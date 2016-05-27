Kruijswijk falls on descent from Cima Coppi in Giro d'Italia
Maglia rosa hits snow bank, faces chase of Chaves, Nibali
Giro d'Italia leader Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) withstood the pressure of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) on the Coll dell'Agnello but came to grief at the start of the descent. The Dutch rider ran into the three-meter high snow bank but was able to get back up and chasing with the help of neutral support.
Meanwhile, Nibali and Chaves kept racing on the descent, opening up a gap of more than a minute. Kruijswijk began the stage with three minutes on Chaves, and 4:43 on Nibali.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), third overall at 3:23, was distanced on the climb, but passed Kruijswijk on the descent when the LottoNl-Jumbo rider stopped to change bikes.
