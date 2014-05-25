Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 15: Aru wins atop Montecampione

Uran holds lead as Evans and Pozzovio lose time

Image 1 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Astana) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 129

Androni fi'zi:k saddle

Androni fi'zi:k saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 129

BMC fi'zi:k

BMC fi'zi:k
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 129

A Trek Bontrager saddle

A Trek Bontrager saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 129

Fumy Beppu with Japanese tifosi

Fumy Beppu with Japanese tifosi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 129

A PRO Sadddle

A PRO Sadddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 129

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's saddle on display

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's saddle on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) keeping warm

Cadel Evans (BMC) keeping warm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 129

It was impossible to ignore the feats of Pantani on Montecampione

It was impossible to ignore the feats of Pantani on Montecampione
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 129

"See that mountain? I just climbed it" Adam Hansen gestures

"See that mountain? I just climbed it" Adam Hansen gestures
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 129

Mountain climbing is hungry work

Mountain climbing is hungry work
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 129

A Movistar fi'zi:k saddle

A Movistar fi'zi:k saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 129

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) on his narrow 38cm bars

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) on his narrow 38cm bars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 129

Fabio Felline (Trek) was active in the break

Fabio Felline (Trek) was active in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 129

Grabbing bidons for Rigoberto Uran

Grabbing bidons for Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 129

Fight for Pink!

Fight for Pink!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 129

Sun smarat treatment for the jersey wearers

Sun smarat treatment for the jersey wearers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 129

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) quickly changes his helmet for a cap

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) quickly changes his helmet for a cap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 129

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 129

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 129

A special post-stage drink for Robert Kiserlovski

A special post-stage drink for Robert Kiserlovski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 129

Luca "Il Gerva" Paolini Driving the pace

Luca "Il Gerva" Paolini Driving the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 129

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) was second

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 129

Robert Kiserloski (Trek)

Robert Kiserloski (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 129

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 129

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) with Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) with Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 129

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) leads Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the climb

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) leads Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 129

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 129

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 129

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) out the saddle

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) out the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 129

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 129

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) on the final climb

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 129

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) was in the early break

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) was in the early break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 129

Cadel Evans keeps the pace up while Uran and Rolland watch each other

Cadel Evans keeps the pace up while Uran and Rolland watch each other
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 129

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) controls the pace

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) controls the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in action

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 129

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) on the attack

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 129

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)

Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 129

Marc Goos (Team Belkin)

Marc Goos (Team Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found his climbing legs

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found his climbing legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 129

Julián Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) did manage to get clear of the fast-diminishing peloton

Julián Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) did manage to get clear of the fast-diminishing peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 129

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) at the finish

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 129

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the finish

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 129

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 129

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) at the finish

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 129

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) gave it everything

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) gave it everything
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 129

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 129

Philippe Deignan (Sky)

Philippe Deignan (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 129

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 129

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 129

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin)

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 129

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 129

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 129

Philippe Deignan (Sky) went on the attack

Philippe Deignan (Sky) went on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 129

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 129

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 129

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 129

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 129

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Cadel Evans

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) has Cadel Evans on his wheel

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) has Cadel Evans on his wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 129

Rolland, Uran and Duarte watch as Aru goes clear

Rolland, Uran and Duarte watch as Aru goes clear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 129

Nairo Quintana and Pierre Rolland matched each other for most of the climb

Nairo Quintana and Pierre Rolland matched each other for most of the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in pink

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 129

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) finished second on the stage

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 129

Nairo Quintana is getting stronger with each stage

Nairo Quintana is getting stronger with each stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 129

Nairo Quintana is getting stronger with each stage

Nairo Quintana is getting stronger with each stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana) makes his winning attack

Fabio Aru (Astana) makes his winning attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) had to dig deep

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) had to dig deep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) is about to be dropped by Nairo Quintana

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) is about to be dropped by Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) rode clear of the field to win stage 15

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) rode clear of the field to win stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) rode at his own tempo

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) rode at his own tempo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 129

Italy have a new star in Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Italy have a new star in Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) races for the line

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) races for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at the finish

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) takes the biggest win of his life

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) takes the biggest win of his life
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 129

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) lost further time on the climb

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) lost further time on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 129

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) hangs onto third

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) hangs onto third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 129

