Giro d'Italia 2013: Sky and Wiggins time trial to stage 2 victory
Puccio moves into maglia rosa
Team Sky stormed to victory on the stage two team time trial at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. The British team completed the 17.4 kilometre course between Ischia and Foria in a time of 22:05 and gained enough time on the other teams to put young Italian Salvatore Puccio into the pink jersey. Bradley Wiggins is second overall, in the same time, and has gained some significant seconds on all his overall rivals.
Team Sky looked in control throughout the undulating and technical terrain, with Wiggins leading through the majority of the early sectors. Despite crossing the line with just five men the British team held on for the win after a controlled but fast ride in the hilly second part of the course.
Team Sky had hoped to put Italian time trial champion Dario Cataldo into the pink jersey and he crossed the line first. But Puccio finished in fifth place, at the same time and so took pink after finishing better placed (33rd) on Saturday's stage in Naples.
Puccio was slightly embarrassed but happy to pull on the maglia rosa.
"It's a surprise to have taken the pink jersey but I'm very happy. The idea was to try and give it Cataldo but I hung on and finished in the same time. I had a better stage results yesterday and so I got the jersey. I have to thank the team for this special moment," he said.
"This is my first Giro d'Italia. It'll be great to wear the pink jersey for a few days. I'll ride up front and we'll see what happens."
A long day on Ischia island
Riders and teams had made their way to Ischia after an early wake up call in Naples. The island, with a population of just 62,000, would play host to the race, with it’s demandingly tight roads offering up an early test of the GC riders in this year’s race.
Starting at three-minute intervals, Colombia was the first team to roll down the start ramp. They gave a respectable account for themselves and set an early marker of 23:01. It was an indication for the teams who were to follow that pacing and control were key with the race debutants finishing with eight riders.
Blanco and a number of teams soon posted faster times but Team Sky was already on the course and finding out that even the best laid plans could be effected by marginal mistakes in equal measures to marginal gains. Starting with one of the strongest teams they were soon down to eight men when Danny Pate struggled with his gears. The American was able to chase back but soon after Christian Knees was dropped.
However by the intermediate time check at 7.9 kilometres Team Sky had still set the fastest time of 10:12. The boys in black lost other riders but were strong and compact in the final part of the course. While some teams faded and lost seconds, Team Sky was fast and together.
Their finish time of 22:08 was still fast enough to take the lead, with Blanco pushed into provisional second at 28 second down.
One of Wiggins’ main challengers, Vincenzo Nibali, was on the start line at this point. Astana have looked a complete team this year and Nibali’s time trialing in particular has improved significantly. However it was Italian stalwarts Lampre-Merida who were running Team Sky closest, crossing the line at the intermediate check just one second down.
Another longstanding flagship team did even better with Movistar - you can trace their routes back to Miguel Indurain - going two seconds faster than Wiggins’ chain gang at the same point.
Astana secured a respectable fifth at the time check but when Garmin, BMC and Orica GreenEdge all failed to trouble the top three the stage win looked to be between Team Sky, Astana and the surprise packages of Lampre-Merida and Movistar.
BMC had come into the race as possible podium contenders but it was Garmin-Sharp's lack of punch that caused the major surprise. With the race’s defending champion Ryder Hesjedal in their ranks and with an impressive pedigree in TTT on Italian shores, they had been expected to challenge Team Sky all the way. They had all nine riders at the intermediate check, suggesting that a fight back might be on the cards but in truth the American outfit had started way too slow and given themselves too much to do. By the finish Hesjedal had lost 25 seconds to Wiggins and 11 to Nibali.
On the second half the course Team Sky’s metronomic five man concerto pulled clear. Lampre-Merida splintered and were briefly reduced to four men, while Euskaltel – never a team built for these occasions - lost the plot completely and finished with four.
Movistar crossed the line in second place with a time of 22:14, a measure of their preparation that has involved a dedicated team time trial camp in Spain, with Nibali and his teammates third in 22:19. However it was Team Sky's day and Puccio's special moment. The team time trial has given the first indication of the overall fight for this year's Giro d'Italia.
