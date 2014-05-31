Image 1 of 83 Michael Rogers counts up his Grand Tour stage wins (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 83 Nathan Haas pulls a one handed wheelie up Monte Zoncolan to please the fans Image 3 of 83 The mighty Zoncolan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) enjoying the morning newspaper mid climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 83 Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) finished his first Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 83 Nathan Haas pulls a one handed wheelie up Monte Zoncolan Image 7 of 83 Michael Rogers on the Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 83 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 83 Wout Poels leads Omega Pharma teammate Rigoberto Uran, but race leader Nairo Quintana held fast to the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Michael Rogers took his second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia, finishing alone at the summit of Monte Zoncolan having seen off all of his rivals in the 20-strong break of the day. Although no one could deny the merit of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider’s success, it is sure to provoke a good deal of controversy as a result of the ridiculous behaviour of a small number of fans on the mountain.

The breakaway had slimmed down quickly on the initial ramps of the Zoncolan, where Rogers and teammate Nicolas Roche were among the pacesetters. Ultimately, the Australian, who had already lashed out at fans encroaching into his path halfway up the final climb, found himself in a head-to-head duel with Bardiani’s Francesco Bongiorno. The pair looked well matched, but their contest was effectively ended 3km from the finish when a fan attempted to push the Italian, but instead almost sent him crashing to the ground.

As Rogers continued on, unaware what had just happened behind him. Bongiorno tried to regain his momentum, but was unable to make up the ground he had unwittingly lost.

Rogers pressed on, looking agonized, but knowing one of the greatest victories of his career lay not too far ahead. He was barely able to keep his bike going in a straight line as he celebrated his victory. He collapsed into the arms of his soigneur and of his team owner Oleg Tinkov just a few metres beyond it. Franco Pellizotti took second place, with Bongiorno a very distraught third.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to win a finish like that. The Zoncolan is certainly in the history of cycling and it’s an absolute honour to win here on top," said Rogers. "The crowd was amazing, the team was amazing. We really wanted to have our last chance at a stage win today, and we did it. I’m really proud."

Asked about the incident with Bongiorno, Rogers said: "I had no idea what was happening behind me. All I was doing was counting down the last kilometres to the line. I enjoyed last 50 metres, but it was so hard before that."

Bongiorno cried with frustration at the finish. "I was just following Michael Rogers and waiting for the right moment to attack. The incident came at the most difficult point on the climb and I completely lost my balance and momentum. It really affected my concentration and rhythm," explained the Italian.

Fans also interfered with members of the maglia rosa group, most notably race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was practically given a bear hug by one man wrapped in the Colombian flag. Quintana thankfully survived this and went on to finish just ahead of compatriot Rigoberto Urán to put the seal on his overall victory.

Behind the two Colombians, the battle for third place on the podium went to Fabio Aru, who fended off attacks by Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

How it unfolded

It took only 10 minutes for the break of the day to come together, The 19 riders who made the cut were Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti, Jackson Rodriguez (both Androni Giocattoli), Bongiorno, Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Yonathan Monsalve, Mattio Rabottini (both Neri Sottoli), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Simon Geschke, Georg Preidler (both Giant-Shimano), Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Belkov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Sky), Rogers, Roche, and Trek Factory Racing’s Danilo Hondo and Riccardo Zoidl. The late arrival of BMC’s Brent Bookwalter (BMC) swelled their ranks to 20.

With so many riders in this move, the peloton was reluctant to give them too much leeway. With 91 of the 167km covered, the 20 riders had an advantage of just 3:21, which encouraged a few riders to break out of the peloton in an effort to bridge the gap. Colombia’s Robinson Chalapud and Lotto’s Tim Wellens eventually managed to achieve this.

After Sky’s Cataldo had led over the first climb of the day, the Passo del Pura, Rogers had a mechanical on the descent. The Tinkoff rider threw his bike to the ground and his hands up in the air in despair, but soon managed to make it back up to the break.