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) fought back on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) fought back on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 129

Ryder Hesjedal leads the Cadel Evans group to the line

Ryder Hesjedal leads the Cadel Evans group to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 129

Pozzovivo finishes ahead of Kiserlovski and Deignan

Pozzovivo finishes ahead of Kiserlovski and Deignan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 129

Ryder Hesjedal was dropped on the climb but fought back

Ryder Hesjedal was dropped on the climb but fought back
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 129

Julián Arredondo was one of the first riders to attack on the final climb

Julián Arredondo was one of the first riders to attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 129

Julián Arredondo went on the attack but then faded

Julián Arredondo went on the attack but then faded
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 129

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 129

Julián Arredondo sets the pace with André Cardoso behind him

Julián Arredondo sets the pace with André Cardoso behind him
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) go on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) go on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) on the podium

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) moved up to fourth overall thanks to his win

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) moved up to fourth overall thanks to his win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) keeps pink with a week to go

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) keeps pink with a week to go
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) holds onto the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) holds onto the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 129

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) finished second on the stage

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 129

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) clawed back more time on GC

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) clawed back more time on GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to Montecampione

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to Montecampione
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia) chase Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia) chase Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) both moved up GC

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) both moved up GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 106 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) moved up to fourth overall thanks to his win

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) moved up to fourth overall thanks to his win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 107 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) keeps pink with a week to go

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) keeps pink with a week to go
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 108 of 129

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) goes on the attack for the second day in a row

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) goes on the attack for the second day in a row
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 109 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) uses his last teammate on the final climb

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) uses his last teammate on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 110 of 129

Fabio Duarte and Pierre joined forces

Fabio Duarte and Pierre joined forces
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 111 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) smiles after winning stage 15 of the 2014 Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) smiles after winning stage 15 of the 2014 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 112 of 129

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) on the podium

Fabio Aru (Team Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 113 of 129

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) didn't have the legs

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) didn't have the legs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 114 of 129

Franco Pellizotti (Androni) lost time on the climb

Franco Pellizotti (Androni) lost time on the climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 115 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost ground to Uran

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) lost ground to Uran
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 116 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) couldn't hold the pure climbers

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) couldn't hold the pure climbers
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 117 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) held onto third place in GC

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) held onto third place in GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 118 of 129

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads Fabio Duarte

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads Fabio Duarte
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 119 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) link up

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar) link up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 120 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana) rides towards the win on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Astana) rides towards the win on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 121 of 129

Fabio Aru leads Rigoberto Uran up the final climb

Fabio Aru leads Rigoberto Uran up the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 122 of 129

Duarte and Rolland share the pace with Uran closing on them

Duarte and Rolland share the pace with Uran closing on them
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 123 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace for the maglia rosa group

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace for the maglia rosa group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 124 of 129

Cadel Evans (BMC) watches his main GC rivals on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Cadel Evans (BMC) watches his main GC rivals on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 125 of 129

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace for the maglia rosa group

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) sets the pace for the maglia rosa group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 126 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) takes the biggest win of his life

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) takes the biggest win of his life
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 127 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) is now a contender for the overall

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) is now a contender for the overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 128 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 129 of 129

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Thanks to a sensational solo victory at Plan de Montecampione, Astana's Fabio Aru pitched himself right into the battle for the Giro d'Italia crown. The young Sardinian waited until the final three kilometres of the iconic climb before making his move, attacking from the maglia rosa group and taking race leader Rigoberto Urán. The pair quickly got across to the two leaders on the road, Fabio Duarte and Pierre Rolland, with 2.3km remaining. Aru hardly paused before accelerating once again, and this time no one went with him.

Although Nairo Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line, where he finished 21 seconds ahead of Duarte. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2.24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who fell back from Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Cadel Evans to just over a minute.

Fabio Aru could hardly have picked a better moment to clinch the first victory of his professional career. The 23-year-old Astana rider gave a majestic performance on the iconic climb up to Plan de Montecampione, producing a series of accelerations that left him left him 21 seconds clear of Fabio Duarte (Team Colombia) at the line. The Colombian led in Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), with race leader Rigoberto Urán another 21 seconds back in fifth place.

