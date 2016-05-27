Giro d'Italia: Nibali wins as Kruijswijk crashes and loses pink
Chaves moves into maglia rosa
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took emotional victory on hectic and breath-taking stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. In a stage that saw the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk crash heavily, Nibali claimed valuable seconds on his rivals following a late attack on the last climb. Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) crossed the line in second place with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in second.
After enduring a lot of criticism and pressure from the Italian press, the victory proved cathartic for Nibali who burst into tears soon after the line. Nibali has been the centre of attention at the Giro d’Italia and was close to being pulled from the race by his coach Paolo Slongo. However, the good news came to the Astana camp in that Nibali wasn’t ill and he could continue the race.
Astana set their stall out early, putting two riders into the break that went clear midway up the Colle dell’Agnello, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Michele Scarponi. Kozhatayev was the first to drop back near the top of the ascent, burying himself for his leader. Nibali crested the top with Chaves and Kruijswijk and it looked like it would come down to a battle on the final ascent, until Kruijswijk misjudged a corner and ended up colliding with a bank of snow and somersaulting off his bike.
With only neutral service for help and no teammates left, Kruijswijk lost more than a minute before he set off again. The race leader was forced to stop not once but twice more on the descent, the final time to take a new bike, losing him yet more valuable time and allowing the dropped Alejandro Valverde to pass him. Meanwhile Nibali and Chaves continued to push down the descent with the added assistance of Orica-GreenEdge rider Ruben Plaza and later Scarponi, who had dropped back from the break to help their teammates.
By the time they reached the final climb to Risoul, Kruijswijk’s position in the maglia rosa was hanging in the balance. Plaza led them onto the climb before Scarponi took it up, pushing the gap to the race leader out even further. Nibali made his first move with nine kilometres to go but that was swiftly negated. Undeterred, he tried again with just over five kilometres to go, and while it was brought back by Chaves again the Astana rider could sense he had his rival on the ropes. Just a few hundred metres he went again and, this time, the gap remained.
Chaves held Nibali at close quarters for around a kilometre but he eventually had to relent and focus on his own race and the battle for the race lead. After more than four hours of breath-taking racing, Nibali crossed the line raising his two arms to the sky in celebration some 53 seconds ahead of Chaves.
Kruijswijk battled admirably alone but he cracked on the final climb lost almost five minutes following his crash, handing the race lead to Chaves. Nibali moved up to second place overall with Kruijswijk slipping down to third.
How it happened
The climax of the Giro d'Italia began with a brutal stage from Pinerolo to the French ski resort of Risoul. The route took the riders over the highest point of the race, the Cima Coppi, the Colle dell'Agnello. The sun was out at the start but the scene was very different at the top of the Cima Coppi, with huge banks of snow flanking the roads at its highest points.
There was no hanging about when the flag dropped and the peloton set off at a blistering place that made the formation of a break a very difficult task. The stage's parcours built up gradually, with the Colle dell'Agnello finally rearing up at around 40 kilometres into the day. Attacks were relentless but the elastic didn't snap until midway up the Agnello with a large group of 28 riders breaking clear of the peloton.
Among those out front were teammates of Nibali, Chaves and Valverde, including Michele Scarponi, Ruben Plaza and Rory Sutherland respectively. Unfortunately for Nippo-Vini Fantini, the leader of the mountains classification Damiano Cunego was not one of the 28 that broke clear. It wasn't long before the break began to splinter and the strongest few emerged at the front.
Ulissi and Scarponi moved clear on the steepest ramps, taking Katusha's Egor Sillin with them. Scarponi kicked again, distancing his companions to secure the honour of taking the Cima Coppi prize, just over five minutes ahead of the peloton. The main contenders were not concerned about the Italian, however, as they fought their own battle. Riding into the snow and the fog that shrouded the top of the climb, the battle for the overall title began to take shape.
After suffering earlier in the week, Chaves set the pace in the GC group and forced some early splits. Only his closest rival Valverde was able to stay with him initially, as the rest of the group were forced to chase him down. Another small attack from the diminutive Colombian was shut down by the maglia rosa Kruijswijk, who still looked comfortable thus far. After sticking with Chaves at first, Valverde began losing distance.
Valverde had lost some 40 seconds by the time that the Chaves hit the top of the Colle dell'Agnello.