On the Sella Razzo, the second of the day’s three climbs, the escape group began to slim down, but was nevertheless steadily increasing its advantage over the peloton. As the maglia rosa group neared the top of this pass, Europcar went to the front, setting up an attack by their team leader Pierre Rolland, who had his sights set on Aru’s third place. However, Quintana’s Movistar and Aru’s Astana were quick to respond and snuff the danger out.

When the break reached the foot of the 10.9km ascent of the Zoncolan, its advantage had stretched to a stage-winning eight minutes. But who would emerge as the hero of the day?

Wellens pressed then slipped back, as did Giant-Shimano duo Geschke and Preidler. With 6km remaining, Rogers went to the front and was soon lashing out at fans crowding what was now only a three-strong group as Italians Bongiorno and Pellizotti tracked the Aussie. At the 5km banner, Rogers’ pace proved too much for Pellizotti, who slipped back to leave just two men in contention.

The pair stuck together until 3.7km out, when Bongiorno attacked hard. Rogers, though, responded quickly and was soon back at the front. Then the curse of the rainbow jersey hit Bongiorno, in the shape of a fan wearing the world champion’s colours and clearly intent on giving the Italian some assistance. He achieved exactly the opposite.

Back in the maglia rosa group, Igor Antón, the winner the last time the Giro visited the Zoncolan in 2011, set a fierce pace for his Movistar leader Quintana. Like those ahead, as well as the gradient, this group was also battling overly eager fans. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels yanked the sunglasses off one who got too close and threw them away. Then Quintana had his close encounter.

Soon after Poels started driving the pace up for his leader, Urán. His surge saw off Aru, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Rolland and Pozzovivo. When Poels eventually pulled aside, the two Colombians remained together, Quintana trying to shake off his rival, but Urán refusing to yield. Fittingly, the pair finished almost together, but with Quintana all in pink leading the way home and looking fresher.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:41:55 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:38 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:49 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:52 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:12 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:02:24 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:37 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:02 13 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:21 15 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:46 16 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:45 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:51 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:59 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:01 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:05 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:10 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:35 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:52 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:07:01 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:06 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:18 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:20 34 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:26 35 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:59 36 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:06 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:08:09 39 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:13 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:16 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:19 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:21 44 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 45 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:13 46 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:21 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:27 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:45 50 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:38 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:45 53 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:52 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:11:01 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:11:15 57 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:33 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:39 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:41 60 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:54 61 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:10 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:12:19 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:31 65 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:46 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 70 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:13:27 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:13:51 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:53 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:55 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:07 75 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:34 77 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:38 78 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:18 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:27 80 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 81 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 84 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:16:06 85 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:13 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:16:17 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:16:41 91 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:08 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:28 96 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:17:33 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:41 98 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:56 99 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:58 100 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 101 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:37 102 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:18:42 103 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:18:54 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:05 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 109 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:26 110 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:32 111 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:19:49 112 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:20:51 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:05 115 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:14 116 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:22 117 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:36 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 119 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:38 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:41 121 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:45 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:09 123 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:56 124 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:24:47 125 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:49 127 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 128 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:51 129 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:25:06 130 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 131 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:25:08 132 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:25:13 133 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:25:17 134 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:24 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 136 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:25:44 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:25:58 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:07 139 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:58 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 141 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 142 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 144 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 146 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:17 147 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:21 148 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:27:51 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:27:54 150 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:56 151 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:59 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:08 154 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:28:19 155 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:25 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:29:09

