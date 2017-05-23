Giro d'Italia: Stage 16 finish line quotes
Reaction from Dumoulin, Nibali, Quintana on a dramatic day
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) - race leader
"I just had problems, I needed to take a dump - I couldn't hold it anymore. It was after the first time of the Stelvio I began to feel it in the downhill. I had to stop, it was not possible to continue anymore.
How do you think I feel? "I decided to fight and fight and fight, and then take conclusions after the finish. That's what I did. I think that's good, but I'm very disappointed with today, of course.
[On keeping the pink jersey] "Right now I'm just disappointed. I was with the strongest today. I could have easily been with Nibali and Quintana, I just lost it because I had a problem. That's, uh, shit."
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
"It was a spectacular stage. There was climbing, descending, and then sprinting at the end there against Mikel Landa.
"I didn't think about being first Italian to win a stage; what counted was having a strong team, making a big effort and staying up there.
"I'm closer now but Dumoulin has the advantage of the time trial in Milan."
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) - third on stage
"It was a very positive day, with really good teamwork. We knew we could pull back time on the leader today one way or another.
"The rhythm was very high. We spent a lot of kilometres all day going very fast. That made everyone's bodies very tired. Of course I would have liked to take five minutes but the reality is you often want to do something but doing it is another story. But we're satisfied enough with what we've done today."
Mikel Landa (Team Sky) - runner-up and new KOM leader
"Sadly I lost the stage in the last metres, but that's cycling. You can lose and learn something. I was feeling good, more or less from the beginning of the race. It was a very fast stage. There was a breakaway on the first climb, I was fighting, and finally they caught me on the last climb.
"[On taking the blue jersey] My goal was the GC - not the mountains classification was not. We'll see. We'll take it day by day."
