Giro d'Italia: Valverde wins intense stage to Andalo
Kruijswijk further distances Chaves, Nibali
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first ever Giro d'Italia stage victory and moved himself back into podium contention on a fast and furious stage 16 to Andalo. Valverde beat maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk in a sprint to the line as the Dutchman extended his lead in the overall classification for the second consecutive stage.
Related Articles
Ilnur Zakarin had been in a group with Kruijswijk and Valverde but couldn't handle the finishing speed and rolled in eight seconds down. Home favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) blew up on the penultimate climb and lost over a minute in the fight for the overall classification.
There was action from start to finish with almost all of the key GC riders taking a punt off the front. Sitting just off the podium going into the stage, it was Valverde that forced the race-winning move on the Fai della Paganella with 15 kilometres remaining.
Kruijswijk was wise to the Movistar rider and comfortably closed the gap with Zakarin the final rider able to make the junction. The move forced the first signs of difficulty for Nibali, who swiftly dropped back to a chasing group that contained Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge).
All intent on turning the screws on Nibali, the three initially put their own ambitions aside to do just that. Valverde's intentions soon became obvious as he sat on the back of the bunch, allowing Zakarin to take them through the final kilometres. The Spaniard finally made his move just before the last corner and his finishing speed was too much for Kruijswijk to handle. The time gap and the bonus seconds were enough to move him back onto the podium and within touching distance of Chaves in second with 23 seconds separating the two.
Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Video Highlights
How it happened
The final week of the Giro d'Italia began in earnest with the shortest road stage of the whole race. Short it might be but it packed a punch with three climbs along the road to Andalo.
Kruijswijk had extended his lead in the overall classification in the time trial ahead of the rest day but he would surely face a tough fight to maintain it as the peloton returned to the saddle.
The peloton hit the first climb of the day, the Passo della Mendola, and the attacks rained down. The incessant attacking ensured a blistering average speed of 49.6kph over the first hour. Sniffing an opportunity to put Kruijswijk and Esteban Chaves in trouble, Movistar and Astana drove hard at the front of the bunch. Their efforts put the LottoNL-Jumbo team under pressure and Kruijswijk was soon isolated.
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all attacked on the Passo della Mendola, but none could shake the race leader who looked calm and comfortable in the maglia rosa. A mechanical problem for Nibali would have had hearts racing in the Astana car but some swift help from a teammate ensured he was back on his way without much delay.
While Kruijswijk stood firm under the repeated tests from his rivals, the same could not be said about Chaves. The Colombian, who so impressed in the Dolomites, struggled to respond in the same way. The key split occurred when Nibali struck out once again towards the top of the Mendola and immediately got a gap on the bunch. Kruijswijk, Valverde and others managed to bridge the gap eventually but a noticeable absence was Chaves. He could only watch the other favourites disappear as he, Rafal Majka and Rigoberto Uran were dropped.
Nibali would have the assistance of Tanel Kangert up front, after the Estonian made it clear in an earlier move on the climb. Kangert flew down the descent at the head of the group of favourites, pushing the gap to Chaves up towards a minute. Behind, Chaves was relying on the help of Damien Howson but the Australian had little help from others and he struggled to get the gap below the 30-second mark.
Cannondale had several riders around the struggling Uran, but chose to let Orica-GreenEdge to do most of the chasing. They did have Joe Dombrowski in the front group, so a stage win was still possible until the team brought him back to the chasing group. The American looked and sounded disappointed with the team's decision and would have been more so when Uran would later be dropped.
Valverde punishes Nibali
The GC favourites continued to cross swords as they hit the Fai della Paganella but it was Valverde that struck the fatal blow to Nibali's chances with 15-kilometres to go. Only Kruijswijk and Zakrin could keep up with the 36-year-old Giro d'Italia debutant as Nibali showed signs of tiring. The Astana rider quickly dropped back through the groups on the road, eventually being caught by the Chaves-led group some two kilometres later.
With 40 seconds between himself and the three out front, the fat lady hadn't sung for Nibali just yet but there was worse to come. While Chaves kicked on over the steepest gradients at the top of the climb, Nibali was heading out the back door for the second time in quick succession.
Up front, Zakarin was putting in most of the effort as Valverde loomed at the back waiting to use his superior sprint. Approaching the final corner, Valverde moved out of the wheel and powered to a comfortable finish over Kruijswijk, with Zakarin trailing over in third. Chaves would limit his losses to remain second overall, finishing 42 seconds down on the winner. Nibali, however, would be pushed off the podium, after finishing 1:47 back.
Wednesday's stage 17 should give the GC riders a change to recoup before the more challenging stages later in the week but, with the Giro d’Italia, you can never be too sure.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:58:54
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:37
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:47
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:02
|23
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:14
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:21
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:49
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:24
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:57
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:43
|34
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:16
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:18
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:47
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:02
|43
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:21
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|48
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|50
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|60
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|71
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|78
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|79
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|83
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|103
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|106
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|112
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|113
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|114
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:57
|120
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|125
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|131
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:05
|134
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|141
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|142
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|144
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|145
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|148
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|149
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|152
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|153
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|154
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|155
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|156
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|159
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|161
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:17
|162
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:19
|163
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNS
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|5
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|4
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|5
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|9:04:00
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:06
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:13:31
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:14:08
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:21:42
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:50
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:06
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:01
|12
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:02
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:06
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:30:44
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:26
|16
|FDJ
|0:37:22
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:39:21
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40:07
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:11
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:45
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|22
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Team Katusha
|28
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|26
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|6
|Team Sky
|16
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|11
|Tinkoff Team
|7
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|16
|Dimension Data
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63:40:10
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:00
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:34
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:57
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:11:03
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:21
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:47
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:13
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:22:14
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:58
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:06
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:11
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:26
|20
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:36
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:28
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:53
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:49
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:08
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:43:06
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:58
|27
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:50:22
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:30
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:56
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:56:57
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:21
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|1:00:48
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:37
|34
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:21
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:09
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:12:15
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:16:13
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:18:10
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:19:06
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:21:23
|41
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22:42
|42
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:25:27
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:25:55
|44
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:22
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:28:01
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:04
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:11
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:35:34
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:35:45
|50
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:42:12
|51
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:44:29
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:25
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:51
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:42
|55
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:51:25
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:52:42
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:52:56
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54:51
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:56:40
|60
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:59:39
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:59:40
|62
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:48
|63
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:05:15
|64
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:06:01
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:06:07
|66
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|2:07:31
|67
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:21
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:10:53
|69
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:11:30
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:56
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:47
|72
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:32
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:21:17
|74
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:22:05
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:22:19
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:22:28
|77
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:22:41
|78
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:24:15
|79
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:24:24
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:24:31
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:24:40
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:01
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:25:47
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:27:40
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:27:49
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:29:23
|87
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:13
|88
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:32:17
|89
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:32:57
|90
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:33:49
|91
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:33:50
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:34:06
|93
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:34:17
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:35:25
|95
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:36:04
|96
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:09
|97
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:14
|98
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|99
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:37:28
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:37:37
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:38:29
|102
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:38:35
|103
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:19
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:40:31
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:41:27
|106
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2:41:34
|107
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:42:45
|108
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:43:39
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:44:49
|110
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:45:11
|111
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:45:42
|112
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:47:10
|113
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:48:21
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:48:36
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:49:09
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:19
|117
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:51:09
|118
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:51:34
|119
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:53:09
|120
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:53:52
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:54:55
|122
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:58:43
|123
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:01:19
|124
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:47
|125
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:01:52
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:02:55
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:03:08
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:07
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:05:37
|130
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3:05:46
|132
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:05:58
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:09:01
|134
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:09:23
|135
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|3:10:06
|136
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|3:10:24
|137
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:11:13
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:13:10
|139
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:13:22
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:13:32
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:13:58
|142
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:14:27
|143
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:14:42
|144
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:14:58
|145
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:16:01
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:16:13
|147
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:16:59
|148
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:21:20
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:21:56
|150
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:22:20
|151
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:22:40
|152
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:23:30
|153
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:25:22
|154
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:25:30
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:26:10
|156
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:26:50
|157
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:27:37
|158
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:28:45
|159
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|3:28:59
|160
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:34:20
|161
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:42:34
|162
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:44:45
|163
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:45:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|130
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|18
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|21
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|17
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|39
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|47
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|49
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|50
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|51
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|54
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|57
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|60
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|62
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|63
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|65
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|70
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|71
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|72
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|74
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|75
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|77
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|79
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|81
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|83
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2
|87
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|88
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|89
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|91
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|94
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|72
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|54
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|8
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|13
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|18
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|22
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|32
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|34
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|35
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|40
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|46
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|50
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|51
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|55
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|26
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|6
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|12
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|17
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|19
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|26
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|29
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|45
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|46
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|52
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|11
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|14
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|22
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|25
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|28
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|29
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|31
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|33
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|36
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|38
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|40
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|44
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|50
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|53
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|54
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|55
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|59
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|64
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|65
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|67
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|69
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|70
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|71
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|72
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|75
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|77
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63:48:07
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:17
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:11
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:40
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:12
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:16
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:20:04
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:27:37
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:36:32
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:45
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:43:28
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:44:59
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:42
|14
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:51
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:03:33
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:35
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:14:08
|18
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:14:44
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:16:43
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:25:00
|21
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:25:53
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:29:17
|23
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:29:31
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:38
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:34:48
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:37:45
|28
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:43:12
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:45:55
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:50:46
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:55:11
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:58:01
|33
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:03:16
|34
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:05:25
|35
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:07:01
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:08:04
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:17:33
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:18:53
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:20:48
|40
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:26:23
|41
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:36:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|191:30:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:07:46
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:23
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|5
|Team Sky
|0:39:44
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:07
|7
|Team Katusha
|1:06:42
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|1:10:35
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:49:33
|10
|Dimension Data
|1:52:26
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|2:22:13
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|2:32:50
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|2:40:58
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|3:00:49
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|3:16:13
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:22:35
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|3:34:04
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:44:15
|19
|IAM Cycling
|4:41:42
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5:00:07
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:20:42
|22
|FDJ
|8:06:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|381
|pts
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|340
|3
|Movistar Team
|296
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|253
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|252
|6
|Team Katusha
|212
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|193
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|181
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|175
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|161
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|154
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|138
|13
|Team Sky
|138
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|15
|IAM Cycling
|112
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|103
|17
|FDJ
|99
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|20
|Dimension Data
|91
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|56
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy