Giro d'Italia: Michael Rogers wins on Monte Zoncolan

Second stage victory for Australian

Michael Rogers took his second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia, finishing alone at the summit of Monte Zoncolan having seen off all of his rivals in the 20-strong break of the day. Although no one could deny the merit of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider’s success, it is sure to provoke a good deal of controversy as a result of the ridiculous behaviour of a small number of fans on the mountain.

The breakaway had slimmed down quickly on the initial ramps of the Zoncolan, where Rogers and teammate Nicolas Roche were among the pacesetters. Ultimately, the Australian, who had already lashed out at fans encroaching into his path halfway up the final climb, found himself in a head-to-head duel with Bardiani’s Francesco Bongiorno. The pair looked well matched, but their contest was effectively ended 3km from the finish when a fan attempted to push the Italian, but instead almost sent him crashing to the ground.

As Rogers continued on, unaware what had just happened behind him. Bongiorno tried to regain his momentum, but was unable to make up the ground he had unwittingly lost.

Rogers pressed on, looking agonized, but knowing one of the greatest victories of his career lay not too far ahead. He was barely able to keep his bike going in a straight line as he celebrated his victory. He collapsed into the arms of his soigneur and of his team owner Oleg Tinkov just a few metres beyond it. Franco Pellizotti took second place, with Bongiorno a very distraught third.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to win a finish like that. The Zoncolan is certainly in the history of cycling and it’s an absolute honour to win here on top," said Rogers. "The crowd was amazing, the team was amazing. We really wanted to have our last chance at a stage win today, and we did it. I’m really proud."

Asked about the incident with Bongiorno, Rogers said: "I had no idea what was happening behind me. All I was doing was counting down the last kilometres to the line. I enjoyed last 50 metres, but it was so hard before that."

Bongiorno cried with frustration at the finish. "I was just following Michael Rogers and waiting for the right moment to attack. The incident came at the most difficult point on the climb and I completely lost my balance and momentum. It really affected my concentration and rhythm," explained the Italian.

Fans also interfered with members of the maglia rosa group, most notably race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was practically given a bear hug by one man wrapped in the Colombian flag. Quintana thankfully survived this and went on to finish just ahead of compatriot Rigoberto Urán to put the seal on his overall victory.

Behind the two Colombians, the battle for third place on the podium went to Fabio Aru, who fended off attacks by Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).

How it unfolded

It took only 10 minutes for the break of the day to come together, The 19 riders who made the cut were Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti, Jackson Rodriguez (both Androni Giocattoli), Bongiorno, Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Yonathan Monsalve, Mattio Rabottini (both Neri Sottoli), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Simon Geschke, Georg Preidler (both Giant-Shimano), Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Belkov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Sky), Rogers, Roche, and Trek Factory Racing’s Danilo Hondo and Riccardo Zoidl. The late arrival of BMC’s Brent Bookwalter (BMC) swelled their ranks to 20.

With so many riders in this move, the peloton was reluctant to give them too much leeway. With 91 of the 167km covered, the 20 riders had an advantage of just 3:21, which encouraged a few riders to break out of the peloton in an effort to bridge the gap. Colombia’s Robinson Chalapud and Lotto’s Tim Wellens eventually managed to achieve this.

After Sky’s Cataldo had led over the first climb of the day, the Passo del Pura, Rogers had a mechanical on the descent. The Tinkoff rider threw his bike to the ground and his hands up in the air in despair, but soon managed to make it back up to the break.

On the Sella Razzo, the second of the day’s three climbs, the escape group began to slim down, but was nevertheless steadily increasing its advantage over the peloton. As the maglia rosa group neared the top of this pass, Europcar went to the front, setting up an attack by their team leader Pierre Rolland, who had his sights set on Aru’s third place. However, Quintana’s Movistar and Aru’s Astana were quick to respond and snuff the danger out.

When the break reached the foot of the 10.9km ascent of the Zoncolan, its advantage had stretched to a stage-winning eight minutes. But who would emerge as the hero of the day?

Wellens pressed then slipped back, as did Giant-Shimano duo Geschke and Preidler. With 6km remaining, Rogers went to the front and was soon lashing out at fans crowding what was now only a three-strong group as Italians Bongiorno and Pellizotti tracked the Aussie. At the 5km banner, Rogers’ pace proved too much for Pellizotti, who slipped back to leave just two men in contention.

The pair stuck together until 3.7km out, when Bongiorno attacked hard. Rogers, though, responded quickly and was soon back at the front. Then the curse of the rainbow jersey hit Bongiorno, in the shape of a fan wearing the world champion’s colours and clearly intent on giving the Italian some assistance. He achieved exactly the opposite.

Back in the maglia rosa group, Igor Antón, the winner the last time the Giro visited the Zoncolan in 2011, set a fierce pace for his Movistar leader Quintana. Like those ahead, as well as the gradient, this group was also battling overly eager fans. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels yanked the sunglasses off one who got too close and threw them away. Then Quintana had his close encounter.

Soon after Poels started driving the pace up for his leader, Urán. His surge saw off Aru, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Rolland and Pozzovivo. When Poels eventually pulled aside, the two Colombians remained together, Quintana trying to shake off his rival, but Urán refusing to yield. Fittingly, the pair finished almost together, but with Quintana all in pink leading the way home and looking fresher.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4:41:55
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:38
3Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:49
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:46
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:12
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:02:24
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:37
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:02
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:21
15Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:46
16Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:45
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:51
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:59
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:05
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:10
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:06:35
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:52
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:07:01
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:06
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:18
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:20
34Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:26
35Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:59
36Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:06
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:08:09
39André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:13
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:08:16
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:19
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:21
44Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:08:38
45Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:13
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:21
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:27
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:45
50Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:38
51Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:45
53Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:52
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:11:01
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:11:15
57Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:33
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:39
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:41
60Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:54
61Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:10
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:12:19
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:31
65Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:46
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
69Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
70Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:13:27
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:13:51
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:53
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:07
75Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:14:34
77Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:14:38
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:18
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:27
80Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
81Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
84Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:16:06
85Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
86Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:13
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:16:17
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
90Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:16:41
91Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:08
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:28
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:17:33
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:17:41
98Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:56
99Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:17:58
100Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
101Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:37
102Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:18:42
103Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:18:54
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:19:05
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
107Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
109Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:19:26
110Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:32
111Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:19:49
112Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:20:51
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:05
115Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:21:14
116Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:22
117Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:36
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
119Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:38
120Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:41
121Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:45
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:09
123Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:22:56
124Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:24:47
125Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:49
127Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
128Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:51
129Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:25:06
130Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
131Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:25:08
132Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:25:13
133Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:25:17
134Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:25:24
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
136Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:25:44
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:25:58
138Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:26:07
139Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:26:58
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
141Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
142Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
144David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
146Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:17
147Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:21
148Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:27:51
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:27:54
150Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:56
151Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:59
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:08
154Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:28:19
155Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:25
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:09

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
3Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia5
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano4
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Pura - Km. 103,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky32pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha14
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
6Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 2 - Sella Razzo - Km. 126,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky14pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano6
4Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3 - Monte Zoncolan - Km. 167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo32pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
3Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia4
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Premio della fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky7
4Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
12Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano1
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo14:12:19
2Bardiani-CSF0:07:28
3AG2R La Mondiale0:09:03
4Colombia0:09:05
5Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:02
6BMC Racing Team0:11:01
7Lotto Belisol0:11:30
8Movistar Team0:13:36
9Team Giant-Shimano0:14:01
10Lampre-Merida0:15:39
11Trek Factory Racing0:16:01
12Team Europcar0:20:11
13Androni Giocattoli
14Team Katusha0:21:24
15Team Sky0:21:30
16Astana Pro Team0:21:36
17Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:53
18Neri Sottoli0:26:12
19Garmin Sharp0:26:25
20FDJ.fr0:29:18
21Cannondale0:48:20

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo42pts
2Team Giant-Shimano27
3Bardiani-CSF23
4Androni Giocattoli20
5BMC Racing Team19
6Lotto Belisol16
7Colombia15
8Team Sky12
9AG2R La Mondiale12
10Lampre-Merida10
11Neri Sottoli9
12Trek Factory Racing8
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
14Team Katusha6
15Movistar Team4
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
17Astana Pro Team
18Team Europcar
19FDJ.fr
20Garmin Sharp
21Cannondale
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team83:50:25
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:07
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:46
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:41
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:13
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:13:35
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:15:49
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:54
12Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:13
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:02
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:36
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:32:08
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:56
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:46:16
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:47
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:22
20André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:51:09
21Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:55:40
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:56:24
23José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:42
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1:02:40
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:02:59
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1:04:44
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:04:46
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:12
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:09:46
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:13:07
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1:14:36
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:15:13
33Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:19:14
34Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:23:06
35Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:43
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:35:40
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:49
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:10
39Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:40:10
40Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:43:13
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1:45:03
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:45:12
43Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:45:31
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:17
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:50:49
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:51:43
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:52:16
48Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:55:29
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:57:22
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar2:03:07
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:04:10
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:51
53Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:09:41
54Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:10:33
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2:15:56
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:17:11
57Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:13
58Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:21:18
59Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:05
60Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2:23:30
61Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:23:32
62Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:25:57
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:26:05
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:27:11
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:27:56
66Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:28:48
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:30:31
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:31:33
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:33:30
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:34:26
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:36:26
72Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:41:22
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:41:57
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:42:17
75Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:45:09
76Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:46:18
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:46:35
78Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2:48:59
79Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2:49:07
80Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2:50:35
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:51:11
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing2:58:07
83Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:58:47
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:59:14
85Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:02:21
86Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3:06:07
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:07:00
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:07:48
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3:09:29
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:10:20
91Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:13:23
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:15:00
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:15:27
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:17:36
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:18:04
96Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3:21:17
98Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:21:52
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:22:27
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:29:39
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:32:56
102Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3:33:00
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:33:30
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:34:24
105Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli3:36:00
106Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:36:39
107Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:37:26
109Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:37:41
110Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3:39:20
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha3:44:55
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:45:16
113Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3:46:03
114Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky3:46:20
115Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3:46:36
116Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:47:21
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale3:48:57
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team3:51:48
119Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:52:46
120Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:53:14
121Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
122Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:56:12
123Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:56:52
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4:04:00
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4:04:33
126Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4:04:36
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale4:04:39
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4:05:01
129Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr4:05:19
130David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:07:43
131Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:08:03
132Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:10:49
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano4:13:17
134Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar4:16:16
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr4:22:56
136Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale4:26:27
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4:26:50
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:27:48
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:30:01
140Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:30:15
141Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:32:12
142Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:32:16
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:33:01
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:34:31
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:35:21
146Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:36:44
147Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4:38:08
148Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4:38:13
149Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia4:38:41
150Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:40:31
151Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr4:40:58
152Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4:41:27
153Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky4:52:49
154Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge5:02:39
155Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge5:02:41
156Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5:13:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team96
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol94
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team82
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF82
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team78
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale63
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team56
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF53
18Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team49
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale48
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo47
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
23Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia44
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano43
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo41
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo40
28Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing40
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
30Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky39
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp34
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF34
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
36Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar28
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli27
40Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia25
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
44Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
49Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr22
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
51Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale20
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo16
54Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky16
55Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
56Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
57Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
59Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
60Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
61Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
67Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
68Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano11
71Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
72Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
73Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
74Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
75Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
76Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
78Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
79Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale8
80Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
81Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
82Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team7
84Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
85Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
86Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
87Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky6
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol6
91Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
92Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
94Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
95Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale4
96Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
97Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha3
101Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
102David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
103Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
104Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
105Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
108José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
109Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
110Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing173pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky132
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team88
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol79
5Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia73
6Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo68
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team57
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar46
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia43
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli42
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia41
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo37
13Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky35
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo33
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF30
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team29
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
19Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp21
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano19
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team19
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
30Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha14
31Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
34Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10
36Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
37Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
39Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
40Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo9
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
43Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale6
46Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
49Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
50Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
51Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
52Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
54Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
55David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
56Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
58Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky2
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
60Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
61Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
62Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
63Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
65Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
66José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
68Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
70Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
71Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1
73Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
74Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky11
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
12Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
21Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
23Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
26Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
36Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
37Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
38Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
39Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
45Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
46Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
49Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1
52Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
54Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
56Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia4
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
13Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
16Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
27Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
28Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF243
7Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia224
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing179
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar157
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
19Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF138
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky109
23Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli44
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
30Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano36
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo27
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
36Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol21
37André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp20
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team18
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia18
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida18
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp17
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky15
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
54Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
56Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr14
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale14
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale13
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
63Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale12
64Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr8
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
68Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
69Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
70José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
71Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
74Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing37pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol33
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team30
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky29
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team17
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia16
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia15
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
19Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo12
25Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
26Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
27Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia11
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky11
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
37Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale7
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
43Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
45Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
46Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
48Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
49Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
52Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
54Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
55Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
56Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
57Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
59Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
60Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
61Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
64Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
65Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
66Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
67Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano3
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
70Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
71Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
73Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
75Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale1
76Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
77Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
78Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
79Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
80Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
82Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
83Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
85Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
86David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF12
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
21Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team83:50:25
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:04
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:13
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:09
5Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:56:24
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:12
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:23:06
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:43
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:45:31
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:04:10
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:51
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:09:41
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:10:33
14Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:21:18
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:05
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:26:05
17Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:28:48
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:46:18
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:07:48
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:10:20
21Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:13:23
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:15:27
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:17:36
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:18:04
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:22:27
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:29:39
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3:34:24
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:53:14
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:56:12
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4:04:33
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale4:04:39
33Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4:30:15
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:32:16
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:35:21
36Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4:38:08
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia4:38:41
38Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing4:40:31
39Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale4:41:27
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge5:02:39
41Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5:13:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale251:19:01
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:23
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:54
4BMC Racing Team1:08:06
5Movistar Team1:13:25
6Astana Pro Team1:26:33
7Team Sky1:27:47
8Lampre-Merida1:46:44
9Team Europcar2:04:04
10Trek Factory Racing2:14:40
11Lotto Belisol2:16:53
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:40:24
13Colombia2:47:31
14Team Katusha3:03:49
15Garmin Sharp3:06:46
16Androni Giocattoli3:07:25
17Bardiani-CSF3:22:26
18FDJ.fr3:34:36
19Team Giant-Shimano4:57:24
20Neri Sottoli5:02:50
21Cannondale5:47:40

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team316pts
2Team Sky289
3Bardiani-CSF278
4Trek Factory Racing274
5AG2R La Mondiale271
6Lampre-Merida264
7Tinkoff-Saxo262
8Team Giant-Shimano247
9Androni Giocattoli224
10BMC Racing Team211
11Colombia195
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team192
13Lotto Belisol189
14FDJ.fr184
15Neri Sottoli177
16Cannondale174
17Orica GreenEdge170
18Movistar Team164
19Garmin Sharp162
20Astana Pro Team161
21Team Europcar161
22Team Katusha78

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2Garmin Sharp5pts
3Lampre-Merida5
4Team Katusha5
5Team Europcar15
6Bardiani-CSF30
7Team Giant-Shimano35
8Trek Factory Racing40
9Colombia40
10Astana Pro Team45
11Movistar Team55
12AG2R La Mondiale55
13Lotto Belisol55
14Team Sky58
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
16BMC Racing Team65
17Tinkoff-Saxo70
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team70
19FDJ.fr95
20Androni Giocattoli145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica GreenEdge210

