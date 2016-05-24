Image 1 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks in the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 67 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 67 Daniel Oss (BMC) in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 67 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 67 Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 67 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) chasing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 67 Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 67 Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 67 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 67 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 67 The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 67 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 67 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 67 Tanel Kangert (Astana) marks Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk's ride for the day sans pink highlights (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 67 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 67 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 67 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 67 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is marked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 67 The cream rose to the top on stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 67 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) accelerates with Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 67 The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the head of the groupt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the maglia rosa group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) Image 55 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) Image 56 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 67 LottoNl-Jumbo's Bianchis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 67 Stven Kruijswijk interviewed before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 67 Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 67 Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 67 Lotto Jumbo directors Addy Engels and Jan Boven in high spirits at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 67 Steven Kruijswijk at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 67 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first ever Giro d'Italia stage victory and moved himself back into podium contention on a fast and furious stage 16 to Andalo. Valverde beat maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk in a sprint to the line as the Dutchman extended his lead in the overall classification for the second consecutive stage.

Ilnur Zakarin had been in a group with Kruijswijk and Valverde but couldn't handle the finishing speed and rolled in eight seconds down. Home favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) blew up on the penultimate climb and lost over a minute in the fight for the overall classification.

There was action from start to finish with almost all of the key GC riders taking a punt off the front. Sitting just off the podium going into the stage, it was Valverde that forced the race-winning move on the Fai della Paganella with 15 kilometres remaining.

Kruijswijk was wise to the Movistar rider and comfortably closed the gap with Zakarin the final rider able to make the junction. The move forced the first signs of difficulty for Nibali, who swiftly dropped back to a chasing group that contained Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge).

All intent on turning the screws on Nibali, the three initially put their own ambitions aside to do just that. Valverde's intentions soon became obvious as he sat on the back of the bunch, allowing Zakarin to take them through the final kilometres. The Spaniard finally made his move just before the last corner and his finishing speed was too much for Kruijswijk to handle. The time gap and the bonus seconds were enough to move him back onto the podium and within touching distance of Chaves in second with 23 seconds separating the two.

Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Video Highlights

How it happened

The final week of the Giro d'Italia began in earnest with the shortest road stage of the whole race. Short it might be but it packed a punch with three climbs along the road to Andalo.

Kruijswijk had extended his lead in the overall classification in the time trial ahead of the rest day but he would surely face a tough fight to maintain it as the peloton returned to the saddle.

The peloton hit the first climb of the day, the Passo della Mendola, and the attacks rained down. The incessant attacking ensured a blistering average speed of 49.6kph over the first hour. Sniffing an opportunity to put Kruijswijk and Esteban Chaves in trouble, Movistar and Astana drove hard at the front of the bunch. Their efforts put the LottoNL-Jumbo team under pressure and Kruijswijk was soon isolated.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all attacked on the Passo della Mendola, but none could shake the race leader who looked calm and comfortable in the maglia rosa. A mechanical problem for Nibali would have had hearts racing in the Astana car but some swift help from a teammate ensured he was back on his way without much delay.

While Kruijswijk stood firm under the repeated tests from his rivals, the same could not be said about Chaves. The Colombian, who so impressed in the Dolomites, struggled to respond in the same way. The key split occurred when Nibali struck out once again towards the top of the Mendola and immediately got a gap on the bunch. Kruijswijk, Valverde and others managed to bridge the gap eventually but a noticeable absence was Chaves. He could only watch the other favourites disappear as he, Rafal Majka and Rigoberto Uran were dropped.

Nibali would have the assistance of Tanel Kangert up front, after the Estonian made it clear in an earlier move on the climb. Kangert flew down the descent at the head of the group of favourites, pushing the gap to Chaves up towards a minute. Behind, Chaves was relying on the help of Damien Howson but the Australian had little help from others and he struggled to get the gap below the 30-second mark.

Cannondale had several riders around the struggling Uran, but chose to let Orica-GreenEdge to do most of the chasing. They did have Joe Dombrowski in the front group, so a stage win was still possible until the team brought him back to the chasing group. The American looked and sounded disappointed with the team's decision and would have been more so when Uran would later be dropped.