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 5 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 4 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Pura - Km. 103,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 32 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 6 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 2 - Sella Razzo - Km. 126,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 14 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 6 4 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 - Monte Zoncolan - Km. 167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 4 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Premio della fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 7 4 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 12 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 1 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 14:12:19 2 Bardiani-CSF 0:07:28 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:03 4 Colombia 0:09:05 5 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:02 6 BMC Racing Team 0:11:01 7 Lotto Belisol 0:11:30 8 Movistar Team 0:13:36 9 Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:01 10 Lampre-Merida 0:15:39 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:16:01 12 Team Europcar 0:20:11 13 Androni Giocattoli 14 Team Katusha 0:21:24 15 Team Sky 0:21:30 16 Astana Pro Team 0:21:36 17 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:53 18 Neri Sottoli 0:26:12 19 Garmin Sharp 0:26:25 20 FDJ.fr 0:29:18 21 Cannondale 0:48:20

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 42 pts 2 Team Giant-Shimano 27 3 Bardiani-CSF 23 4 Androni Giocattoli 20 5 BMC Racing Team 19 6 Lotto Belisol 16 7 Colombia 15 8 Team Sky 12 9 AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Lampre-Merida 10 11 Neri Sottoli 9 12 Trek Factory Racing 8 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Team Katusha 6 15 Movistar Team 4 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Team Europcar 19 FDJ.fr 20 Garmin Sharp 21 Cannondale 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 83:50:25 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:07 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:04 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:46 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:41 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:13 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:09 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:13:35 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:49 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:54 12 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:13 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:02 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:36 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:08 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:56 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:46:16 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:47 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:22 20 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:51:09 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:55:40 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:56:24 23 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:42 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1:02:40 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:02:59 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1:04:44 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:04:46 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:12 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:09:46 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:13:07 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1:14:36 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:15:13 33 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:19:14 34 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:23:06 35 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:43 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:35:40 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:49 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:10 39 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:40:10 40 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:43:13 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:45:03 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:45:12 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:45:31 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:17 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:50:49 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:51:43 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:52:16 48 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:55:29 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:57:22 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:03:07 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:04:10 52 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:51 53 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:09:41 54 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:10:33 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:15:56 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:17:11 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:13 58 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:21:18 59 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:05 60 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:23:30 61 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:23:32 62 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:25:57 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:26:05 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:27:11 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:27:56 66 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:28:48 67 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:30:31 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:31:33 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:33:30 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:34:26 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:36:26 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:41:22 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:41:57 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:42:17 75 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:45:09 76 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:46:18 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:46:35 78 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2:48:59 79 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2:49:07 80 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2:50:35 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:51:11 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 2:58:07 83 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:47 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:59:14 85 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:02:21 86 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3:06:07 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:07:00 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:07:48 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:09:29 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:10:20 91 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:13:23 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:15:00 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:15:27 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:17:36 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:18:04 96 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3:21:17 98 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:21:52 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:22:27 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:29:39 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:32:56 102 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3:33:00 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:33:30 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:34:24 105 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 3:36:00 106 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:36:39 107 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:37:26 109 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:37:41 110 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3:39:20 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 3:44:55 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:45:16 113 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3:46:03 114 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 3:46:20 115 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3:46:36 116 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:47:21 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 3:48:57 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 3:51:48 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:52:46 120 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:53:14 121 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 122 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:56:12 123 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:56:52 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4:04:00 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4:04:33 126 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4:04:36 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 4:04:39 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4:05:01 129 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:05:19 130 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:07:43 131 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:08:03 132 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:10:49 133 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 4:13:17 134 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 4:16:16 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 4:22:56 136 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 4:26:27 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4:26:50 138 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:27:48 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:30:01 140 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:30:15 141 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:32:12 142 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:32:16 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:33:01 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:34:31 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:35:21 146 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:36:44 147 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4:38:08 148 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4:38:13 149 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 4:38:41 150 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:40:31 151 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:40:58 152 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4:41:27 153 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 4:52:49 154 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5:02:39 155 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 5:02:41 156 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5:13:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 82 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 56 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 18 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 23 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 44 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 43 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 28 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 40 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 30 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 39 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 34 33 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 34 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 36 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 28 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 39 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 40 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 25 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 42 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 43 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 44 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 49 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 22 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 51 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 20 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 54 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 16 55 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 56 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 57 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 58 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 59 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 60 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 61 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 67 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 68 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 11 71 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 72 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 73 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 74 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 75 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 76 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 78 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 79 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 8 80 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 81 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 82 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 84 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 85 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 86 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 87 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 6 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 6 91 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 92 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 94 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 95 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 4 96 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 97 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 101 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 102 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 103 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 104 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 105 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 106 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 108 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 109 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 110 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 173 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 132 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 88 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 73 6 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 68 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 46 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 43 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 41 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 35 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 19 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 21 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 19 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 30 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 31 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 34 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 37 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 39 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 40 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 43 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 6 46 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 49 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 50 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 51 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 52 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 54 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 55 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 56 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 58 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 2 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 60 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 61 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 62 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 63 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 65 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 66 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 68 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 70 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 71 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1 73 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 74 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 11 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 12 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 21 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 23 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 26 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 34 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 37 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 38 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 39 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 45 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 46 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 48 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 49 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1 52 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 53 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 54 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 55 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 56 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 8 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 4 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 16 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 27 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 28 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 243 7 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 224 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 179 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 157 17 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 138 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 109 23 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 44 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 30 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 33 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 36 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 21 37 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 18 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 18 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 17 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 15 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 54 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 56 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 14 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 13 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 63 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 12 64 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 68 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 69 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 70 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 71 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 37 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 29 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 11 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 16 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 15 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 19 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 25 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 26 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 27 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 11 29 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 11 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 37 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 43 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 45 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 46 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 48 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 49 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 50 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 52 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 54 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 55 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 56 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 57 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 59 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 60 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 61 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 64 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 65 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 66 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 67 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 3 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 70 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 71 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 73 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 75 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 1 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 77 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 78 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 79 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 80 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 82 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 83 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 85 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 86 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 21 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 83:50:25 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:04 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:13 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:09 5 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:56:24 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:12 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:23:06 8 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:43 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:45:31 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:04:10 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:51 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:09:41 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:10:33 14 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:21:18 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:05 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:26:05 17 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:28:48 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:46:18 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:07:48 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:10:20 21 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:13:23 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:15:27 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:17:36 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:18:04 25 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:22:27 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:29:39 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3:34:24 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:53:14 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:56:12 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4:04:33 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 4:04:39 33 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:30:15 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:32:16 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:35:21 36 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4:38:08 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 4:38:41 38 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4:40:31 39 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 4:41:27 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5:02:39 41 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5:13:20

