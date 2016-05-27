Trending

Giro d'Italia: Nibali wins as Kruijswijk crashes and loses pink

Chaves moves into maglia rosa

Image 1 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

The leaders press the pace on the climbs during stage 19 at the Giro.

The leaders press the pace on the climbs during stage 19 at the Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 50

leaders climb amid the snow during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

leaders climb amid the snow during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 50

The leaders climb on snow-lined roads during stage 19 at the Giro.

The leaders climb on snow-lined roads during stage 19 at the Giro.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
Image 7 of 50

Bob Jungels, Andrey Amador and Darwin Atapuma climb during stage 19.

Bob Jungels, Andrey Amador and Darwin Atapuma climb during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts after crashing in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts after crashing in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali follows Esteban Chaves in the select lead group during stage 19.

Vincenzo Nibali follows Esteban Chaves in the select lead group during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 50

Hubert DuPont drives the early breakaway during stage 19

Hubert DuPont drives the early breakaway during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali rides alone to the finish of stage 19 at the Giro.

Vincenzo Nibali rides alone to the finish of stage 19 at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves, Steven Kruijswijk and Rafal Majka climb during stage 19 at the Giro.

Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves, Steven Kruijswijk and Rafal Majka climb during stage 19 at the Giro.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts following the Giro's stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts following the Giro's stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts following the Giro's stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) reacts following the Giro's stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk drives toward the finish after crashing during stage 19.

Steven Kruijswijk drives toward the finish after crashing during stage 19.
Image 16 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone toward the finish after crashing during stage 19.

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone toward the finish after crashing during stage 19.
Image 17 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 18 of 50

Alejandro Valverder nears the finish of the stage 19 at the Giro.

Alejandro Valverder nears the finish of the stage 19 at the Giro.
Image 19 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali in the bunch during stage 19

Vincenzo Nibali in the bunch during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Rafal Majka, Alejandro Valverde and Rigoberto Uran finish stage 19.

Rafal Majka, Alejandro Valverde and Rigoberto Uran finish stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishes stage 19 after a crash in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishes stage 19 after a crash in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk of team (LottoNL-Jumbo) after the finish of stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill

Steven Kruijswijk of team (LottoNL-Jumbo) after the finish of stage 19, in which he crashed in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill
Image 23 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk after a crash in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill during the 19th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk after a crash in the Colle dell'Agnello downhill during the 19th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 24 of 50

Esteban Chaves celebrates in pink on the stage 19 podium

Esteban Chaves celebrates in pink on the stage 19 podium
Image 25 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 19 at the Giro.

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 19 at the Giro.
Image 26 of 50

Esteban Chaves celebrates in pink on the stage 19 podium

Esteban Chaves celebrates in pink on the stage 19 podium
Image 27 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro's stage 19 podium.

Vincenzo Nibali on the Giro's stage 19 podium.
Image 28 of 50

Egor Silin (Katusha)

Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 50

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton in action during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 50

Esteban Chaves climbs ahead of Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19

Esteban Chaves climbs ahead of Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 50

Bob Jungels leads a group with Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19

Bob Jungels leads a group with Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 50

Bob Jungels and Steven Kruijswijk during the Giro's stage 19.

Bob Jungels and Steven Kruijswijk during the Giro's stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 50

Esteban Chaves climbs next to Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19

Esteban Chaves climbs next to Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 50

The leaders climb during stage 19.

The leaders climb during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 50

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 50

The leaders descend during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

The leaders descend during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descent during stage 19

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descent during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone after crashing during stage 19.

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone after crashing during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descent during stage 19

Ilnur Zakarin suffered a suspected broken collarbone after crashing on a descent during stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 50

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 50

Mikel Nieve (Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 46 of 50

Esteban Chaves in pink after stage 19 at the Giro.