Valverde punishes Nibali

The GC favourites continued to cross swords as they hit the Fai della Paganella but it was Valverde that struck the fatal blow to Nibali's chances with 15-kilometres to go. Only Kruijswijk and Zakrin could keep up with the 36-year-old Giro d'Italia debutant as Nibali showed signs of tiring. The Astana rider quickly dropped back through the groups on the road, eventually being caught by the Chaves-led group some two kilometres later.

With 40 seconds between himself and the three out front, the fat lady hadn't sung for Nibali just yet but there was worse to come. While Chaves kicked on over the steepest gradients at the top of the climb, Nibali was heading out the back door for the second time in quick succession.

Up front, Zakarin was putting in most of the effort as Valverde loomed at the back waiting to use his superior sprint. Approaching the final corner, Valverde moved out of the wheel and powered to a comfortable finish over Kruijswijk, with Zakarin trailing over in third. Chaves would limit his losses to remain second overall, finishing 42 seconds down on the winner. Nibali, however, would be pushed off the podium, after finishing 1:47 back.

Wednesday's stage 17 should give the GC riders a change to recoup before the more challenging stages later in the week but, with the Giro d’Italia, you can never be too sure.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:54 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:37 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:38 7 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:50 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:20 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:47 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:02 23 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:14 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:21 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:10:49 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:24 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:57 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:43 34 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:16 37 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:18 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:47 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:16:02 43 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:21 44 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 48 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 50 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 60 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 64 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 71 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 76 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 78 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 79 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 80 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 83 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 84 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 85 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 86 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 96 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 100 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 106 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 112 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 113 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 114 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:57 120 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 125 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 128 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 129 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 131 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:05 134 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 139 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 141 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 142 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 144 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 145 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 148 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 149 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 150 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 151 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 152 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 153 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 154 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 155 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 156 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 157 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 158 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 159 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 161 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:17 162 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:19 163 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team DNS David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 12 5 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 5 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 3 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Passo della Mendola, km. 64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Fai della Paganella, km. 122 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3)- Andalo, km. 132 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 1 - Bolzano/Bolzen, km. 38 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Cles, km. 92 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 5 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 9:04:00 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 3 Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 4 Movistar Team 0:06:23 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:06 6 Team Katusha 0:13:31 7 Lampre - Merida 0:14:08 8 Tinkoff Team 0:21:42 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:50 10 BMC Racing Team 0:26:06 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:01 12 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:02 13 Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:06 14 Dimension Data 0:30:44 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:32:26 16 FDJ 0:37:22 17 Bardiani CSF 0:39:21 18 Lotto Soudal 0:40:07 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:11 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:45 21 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 22 IAM Cycling

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 55 pts 2 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 3 Team Katusha 28 4 Lampre - Merida 26 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 20 6 Team Sky 16 7 Astana Pro Team 12 8 Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 9 Orica-GreenEdge 8 10 Trek-Segafredo 8 11 Tinkoff Team 7 12 AG2R La Mondiale 7 13 BMC Racing Team 3 14 Lotto Soudal 2 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 16 Dimension Data 17 FDJ 18 Bardiani CSF 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 22 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63:40:10 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:00 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:50 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:05:34 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:57 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:53 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:11:03 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:21 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:53 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:20:47 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:13 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:22:14 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:58 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:06 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:11 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:26 20 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:36 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:28 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:53 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:40:49 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:08 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:43:06 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:58 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:50:22 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:50:30 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:56 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:56:57 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:21 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 1:00:48 33 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:01:37 34 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:21 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:09 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:12:15 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:16:13 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:18:10 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:19:06 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:21:23 41 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:22:42 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:25:27 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:25:55 44 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:22 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:28:01 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:04 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:11 48 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:35:34 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:35:45 50 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:42:12 51 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:44:29 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:46:25 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:51 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:42 55 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:51:25 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:52:42 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:52:56 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:54:51 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:56:40 60 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:59:39 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:59:40 62 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:00:48 63 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:05:15 64 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 2:06:01 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:06:07 66 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 2:07:31 67 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:21 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:10:53 69 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:11:30 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:56 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:47 72 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:18:32 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:21:17 74 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:05 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:22:19 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:22:28 77 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:22:41 78 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:24:15 79 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:24:24 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:24:31 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:24:40 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:01 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:25:47 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:27:40 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:27:49 86 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:29:23 87 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:13 88 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:32:17 89 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:32:57 90 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:33:49 91 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:33:50 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:34:06 93 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:34:17 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:35:25 95 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:36:04 96 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:37:09 97 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:14 98 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 99 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:37:28 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:37:37 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:38:29 102 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:38:35 103 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:39:19 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:40:31 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:41:27 106 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2:41:34 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:42:45 108 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:43:39 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:44:49 110 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:45:11 111 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:45:42 112 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:47:10 113 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:48:21 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:48:36 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:49:09 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:50:19 117 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:51:09 118 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:51:34 119 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:53:09 120 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:53:52 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:54:55 122 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:58:43 123 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:01:19 124 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:47 125 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:01:52 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:02:55 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:03:08 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:04:07 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:05:37 130 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3:05:46 132 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:05:58 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:09:01 134 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:09:23 135 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 3:10:06 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 3:10:24 137 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:11:13 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 3:13:10 139 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:13:22 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 3:13:32 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:13:58 142 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:14:27 143 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:14:42 144 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:14:58 145 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:16:01 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:16:13 147 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 3:16:59 148 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:21:20 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:21:56 150 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:22:20 151 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:22:40 152 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:23:30 153 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:25:22 154 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:25:30 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:26:10 156 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:26:50 157 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:27:37 158 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:28:45 159 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 3:28:59 160 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:34:20 161 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:42:34 162 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:44:45 163 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:45:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 130 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 83 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 18 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 38 21 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 20 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 17 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 39 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 43 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 47 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 49 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 50 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 51 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 52 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 54 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 57 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 11 60 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 62 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 63 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 65 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 70 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 71 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 72 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 73 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 74 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 75 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 79 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 81 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 83 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2 87 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 88 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 89 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 91 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 94 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 72 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 54 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 8 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 41 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 27 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 13 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 18 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 22 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 14 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 12 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 32 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 34 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 35 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 40 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 46 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 50 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 51 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 55 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 26 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 6 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 17 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 19 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 26 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 45 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 46 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 51 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 52 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 10 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 11 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 14 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 14 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 22 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 25 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 28 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 29 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 31 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 32 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 33 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 36 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 7 39 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 40 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 44 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 48 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 50 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 52 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 53 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 54 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 55 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 59 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 61 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 64 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 67 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 69 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 70 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 71 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 72 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 75 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 77 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 63:48:07 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:14:17 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:11 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:40 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:12 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:16 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:20:04 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:27:37 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:36:32 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:45 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:43:28 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:44:59 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:51:42 14 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:51 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:03:33 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:10:35 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:14:08 18 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:14:44 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:16:43 20 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:25:00 21 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:25:53 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:29:17 23 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:29:31 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:38 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:34:48 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:37:45 28 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:43:12 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:45:55 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:50:46 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:55:11 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:58:01 33 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:03:16 34 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:05:25 35 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:07:01 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:08:04 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:17:33 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:18:53 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:20:48 40 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:26:23 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:36:48

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 191:30:47 2 Movistar Team 0:07:46 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:23 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:54 5 Team Sky 0:39:44 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:07 7 Team Katusha 1:06:42 8 Tinkoff Team 1:10:35 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:49:33 10 Dimension Data 1:52:26 11 Orica-GreenEdge 2:22:13 12 Lampre - Merida 2:32:50 13 BMC Racing Team 2:40:58 14 Trek-Segafredo 3:00:49 15 Bardiani CSF 3:16:13 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 3:22:35 17 Lotto Soudal 3:34:04 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:44:15 19 IAM Cycling 4:41:42 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5:00:07 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:20:42 22 FDJ 8:06:09