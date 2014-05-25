Image 1 of 129 Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 129 Androni fi'zi:k saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 129 BMC fi'zi:k (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 129 A Trek Bontrager saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 129 Fumy Beppu with Japanese tifosi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 129 A PRO Sadddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 129 Omega Pharma-Quick Step's saddle on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 129 Cadel Evans (BMC) keeping warm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 129 It was impossible to ignore the feats of Pantani on Montecampione (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 129 "See that mountain? Thanks to a sensational solo victory at Plan de Montecampione, Astana's Fabio Aru pitched himself right into the battle for the Giro d'Italia crown. The young Sardinian waited until the final three kilometres of the iconic climb before making his move, attacking from the maglia rosa group and taking race leader Rigoberto Urán. The pair quickly got across to the two leaders on the road, Fabio Duarte and Pierre Rolland, with 2.3km remaining. Aru hardly paused before accelerating once again, and this time no one went with him.

Although Nairo Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line, where he finished 21 seconds ahead of Duarte. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2.24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who fell back from Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Cadel Evans to just over a minute.

Fabio Aru could hardly have picked a better moment to clinch the first victory of his professional career. The 23-year-old Astana rider gave a majestic performance on the iconic climb up to Plan de Montecampione, producing a series of accelerations that left him left him 21 seconds clear of Fabio Duarte (Team Colombia) at the line. The Colombian led in Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), with race leader Rigoberto Urán another 21 seconds back in fifth place.

Aru had already made one thwarted effort to escape from the maglia rosa group when, with 3km remaining, he pressed hard once again. Urán managed to get on his wheel, but second-placed Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) failed to bridge the gap. Urán was happy to let Aru set the pace as they closed in on Rolland, Duarte and Sky’s Philip Deignan at the head of the race.

As Deignan fell back after making a great effort to thwart the GC contenders, the two chasers made it across to Rolland and Duarte with 2.2km to the line. Rather than hesitating, Aru accelerated hard again, and this time no one went with him.

Although Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2-24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who could not stay with Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Evans to a minute and three seconds, with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka now 1-50 down in third place.

Aru’s victory pitched him right into the battle for the overall title. “I am very happy and can hardly believe it yet,” said the tearful Sardinian at the finish. “I must say thanks to the team, who stayed close to me all day. My team-mates were really exceptional. I’m really happy, but I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I’ve still got a lot to learn, and from tomorrow everything will be just as it was before.”

How it unfolded

Although Montecampione was the only categorised climb on the stage, its length and difficulty meant that the riders who made it into the break needed a lead of several minutes at the foot of it if they were to have any chance of victory.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Johan Le Bon (Fdr.fr), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Simon Geschke (Giant-Shiamo), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) came together after 16km. Rodolfo Torres (Colombia), Jackson Rodríguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) joined them another dozen kilometres later.

The break’s advantage swelled to 10 minutes with 80 of the 225km remaining. However, their hopes of hanging on to the finish all but went when Neri Sottoli, who had missed the move, went to the front of the peloton and started a fierce pursuit. With 50km remaining, the break’s lead was 6-18. When the lead group reached the initial ramps up to Montecampione, their advantage was a mere 2-24.

Hansen was the first of the escapees to make a move and the Australian was eventually joined by Cardoso, but their efforts to stay clear were always likely to be in vain as Ag2r and Movistar’s pace-making began to string the maglia rosa group out.

Mountains leader Julián Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) did manage to get clear of the fast-diminishing peloton, together with Bardiani’s Edoardo Zardini. Arredondo made it up to the lead group with the assistance of team-mate Felline. A flurry of attacks followed that left Cardoso and Arredondo at the front with 11km to go. But by now the peloton was just 30 seconds back.

With 10km to go, Deignan attempted to brighten what has been a disappointing race for the Irish riders by jumping clear of the peloton, where Mick Rogers was setting the pace for Tinkoff-Saxo leader Majka. Deignan was quickly up to and past the two leaders. His lead never reached much more than 20 seconds, but he stayed out on his own until he was inside 4km to go, when the GC contenders came to life.

Rolland went first, with Uran and Evans responding quickly. Evans tried his luck, then Rolland went again, and only Duarte chased him down. As the Frenchman and the Colombian glided across the gap to Deignan, the GC contenders tested each other out. Quintana had a dig, then Ryder Hesjedal, then Aru, before Steve Morabito went to the front of the maglia rosa group to tap out the pace for his BMC leader Evans.