Esteban Chaves in pink after stage 19 at the Giro.
Image 47 of 50

The peloton is lined out during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton is lined out during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone after crashing during stage 19.

Steven Kruijswijk rides alone after crashing during stage 19.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 50

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Kruijswijk on the climb

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Kruijswijk on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took emotional victory on hectic and breath-taking stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. In a stage that saw the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk crash heavily, Nibali claimed valuable seconds on his rivals following a late attack on the last climb. Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) crossed the line in second place with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in second.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Kruijswijk angry and defeated after crash costs him the pink jersey

Giro d'Italia: Chaves ready to fight for victory after taking pink from Kruijswijk

Giro d'Italia: Nibali a man transformed at Risoul

Valverde's altitude problem proves costly at Giro d'Italia

After enduring a lot of criticism and pressure from the Italian press, the victory proved cathartic for Nibali who burst into tears soon after the line. Nibali has been the centre of attention at the Giro d’Italia and was close to being pulled from the race by his coach Paolo Slongo. However, the good news came to the Astana camp in that Nibali wasn’t ill and he could continue the race.

Astana set their stall out early, putting two riders into the break that went clear midway up the Colle dell’Agnello, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Michele Scarponi. Kozhatayev was the first to drop back near the top of the ascent, burying himself for his leader. Nibali crested the top with Chaves and Kruijswijk and it looked like it would come down to a battle on the final ascent, until Kruijswijk misjudged a corner and ended up colliding with a bank of snow and somersaulting off his bike.

With only neutral service for help and no teammates left, Kruijswijk lost more than a minute before he set off again. The race leader was forced to stop not once but twice more on the descent, the final time to take a new bike, losing him yet more valuable time and allowing the dropped Alejandro Valverde to pass him. Meanwhile Nibali and Chaves continued to push down the descent with the added assistance of Orica-GreenEdge rider Ruben Plaza and later Scarponi, who had dropped back from the break to help their teammates.

By the time they reached the final climb to Risoul, Kruijswijk’s position in the maglia rosa was hanging in the balance. Plaza led them onto the climb before Scarponi took it up, pushing the gap to the race leader out even further. Nibali made his first move with nine kilometres to go but that was swiftly negated. Undeterred, he tried again with just over five kilometres to go, and while it was brought back by Chaves again the Astana rider could sense he had his rival on the ropes. Just a few hundred metres he went again and, this time, the gap remained.

Chaves held Nibali at close quarters for around a kilometre but he eventually had to relent and focus on his own race and the battle for the race lead. After more than four hours of breath-taking racing, Nibali crossed the line raising his two arms to the sky in celebration some 53 seconds ahead of Chaves.

Kruijswijk battled admirably alone but he cracked on the final climb lost almost five minutes following his crash, handing the race lead to Chaves. Nibali moved up to second place overall with Kruijswijk slipping down to third.

How it happened

The climax of the Giro d'Italia began with a brutal stage from Pinerolo to the French ski resort of Risoul. The route took the riders over the highest point of the race, the Cima Coppi, the Colle dell'Agnello. The sun was out at the start but the scene was very different at the top of the Cima Coppi, with huge banks of snow flanking the roads at its highest points.

There was no hanging about when the flag dropped and the peloton set off at a blistering place that made the formation of a break a very difficult task. The stage's parcours built up gradually, with the Colle dell'Agnello finally rearing up at around 40 kilometres into the day. Attacks were relentless but the elastic didn't snap until midway up the Agnello with a large group of 28 riders breaking clear of the peloton.

Among those out front were teammates of Nibali, Chaves and Valverde, including Michele Scarponi, Ruben Plaza and Rory Sutherland respectively. Unfortunately for Nippo-Vini Fantini, the leader of the mountains classification Damiano Cunego was not one of the 28 that broke clear. It wasn't long before the break began to splinter and the strongest few emerged at the front.

