina 4:42:32 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 5:25:03 22 Bardiani CSF 7:53:21