Having quickly distanced Deignan, Rolland and Duarte led by 39 seconds with 3km remaining. It was at this moment, though, that Aru went into overdrive. Within a few hundred metres, the Sardinian had bridged up to the leading pair, Urán happy to sit on his wheel and get pulled away from his nearest GC rivals. However, even Urán could not follow when Aru went all out for the stage and in doing so emerged as a genuine contender for the maglia rosa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:33:06 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:21 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:22 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 7 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:08 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:01:13 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:17 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:13 18 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:19 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar 0:03:30 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:39 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:04:45 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:14 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:19 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:58 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:55 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:04 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:08 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:42 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:07 40 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:15 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:36 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:41 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:09:56 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:34 48 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:56 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:05 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:07 51 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:36 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:46 53 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:15 54 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:44 55 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:08 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:57 57 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:46 58 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:00 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:14 60 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:39 61 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 62 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:19:17 63 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 67 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 69 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 74 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 77 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 78 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 80 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 81 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 82 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 84 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 89 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 90 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 91 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 94 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 96 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 100 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:40 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:55 103 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:21 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:19 105 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:21:40 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:07 107 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:22:23 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:31 110 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:16 111 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:30 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:41 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:15 115 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 116 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:27 118 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 120 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 124 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 125 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 127 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 129 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 130 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 132 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 135 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:41 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:29:07 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 139 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 140 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:42 141 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:29:51 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:53 143 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:29:58 145 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 146 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 147 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 148 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 149 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 151 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 152 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 153 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 154 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 155 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 156 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 158 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 159 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 160 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 161 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 162 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:10 163 Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 165 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 166 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 167 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 168 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:22

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 8 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 7 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 7 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Azzuri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Fuga Pinarello prize # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 21 pts 2 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp 20 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 7 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 14 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 10 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6

Fighting spirit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 4 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 5 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC RACING TEAM 16:46:47 2 MOVISTAR TEAM 0:01:37 3 ASTANA PRO TEAM 0:03:06 4 AG2R LA MONDIALE 0:04:07 5 OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP 0:07:00 6 TINKOFF SAXO 0:07:44 7 TEAM KATUSHA 0:07:57 8 LOTTO BELISOL 0:11:08 9 TEAM EUROPCAR 0:15:10 10 GARMIN SHARP 0:16:14 11 TREK FACTORY RACING 0:16:16 12 BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM 0:19:56 13 ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA 0:20:38 14 COLOMBIA 0:22:05 15 TEAM SKY 0:22:57 16 BARDIANI CSF 0:26:49 17 FDJ.FR 0:35:28 18 NERI SOTTOLI 0:37:03 19 LAMPRE - MERIDA 0:41:01 20 CANNONDALE 0:41:54 21 TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO 0:51:58 22 ORICA GREENEDGE 1:10:02

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ASTANA PRO TEAM 25 pts 2 COLOMBIA 20 3 OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP 20 4 MOVISTAR TEAM 18 5 TEAM EUROPCAR 17 6 BMC RACING TEAM 16 7 TINKOFF SAXO 15 8 ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA 15 9 GARMIN SHARP 15 10 CANNONDALE 14 11 TEAM KATUSHA 13 12 BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM 10 13 AG2R LA MONDIALE 10 14 TREK FACTORY RACING 8 15 TEAM SKY 7 16 BARDIANI CSF 5 17 LAMPRE - MERIDA 3 18 FDJ.FR 2 19 TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO 2 20 LOTTO BELISOL 21 NERI SOTTOLI 22 ORICA GREENEDGE