Aru had already made one thwarted effort to escape from the maglia rosa group when, with 3km remaining, he pressed hard once again. Urán managed to get on his wheel, but second-placed Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) failed to bridge the gap. Urán was happy to let Aru set the pace as they closed in on Rolland, Duarte and Sky’s Philip Deignan at the head of the race.

As Deignan fell back after making a great effort to thwart the GC contenders, the two chasers made it across to Rolland and Duarte with 2.2km to the line. Rather than hesitating, Aru accelerated hard again, and this time no one went with him.

Although Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2-24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who could not stay with Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Evans to a minute and three seconds, with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka now 1-50 down in third place.

Aru’s victory pitched him right into the battle for the overall title. “I am very happy and can hardly believe it yet,” said the tearful Sardinian at the finish. “I must say thanks to the team, who stayed close to me all day. My team-mates were really exceptional. I’m really happy, but I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I’ve still got a lot to learn, and from tomorrow everything will be just as it was before.”

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

How it unfolded

Although Montecampione was the only categorised climb on the stage, its length and difficulty meant that the riders who made it into the break needed a lead of several minutes at the foot of it if they were to have any chance of victory.

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Johan Le Bon (Fdr.fr), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Simon Geschke (Giant-Shiamo), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) came together after 16km. Rodolfo Torres (Colombia), Jackson Rodríguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) joined them another dozen kilometres later.

The break’s advantage swelled to 10 minutes with 80 of the 225km remaining. However, their hopes of hanging on to the finish all but went when Neri Sottoli, who had missed the move, went to the front of the peloton and started a fierce pursuit. With 50km remaining, the break’s lead was 6-18. When the lead group reached the initial ramps up to Montecampione, their advantage was a mere 2-24.

Hansen was the first of the escapees to make a move and the Australian was eventually joined by Cardoso, but their efforts to stay clear were always likely to be in vain as Ag2r and Movistar’s pace-making began to string the maglia rosa group out.

Mountains leader Julián Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) did manage to get clear of the fast-diminishing peloton, together with Bardiani’s Edoardo Zardini. Arredondo made it up to the lead group with the assistance of team-mate Felline. A flurry of attacks followed that left Cardoso and Arredondo at the front with 11km to go. But by now the peloton was just 30 seconds back.

With 10km to go, Deignan attempted to brighten what has been a disappointing race for the Irish riders by jumping clear of the peloton, where Mick Rogers was setting the pace for Tinkoff-Saxo leader Majka. Deignan was quickly up to and past the two leaders. His lead never reached much more than 20 seconds, but he stayed out on his own until he was inside 4km to go, when the GC contenders came to life.

Rolland went first, with Uran and Evans responding quickly. Evans tried his luck, then Rolland went again, and only Duarte chased him down. As the Frenchman and the Colombian glided across the gap to Deignan, the GC contenders tested each other out. Quintana had a dig, then Ryder Hesjedal, then Aru, before Steve Morabito went to the front of the maglia rosa group to tap out the pace for his BMC leader Evans.

Having quickly distanced Deignan, Rolland and Duarte led by 39 seconds with 3km remaining. It was at this moment, though, that Aru went into overdrive. Within a few hundred metres, the Sardinian had bridged up to the leading pair, Urán happy to sit on his wheel and get pulled away from his nearest GC rivals. However, even Urán could not follow when Aru went all out for the stage and in doing so emerged as a genuine contender for the maglia rosa.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:33:06
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:21
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:22
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:08
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:13
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
14Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:17
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:13
18Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:19
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar0:03:30
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:39
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:04:45
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:14
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:16
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:19
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:58
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
32Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:55
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:04
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:08
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:42
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:07
40Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:15
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:36
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:41
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:09:56
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:34
48Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:10:56
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:05
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:07
51Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:11:36
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:46
53Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:15
54Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:44
55Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:08
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:15:57
57Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:46
58Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:00
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:14
60Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:18:39
61Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:19:17
63Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
67Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
69Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
77Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
78Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
80Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
81Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
82Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
89Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
90Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
91Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
94Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
96Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
100Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:40
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:55
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:21
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:19
105Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:21:40
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:07
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:22:23
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:22:31
110Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:24:16
111Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:30
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:41
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:15
115Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
116Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:27
118David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
124Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
125Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
127Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
128Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
129Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
130Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
131Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
132Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
135Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:41
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:07
138Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
139Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
140Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:42
141Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:29:51
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:53
143Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:29:58
145Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
146Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
147Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
149Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
151Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
152Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
153Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
154Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
155Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
156Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
158Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
159Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
160Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
161Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
162Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:31:10
163Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
165Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
166Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
167Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
168Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:22

