Team Sky stormed to victory on the stage two team time trial at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. The British team completed the 17.4 kilometre course between Ischia and Foria in a time of 22:05 and gained enough time on the other teams to put young Italian Salvatore Puccio into the pink jersey. Bradley Wiggins is second overall, in the same time, and has gained some significant seconds on all his overall rivals.

Team Sky looked in control throughout the undulating and technical terrain, with Wiggins leading through the majority of the early sectors. Despite crossing the line with just five men the British team held on for the win after a controlled but fast ride in the hilly second part of the course.

Team Sky had hoped to put Italian time trial champion Dario Cataldo into the pink jersey and he crossed the line first. But Puccio finished in fifth place, at the same time and so took pink after finishing better placed (33rd) on Saturday's stage in Naples.

Puccio was slightly embarrassed but happy to pull on the maglia rosa.

"It's a surprise to have taken the pink jersey but I'm very happy. The idea was to try and give it Cataldo but I hung on and finished in the same time. I had a better stage results yesterday and so I got the jersey. I have to thank the team for this special moment," he said.

"This is my first Giro d'Italia. It'll be great to wear the pink jersey for a few days. I'll ride up front and we'll see what happens."

A long day on Ischia island

Riders and teams had made their way to Ischia after an early wake up call in Naples. The island, with a population of just 62,000, would play host to the race, with it’s demandingly tight roads offering up an early test of the GC riders in this year’s race.

Starting at three-minute intervals, Colombia was the first team to roll down the start ramp. They gave a respectable account for themselves and set an early marker of 23:01. It was an indication for the teams who were to follow that pacing and control were key with the race debutants finishing with eight riders.

Blanco and a number of teams soon posted faster times but Team Sky was already on the course and finding out that even the best laid plans could be effected by marginal mistakes in equal measures to marginal gains. Starting with one of the strongest teams they were soon down to eight men when Danny Pate struggled with his gears. The American was able to chase back but soon after Christian Knees was dropped.

However by the intermediate time check at 7.9 kilometres Team Sky had still set the fastest time of 10:12. The boys in black lost other riders but were strong and compact in the final part of the course. While some teams faded and lost seconds, Team Sky was fast and together.

Their finish time of 22:08 was still fast enough to take the lead, with Blanco pushed into provisional second at 28 second down.

One of Wiggins’ main challengers, Vincenzo Nibali, was on the start line at this point. Astana have looked a complete team this year and Nibali’s time trialing in particular has improved significantly. However it was Italian stalwarts Lampre-Merida who were running Team Sky closest, crossing the line at the intermediate check just one second down.

Another longstanding flagship team did even better with Movistar - you can trace their routes back to Miguel Indurain - going two seconds faster than Wiggins’ chain gang at the same point.

Astana secured a respectable fifth at the time check but when Garmin, BMC and Orica GreenEdge all failed to trouble the top three the stage win looked to be between Team Sky, Astana and the surprise packages of Lampre-Merida and Movistar.

BMC had come into the race as possible podium contenders but it was Garmin-Sharp's lack of punch that caused the major surprise. With the race’s defending champion Ryder Hesjedal in their ranks and with an impressive pedigree in TTT on Italian shores, they had been expected to challenge Team Sky all the way. They had all nine riders at the intermediate check, suggesting that a fight back might be on the cards but in truth the American outfit had started way too slow and given themselves too much to do. By the finish Hesjedal had lost 25 seconds to Wiggins and 11 to Nibali.

On the second half the course Team Sky’s metronomic five man concerto pulled clear. Lampre-Merida splintered and were briefly reduced to four men, while Euskaltel – never a team built for these occasions - lost the plot completely and finished with four.

Movistar crossed the line in second place with a time of 22:14, a measure of their preparation that has involved a dedicated team time trial camp in Spain, with Nibali and his teammates third in 22:19. However it was Team Sky's day and Puccio's special moment. The team time trial has given the first indication of the overall fight for this year's Giro d'Italia.

The next chapter of the three-week race will be along the stunning Amalfi coast on Monday with the 222km third stage to Marina di Ascea.

