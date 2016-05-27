Image 1 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 The leaders press the pace on the climbs during stage 19 at the Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Steven Kruijswijk during stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 50 leaders climb amid the snow during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 50 The leaders climb on snow-lined roads during stage 19 at the Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) rides alone ot the finish of stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia Image 7 of 50 Bob Jungels, Andrey Amador and Darwin Atapuma climb during stage 19. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took emotional victory on hectic and breath-taking stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. In a stage that saw the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk crash heavily, Nibali claimed valuable seconds on his rivals following a late attack on the last climb. Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) crossed the line in second place with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) in second.

After enduring a lot of criticism and pressure from the Italian press, the victory proved cathartic for Nibali who burst into tears soon after the line. Nibali has been the centre of attention at the Giro d’Italia and was close to being pulled from the race by his coach Paolo Slongo. However, the good news came to the Astana camp in that Nibali wasn’t ill and he could continue the race.

Astana set their stall out early, putting two riders into the break that went clear midway up the Colle dell’Agnello, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Michele Scarponi. Kozhatayev was the first to drop back near the top of the ascent, burying himself for his leader. Nibali crested the top with Chaves and Kruijswijk and it looked like it would come down to a battle on the final ascent, until Kruijswijk misjudged a corner and ended up colliding with a bank of snow and somersaulting off his bike.

With only neutral service for help and no teammates left, Kruijswijk lost more than a minute before he set off again. The race leader was forced to stop not once but twice more on the descent, the final time to take a new bike, losing him yet more valuable time and allowing the dropped Alejandro Valverde to pass him. Meanwhile Nibali and Chaves continued to push down the descent with the added assistance of Orica-GreenEdge rider Ruben Plaza and later Scarponi, who had dropped back from the break to help their teammates.

By the time they reached the final climb to Risoul, Kruijswijk’s position in the maglia rosa was hanging in the balance. Plaza led them onto the climb before Scarponi took it up, pushing the gap to the race leader out even further. Nibali made his first move with nine kilometres to go but that was swiftly negated. Undeterred, he tried again with just over five kilometres to go, and while it was brought back by Chaves again the Astana rider could sense he had his rival on the ropes. Just a few hundred metres he went again and, this time, the gap remained.

Chaves held Nibali at close quarters for around a kilometre but he eventually had to relent and focus on his own race and the battle for the race lead. After more than four hours of breath-taking racing, Nibali crossed the line raising his two arms to the sky in celebration some 53 seconds ahead of Chaves.

Kruijswijk battled admirably alone but he cracked on the final climb lost almost five minutes following his crash, handing the race lead to Chaves. Nibali moved up to second place overall with Kruijswijk slipping down to third.

How it happened

The climax of the Giro d'Italia began with a brutal stage from Pinerolo to the French ski resort of Risoul. The route took the riders over the highest point of the race, the Cima Coppi, the Colle dell'Agnello. The sun was out at the start but the scene was very different at the top of the Cima Coppi, with huge banks of snow flanking the roads at its highest points.

There was no hanging about when the flag dropped and the peloton set off at a blistering place that made the formation of a break a very difficult task. The stage's parcours built up gradually, with the Colle dell'Agnello finally rearing up at around 40 kilometres into the day. Attacks were relentless but the elastic didn't snap until midway up the Agnello with a large group of 28 riders breaking clear of the peloton.

Among those out front were teammates of Nibali, Chaves and Valverde, including Michele Scarponi, Ruben Plaza and Rory Sutherland respectively. Unfortunately for Nippo-Vini Fantini, the leader of the mountains classification Damiano Cunego was not one of the 28 that broke clear. It wasn't long before the break began to splinter and the strongest few emerged at the front.

Ulissi and Scarponi moved clear on the steepest ramps, taking Katusha's Egor Sillin with them. Scarponi kicked again, distancing his companions to secure the honour of taking the Cima Coppi prize, just over five minutes ahead of the peloton. The main contenders were not concerned about the Italian, however, as they fought their own battle. Riding into the snow and the fog that shrouded the top of the climb, the battle for the overall title began to take shape.

After suffering earlier in the week, Chaves set the pace in the GC group and forced some early splits. Only his closest rival Valverde was able to stay with him initially, as the rest of the group were forced to chase him down. Another small attack from the diminutive Colombian was shut down by the maglia rosa Kruijswijk, who still looked comfortable thus far. After sticking with Chaves at first, Valverde began losing distance.

Valverde had lost some 40 seconds by the time that the Chaves hit the top of the Colle dell'Agnello.

Crisis for Kruijswijk

The stage was taking shape as they began the long descent but it was blown apart on a seemingly innocuous corner. The snow still banked high, Kruijswijk ploughed into it after overcooking it on a corner with 50 kilometres to go. His impact sent snow powder flying before Kruijswijk himself went spinning and his bike skidded down the road. He quickly dusted himself off and picked up his bike but it was damaged and it would take some time to get going again.