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale8
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar7
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team32pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team14
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Azzuri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Fuga Pinarello prize
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol21pts
2Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp20
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale14
7Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr14
10Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6

Fighting spirit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
4Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale5
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC RACING TEAM16:46:47
2MOVISTAR TEAM0:01:37
3ASTANA PRO TEAM0:03:06
4AG2R LA MONDIALE0:04:07
5OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP0:07:00
6TINKOFF SAXO0:07:44
7TEAM KATUSHA0:07:57
8LOTTO BELISOL0:11:08
9TEAM EUROPCAR0:15:10
10GARMIN SHARP0:16:14
11TREK FACTORY RACING0:16:16
12BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM0:19:56
13ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA0:20:38
14COLOMBIA0:22:05
15TEAM SKY0:22:57
16BARDIANI CSF0:26:49
17FDJ.FR0:35:28
18NERI SOTTOLI0:37:03
19LAMPRE - MERIDA0:41:01
20CANNONDALE0:41:54
21TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO0:51:58
22ORICA GREENEDGE1:10:02

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ASTANA PRO TEAM25pts
2COLOMBIA20
3OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP20
4MOVISTAR TEAM18
5TEAM EUROPCAR17
6BMC RACING TEAM16
7TINKOFF SAXO15
8ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA15
9GARMIN SHARP15
10CANNONDALE14
11TEAM KATUSHA13
12BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM10
13AG2R LA MONDIALE10
14TREK FACTORY RACING8
15TEAM SKY7
16BARDIANI CSF5
17LAMPRE - MERIDA3
18FDJ.FR2
19TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO2
20LOTTO BELISOL
21NERI SOTTOLI
22ORICA GREENEDGE

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team63:26:39
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:40
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:47
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:05:44
10Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:32
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:06:44
12Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:07:42
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:48
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:45
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:02
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:08
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:37
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:14:25
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:14:46
20Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar0:14:59
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:45
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:19:53
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:05
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:15
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:19
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:14
28Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp0:30:24
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:44
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:43:07
31Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:43:14
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:47:12
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:04
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:48:06
35Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:48:22
36Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:49:06
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:49:24
38Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:49:50
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:01
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:51:58
41Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:07
42Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:53:59
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:55:24
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:38
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:57:52
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:45
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:00:00
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:00:11
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:01:21
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:03:10
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:04
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:01
53Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:15
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:35
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:11:39
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:25
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:35
58Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:15:21
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:55
60Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:21:07
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:21:43
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:21:46
63Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:22:45
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:25
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:23:27
66Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:25:00
67Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:25:40
68Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:27:24
69Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:28:55
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:43
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:54
72Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:31:00
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:31:03
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1:32:30
75Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:35:02
76Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:37:23
77Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:37:41
78Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:38:11
79Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:38:56
80Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:39:57
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:40:16
82Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:24
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:41:52
84Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:42:16
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:33
86Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:43:41
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:45:11
88Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:45:47
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:46:34
90Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:46:36
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:48:43
92Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:49:30
93Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:49:58
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:54
95Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:53:42
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:58
97Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:56:49
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:56:53
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:57:16
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:57:58
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:59:50
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:55
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:04:28
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:05:55
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:07:43
106Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:08:05
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:08:07
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:08:09
109Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli2:10:12
110Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia2:10:34
111Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:11:36
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:11:52
113Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:13:05
114Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:13:20
115Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:13:59
116Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp2:16:29
117Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:18:02
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:18:20
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:18:34
120Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:19:11
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:19:50
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale2:20:43
123Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2:21:31
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:24:07
125Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:26:08
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:26:13
127Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team2:26:38
128Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
129David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:26:49
130Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:27:38
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:27:56
132Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2:28:19
133Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:28:32
134Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:30:26
135Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:31:06
136Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:33:25
137Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:39:04
138Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2:39:26
139Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:39:40
140Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:40:48
141Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:41:27
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:43:03
143Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2:44:17
144Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:44:25
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale2:44:50
146Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:46:31
147Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:46:45
148Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:46:56
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:47:30
150Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:49:31
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:49:45
152Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:50:53
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:50:59
154Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:51:24
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp2:51:30
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:53:32
157Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:53:39
158Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2:55:44
159Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:57:07
160Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:58:50
161Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:03:19
162Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:07:03
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky3:07:54
164Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:13:59
165Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:15:42
166Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge3:20:01
167Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr3:25:38
168Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:26:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team95
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team71
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team71
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
13Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF66
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo39
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale36
20Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia32
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
27Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
28Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky25
33Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
34Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
35Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp22
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
41Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
43Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
44Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
45Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale20
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge17
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
51Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
52Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
53Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
54Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
55Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
56Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
57Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
63Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
64Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
65Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
67Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
68Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
69Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
70Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
74Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
75Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
76Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
77Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
78Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
80Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
81Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
82Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
83Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
85Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
87Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
88Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
89Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
93David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
95Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
96Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
101Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar1
102Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
103Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
104Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
106Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing75pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol57
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team33
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo27
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team24
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky22
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar21
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky17
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia14
22Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
27Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
28Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge8
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
35Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
37Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
42Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
43Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
45David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
46Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
48Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
50Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
53Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
56Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
57Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
58Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar1
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
61Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
63Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
64Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
65Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
66Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo63:28:29
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:50
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:29
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:24
7Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:41:24
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:46:32
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:48:00
10Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:52:09
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:55
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:58:21
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:19:17
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:35
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:23:10
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:29:10
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:36:21
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:38:26
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:40:26
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:41:51
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:47:40
22Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:08
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:55:03
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:55:26
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:56:08
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:02:38
27Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:06:15
28Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:16:12
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:16:44
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2:19:41
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2:24:23
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2:26:29
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:26:42
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:37:14
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:44:41
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:45:06
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:47:41
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:49:09
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:55:17
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:57:00
41Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:01:29
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:13:52
43Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:48
44Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:24:26

