Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 highlights - Video
Rolland takes the win from the breakaway
Pierre Rolland broke a two-year Grand Tour stage victory drought for Cannondale-Drapac on Wednesday, claiming stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from the breakaway.
The Frenchman got clear in the early goings of the 219km stage with a small group and then stayed calm when a massive band of chasers bridged to the front. Biding his time in the big breakaway until the finale, he jumped clear of his companions inside the final 10 kilometres and soloed to the finish line for his first Grand Tour stage win in five years.
24 seconds later, Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) settled for runner-up honours ahead of Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), with race leader Tom Dumoulin arriving safely with the peloton just under eight minutes behind Rolland.
