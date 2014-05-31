Giro d'Italia: Michael Rogers wins on Monte Zoncolan
Second stage victory for Australian
Michael Rogers took his second stage victory of the Giro d’Italia, finishing alone at the summit of Monte Zoncolan having seen off all of his rivals in the 20-strong break of the day. Although no one could deny the merit of the Tinkoff-Saxo rider’s success, it is sure to provoke a good deal of controversy as a result of the ridiculous behaviour of a small number of fans on the mountain.
The breakaway had slimmed down quickly on the initial ramps of the Zoncolan, where Rogers and teammate Nicolas Roche were among the pacesetters. Ultimately, the Australian, who had already lashed out at fans encroaching into his path halfway up the final climb, found himself in a head-to-head duel with Bardiani’s Francesco Bongiorno. The pair looked well matched, but their contest was effectively ended 3km from the finish when a fan attempted to push the Italian, but instead almost sent him crashing to the ground.
As Rogers continued on, unaware what had just happened behind him. Bongiorno tried to regain his momentum, but was unable to make up the ground he had unwittingly lost.
Rogers pressed on, looking agonized, but knowing one of the greatest victories of his career lay not too far ahead. He was barely able to keep his bike going in a straight line as he celebrated his victory. He collapsed into the arms of his soigneur and of his team owner Oleg Tinkov just a few metres beyond it. Franco Pellizotti took second place, with Bongiorno a very distraught third.
"It’s always been a dream of mine to win a finish like that. The Zoncolan is certainly in the history of cycling and it’s an absolute honour to win here on top," said Rogers. "The crowd was amazing, the team was amazing. We really wanted to have our last chance at a stage win today, and we did it. I’m really proud."
Asked about the incident with Bongiorno, Rogers said: "I had no idea what was happening behind me. All I was doing was counting down the last kilometres to the line. I enjoyed last 50 metres, but it was so hard before that."
Bongiorno cried with frustration at the finish. "I was just following Michael Rogers and waiting for the right moment to attack. The incident came at the most difficult point on the climb and I completely lost my balance and momentum. It really affected my concentration and rhythm," explained the Italian.
Fans also interfered with members of the maglia rosa group, most notably race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was practically given a bear hug by one man wrapped in the Colombian flag. Quintana thankfully survived this and went on to finish just ahead of compatriot Rigoberto Urán to put the seal on his overall victory.
Behind the two Colombians, the battle for third place on the podium went to Fabio Aru, who fended off attacks by Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale).
How it unfolded
It took only 10 minutes for the break of the day to come together, The 19 riders who made the cut were Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Franco Pellizotti, Jackson Rodriguez (both Androni Giocattoli), Bongiorno, Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol), Yonathan Monsalve, Mattio Rabottini (both Neri Sottoli), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Simon Geschke, Georg Preidler (both Giant-Shimano), Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Belkov (Katusha), Dario Cataldo (Sky), Rogers, Roche, and Trek Factory Racing’s Danilo Hondo and Riccardo Zoidl. The late arrival of BMC’s Brent Bookwalter (BMC) swelled their ranks to 20.
With so many riders in this move, the peloton was reluctant to give them too much leeway. With 91 of the 167km covered, the 20 riders had an advantage of just 3:21, which encouraged a few riders to break out of the peloton in an effort to bridge the gap. Colombia’s Robinson Chalapud and Lotto’s Tim Wellens eventually managed to achieve this.
After Sky’s Cataldo had led over the first climb of the day, the Passo del Pura, Rogers had a mechanical on the descent. The Tinkoff rider threw his bike to the ground and his hands up in the air in despair, but soon managed to make it back up to the break.
On the Sella Razzo, the second of the day’s three climbs, the escape group began to slim down, but was nevertheless steadily increasing its advantage over the peloton. As the maglia rosa group neared the top of this pass, Europcar went to the front, setting up an attack by their team leader Pierre Rolland, who had his sights set on Aru’s third place. However, Quintana’s Movistar and Aru’s Astana were quick to respond and snuff the danger out.
When the break reached the foot of the 10.9km ascent of the Zoncolan, its advantage had stretched to a stage-winning eight minutes. But who would emerge as the hero of the day?
Wellens pressed then slipped back, as did Giant-Shimano duo Geschke and Preidler. With 6km remaining, Rogers went to the front and was soon lashing out at fans crowding what was now only a three-strong group as Italians Bongiorno and Pellizotti tracked the Aussie. At the 5km banner, Rogers’ pace proved too much for Pellizotti, who slipped back to leave just two men in contention.
The pair stuck together until 3.7km out, when Bongiorno attacked hard. Rogers, though, responded quickly and was soon back at the front. Then the curse of the rainbow jersey hit Bongiorno, in the shape of a fan wearing the world champion’s colours and clearly intent on giving the Italian some assistance. He achieved exactly the opposite.
