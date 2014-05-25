Giro d'Italia stage 15: Aru wins atop Montecampione
Uran holds lead as Evans and Pozzovio lose time
Thanks to a sensational solo victory at Plan de Montecampione, Astana's Fabio Aru pitched himself right into the battle for the Giro d'Italia crown. The young Sardinian waited until the final three kilometres of the iconic climb before making his move, attacking from the maglia rosa group and taking race leader Rigoberto Urán. The pair quickly got across to the two leaders on the road, Fabio Duarte and Pierre Rolland, with 2.3km remaining. Aru hardly paused before accelerating once again, and this time no one went with him.
Although Nairo Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line, where he finished 21 seconds ahead of Duarte. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2.24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who fell back from Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Cadel Evans to just over a minute.
Fabio Aru could hardly have picked a better moment to clinch the first victory of his professional career. The 23-year-old Astana rider gave a majestic performance on the iconic climb up to Plan de Montecampione, producing a series of accelerations that left him left him 21 seconds clear of Fabio Duarte (Team Colombia) at the line. The Colombian led in Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), with race leader Rigoberto Urán another 21 seconds back in fifth place.
Aru had already made one thwarted effort to escape from the maglia rosa group when, with 3km remaining, he pressed hard once again. Urán managed to get on his wheel, but second-placed Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) failed to bridge the gap. Urán was happy to let Aru set the pace as they closed in on Rolland, Duarte and Sky’s Philip Deignan at the head of the race.
As Deignan fell back after making a great effort to thwart the GC contenders, the two chasers made it across to Rolland and Duarte with 2.2km to the line. Rather than hesitating, Aru accelerated hard again, and this time no one went with him.
Although Quintana came up to the group behind Aru and produced a couple of brief digs in the final kilometre, the Astana rider kept increasing his advantage all the way to the line. His victory pushed him up to fourth place overall, 2-24 behind maglia rosa Urán, who could not stay with Quintana, Rolland and Duarte in the final kilometre, but still managed to push his lead over second-placed Evans to a minute and three seconds, with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Rafal Majka now 1-50 down in third place.
Aru’s victory pitched him right into the battle for the overall title. “I am very happy and can hardly believe it yet,” said the tearful Sardinian at the finish. “I must say thanks to the team, who stayed close to me all day. My team-mates were really exceptional. I’m really happy, but I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I’ve still got a lot to learn, and from tomorrow everything will be just as it was before.”
How it unfolded
Although Montecampione was the only categorised climb on the stage, its length and difficulty meant that the riders who made it into the break needed a lead of several minutes at the foot of it if they were to have any chance of victory.
Maxime Bouet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), Johan Le Bon (Fdr.fr), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol), Simon Geschke (Giant-Shiamo), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) came together after 16km. Rodolfo Torres (Colombia), Jackson Rodríguez (Androni Giocattoli) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani-CSF) joined them another dozen kilometres later.
The break’s advantage swelled to 10 minutes with 80 of the 225km remaining. However, their hopes of hanging on to the finish all but went when Neri Sottoli, who had missed the move, went to the front of the peloton and started a fierce pursuit. With 50km remaining, the break’s lead was 6-18. When the lead group reached the initial ramps up to Montecampione, their advantage was a mere 2-24.
Hansen was the first of the escapees to make a move and the Australian was eventually joined by Cardoso, but their efforts to stay clear were always likely to be in vain as Ag2r and Movistar’s pace-making began to string the maglia rosa group out.
Mountains leader Julián Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) did manage to get clear of the fast-diminishing peloton, together with Bardiani’s Edoardo Zardini. Arredondo made it up to the lead group with the assistance of team-mate Felline. A flurry of attacks followed that left Cardoso and Arredondo at the front with 11km to go. But by now the peloton was just 30 seconds back.
With 10km to go, Deignan attempted to brighten what has been a disappointing race for the Irish riders by jumping clear of the peloton, where Mick Rogers was setting the pace for Tinkoff-Saxo leader Majka. Deignan was quickly up to and past the two leaders. His lead never reached much more than 20 seconds, but he stayed out on his own until he was inside 4km to go, when the GC contenders came to life.
Rolland went first, with Uran and Evans responding quickly. Evans tried his luck, then Rolland went again, and only Duarte chased him down. As the Frenchman and the Colombian glided across the gap to Deignan, the GC contenders tested each other out. Quintana had a dig, then Ryder Hesjedal, then Aru, before Steve Morabito went to the front of the maglia rosa group to tap out the pace for his BMC leader Evans.
Having quickly distanced Deignan, Rolland and Duarte led by 39 seconds with 3km remaining. It was at this moment, though, that Aru went into overdrive. Within a few hundred metres, the Sardinian had bridged up to the leading pair, Urán happy to sit on his wheel and get pulled away from his nearest GC rivals. However, even Urán could not follow when Aru went all out for the stage and in doing so emerged as a genuine contender for the maglia rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:33:06
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:21
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:08
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:13
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:17
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|18
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:19
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar
|0:03:30
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:39
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:45
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:16
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:19
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:58
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:04
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:08
|35
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:42
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:07
|40
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:15
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:36
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:41
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:09:56
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|48
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:56
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:05
|50
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:07
|51
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:36
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:46
|53
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:15
|54
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:44
|55
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:08
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:57
|57
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:46
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:00
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:14
|60
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:39
|61
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|62
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:19:17
|63
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|67
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|69
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|81
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|82
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|89
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|90
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|91
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|94
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|100
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:40
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:55
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:21
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:19
|105
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:21:40
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:23
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:31
|110
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:16
|111
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:30
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:41
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:15
|115
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|116
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:27
|118
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|124
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|127
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|130
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|132
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|135
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:41
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:07
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|139
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|140
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:42
|141
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:29:51
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:53
|143
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|145
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|146
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|147
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|149
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|152
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|153
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|154
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|155
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|158
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|160
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|162
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:10
|163
|Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|165
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|166
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|167
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|168
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|8
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|21
|pts
|2
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC RACING TEAM
|16:46:47
|2
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|0:01:37
|3
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|0:03:06
|4
|AG2R LA MONDIALE
|0:04:07
|5
|OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP
|0:07:00
|6
|TINKOFF SAXO
|0:07:44
|7
|TEAM KATUSHA
|0:07:57
|8
|LOTTO BELISOL
|0:11:08
|9
|TEAM EUROPCAR
|0:15:10
|10
|GARMIN SHARP
|0:16:14
|11
|TREK FACTORY RACING
|0:16:16
|12
|BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM
|0:19:56
|13
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA
|0:20:38
|14
|COLOMBIA
|0:22:05
|15
|TEAM SKY
|0:22:57
|16
|BARDIANI CSF
|0:26:49
|17
|FDJ.FR
|0:35:28
|18
|NERI SOTTOLI
|0:37:03
|19
|LAMPRE - MERIDA
|0:41:01
|20
|CANNONDALE
|0:41:54
|21
|TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO
|0:51:58
|22
|ORICA GREENEDGE
|1:10:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|25
|pts
|2
|COLOMBIA
|20
|3
|OMEGA PHARMA - QUICK-STEP
|20
|4
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|18
|5
|TEAM EUROPCAR
|17
|6
|BMC RACING TEAM
|16
|7
|TINKOFF SAXO
|15
|8
|ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - VENEZUELA
|15
|9
|GARMIN SHARP
|15
|10
|CANNONDALE
|14
|11
|TEAM KATUSHA
|13
|12
|BELKIN-PRO CYCLING TEAM
|10
|13
|AG2R LA MONDIALE
|10
|14
|TREK FACTORY RACING
|8
|15
|TEAM SKY
|7
|16
|BARDIANI CSF
|5
|17
|LAMPRE - MERIDA
|3
|18
|FDJ.FR
|2
|19
|TEAM GIANT - SHIMANO
|2
|20
|LOTTO BELISOL
|21
|NERI SOTTOLI
|22
|ORICA GREENEDGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63:26:39
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:50
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:47
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:44
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:44
|12
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:42
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:45
|15
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:02
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:08
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:37
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:14:25
|19
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:14:46
|20
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar
|0:14:59
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:45
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:53
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:05
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:15
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:19
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:14
|28
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp
|0:30:24
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:44
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:43:07
|31
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:43:14
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:47:12
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:04
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:48:06
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:22
|36
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:49:06
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:49:24
|38
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:50
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:01
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:51:58
|41
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:07
|42
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:59
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:55:24
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:38
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:52
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:45
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:00:00
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:00:11
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:21
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:10
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:04
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:01
|53
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:15
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:35
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:11:39
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:25
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:35
|58
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:15:21
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:55
|60
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:21:07
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:21:43
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:21:46
|63
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:45
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:25
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:23:27
|66
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:25:00
|67
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:25:40
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:24
|69
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:28:55
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:43
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:54
|72
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:31:00
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:31:03
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:32:30
|75
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:35:02
|76
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:23
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:37:41
|78
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:38:11
|79
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:38:56
|80
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:39:57
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:40:16
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:40:24
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:41:52
|84
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:42:16
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:33
|86
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:43:41
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:45:11
|88
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:47
|89
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:46:34
|90
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:46:36
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:48:43
|92
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:49:30
|93
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:49:58
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:54
|95
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:53:42
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:58
|97
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:56:49
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:56:53
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:57:16
|100
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:57:58
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:59:50
|102
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:55
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:04:28
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:05:55
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:07:43
|106
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:08:05
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:08:07
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2:08:09
|109
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|2:10:12
|110
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2:10:34
|111
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:11:36
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:11:52
|113
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:13:05
|114
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2:13:20
|115
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:13:59
|116
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2:16:29
|117
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:18:02
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|2:18:20
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:18:34
|120
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:11
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:19:50
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:20:43
|123
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2:21:31
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:24:07
|125
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:26:08
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:26:13
|127
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:38
|128
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|129
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:26:49
|130
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:27:38
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:56
|132
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:28:19
|133
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:28:32
|134
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:30:26
|135
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:31:06
|136
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:33:25
|137
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:39:04
|138
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:39:26
|139
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:39:40
|140
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:40:48
|141
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:41:27
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:43:03
|143
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2:44:17
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:25
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|2:44:50
|146
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:46:31
|147
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:46:45
|148
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:46:56
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:47:30
|150
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:49:31
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:49:45
|152
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:50:53
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:50:59
|154
|Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:51:24
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:51:30
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:53:32
|157
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:53:39
|158
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:55:44
|159
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:57:07
|160
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:58:50
|161
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3:03:19
|162
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:07:03
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|3:07:54
|164
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:13:59
|165
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:15:42
|166
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:20:01
|167
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:25:38
|168
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:26:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|95
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|20
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|32
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|27
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|28
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|30
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|33
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|34
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|35
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|22
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|41
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|43
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|44
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|45
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|17
|49
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|51
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|52
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|53
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|54
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|55
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|56
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|57
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|60
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|63
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|64
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|65
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|66
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|67
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|68
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|69
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|70
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|74
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|75
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|76
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|77
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|78
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|79
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|80
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|81
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|82
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|83
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|85
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|87
|Sebastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|88
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|89
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|91
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|93
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|95
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|96
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|101
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar
|1
|102
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|103
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|104
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|106
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|17
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14
|22
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|23
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|27
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|28
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|8
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|35
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|37
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|42
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|43
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|45
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|47
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|48
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|49
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|50
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|52
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|53
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|56
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|57
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar
|1
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|61
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|63
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|64
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|65
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|66
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63:28:29
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:29
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:24
|7
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:41:24
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:32
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:00
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:09
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:55
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:58:21
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:19:17
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:35
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:23:10
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:10
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:36:21
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:38:26
|19
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:40:26
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:41:51
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:47:40
|22
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:08
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:55:03
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:55:26
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:56:08
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:02:38
|27
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:06:15
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:16:12
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:16:44
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2:19:41
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:24:23
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:26:29
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:26:42
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:37:14
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:44:41
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:45:06
|37
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:47:41
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:49:09
|39
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:55:17
|40
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:57:00
|41
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|3:01:29
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:13:52
|43
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:23:48
|44
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|7
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|11
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|15
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|23
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|25
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|26
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|27
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|28
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|34
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|36
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|40
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|41
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|43
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|45
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|22
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|347
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|318
|6
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|18
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|20
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|25
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|30
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|32
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|34
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|21
|35
|Andre Fernando Cardoso (Por) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|14
|49
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|50
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|54
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|55
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Movistar
|7
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|57
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|6
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|7
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|15
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|8
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|28
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|29
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|37
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|6
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|41
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|46
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|48
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|49
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|50
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|52
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|53
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|54
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|56
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|57
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|64
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|65
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|66
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|67
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|68
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|71
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|72
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|74
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|76
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|77
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|21
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|22
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|189:51:36
|2
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:15
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:07
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:23:38
|6
|Tinkoff Saxo
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:52:30
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:54:41
|9
|Colombia
|1:00:15
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:24
|11
|Team Sky
|1:04:01
|12
|Team Katusha
|1:17:44
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|1:18:35
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:33
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1:36:29
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|1:39:21
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|2:08:56
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|2:16:45
|19
|FDJ.fr
|2:20:38
|20
|Team Giant - Shimano
|2:26:38
|21
|Cannondale
|3:14:47
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:36:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|247
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|222
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|208
|4
|Team Giant - Shimano
|206
|5
|Team Sky
|190
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|173
|7
|BardianiCSF
|172
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|170
|9
|Neri Sottoli
|168
|10
|Tinkoff Saxo
|164
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|162
|12
|Cannondale
|158
|13
|Androni Giocattoli- Venezuela
|157
|14
|FDJ.fr
|153
|15
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|152
|16
|Colombia
|148
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|134
|18
|Team Europcar
|118
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|114
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|110
|21
|Movistar Team
|98
|22
|Team Katusha
|63
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|6
|Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Colombia
|20
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|30
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|11
|Team Giant - Shimano
|35
|12
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|45
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|50
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|55
|15
|Team Sky
|58
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|65
|18
|Tinkoff Saxo
|70
|19
|FDJ.fr
|95
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|145
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|210
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|210