On his way again, Kruijswijk was still ahead of Valverde but he had lost precious time to Nibali and Chaves who were now scything their way town the fast and twisting descent. Even the Movistar rider would pass him, when Kruijswijk was forced to stop for a second time following his crash and the chase would now be critical. The Dutchman caught several groups along the way but nobody was willing or strong enough to help him in his efforts.

In the meantime, another general classification hopeful was seeing their ambitions go down the pan. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) suffered a heavy crash that send him skidding 20 metres into the grass on the side of the road. It looked very bad at first, but reports soon came in that the damage was a broken collarbone. Not serious compared to initial fears but enough to send him out of the race.

Up front, Scarponi had waved goodbye to escape companion Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Soudal) to help Nibali. They would see each other very soon though, when Scarponi paced Nibali, Chaves and others back to the Belgian with 10 kilometres to go. The veteran rider soon pulled off and opened the door for Nibali's first attack.

As Nibali surged forward, the same couldn't be said for Kruijsiwjk who was being dropped by white jersey Bob Jungels, who he had linked up with on the descent. The gap didn't immediately balloon out as Kruijswijk's resolve still held but it wouldn't be long before he was watching his pink jersey slip from his grasp.

Two more attacks from Nibali rid him of Chaves and allowed him to solo to a much-needed victory. Nibali is now just 40 seconds behind Chaves as they enter the final day in the mountains.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:19:54 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:51 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:02 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:14 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:43 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:51 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 12 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:07 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:30 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:54 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:05:53 18 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:59 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:21 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:22 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:49 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:26 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:55 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:56 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:27 28 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:05 29 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:09:10 30 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:36 34 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:14:12 35 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:22 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:50 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:52 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:15:55 39 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:37 40 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:39 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:49 42 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:04 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 46 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:46 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:09 49 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 61 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 62 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 64 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 66 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:21:59 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:51 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:31 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:23:50 73 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 74 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:03 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:06 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 78 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 79 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 81 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 82 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 87 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:39 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:54 89 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:34 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:26:56 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:42 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:29:40 93 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:38 94 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 95 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:21 96 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:31 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 101 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 102 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 104 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 107 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 108 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 110 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 111 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 114 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 116 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 123 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 128 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 132 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 134 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 141 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 142 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 143 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 144 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 149 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 151 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:36:44 152 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:58 154 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 157 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:16 DNS Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team DNF Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 15 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 12 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 9 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 11 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 15 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale -5 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha -5 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF -5

Mountain 1 (HC) Colle dell'Agnello, km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 30 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Risoul, km. 162 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 18 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 12 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Piasco, km. 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 3 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Sampeyre, km. 74 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 11 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 6 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 10 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 7 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:11:51 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 4 Movistar Team 0:02:31 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 6 Lampre - Merida 0:19:12 7 Tinkoff Team 0:20:12 8 Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:27 9 IAM Cycling 0:25:06 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:44 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:55 12 Dimension Data 0:32:57 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:03 14 Team Katusha 0:38:05 15 Lotto Soudal 0:38:56 16 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:47:10 17 BMC Racing Team 0:53:37 18 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:04:17 19 Bardiani CSF 1:08:19 20 Trek-Segafredo 1:08:22 21 FDJ 1:22:52 22 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:25:59

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 Team Sky 42 3 Lampre - Merida 28 4 Orica-GreenEdge 25 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 6 Tinkoff Team 14 7 Movistar Team 13 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 10 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 10 10 IAM Cycling 10 11 Lotto Soudal 8 12 AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Trek-Segafredo 4 14 BMC Racing Team 3 15 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 Dimension Data 17 Bardiani CSF 18 Team Katusha 19 Gazprom-Rusvelo 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 FDJ 22 Wilier Triestina-Southeast

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 78:14:20 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:05 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:59 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:53 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:09:34 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:18 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:13:19 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:11 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:20:51 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:32 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:53 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:30:02 16 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:11 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:22 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:30 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:42 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:17 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:42:08 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:36 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:39 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:23 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:58:09 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:07:15 27 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1:08:38 28 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:53 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:10:17 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 1:18:02 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:20:28 32 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:21:37 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:24:07 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:24:45 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:31:00 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:34:24 37 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:35:46 38 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:35:56 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:39:12 40 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:43:21 41 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:43:36 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:44:01 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:44:43 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:48:01 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:50:07 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:52:45 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:54:13 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:02:29 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:02:32 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:05 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:05:25 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 2:07:06 53 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:09:29 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:52 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:59 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:13:00 57 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:14:47 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:18:05 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:22:54 60 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:29:39 61 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:41 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:31:28 63 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:35:18 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:35:26 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:36:10 66 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:40:25 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:40:56 68 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:41:47 69 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:43:00 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:43:22 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:44:41 72 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:45:04 73 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:45:30 74 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:50:49 75 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:52:39 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:53:02 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:53:52 78 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:55:55 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:57:25 80 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:57:59 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:58:12 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:59:00 83 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:00:24 84 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:01:00 85 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:01:24 86 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:01:35 87 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:02:20 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:07:11 89 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:07:12 90 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:09:04 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:10:29 92 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:46 93 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:11:36 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:11:46 95 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:13:23 96 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:14:52 97 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:15:37 98 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:16:30 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 3:17:25 100 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:17:55 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:18:40 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:21:09 103 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:21:15 104 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:21:29 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:21:36 106 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:21:59 107 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:22:49 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:25:20 109 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:13 110 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:28:57 111 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:29:44 112 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:29:58 113 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:30:46 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:31:16 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:33:06 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:33:55 117 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:35:14 118 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:36:32 119 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:37:17 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:38:25 121 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:38:56 122 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:39:30 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:40:41 124 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:41:21 125 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3:42:08 126 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:42:30 127 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:43:59 128 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:44:27 129 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:45:13 130 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:45:37 131 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:45:48 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:50:30 133 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:51:48 134 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3:54:00 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:54:26 136 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:55:31 137 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:55:50 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 3:56:40 139 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:57:38 140 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:58:18 141 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:58:41 142 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:58:47 143 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:59:07 144 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:00:52 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 4:02:24 146 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:04:00 147 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4:05:26 148 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:06:10 149 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 4:08:02 150 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 4:09:25 151 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:10:21 152 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:11:27 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 4:12:21 154 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:13:31 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:26:04 156 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:27:38 157 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 4:31:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 185 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 152 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 88 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 50 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 47 15 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 44 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 40 20 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 23 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 36 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 26 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 28 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 30 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 27 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 27 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 26 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 36 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 38 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 17 41 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 45 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 16 47 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 49 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 50 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 51 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 52 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 53 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 54 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 56 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 57 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 58 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 59 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 61 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 10 64 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 65 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 68 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 71 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 72 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 73 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 74 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 75 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 77 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 80 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 84 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 85 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3 87 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 88 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 90 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2 92 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 95 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 96 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 97 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 98 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 99 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 100 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 101 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 98 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 73 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 54 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 42 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 26 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 19 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 23 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 26 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 14 28 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 33 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 35 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 37 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 38 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 39 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 44 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 46 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 47 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 48 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 49 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 50 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 51 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 53 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 54 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 55 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 57 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 58 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1 62 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 37 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 34 6 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 8 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 11 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 15 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 16 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 18 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 21 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 22 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 10 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 27 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 29 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 30 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 33 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 34 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 35 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 37 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 41 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 44 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 53 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 56 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 41 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 31 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 24 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 22 11 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 16 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 13 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 26 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 28 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 30 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 31 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 32 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 34 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 8 38 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 39 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 41 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 6 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 51 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 53 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 55 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 56 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 57 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 59 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 60 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 4 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 63 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 64 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 65 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 70 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 71 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 75 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 76 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 77 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 78 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 81 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 557 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 425 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 366 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 355 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 225 6 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 195 7 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 13 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 163 14 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 154 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 145 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 135 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 18 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 20 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 76 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 72 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 72 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 63 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 58 32 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 33 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 49 36 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 38 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 38 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 38 41 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 38 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 47 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 48 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 50 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 25 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 22 52 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 53 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 22 54 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 17 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 58 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 59 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 60 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 61 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 62 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 63 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 66 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 78:22:13 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:22:09 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:59:22 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:00 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:19 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:35:28 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:36:50 8 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:54:36 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:54:39 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:01:36 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:06 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:06:54 13 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:32:32 14 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:37:11 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:37:37 16 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:42:56 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:44:46 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:48:02 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:49:32 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:50:06 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:01:11 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:02:53 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3:03:43 24 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:07:44 25 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:08:37 26 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:13:22 27 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:21:51 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:22:05 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:28:39 30 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:29:24 31 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:37:20 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:37:55 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:43:55 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:49:45 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:50:48 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:50:54 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:02:28 38 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:03:34 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:05:38 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:19:45

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 235:05:37 2 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:09 3 Movistar Team 0:18:56 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:27 5 Team Sky 0:38:25 6 Tinkoff Team 1:10:14 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:15:25 8 Team Katusha 1:59:21 9 Dimension Data 2:37:24 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:42:05 11 Lampre - Merida 2:42:22 12 Orica-GreenEdge 3:08:43 13 BMC Racing Team 3:26:17 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 3:46:30 15 Lotto Soudal 4:35:20 16 Trek-Segafredo 4:48:02 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 4:51:52 18 Bardiani CSF 4:53:07 19 IAM Cycling 5:26:05 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6:23:16 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 6:38:03 22 FDJ 9:50:17