Giro d'Italia: Valverde wins intense stage to Andalo

Kruijswijk further distances Chaves, Nibali

Image 1 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks in the finale

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacks in the finale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 67

Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb

Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 67

Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb

Ilnur Zakarin, Alejandro Valverde and Steven Kruijswijk on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 67

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the early breakaway

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the early breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) in the breakaway

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey

Damiano Cunego in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) chasing

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) chasing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 67

Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 67

Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 67

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 67

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 67

The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 67

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 67

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in Andalo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 67

Tanel Kangert (Astana) marks Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) marks Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk's ride for the day sans pink highlights

Steven Kruijswijk's ride for the day sans pink highlights
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 67

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 67

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 67

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 67

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is marked

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is marked
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 67

The cream rose to the top on stage 16

The cream rose to the top on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) accelerates with Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) accelerates with Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 67

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 67

The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the head of the groupt

The final selection: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the head of the groupt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the maglia rosa group

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the maglia rosa group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
Image 55 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
Image 56 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 67

LottoNl-Jumbo's Bianchis

LottoNl-Jumbo's Bianchis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 67

Stven Kruijswijk interviewed before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stven Kruijswijk interviewed before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 67

Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 67

Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stven Kruijswijk heads to sign on for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 67

Lotto Jumbo directors Addy Engels and Jan Boven in high spirits at the Giro d'Italia

Lotto Jumbo directors Addy Engels and Jan Boven in high spirits at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 67

Steven Kruijswijk at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 67

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took his first ever Giro d'Italia stage victory and moved himself back into podium contention on a fast and furious stage 16 to Andalo. Valverde beat maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk in a sprint to the line as the Dutchman extended his lead in the overall classification for the second consecutive stage.

Ilnur Zakarin had been in a group with Kruijswijk and Valverde but couldn't handle the finishing speed and rolled in eight seconds down. Home favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) blew up on the penultimate climb and lost over a minute in the fight for the overall classification.

There was action from start to finish with almost all of the key GC riders taking a punt off the front. Sitting just off the podium going into the stage, it was Valverde that forced the race-winning move on the Fai della Paganella with 15 kilometres remaining.

Kruijswijk was wise to the Movistar rider and comfortably closed the gap with Zakarin the final rider able to make the junction. The move forced the first signs of difficulty for Nibali, who swiftly dropped back to a chasing group that contained Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge).

All intent on turning the screws on Nibali, the three initially put their own ambitions aside to do just that. Valverde's intentions soon became obvious as he sat on the back of the bunch, allowing Zakarin to take them through the final kilometres. The Spaniard finally made his move just before the last corner and his finishing speed was too much for Kruijswijk to handle. The time gap and the bonus seconds were enough to move him back onto the podium and within touching distance of Chaves in second with 23 seconds separating the two.

Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Video Highlights

How it happened

The final week of the Giro d'Italia began in earnest with the shortest road stage of the whole race. Short it might be but it packed a punch with three climbs along the road to Andalo.

Kruijswijk had extended his lead in the overall classification in the time trial ahead of the rest day but he would surely face a tough fight to maintain it as the peloton returned to the saddle.

The peloton hit the first climb of the day, the Passo della Mendola, and the attacks rained down. The incessant attacking ensured a blistering average speed of 49.6kph over the first hour. Sniffing an opportunity to put Kruijswijk and Esteban Chaves in trouble, Movistar and Astana drove hard at the front of the bunch. Their efforts put the LottoNL-Jumbo team under pressure and Kruijswijk was soon isolated.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all attacked on the Passo della Mendola, but none could shake the race leader who looked calm and comfortable in the maglia rosa. A mechanical problem for Nibali would have had hearts racing in the Astana car but some swift help from a teammate ensured he was back on his way without much delay.

While Kruijswijk stood firm under the repeated tests from his rivals, the same could not be said about Chaves. The Colombian, who so impressed in the Dolomites, struggled to respond in the same way. The key split occurred when Nibali struck out once again towards the top of the Mendola and immediately got a gap on the bunch. Kruijswijk, Valverde and others managed to bridge the gap eventually but a noticeable absence was Chaves. He could only watch the other favourites disappear as he, Rafal Majka and Rigoberto Uran were dropped.

Nibali would have the assistance of Tanel Kangert up front, after the Estonian made it clear in an earlier move on the climb. Kangert flew down the descent at the head of the group of favourites, pushing the gap to Chaves up towards a minute. Behind, Chaves was relying on the help of Damien Howson but the Australian had little help from others and he struggled to get the gap below the 30-second mark.

Cannondale had several riders around the struggling Uran, but chose to let Orica-GreenEdge to do most of the chasing. They did have Joe Dombrowski in the front group, so a stage win was still possible until the team brought him back to the chasing group. The American looked and sounded disappointed with the team's decision and would have been more so when Uran would later be dropped.

Valverde punishes Nibali

The GC favourites continued to cross swords as they hit the Fai della Paganella but it was Valverde that struck the fatal blow to Nibali's chances with 15-kilometres to go. Only Kruijswijk and Zakrin could keep up with the 36-year-old Giro d'Italia debutant as Nibali showed signs of tiring. The Astana rider quickly dropped back through the groups on the road, eventually being caught by the Chaves-led group some two kilometres later.

With 40 seconds between himself and the three out front, the fat lady hadn't sung for Nibali just yet but there was worse to come. While Chaves kicked on over the steepest gradients at the top of the climb, Nibali was heading out the back door for the second time in quick succession.

Up front, Zakarin was putting in most of the effort as Valverde loomed at the back waiting to use his superior sprint. Approaching the final corner, Valverde moved out of the wheel and powered to a comfortable finish over Kruijswijk, with Zakarin trailing over in third. Chaves would limit his losses to remain second overall, finishing 42 seconds down on the winner. Nibali, however, would be pushed off the podium, after finishing 1:47 back.

Wednesday's stage 17 should give the GC riders a change to recoup before the more challenging stages later in the week but, with the Giro d’Italia, you can never be too sure.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2:58:54
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:37
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:38
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:42
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:50
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:03:20
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
20Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:47
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:02
23Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:09:14
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:21
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:10:49
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:11:24
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:57
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:43
34Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:16
37Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:18
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:47
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:16:02
43Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:21
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
46José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
48Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
50Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
60Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
61Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
64Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
71Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
74Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
77Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
78Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
79Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
80Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
83Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
86Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
87Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
89Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
96Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
100Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
106Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
112Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
113Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
114Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:57
120Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
125Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
128Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
129Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
131Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:05
134Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
136Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
138Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
139Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
141Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
142Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
144Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
145Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
146Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
147Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
148Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
149Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
150Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
151Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
152Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
153Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
154Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
155Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
156Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
157Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
158Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
159Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
160Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
161Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:17
162Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:19
163Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNSDavid De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha12
5Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step7
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky5
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo4
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge3
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Passo della Mendola, km. 64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Fai della Paganella, km. 122
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3)- Andalo, km. 132
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 1 - Bolzano/Bolzen, km. 38
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Cles, km. 92
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
5Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
11Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky9:04:00
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
3Astana Pro Team0:03:17
4Movistar Team0:06:23
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:06
6Team Katusha0:13:31
7Lampre - Merida0:14:08
8Tinkoff Team0:21:42
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:50
10BMC Racing Team0:26:06
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:01
12Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:02
13Orica-GreenEdge0:28:06
14Dimension Data0:30:44
15Trek-Segafredo0:32:26
16FDJ0:37:22
17Bardiani CSF0:39:21
18Lotto Soudal0:40:07
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:11
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:45
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast
22IAM Cycling

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team55pts
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo35
3Team Katusha28
4Lampre - Merida26
5Etixx - Quick-Step20
6Team Sky16
7Astana Pro Team12
8Gazprom-Rusvelo10
9Orica-GreenEdge8
10Trek-Segafredo8
11Tinkoff Team7
12AG2R La Mondiale7
13BMC Racing Team3
14Lotto Soudal2
15Cannondale Pro Cycling1
16Dimension Data
17FDJ
18Bardiani CSF
19Nippo - Vini Fantini
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast
21Team Giant-Alpecin
22IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo63:40:10
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:00
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:23
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:50
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:05:34
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:57
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:53
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:11:03
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:21
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:53
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:20:47
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:13
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:22:14
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:58
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:06
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:11
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:26
20Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:36
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:28
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:53
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:40:49
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:08
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:43:06
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:58
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:50:22
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:50:30
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:56
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:56:57
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:21
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky1:00:48
33Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:01:37
34Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:21
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:09
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:12:15
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:16:13
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:18:10
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:19:06
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:21:23
41Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:22:42
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:25:27
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:25:55
44Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:22
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:28:01
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:04
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:11
48Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:35:34
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:35:45
50Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:42:12
51Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:44:29
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:46:25
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:51
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:42
55Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:51:25
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:52:42
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:52:56
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:54:51
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:56:40
60Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:59:39
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:59:40
62Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:00:48
63Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:05:15
64Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge2:06:01
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:06:07
66Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team2:07:31
67José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:10:21
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:10:53
69Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:11:30
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2:12:56
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:47
72Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:18:32
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:21:17
74Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:05
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:22:19
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:22:28
77Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:22:41
78Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:24:15
79Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:24:24
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:24:31
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:24:40
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:01
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:25:47
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:27:40
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:27:49
86Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:29:23
87Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:13
88Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:32:17
89Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:32:57
90Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:33:49
91Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:33:50
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:34:06
93Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:34:17
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:35:25
95Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:36:04
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:37:09
97Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:14
98Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
99Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:37:28
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:37:37
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:38:29
102Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:38:35
103Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:39:19
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:40:31
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:41:27
106Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2:41:34
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:42:45
108Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:43:39
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:44:49
110Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:45:11
111Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:45:42
112Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:47:10
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:48:21
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:48:36
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:49:09
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:50:19
117Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:51:09
118Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2:51:34
119Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:53:09
120Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:53:52
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:54:55
122Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:58:43
123Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:01:19
124Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3:01:47
125Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:01:52
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:02:55
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:03:08
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:04:07
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:05:37
130Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3:05:46
132Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:05:58
133Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:09:01
134Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha3:09:23
135Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ3:10:06
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ3:10:24
137Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:11:13
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge3:13:10
139Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:13:22
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge3:13:32
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:13:58
142Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:14:27
143Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:14:42
144Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:14:58
145Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:16:01
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:16:13
147Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data3:16:59
148Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3:21:20
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:21:56
150Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:22:20
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:22:40
152Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:23:30
153Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3:25:22
154Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:25:30
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:26:10
156Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:26:50
157Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:27:37
158Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:28:45
159Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ3:28:59
160Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:34:20
161Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:42:34
162Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:44:45
163Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:45:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo138pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida130
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step86
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida84
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team83
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team83
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step61
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha51
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha50
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
18Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo39
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge38
21Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin28
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling23
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team20
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal17
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
39Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo16
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
47Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
49Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
50Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
51Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
54Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
57Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
58Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky11
60Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
62Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
63Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
65Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
70Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
71Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
72Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
74Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
75Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
81Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
83Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
85Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2
87Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
88Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
89Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
91Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling72
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team69
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky54
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky50
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
8Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo41
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team27
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
13Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin21
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha18
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
18Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
22Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge14
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida13
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky12
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
32Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
34Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
35Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
40Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
46Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
50Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
51Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
55Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team43
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida26
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal21
6Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
17Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
19Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
26David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
45Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
46Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step1
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
50Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
51Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
52Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida29pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo27
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team26
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step26
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team23
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo18
11Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling17
14David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal14
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
22Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step12
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
25Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
26Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
28Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
29Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
32Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
33Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
36Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge7
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
40Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
44Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
48Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
50Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
52Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
53Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
54Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
55Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
59Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
64Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
65Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
67Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
70Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
71Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
72Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
74Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
75Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
77Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step63:48:07
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:14:17
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:11
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:40
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:12
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:16
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:20:04
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:27:37
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:36:32
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:45
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:43:28
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:44:59
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:51:42
14Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:51
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:03:33
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:10:35
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:14:08
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:14:44
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:16:43
20Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:25:00
21Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:25:53
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:29:17
23Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
24Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:29:31
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:38
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:34:48
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:37:45
28Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:43:12
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:45:55
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:50:46
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:55:11
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:58:01
33Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:03:16
34Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:05:25
35Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3:07:01
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:08:04
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:17:33
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:18:53
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:20:48
40Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:26:23
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:36:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team191:30:47
2Movistar Team0:07:46
3AG2R La Mondiale0:23:23
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:54
5Team Sky0:39:44
6Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:07
7Team Katusha1:06:42
8Tinkoff Team1:10:35
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:49:33
10Dimension Data1:52:26
11Orica-GreenEdge2:22:13
12Lampre - Merida2:32:50
13BMC Racing Team2:40:58
14Trek-Segafredo3:00:49
15Bardiani CSF3:16:13
16Team Giant-Alpecin3:22:35
17Lotto Soudal3:34:04
18Gazprom-Rusvelo3:44:15
19IAM Cycling4:41:42
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast5:00:07
21Nippo - Vini Fantini5:20:42
22FDJ8:06:09

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo381pts
2Etixx - Quick-Step340
3Movistar Team296
4Lotto Soudal253
5Lampre - Merida252
6Team Katusha212
7Orica-GreenEdge193
8Team Giant-Alpecin181
9Bardiani CSF175
10Trek-Segafredo161
11BMC Racing Team154
12Astana Pro Team138
13Team Sky138
14Gazprom-Rusvelo127
15IAM Cycling112
16Tinkoff Team103
17FDJ99
18Cannondale Pro Cycling97
19AG2R La Mondiale93
20Dimension Data91
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast56
22Nippo - Vini Fantini42