Ulissi and Scarponi moved clear on the steepest ramps, taking Katusha's Egor Sillin with them. Scarponi kicked again, distancing his companions to secure the honour of taking the Cima Coppi prize, just over five minutes ahead of the peloton. The main contenders were not concerned about the Italian, however, as they fought their own battle. Riding into the snow and the fog that shrouded the top of the climb, the battle for the overall title began to take shape.

After suffering earlier in the week, Chaves set the pace in the GC group and forced some early splits. Only his closest rival Valverde was able to stay with him initially, as the rest of the group were forced to chase him down. Another small attack from the diminutive Colombian was shut down by the maglia rosa Kruijswijk, who still looked comfortable thus far. After sticking with Chaves at first, Valverde began losing distance.

Valverde had lost some 40 seconds by the time that the Chaves hit the top of the Colle dell'Agnello.

Crisis for Kruijswijk

The stage was taking shape as they began the long descent but it was blown apart on a seemingly innocuous corner. The snow still banked high, Kruijswijk ploughed into it after overcooking it on a corner with 50 kilometres to go. His impact sent snow powder flying before Kruijswijk himself went spinning and his bike skidded down the road. He quickly dusted himself off and picked up his bike but it was damaged and it would take some time to get going again.

On his way again, Kruijswijk was still ahead of Valverde but he had lost precious time to Nibali and Chaves who were now scything their way town the fast and twisting descent. Even the Movistar rider would pass him, when Kruijswijk was forced to stop for a second time following his crash and the chase would now be critical. The Dutchman caught several groups along the way but nobody was willing or strong enough to help him in his efforts.

In the meantime, another general classification hopeful was seeing their ambitions go down the pan. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) suffered a heavy crash that send him skidding 20 metres into the grass on the side of the road. It looked very bad at first, but reports soon came in that the damage was a broken collarbone. Not serious compared to initial fears but enough to send him out of the race.

Up front, Scarponi had waved goodbye to escape companion Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) to help Nibali. They would see each other very soon though, when Scarponi paced Nibali, Chaves and others back to the Belgian with 10 kilometres to go. The veteran rider soon pulled off and opened the door for Nibali's first attack.

As Nibali surged forward, the same couldn't be said for Kruijsiwjk who was being dropped by white jersey Bob Jungels, who he had linked up with on the descent. The gap didn't immediately balloon out as Kruijswijk's resolve still held but it wouldn't be long before he was watching his pink jersey slip from his grasp.

Two more attacks from Nibali rid him of Chaves and allowed him to solo to a much-needed victory. Nibali is now just 40 seconds behind Chaves as they enter the final day in the mountains.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:19:54
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:51
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:02
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:14
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:43
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:51
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
12Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:07
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:30
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:54
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:05:53
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:59
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:22
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:49
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:26
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:56
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:27
28Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:05
29Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:09:10
30Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:36
34Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:14:12
35Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:22
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:50
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:52
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:15:55
39José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:37
40Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:39
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:49
42Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:04
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
46Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:46
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:09
49Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
61Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
62Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
64Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
66Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:21:59
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:22:51
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:31
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:23:50
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
74Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:03
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:06
77Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
78Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
79Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
81Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
82Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
83Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
87Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:39
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:54
89Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:34
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:26:56
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:42
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:29:40
93Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:38
94Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
95Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:21
96Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:31
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
101Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
102Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
104Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
107Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
108Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
110Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
111Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
113Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
116Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
123Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
124Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
127Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
128Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
129Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
132Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
134Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
138Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
141Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
142Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
143Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
144Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
147Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
149Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
151Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:44
152Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:58
154Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
157Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:16
DNSGiulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida15
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky12
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge9
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
11Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
15Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale-5
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha-5
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF-5