Crisis for Kruijswijk
The stage was taking shape as they began the long descent but it was blown apart on a seemingly innocuous corner. The snow still banked high, Kruijswijk ploughed into it after overcooking it on a corner with 50 kilometres to go. His impact sent snow powder flying before Kruijswijk himself went spinning and his bike skidded down the road. He quickly dusted himself off and picked up his bike but it was damaged and it would take some time to get going again.
On his way again, Kruijswijk was still ahead of Valverde but he had lost precious time to Nibali and Chaves who were now scything their way town the fast and twisting descent. Even the Movistar rider would pass him, when Kruijswijk was forced to stop for a second time following his crash and the chase would now be critical. The Dutchman caught several groups along the way but nobody was willing or strong enough to help him in his efforts.
In the meantime, another general classification hopeful was seeing their ambitions go down the pan. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) suffered a heavy crash that send him skidding 20 metres into the grass on the side of the road. It looked very bad at first, but reports soon came in that the damage was a broken collarbone. Not serious compared to initial fears but enough to send him out of the race.
Up front, Scarponi had waved goodbye to escape companion Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) to help Nibali. They would see each other very soon though, when Scarponi paced Nibali, Chaves and others back to the Belgian with 10 kilometres to go. The veteran rider soon pulled off and opened the door for Nibali's first attack.
As Nibali surged forward, the same couldn't be said for Kruijsiwjk who was being dropped by white jersey Bob Jungels, who he had linked up with on the descent. The gap didn't immediately balloon out as Kruijswijk's resolve still held but it wouldn't be long before he was watching his pink jersey slip from his grasp.
Two more attacks from Nibali rid him of Chaves and allowed him to solo to a much-needed victory. Nibali is now just 40 seconds behind Chaves as they enter the final day in the mountains.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:19:54
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:02
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:14
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:51
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|12
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:54
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:05:53
|18
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:59
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:22
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:26
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:27
|28
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:05
|29
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:09:10
|30
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|34
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:12
|35
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:22
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:50
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:52
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:55
|39
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|40
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:39
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|42
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:04
|44
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|46
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:46
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:09
|49
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|62
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|66
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:59
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:51
|70
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:31
|71
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:50
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|74
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:03
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:06
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|78
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|81
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|82
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|87
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:39
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:54
|89
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:34
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:56
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:42
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:40
|93
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:38
|94
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:21
|96
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:31
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|104
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|107
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|108
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|114
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|124
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|128
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|129
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|144
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|145
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|149
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|151
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:36:44
|152
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:58
|154
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|157
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:16
|DNS
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|11
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|-5
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|30
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|10
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:11:51
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:12
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:20:12
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:27
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:25:06
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:44
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:55
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:32:57
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:03
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:38:05
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38:56
|16
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:10
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:53:37
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:04:17
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|1:08:19
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:22
|21
|FDJ
|1:22:52
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:25:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|42
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|28
|4
|Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|14
|7
|Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|10
|IAM Cycling
|10
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|78:14:20
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:59
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:53
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:13:19
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:11
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:41
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:51
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:53
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:02
|16
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:11
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:22
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:30
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:42
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:17
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:42:08
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:36
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:39
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:23
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:09
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:07:15
|27
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1:08:38
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:53
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:17
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:18:02
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:20:28
|32
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:21:37
|33
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:24:07
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:24:45
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:31:00
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:34:24
|37
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:46
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:35:56
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:39:12
|40
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:21
|41
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:43:36
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:44:01
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:44:43
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:48:01
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:50:07
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:52:45
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:54:13
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:02:29
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:02:32
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:05
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:05:25
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|2:07:06
|53
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:09:29
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:52
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:59
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:13:00
|57
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:47
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:18:05
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:22:54
|60
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:29:39
|61
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:30:41
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:31:28
|63
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:35:18
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:35:26
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:36:10
|66
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:40:25
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:40:56
|68
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:41:47
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:00
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:43:22
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:44:41
|72
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:04
|73
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:45:30
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:50:49
|75
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:52:39
|76
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:53:02
|77
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:53:52
|78
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:55:55
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:57:25
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:57:59
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:58:12
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:59:00
|83
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:00:24
|84
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:01:00
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:24
|86
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:35
|87
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:02:20
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:07:11
|89
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:12
|90
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:09:04
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:10:29
|92
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:46
|93
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:11:36
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:11:46
|95
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:13:23
|96
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:52
|97
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:15:37
|98
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:16:30
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|3:17:25
|100
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:17:55
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:18:40
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:21:09
|103
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:21:15
|104
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:21:29
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:36
|106
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:59
|107
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:22:49
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:25:20
|109
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:13
|110
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:28:57
|111
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:29:44
|112
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:29:58
|113
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:30:46
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:31:16
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:33:06
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:33:55
|117
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:35:14
|118
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:36:32
|119
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:37:17
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:38:25
|121
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:38:56
|122
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:39:30
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:40:41
|124
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:41:21
|125
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3:42:08
|126
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:42:30
|127
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:43:59
|128
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:44:27
|129
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:45:13
|130
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:45:37
|131
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:45:48
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:50:30
|133
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:51:48
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3:54:00
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:54:26
|136
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:55:31
|137
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:55:50
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:56:40
|139
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:57:38