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 251:19:01 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:23 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:54 4 BMC Racing Team 1:08:06 5 Movistar Team 1:13:25 6 Astana Pro Team 1:26:33 7 Team Sky 1:27:47 8 Lampre-Merida 1:46:44 9 Team Europcar 2:04:04 10 Trek Factory Racing 2:14:40 11 Lotto Belisol 2:16:53 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:40:24 13 Colombia 2:47:31 14 Team Katusha 3:03:49 15 Garmin Sharp 3:06:46 16 Androni Giocattoli 3:07:25 17 Bardiani-CSF 3:22:26 18 FDJ.fr 3:34:36 19 Team Giant-Shimano 4:57:24 20 Neri Sottoli 5:02:50 21 Cannondale 5:47:40

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 316 pts 2 Team Sky 289 3 Bardiani-CSF 278 4 Trek Factory Racing 274 5 AG2R La Mondiale 271 6 Lampre-Merida 264 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 262 8 Team Giant-Shimano 247 9 Androni Giocattoli 224 10 BMC Racing Team 211 11 Colombia 195 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 192 13 Lotto Belisol 189 14 FDJ.fr 184 15 Neri Sottoli 177 16 Cannondale 174 17 Orica GreenEdge 170 18 Movistar Team 164 19 Garmin Sharp 162 20 Astana Pro Team 161 21 Team Europcar 161 22 Team Katusha 78