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63:26:39 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:50 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:40 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:47 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:44 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:32 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:06:44 12 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:42 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:48 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:45 15 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:02 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:08 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:37 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:14:25 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:14:46 20 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar 0:14:59 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:45 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:19:53 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:19 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:05 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:15 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:19 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:14 28 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp 0:30:24 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:44 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:43:07 31 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:43:14 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:47:12 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:04 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:48:06 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:48:22 36 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:49:06 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:49:24 38 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:49:50 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:01 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:51:58 41 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:07 42 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:59 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:55:24 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:38 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:57:52 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:45 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:00:00 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:00:11 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:21 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:03:10 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:04 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:01 53 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:15 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:35 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:11:39 56 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:25 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:35 58 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:15:21 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:55 60 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:21:07 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:21:43 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:21:46 63 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:22:45 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:25 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:23:27 66 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:25:00 67 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:25:40 68 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:27:24 69 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:28:55 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:43 71 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:54 72 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:31:00 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:31:03 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1:32:30 75 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:35:02 76 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:37:23 77 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:37:41 78 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:38:11 79 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:38:56 80 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:39:57 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:40:16 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:24 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:41:52 84 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:42:16 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:33 86 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:43:41 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:45:11 88 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:47 89 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:46:34 90 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:46:36 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:48:43 92 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:49:30 93 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:49:58 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:54 95 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:53:42 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:58 97 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:56:49 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:56:53 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:57:16 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:57:58 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:59:50 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:55 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:28 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:05:55 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:07:43 106 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:08:05 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:08:07 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:08:09 109 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 2:10:12 110 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:10:34 111 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:11:36 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:11:52 113 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:13:05 114 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:13:20 115 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:13:59 116 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2:16:29 117 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:18:02 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:18:20 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:18:34 120 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:19:11 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:19:50 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 2:20:43 123 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2:21:31 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:24:07 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:26:08 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:26:13 127 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:38 128 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 129 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:26:49 130 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:27:38 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:27:56 132 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2:28:19 133 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:28:32 134 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:30:26 135 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:31:06 136 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:33:25 137 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:39:04 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2:39:26 139 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:39:40 140 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:40:48 141 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:41:27 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:43:03 143 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2:44:17 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:44:25 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 2:44:50 146 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:46:31 147 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:46:45 148 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:46:56 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:47:30 150 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:49:31 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:49:45 152 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:50:53 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:50:59 154 Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:51:24 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:51:30 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:53:32 157 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:53:39 158 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2:55:44 159 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:57:07 160 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:58:50 161 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:03:19 162 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:07:03 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 3:07:54 164 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:13:59 165 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:15:42 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:20:01 167 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:25:38 168 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:26:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 95 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 71 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 20 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 32 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 27 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 28 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 30 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 25 33 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 34 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 35 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 22 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 41 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 43 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 44 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 45 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 46 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 20 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 17 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 51 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 52 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 53 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 54 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 55 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 56 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 57 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 63 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 64 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 65 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 66 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 67 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 68 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 69 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 70 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 74 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 75 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 76 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 77 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 78 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 79 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 80 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 81 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 82 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 83 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 85 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 87 Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 88 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 89 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 93 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 95 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 96 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 101 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar 1 102 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 103 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 104 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 106 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 75 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 22 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 17 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 14 22 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 27 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 28 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 8 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 35 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 37 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 40 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 42 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 43 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 45 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 48 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 49 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 50 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 53 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 56 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 57 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar 1 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 61 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 63 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 64 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 65 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 66 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 63:28:29 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:50 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:29 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:24 7 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:41:24 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:46:32 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:48:00 10 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:09 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:55 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:58:21 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:19:17 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:35 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:23:10 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:29:10 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:36:21 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:38:26 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:40:26 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:41:51 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:47:40 22 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:08 23 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:55:03 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:55:26 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:56:08 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:02:38 27 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:06:15 28 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:16:12 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:16:44 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2:19:41 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2:24:23 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2:26:29 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:26:42 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:37:14 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:44:41 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:45:06 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:47:41 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:49:09 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:55:17 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:57:00 41 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:01:29 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:13:52 43 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:48 44 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:24:26

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 7 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 11 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 15 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 17 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 23 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 25 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 26 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 27 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 28 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 31 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 34 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 35 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 36 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 39 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 40 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 41 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 43 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 45 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzuri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 22 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Fuga Pinarello prize classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 157 18 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 20 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 25 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 30 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 32 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 34 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 21 35 Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp 20 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 17 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 48 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 14 49 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 50 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 13 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 54 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 55 Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar 7 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 57 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6

Fighting spirit classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 6 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 7 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 11 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 15 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 9 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 28 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 29 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 37 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 6 38 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 41 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 46 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 48 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 50 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 51 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 52 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 53 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 54 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 56 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 57 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 64 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 65 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 66 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 67 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 68 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 71 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 72 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 74 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 76 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 77 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Energy prize classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 14 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 21 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 22 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick Step 189:51:36 2 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:54 3 BMC Racing Team 0:08:15 4 Astana Pro Team 0:20:07 5 Movistar Team 0:23:38 6 Tinkoff Saxo 7 Lampre - Merida 0:52:30 8 Team Europcar 0:54:41 9 Colombia 1:00:15 10 Trek Factory Racing 1:02:24 11 Team Sky 1:04:01 12 Team Katusha 1:17:44 13 Lotto Belisol 1:18:35 14 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:30:33 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1:36:29 16 Garmin Sharp 1:39:21 17 Bardiani CSF 2:08:56 18 Neri Sottoli 2:16:45 19 FDJ.fr 2:20:38 20 Team Giant - Shimano 2:26:38 21 Cannondale 3:14:47 22 Orica GreenEdge 4:36:38

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 247 pts 2 Omega Pharma - Quick Step 222 3 Trek Factory Racing 208 4 Team Giant - Shimano 206 5 Team Sky 190 6 Ag2r La Mondiale 173 7 BardianiCSF 172 8 Orica GreenEdge 170 9 Neri Sottoli 168 10 Tinkoff Saxo 164 11 BMC Racing Team 162 12 Cannondale 158 13 Androni Giocattoli- Venezuela 157 14 FDJ.fr 153 15 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 152 16 Colombia 148 17 Garmin Sharp 134 18 Team Europcar 118 19 Lotto Belisol 114 20 Astana Pro Team 110 21 Movistar Team 98 22 Team Katusha 63