Full Results

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 0:22:05 2 Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Katusha 0:00:19 5 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:22 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 9 Orica-GreenEdge 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 12 BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:41 14 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 17 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:48 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 19 FDJ 0:00:55 20 Colombia 0:00:56 21 Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 22 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 23 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:13

Stage 4 order of arrival # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:22:05 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 12 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:00:19 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 22 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:22 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 25 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 26 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 30 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 32 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 43 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 44 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 55 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 60 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 65 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:41 66 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 67 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 68 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 69 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 70 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 71 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 72 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 73 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 74 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 75 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 76 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 77 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 83 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 84 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 87 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:48 88 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 96 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 99 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 100 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 102 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 103 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 104 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 105 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 106 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 107 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:56 108 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 109 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 110 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 111 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 112 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 113 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 114 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 115 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 117 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 119 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 121 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 127 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 128 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 129 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:08 131 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 132 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 134 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 139 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 142 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 143 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:01:22 145 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:24 148 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 149 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:36 150 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 151 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:43 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 153 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 154 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 155 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:49 156 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:52 157 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:53 159 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 160 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 161 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:01 163 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 164 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:09 165 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 166 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 167 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:27 170 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 172 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:28 173 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:31 174 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:36 175 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 176 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 177 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:37 178 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:36 179 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 180 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 181 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 182 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 183 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 184 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:46 185 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 186 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:02:50 187 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:52 188 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:55 189 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 190 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 191 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59 192 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:05 193 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:12 194 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:16 195 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:03:19 196 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:21 197 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 198 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:27 199 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 200 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 201 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 202 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 203 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:38 204 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:03:47 205 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 206 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:01 207 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:05:10

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Movistar Team 19 3 Astana Pro Team 18 4 Katusha 17 5 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 6 Lampre-Merida 15 7 Garmin-Sharp 14 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Orica-GreenEdge 12 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 12 BMC Racing Team 9 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 14 RadioShack Leopard 7 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 16 Androni Giocattoli 5 17 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 19 FDJ 2 20 Colombia 1 21 Lotto Belisol 22 Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Team Argos-Shimano

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:20:43 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:00:19 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 21 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 22 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:22 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 28 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 31 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 32 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:23 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:28 40 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 44 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 51 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 56 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 60 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 65 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:39 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:41 67 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 68 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 69 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 70 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 71 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 72 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 78 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 80 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 83 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 85 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:48 88 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 93 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 95 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 96 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 97 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 98 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 99 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 101 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 102 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 103 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:56 104 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 105 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 106 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 107 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 108 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 109 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 111 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 112 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 115 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 116 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 121 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:04 122 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 123 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 124 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:08 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 126 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 131 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:20 132 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 134 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:24 137 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 138 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:36 139 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 140 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:01:43 141 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:45 142 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 143 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 144 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:52 145 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:01:53 147 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:57 149 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:01 151 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:09 153 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:27 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:28 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 162 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:31 163 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:36 164 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 165 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 166 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 167 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 168 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:37 169 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:39 170 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 171 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 172 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 173 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:46 174 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 175 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:02:50 176 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:54 177 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 178 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 179 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:05 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:12 181 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:21 182 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:22 183 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:27 184 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 185 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 186 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 187 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:03:33 188 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:38 189 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:42 190 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:03:47 191 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:03:51 192 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 193 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 194 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:53 195 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 196 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 197 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:04:03 198 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:18 199 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 200 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:01 201 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:05:02 202 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:27 203 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:35 204 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 205 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 206 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:06:22 207 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 14 5 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 11 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 13 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 4 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1 19 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 pts 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 4 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1

Fuga pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 26 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 7 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 26

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:20:43 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:23 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:28 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 13 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:41 14 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:48 23 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 25 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 26 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:56 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:04 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:40 35 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:05 36 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:28 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:31 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:36 39 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:37 40 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:02:50 41 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:21 44 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:53 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 46 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:04:03 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:05:02 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 9:17:59 2 Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Katusha 0:00:19 5 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:22 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:25 8 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:28 9 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:35 12 BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:41 14 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 17 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:48 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 19 FDJ 0:00:55 20 Colombia 0:00:56 21 Lotto Belisol 0:01:00 22 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 23 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:13

Super teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 52 pts 2 RadioShack Leopard 36 3 Movistar Team 34 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 5 Katusha 26 6 Garmin-Sharp 24 7 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 8 BMC Racing Team 23 9 Astana Pro Team 22 10 Sky Procycling 20 11 Lampre-Merida 20 12 FDJ 20 13 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 16 Androni Giocattoli 12 17 Team Argos-Shimano 10 18 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 20 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 22 Colombia 1 23 Lotto Belisol