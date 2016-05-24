Giro d'Italia stage 16 highlights - video

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved himself back into the Giro d'Italia podium hunt with a victory on stage 16 to Andalo. The Spaniard beat race leader Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) in a sprint to the line.

The trio escaped on the penultimate climb of the day with just 15 kilometres remaining as many of their rivals cracked on a short but intense day of racing. Esteban Chaves kept his second place in the general classification but lost 42 seconds, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) capitulated under the pressure. The Sicilian came over the line 1:47 back on the Valverde and dropped off the podium.

Watch highlights of today's stage above and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.