Mountain 1 (HC) Colle dell'Agnello, km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team45pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky30
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida20
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Risoul, km. 162
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team35pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky18
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge12
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Piasco, km. 49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
3Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2 - Sampeyre, km. 74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky11pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge6
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
10Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal36pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
4Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data7
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:11:51
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Astana Pro Team0:00:34
4Movistar Team0:02:31
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
6Lampre - Merida0:19:12
7Tinkoff Team0:20:12
8Orica-GreenEdge0:23:27
9IAM Cycling0:25:06
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:44
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:55
12Dimension Data0:32:57
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:03
14Team Katusha0:38:05
15Lotto Soudal0:38:56
16Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:10
17BMC Racing Team0:53:37
18Nippo - Vini Fantini1:04:17
19Bardiani CSF1:08:19
20Trek-Segafredo1:08:22
21FDJ1:22:52
22Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:25:59

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team50pts
2Team Sky42
3Lampre - Merida28
4Orica-GreenEdge25
5Cannondale Pro Cycling15
6Tinkoff Team14
7Movistar Team13
8Team Giant-Alpecin10
9Etixx - Quick-Step10
10IAM Cycling10
11Lotto Soudal8
12AG2R La Mondiale6
13Trek-Segafredo4
14BMC Racing Team3
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Dimension Data
17Bardiani CSF
18Team Katusha
19Gazprom-Rusvelo
20Nippo - Vini Fantini
21FDJ
22Wilier Triestina-Southeast

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge78:14:20
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:05
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:59
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:53
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:09:34
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:18
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:13:19
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:11
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:18:41
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:20:51
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:32
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:53
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:30:02
16Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:11
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:22
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:30
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:42
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:17
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:42:08
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:36
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:39
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:23
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:58:09
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:07:15
27Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1:08:38
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:53
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:10:17
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data1:18:02
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:20:28
32Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:21:37
33Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:24:07
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:24:45
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:31:00
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:34:24
37Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:35:46
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:35:56
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:39:12
40Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:21
41Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:43:36
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:44:01
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:44:43
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:48:01
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:50:07
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:52:45
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:54:13
48Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:02:29
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:02:32
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:05
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:05:25
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team2:07:06
53Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:09:29
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:52
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:59
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2:13:00
57Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:14:47
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:18:05
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:22:54
60Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:29:39
61José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:30:41
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:31:28
63Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:35:18
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:35:26
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:36:10
66Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:40:25
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:40:56
68Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:41:47
69Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:43:00
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:43:22
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2:44:41
72Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:45:04
73Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:45:30
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:50:49
75Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:52:39
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:53:02
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:53:52
78Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:55:55
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:57:25
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:57:59
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:58:12
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:59:00
83Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:00:24
84Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:01:00
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:01:24
86Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:01:35
87Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:02:20
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:07:11
89Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:07:12
90Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:09:04
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:10:29
92Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:10:46
93Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:11:36
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3:11:46
95Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:13:23
96Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:14:52
97Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:15:37
98Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:16:30
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ3:17:25
100Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3:17:55
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:18:40
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:21:09
103Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:21:15
104Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:21:29
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:21:36
106Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team3:21:59
107Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha3:22:49
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:25:20
109Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:26:13
110Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:28:57
111Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:29:44
112Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:29:58
113Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:30:46
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:31:16
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3:33:06
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:33:55
117Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:35:14
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:36:32
119Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:37:17
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:38:25
121Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:38:56
122Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:39:30
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3:40:41
124Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:41:21
125Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:42:08
126Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:42:30
127Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:43:59
128Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:44:27
129Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:45:13
130Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:45:37
131Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:45:48
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:50:30
133Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:51:48
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3:54:00
135Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:54:26
136Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:55:31
137Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:55:50
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge3:56:40
139Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:57:38
140Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:58:18
141Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:58:41
142Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:58:47
143Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:59:07
144Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:00:52
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data4:02:24
146Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4:04:00
147Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4:05:26
148Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:06:10
149Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ4:08:02
150Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data4:09:25
151Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:10:21
152Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:11:27
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ4:12:21
154Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:13:31
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin4:26:04
156Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:27:38
157Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo4:31:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo185pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida152
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step141
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team127
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida126
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team88
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha62
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step61
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step52
13Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling50
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge47
15Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team45
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data44
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal40
20Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo39
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin38
23Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast36
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin31
26Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
28Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team28
30Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky27
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling27
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team26
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
36Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
38Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team17
41Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16
45Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida16
47Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
49Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
51Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
52Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
53Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
54Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
56Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
57Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
58Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
59Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
61Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
62Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky10
64Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
65Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
68Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
69Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
71Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
72Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
74Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
75Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
77Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
78Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
80Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
82Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
84Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
85Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3
87Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
88Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
90Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2
92Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
95Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
96Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
97Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
98Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
99Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
100Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
101Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky98
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling73
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team69
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky54
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team51
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida42
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo41
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step31
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge26
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin22
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team19
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
26Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky14
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
33Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
34Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
35Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
37Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
38Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
43Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
44Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
45Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
46Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
47Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
49Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
50Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky4
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
53Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
54Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
57Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1
62Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team67pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step48
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida37
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal34
6Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida21
8Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
11Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling14
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
15Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
16Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
18Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
21Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
22Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team10
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
27Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling6
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
29David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
30Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
32Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
33Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
34Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
37Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
38Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
41Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
44Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
47Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
48Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
56Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step42pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida41
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team41
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo37
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida31
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky24
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal22
11Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling21
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step19
16Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo18
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge13
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
26Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step12
28Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
30Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
31Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
32Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team8
38Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
39Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
41Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
45Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling6
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
51Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha6
53Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
55Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
56Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
57Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
58Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
59Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
60Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team4
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
63Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
64Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
65Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
70Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
71Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
75Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
76Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
78Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
79Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
81Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team557pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team425
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast366
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo355
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF225
6Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data195
7Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha171
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF165
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team163
14Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling154
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida145
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling135
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
18Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team117
20Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky76
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida72
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal72
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step69
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo63
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team63
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling63
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team58
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team58
32Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo56
33Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step50
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge49
36Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
37Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team45
38Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team45
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team38
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast38
41Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling38
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin35
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo35
47Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling31
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step30
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ25
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal22
52Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha22
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ22
54Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data17
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
58Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
59Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
60Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
61Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
62Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
63Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
66Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step78:22:13
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:09
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:59:22
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:00
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:19
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:35:28
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:36:50
8Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:54:36
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:54:39
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:01:36
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:06
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:06:54
13Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:32:32
14Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:37:11
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:37:37
16Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:42:56
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:44:46
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:48:02
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:49:32
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:50:06
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:01:11
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:02:53
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3:03:43
24Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:07:44
25Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:08:37
26Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:13:22
27Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:21:51
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:22:05
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:28:39
30Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:29:24
31Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:37:20
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:37:55
33Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:43:55
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:49:45
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:50:48
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:50:54
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:02:28
38Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:03:34
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:05:38
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:19:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team235:05:37
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:09
3Movistar Team0:18:56
4AG2R La Mondiale0:27:27
5Team Sky0:38:25
6Tinkoff Team1:10:14
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:15:25
8Team Katusha1:59:21
9Dimension Data2:37:24
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:42:05
11Lampre - Merida2:42:22
12Orica-GreenEdge3:08:43
13BMC Racing Team3:26:17
14Team Giant-Alpecin3:46:30
15Lotto Soudal4:35:20
16Trek-Segafredo4:48:02
17Gazprom-Rusvelo4:51:52
18Bardiani CSF4:53:07
19IAM Cycling5:26:05
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast6:23:16
21Nippo - Vini Fantini6:38:03
22FDJ9:50:17

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step450pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo381
3Lampre - Merida330
4Movistar Team309
5Lotto Soudal287
6Team Giant-Alpecin230
7Team Katusha224
8Orica-GreenEdge218
9Trek-Segafredo204
10Astana Pro Team194
11Team Sky188
12BMC Racing Team185
13Bardiani CSF181
14IAM Cycling173
15Cannondale Pro Cycling157
16Tinkoff Team138
17Gazprom-Rusvelo127
18AG2R La Mondiale106
19FDJ99
20Dimension Data95
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast87
22Nippo - Vini Fantini45

Latest on Cyclingnews