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
7Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
11Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
15Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
17Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
23Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
25Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
26Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
27Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
28Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
34Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
36Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
40Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
41Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
43Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
45Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Azzuri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
22Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Fuga Pinarello prize classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing162
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar157
18Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
20Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
25Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
30Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano36
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
32Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol21
35Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp20
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky17
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr14
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14
49Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale14
50Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale13
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
54Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
55Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar7
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
57Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6

Fighting spirit classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
6Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
7Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
11Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
15Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky9
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
28Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
29Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale7
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano7
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
37Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia6
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
41Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
44Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
46Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
48Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
50Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
52Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
53Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
54Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
56Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
57Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
64Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
65Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
66Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
67Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
68Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
71Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
72Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
74Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
76Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
77David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Energy prize classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
21Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
22Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick Step189:51:36
2Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:54
3BMC Racing Team0:08:15
4Astana Pro Team0:20:07
5Movistar Team0:23:38
6Tinkoff Saxo
7Lampre - Merida0:52:30
8Team Europcar0:54:41
9Colombia1:00:15
10Trek Factory Racing1:02:24
11Team Sky1:04:01
12Team Katusha1:17:44
13Lotto Belisol1:18:35
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:30:33
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1:36:29
16Garmin Sharp1:39:21
17Bardiani CSF2:08:56
18Neri Sottoli2:16:45
19FDJ.fr2:20:38
20Team Giant - Shimano2:26:38
21Cannondale3:14:47
22Orica GreenEdge4:36:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida247pts
2Omega Pharma - Quick Step222
3Trek Factory Racing208
4Team Giant - Shimano206
5Team Sky190
6Ag2r La Mondiale173
7BardianiCSF172
8Orica GreenEdge170
9Neri Sottoli168
10Tinkoff Saxo164
11BMC Racing Team162
12Cannondale158
13Androni Giocattoli- Venezuela157
14FDJ.fr153
15Belkin-Pro Cycling Team152
16Colombia148
17Garmin Sharp134
18Team Europcar118
19Lotto Belisol114
20Astana Pro Team110
21Movistar Team98
22Team Katusha63

Fair play prize
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2Garmin Sharp5pts
3Lampre - Merida5
4Team Katusha5
5Bardiani CSF10
6Movistar Team15
7Team Europcar15
8Colombia20
9Trek Factory Racing30
10Astana Pro Team35
11Team Giant - Shimano35
12Ag2r La Mondiale45
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team50
14Lotto Belisol55
15Team Sky58
16Omega Pharma-Quick Step65
17BMC Racing Team65
18Tinkoff Saxo70
19FDJ.fr95
20Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica-GreenEdge210