Back in the maglia rosa group, Igor Antón, the winner the last time the Giro visited the Zoncolan in 2011, set a fierce pace for his Movistar leader Quintana. Like those ahead, as well as the gradient, this group was also battling overly eager fans. Omega Pharma’s Wout Poels yanked the sunglasses off one who got too close and threw them away. Then Quintana had his close encounter.
Soon after Poels started driving the pace up for his leader, Urán. His surge saw off Aru, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Rolland and Pozzovivo. When Poels eventually pulled aside, the two Colombians remained together, Quintana trying to shake off his rival, but Urán refusing to yield. Fittingly, the pair finished almost together, but with Quintana all in pink leading the way home and looking fresher.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:41:55
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:49
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:12
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:37
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:02
|13
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:21
|15
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:46
|16
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:45
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:51
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:05
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:10
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:35
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:07:01
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:06
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:18
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:20
|34
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:26
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:59
|36
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:09
|39
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:13
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:16
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:19
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:21
|44
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|45
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:13
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:21
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:45
|50
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:38
|51
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:45
|53
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:01
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:15
|57
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:33
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:39
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:41
|60
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:54
|61
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:12:19
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:31
|65
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:46
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:13:27
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:51
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:53
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:07
|75
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:34
|77
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:38
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:18
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:27
|80
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:16:06
|85
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:13
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:16:17
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:41
|91
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:08
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:28
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:33
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:41
|98
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:56
|99
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:58
|100
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|101
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|102
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:18:42
|103
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:54
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:05
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:26
|110
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:32
|111
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:19:49
|112
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:20:51
|114
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:05
|115
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:14
|116
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:22
|117
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:36
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|119
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:38
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:41
|121
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:45
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:09
|123
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:56
|124
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:24:47
|125
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:49
|127
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|128
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:51
|129
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:06
|130
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|131
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:25:08
|132
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:25:13
|133
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:25:17
|134
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:24
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|136
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:44
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:25:58
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:07
|139
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:58
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|141
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|142
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|144
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|146
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:17
|147
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:21
|148
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:27:51
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:54
|150
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:56
|151
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:59
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:08
|154
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:28:19
|155
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:25
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|5
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|6
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|4
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|4
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|4
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14:12:19
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:28
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:03
|4
|Colombia
|0:09:05
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:01
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:11:30
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:13:36
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:01
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:39
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:01
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:20:11
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:21:24
|15
|Team Sky
|0:21:30
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:36
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:26:12
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|0:26:25
|20
|FDJ.fr
|0:29:18
|21
|Cannondale
|0:48:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|pts
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|3
|Bardiani-CSF
|23
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|20
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|16
|7
|Colombia
|15
|8
|Team Sky
|12
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|9
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Team Katusha
|6
|15
|Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|21
|Cannondale
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|83:50:25
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:46
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:41
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:13
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:35
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:49
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:54
|12
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:13
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:02
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:36
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:08
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:56
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:46:16
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:47
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:22
|20
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:51:09
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:55:40
|22
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:56:24
|23
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:42
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:40
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:59
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1:04:44
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1:04:46
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:12
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:09:46
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:13:07
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1:14:36
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:15:13
|33
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:14
|34
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:06
|35
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:43
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:35:40
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:37:49
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:10
|39
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:40:10
|40
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:13
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:45:03
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:45:12
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:31
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:17
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:49
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:51:43
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:52:16
|48
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:55:29
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:57:22
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:03:07
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:04:10
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:06:51
|53
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:09:41
|54
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:10:33
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:15:56
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2:17:11
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:13
|58
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:21:18
|59
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:05
|60
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:23:30
|61
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:23:32
|62
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:25:57
|63
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:26:05
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:27:11
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:27:56
|66
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:28:48
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:31
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:33
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:33:30
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:26
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:36:26
|72
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:22
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:41:57
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:42:17
|75
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2:45:09
|76
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:46:18
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:46:35
|78
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:48:59
|79
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2:49:07
|80
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2:50:35
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:51:11
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|2:58:07
|83
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:58:47
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:59:14
|85
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:02:21
|86
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3:06:07
|87
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:07:00
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:07:48
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:09:29
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:10:20
|91
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:13:23
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:15:00
|93
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:15:27
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:17:36
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:18:04
|96
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:21:17
|98
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:21:52
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:22:27
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:29:39
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:32:56
|102
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3:33:00
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:33:30
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:34:24
|105
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|3:36:00
|106
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3:36:39
|107
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:37:26
|109
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:37:41
|110
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3:39:20
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:44:55
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:45:16
|113
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3:46:03
|114
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|3:46:20
|115
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3:46:36
|116
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:47:21
|117
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|3:48:57
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|3:51:48
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:52:46
|120
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:53:14
|121
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|122
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:56:12
|123
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:56:52
|124
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4:04:00
|125
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4:04:33
|126
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:04:36
|127
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|4:04:39
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4:05:01
|129
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:05:19
|130
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:07:43
|131
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:08:03
|132
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:10:49
|133
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:13:17
|134
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:16:16
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|4:22:56
|136
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|4:26:27
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4:26:50
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:27:48
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:30:01
|140
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:30:15
|141
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:32:12
|142
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:32:16
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:33:01
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:34:31
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:35:21
|146
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:36:44
|147
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4:38:08
|148
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4:38:13
|149
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|4:38:41
|150
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:40:31
|151
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:40:58
|152
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4:41:27
|153
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|4:52:49
|154
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5:02:39
|155
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|5:02:41
|156
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5:13:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|82
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|53
|18
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|23
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|44
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|26
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|28
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|30
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|34
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|34
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|36
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|40
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|25
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|42
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|44
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|45
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|49
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|22
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|51
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|54
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|16
|55
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|56
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|57
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|59
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|60
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|61
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|66
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|67
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|68
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|72
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|73
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|74
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|75
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|76
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|78
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|79
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|80
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|81
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|82
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|84
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|85
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|86
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|87
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|6
|88
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|6
|91
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|92
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|93
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|94
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|95
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|96
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|97
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|100
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|101
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|102
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|103
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|104
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|105
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|108
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|109
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|110
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|173
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|132
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|5
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|73
|6
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|68
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|43
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|41
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|19
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|21
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|30
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|31
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|32
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|37
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|39
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|40
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|43
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|45
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|46
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|49
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|50
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|51
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|52
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|53
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|55
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|56
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|58
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|2
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|60
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|61
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|62
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|63
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|65
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|66
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|68
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|70
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|71
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|73
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|74
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|11
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|24
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|26
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|27
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|37
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|38
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|39
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|2
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|45
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|46
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|49
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|52
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|54
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|56
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|8
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|4
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|16
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|27
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|31
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|347
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|318
|6
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|243
|7
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|224
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|179
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|17
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|138
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|44
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|30
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|36
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|21
|37
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|20
|38
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|18
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|18
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|17
|44
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|56
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|58
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|63
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|64
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|68
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|69
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|70
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|71
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|16
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|15
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|19
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|25
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|26
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|27
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|11
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|33
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|37
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|43
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|45
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|46
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|48
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|49
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|50
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|52
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|54
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|55
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|56
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|57
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|59
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|60
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|61
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|62
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|64
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|65
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|66
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|67
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|69
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|70
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|71
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|73
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|75
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|77
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|78
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|79
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|80
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|82
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|83
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|85
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|86
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|12
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|10
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|21
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|83:50:25
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:04
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:13
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|5
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:56:24
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:12
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:06
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:43
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:31
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:04:10
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:06:51
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:09:41
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:10:33
|14
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:21:18
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:05
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:26:05
|17
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:28:48
|18
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2:46:18
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:07:48
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:10:20
|21
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:13:23
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:15:27
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3:17:36
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3:18:04
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:22:27
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:29:39
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3:34:24
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|3:53:14
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:56:12
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4:04:33
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|4:04:39
|33
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:30:15
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:32:16
|35
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:35:21
|36
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4:38:08
|37
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|4:38:41
|38
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4:40:31
|39
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|4:41:27
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5:02:39
|41
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5:13:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|251:19:01
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:23
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:54
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1:08:06
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:13:25
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:26:33
|7
|Team Sky
|1:27:47
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|1:46:44
|9
|Team Europcar
|2:04:04
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:14:40
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|2:16:53
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:40:24
|13
|Colombia
|2:47:31
|14
|Team Katusha
|3:03:49
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|3:06:46
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|3:07:25
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|3:22:26
|18
|FDJ.fr
|3:34:36
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4:57:24
|20
|Neri Sottoli
|5:02:50
|21
|Cannondale
|5:47:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|316
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|289
|3
|Bardiani-CSF
|278
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|274
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|271
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|264
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|262
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|247
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|224
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|211
|11
|Colombia
|195
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|192
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|189
|14
|FDJ.fr
|184
|15
|Neri Sottoli
|177
|16
|Cannondale
|174
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|170
|18
|Movistar Team
|164
|19
|Garmin Sharp
|162
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|161
|21
|Team Europcar
|161
|22
|Team Katusha
|78
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Team Europcar
|15
|6
|Bardiani-CSF
|30
|7
|Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|40
|9
|Colombia
|40
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|11
|Movistar Team
|55
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|55
|14
|Team Sky
|58
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|65
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|19
|FDJ.fr
|95
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|145
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|210
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|210