|140
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:58:18
|141
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:58:41
|142
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:58:47
|143
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:59:07
|144
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:00:52
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:02:24
|146
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:04:00
|147
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:05:26
|148
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:06:10
|149
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|4:08:02
|150
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:09:25
|151
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:10:21
|152
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:11:27
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|4:12:21
|154
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:13:31
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:26:04
|156
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:27:38
|157
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|4:31:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|185
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|152
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|127
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|50
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|15
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|44
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|40
|20
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|23
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|36
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|28
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|30
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|27
|31
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|27
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|26
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|36
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|17
|41
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|45
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|16
|47
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|49
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|50
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|51
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|52
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|53
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|54
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|56
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|57
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|58
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|59
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|61
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|62
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|64
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|65
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|68
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|71
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|72
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|74
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|75
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|77
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|78
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|80
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|84
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|85
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3
|87
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|88
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|90
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2
|92
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|93
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|95
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|96
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|97
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|98
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|99
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|100
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|101
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|98
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|73
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|42
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|17
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|19
|21
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|23
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|26
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|33
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|35
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|37
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|38
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|39
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|46
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|47
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|48
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|49
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|50
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|51
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|53
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|54
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|57
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|62
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|37
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|34
|6
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|8
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|11
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|15
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|16
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|18
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|21
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|22
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|10
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|27
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|29
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|30
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|32
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|33
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|34
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|37
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|38
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|41
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|44
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|55
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|56
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|41
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|31
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|8
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|22
|11
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|16
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|19
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|23
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|26
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|28
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|30
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|31
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|32
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|34
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|38
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|39
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|41
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|6
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|51
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|53
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|55
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|56
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|57
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|59
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|60
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|4
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|63
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|64
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|65
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|66
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|68
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|70
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|71
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|75
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|76
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|78
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|81
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|557
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|425
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|366
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|355
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|225
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|195
|7
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|12
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|163
|14
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|154
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|145
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|135
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|18
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|20
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|72
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|72
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|58
|32
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|33
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|36
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|37
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|38
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|38
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|41
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|38
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|45
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|46
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|47
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|48
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|25
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|22
|52
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|22
|54
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|17
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|57
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|58
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|59
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|60
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|61
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|62
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|63
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|66
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78:22:13
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:09
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:59:22
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:00
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:19
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:35:28
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:36:50
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:54:36
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:54:39
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:01:36
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:03:06
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:54
|13
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:32
|14
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:37:11
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:37:37
|16
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:42:56
|17
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:44:46
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:48:02
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:49:32
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:50:06
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:01:11
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:02:53
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3:03:43
|24
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:07:44
|25
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:08:37
|26
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:13:22
|27
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:21:51
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3:22:05
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:28:39
|30
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:29:24
|31
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:37:20
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:37:55
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:43:55
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:49:45
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:48
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:50:54
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:02:28
|38
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:03:34
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:05:38
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:19:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|235:05:37
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:18:56
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:27
|5
|Team Sky
|0:38:25
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|1:10:14
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:15:25
|8
|Team Katusha
|1:59:21
|9
|Dimension Data
|2:37:24
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:42:05
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|2:42:22
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3:08:43
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|3:26:17
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:46:30
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|4:35:20
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|4:48:02
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4:51:52
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|4:53:07
|19
|IAM Cycling
|5:26:05
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6:23:16
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6:38:03
|22
|FDJ
|9:50:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|450
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|381
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|330
|4
|Movistar Team
|309
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|287
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|230
|7
|Team Katusha
|224
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|218
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|204
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|194
|11
|Team Sky
|188
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|185
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|181
|14
|IAM Cycling
|173
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|138
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|19
|FDJ
|99
|20
|Dimension Data
|95
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|87
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