The next chapter of the three-week race will be along the stunning Amalfi coast on Monday with the 222km third stage to Marina di Ascea.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:05
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Katusha
|0:00:19
|5
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:22
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|19
|FDJ
|0:00:55
|20
|Colombia
|0:00:56
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:22:05
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:19
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|22
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:22
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|25
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|26
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|55
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|66
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|67
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|68
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|69
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|70
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|71
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|78
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|82
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|83
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:48
|88
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|92
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|96
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|99
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|100
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|102
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:56
|108
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|109
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|110
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|111
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|112
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|113
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|114
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|115
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|121
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|127
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|128
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|129
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|130
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|132
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|134
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|139
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|142
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|143
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|145
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:24
|148
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|149
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:36
|150
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:40
|151
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:43
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|153
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|154
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|155
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:49
|156
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|157
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:53
|159
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|161
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:01
|163
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05
|164
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:09
|165
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|166
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|167
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|170
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:28
|173
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:31
|174
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:36
|175
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|176
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|177
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:37
|178
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:36
|179
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|180
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|181
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|182
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|183
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|184
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|185
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|186
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|187
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:52
|188
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|189
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|190
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|191
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|192
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:05
|193
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:12
|194
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:16
|195
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:19
|196
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:21
|197
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|198
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:27
|199
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|200
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|201
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|202
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|203
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:38
|204
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:03:47
|205
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|206
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:01
|207
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|19
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Katusha
|17
|5
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|14
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|7
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|FDJ
|2
|20
|Colombia
|1
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:20:43
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:19
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|22
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:22
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|30
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|40
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|51
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|60
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:39
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|67
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|68
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|69
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|70
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|71
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|72
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|78
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|82
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|83
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:48
|88
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|92
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|93
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|95
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|96
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|98
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|99
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|103
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:56
|104
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|105
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|106
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|107
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|108
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|109
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|111
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|116
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|121
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|122
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|123
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|124
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|125
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|126
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|131
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:20
|132
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|134
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:24
|137
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|138
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:36
|139
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:40
|140
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:43
|141
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:45
|142
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|144
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|145
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:53
|147
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|148
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:57
|149
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:01
|151
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:09
|153
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|160
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:28
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|162
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:31
|163
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:36
|164
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|165
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|167
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|168
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:37
|169
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:39
|170
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|171
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|172
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|173
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|174
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|175
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|176
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:54
|177
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|178
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:05
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:12
|181
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:21
|182
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:22
|183
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:27
|184
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|185
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|186
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|187
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:33
|188
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:38
|189
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:42
|190
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:03:47
|191
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:03:51
|192
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|193
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|194
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:53
|195
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|196
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|197
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:03
|198
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:18
|199
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|200
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:01
|201
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:02
|202
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:27
|203
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|204
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|205
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|206
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:06:22
|207
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|11
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|4
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|19
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|26
|6
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|7
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:20:43
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|14
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:48
|23
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|25
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|26
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:56
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|30
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:40
|35
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:05
|36
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:28
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:31
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:36
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:37
|40
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:02:50
|41
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:21
|44
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:53
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|46
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:03
|47
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:02
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|9:17:59
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Katusha
|0:00:19
|5
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:22
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:25
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|19
|FDJ
|0:00:55
|20
|Colombia
|0:00:56
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:00
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|pts
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|36
|3
|Movistar Team
|34
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|5
|Katusha
|26
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|24
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|23
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|10
|Sky Procycling
|20
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|20
|12
|FDJ
|20
|13
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|14
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|12
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|20
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|22
|Colombia
|1
|23
|Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|12
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|13
|Colombia
|14
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|15
|Team Argos - Shimano
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|5
|pts
|17
|Sky Procycling
|20
|18
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|20
|19
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|FDJ
|20
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|23
|Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|270
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy