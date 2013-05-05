Trending

Giro d'Italia 2013: Sky and Wiggins time trial to stage 2 victory

Puccio moves into maglia rosa

Image 1 of 125

Team Blanco start their race

Team Blanco start their race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 125

Team Katusha during stage 2

Team Katusha during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 125

Team Sky in action

Team Sky in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 125

Lampre-Merida flies through the 17km course

Lampre-Merida flies through the 17km course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 125

Lampre-Merida takes a corner in the TTT

Lampre-Merida takes a corner in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 125

The Astana team

The Astana team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 125

Lotto Belisol rolls out

Lotto Belisol rolls out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 125

Garmin-Sharp finishes up the TTT

Garmin-Sharp finishes up the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 125

Team BMC finishes up

Team BMC finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 125

Mark Cavendish and his Omega Pharma Quick Step team

Mark Cavendish and his Omega Pharma Quick Step team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 125

Mark Cavendish finishes up with his Omega Pharma Quick Step team

Mark Cavendish finishes up with his Omega Pharma Quick Step team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 125

The Colombia team at the start.

The Colombia team at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 125

AG2R-La Mondiale rolls out.

AG2R-La Mondiale rolls out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 125

Team Blanco rolls out

Team Blanco rolls out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 125

Team Bardiani - CSF at the start

Team Bardiani - CSF at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 125

Argos-Shimano at the start

Argos-Shimano at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) on the podium

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 125

Team Saxo - Tinkoff

Team Saxo - Tinkoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 125

BMC rounds a bend

BMC rounds a bend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 125

Lotto Belisol riders roll out

Lotto Belisol riders roll out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 125

Team Sky at the start

Team Sky at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 125

Team Fantini Vini - Selle Italia at the start

Team Fantini Vini - Selle Italia at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 125

Bardiani - CSF in action

Bardiani - CSF in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 125

Bardiani - CSF flies around the course

Bardiani - CSF flies around the course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 125

Vacansoleil - DCM at the start

Vacansoleil - DCM at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 125

Team Blanco

Team Blanco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 125

Team Cannondale at the start

Team Cannondale at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 125

Team Katusha at the start

Team Katusha at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 125

Argos-Shimano riders time trial

Argos-Shimano riders time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 125

Team Androni Giocattoli at the start

Team Androni Giocattoli at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 125

Bradley Wiggins leads the Sky train

Bradley Wiggins leads the Sky train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 125

Euskaltel - Euskadi at the start

Euskaltel - Euskadi at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 125

Lotto Belisol in action

Lotto Belisol in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 125

Lampre-Merida at the start

Lampre-Merida at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 125

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 125

Team Sky on the way to victory

Team Sky on the way to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 125

Vacansoleil-DCM team

Vacansoleil-DCM team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 125

Movistar Team at the start

Movistar Team at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 125

Movistar racers roll out

Movistar racers roll out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 125

Team Astana at the start

Team Astana at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 125

Vacansoleil - DCM riders all lined up

Vacansoleil - DCM riders all lined up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 125

Team FDJ at the start

Team FDJ at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 125

Team Cannondale in action

Team Cannondale in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 125

RadioShack Leopard at the start

RadioShack Leopard at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 125

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 125

Androni Giocattoli time trials

Androni Giocattoli time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 125

Orica-Greenedge at the start

Orica-Greenedge at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 125

RadioShack-Leopard team time trials in the Giro

RadioShack-Leopard team time trials in the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 125

Astana flies along

Astana flies along
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 125

Omega Pharma - Quick Step at the start

Omega Pharma - Quick Step at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 125

Orica-GreenEdge in action

Orica-GreenEdge in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 125

Garmin-Sharp in action

Garmin-Sharp in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 125

Mark Cavendish tucked on the OPQS train

Mark Cavendish tucked on the OPQS train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 125

Cadel Evans leads the BMC train

Cadel Evans leads the BMC train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 125

Mark Cavendish in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step team

Mark Cavendish in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 125

Mark Cavendish sits in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step train

Mark Cavendish sits in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 125

Garmin Sharp start their team time trial

Garmin Sharp start their team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 125

Garmin Sharp start their team time trial

Garmin Sharp start their team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 125

RadioShack Leopard start their race

RadioShack Leopard start their race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 125

Team Movistar finished second on the stage

Team Movistar finished second on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 125

Orica GreenEDGE

Orica GreenEDGE
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 125

Garmin power up the climbs

Garmin power up the climbs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 125

Team Sky team time trials toward a Giro stage win

Team Sky team time trials toward a Giro stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 125

Vini Fantini take on the team time trial

Vini Fantini take on the team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 125

Team Argos - Shimano

Team Argos - Shimano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 125

Team Saxo - Tinkoff

Team Saxo - Tinkoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 125

The Lotto Belisol team

The Lotto Belisol team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 125

The Vacansoleil - DCM team

The Vacansoleil - DCM team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 125

The Androni Giocattoli team

The Androni Giocattoli team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 125

Euskaltel - Euskadi in action

Euskaltel - Euskadi in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 125

Team FDJ

Team FDJ
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 125

Team BMC pushes up the climb

Team BMC pushes up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 125

Radioshack-Leopard time trials

Radioshack-Leopard time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 125

Garmin-Sharp in formation

Garmin-Sharp in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 125

Orica-GreenEdge team

Orica-GreenEdge team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 125

The Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox team

The Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 125

Team Blanco time trials

Team Blanco time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 125

Saxo Bank Tinkoff on the time trial course

Saxo Bank Tinkoff on the time trial course
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 125

Bentacur leads his AG2R teammates

Bentacur leads his AG2R teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 125

On the startline with Mark Cavendish and Omega Pharma QuickStep

On the startline with Mark Cavendish and Omega Pharma QuickStep
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 125

Team BMC on the start line of the team time trial

Team BMC on the start line of the team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 125

2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans

2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 125

Orica GreenEDGE

Orica GreenEDGE
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 125

Omega Pharma QuickStep struggled to match Sky

Omega Pharma QuickStep struggled to match Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 125

Orica GreenEDGE

Orica GreenEDGE
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 125

BMC lost time to Sky and Astana

BMC lost time to Sky and Astana
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 125

Orica GreenEDGE

Orica GreenEDGE
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 125

Astana finished third on the stage

Astana finished third on the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 125

Euskaltel fell apart in the time trial

Euskaltel fell apart in the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 125

The final five for Androni

The final five for Androni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 125

Team Colombia in action

Team Colombia in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 125

AG2R - La Mondiale team time trials

AG2R - La Mondiale team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 125

Fantini Vini - Selle Italia time trials

Fantini Vini - Selle Italia time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 125

Team Cannondale time trials

Team Cannondale time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 125

Team Katusha time trials

Team Katusha time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 125

Team Lampre - Merida pushes up a climb

Team Lampre - Merida pushes up a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 125

Team Movistar in action

Team Movistar in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 125

BMC lost time to Sky

BMC lost time to Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 125

Mark Cavendish and his Omega Pharma QuickStep teammates

Mark Cavendish and his Omega Pharma QuickStep teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 125

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and his team lost the race lead

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and his team lost the race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 125

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) fought for pink but couldn't keep it

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) fought for pink but couldn't keep it
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 125

Mark Cavendish relinquished his grip on the maglia rosa

Mark Cavendish relinquished his grip on the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 125

Team Sky won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Team Sky won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 125

Team Sky enjoying their time on the podium

Team Sky enjoying their time on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 125

Team Sky enjoying their time on the podium

Team Sky enjoying their time on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 125

AG2R struggled over the 17.4km course

AG2R struggled over the 17.4km course
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 125

Team Astana in action

Team Astana in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 125

Team Sky celebrates with champagne

Team Sky celebrates with champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 125

Champagne time for Team Sky

Champagne time for Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) opens the champagne

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) is the new leader of the Giro d'Italia after stage 2

Salvatore Puccio (Sky) is the new leader of the Giro d'Italia after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 125

Astana ride through the team time trial

Astana ride through the team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 115 of 125

Katusha put in a respectable ride

Katusha put in a respectable ride
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 116 of 125

Team Katusha

Team Katusha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 117 of 125

Winner of the time trial Team Sky

Winner of the time trial Team Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 118 of 125

Salvatore Puccio in the maglia rosa

Salvatore Puccio in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 119 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) becomes the new race leader

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) becomes the new race leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 120 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) becomes the new race leader

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) becomes the new race leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 121 of 125

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) moved into the leader's jersey

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) moved into the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 122 of 125

Team Sky were too strong in the team time trial and beat all their rivals

Team Sky were too strong in the team time trial and beat all their rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 123 of 125

Sky dominate the team time trial

Sky dominate the team time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 124 of 125

Ryder Hesjedal on the front for Garmin-Sharp

Ryder Hesjedal on the front for Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 125 of 125

Team Sky on the podium after the team time trial

Team Sky on the podium after the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky stormed to victory on the stage two team time trial at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. The British team completed the 17.4 kilometre course between Ischia and Foria in a time of 22:05 and gained enough time on the other teams to put young Italian Salvatore Puccio into the pink jersey. Bradley Wiggins is second overall, in the same time, and has gained some significant seconds on all his overall rivals.

Team Sky looked in control throughout the undulating and technical terrain, with Wiggins leading through the majority of the early sectors. Despite crossing the line with just five men the British team held on for the win after a controlled but fast ride in the hilly second part of the course.

Team Sky had hoped to put Italian time trial champion Dario Cataldo into the pink jersey and he crossed the line first. But Puccio finished in fifth place, at the same time and so took pink after finishing better placed (33rd) on Saturday's stage in Naples.

Puccio was slightly embarrassed but happy to pull on the maglia rosa.

"It's a surprise to have taken the pink jersey but I'm very happy. The idea was to try and give it Cataldo but I hung on and finished in the same time. I had a better stage results yesterday and so I got the jersey. I have to thank the team for this special moment," he said.

"This is my first Giro d'Italia. It'll be great to wear the pink jersey for a few days. I'll ride up front and we'll see what happens."

A long day on Ischia island

Riders and teams had made their way to Ischia after an early wake up call in Naples. The island, with a population of just 62,000, would play host to the race, with it’s demandingly tight roads offering up an early test of the GC riders in this year’s race.

Starting at three-minute intervals, Colombia was the first team to roll down the start ramp. They gave a respectable account for themselves and set an early marker of 23:01. It was an indication for the teams who were to follow that pacing and control were key with the race debutants finishing with eight riders.

Blanco and a number of teams soon posted faster times but Team Sky was already on the course and finding out that even the best laid plans could be effected by marginal mistakes in equal measures to marginal gains. Starting with one of the strongest teams they were soon down to eight men when Danny Pate struggled with his gears. The American was able to chase back but soon after Christian Knees was dropped.

However by the intermediate time check at 7.9 kilometres Team Sky had still set the fastest time of 10:12. The boys in black lost other riders but were strong and compact in the final part of the course. While some teams faded and lost seconds, Team Sky was fast and together.

Their finish time of 22:08 was still fast enough to take the lead, with Blanco pushed into provisional second at 28 second down.

One of Wiggins’ main challengers, Vincenzo Nibali, was on the start line at this point. Astana have looked a complete team this year and Nibali’s time trialing in particular has improved significantly. However it was Italian stalwarts Lampre-Merida who were running Team Sky closest, crossing the line at the intermediate check just one second down.

Another longstanding flagship team did even better with Movistar - you can trace their routes back to Miguel Indurain - going two seconds faster than Wiggins’ chain gang at the same point.

Astana secured a respectable fifth at the time check but when Garmin, BMC and Orica GreenEdge all failed to trouble the top three the stage win looked to be between Team Sky, Astana and the surprise packages of Lampre-Merida and Movistar.

BMC had come into the race as possible podium contenders but it was Garmin-Sharp's lack of punch that caused the major surprise. With the race’s defending champion Ryder Hesjedal in their ranks and with an impressive pedigree in TTT on Italian shores, they had been expected to challenge Team Sky all the way. They had all nine riders at the intermediate check, suggesting that a fight back might be on the cards but in truth the American outfit had started way too slow and given themselves too much to do. By the finish Hesjedal had lost 25 seconds to Wiggins and 11 to Nibali.

On the second half the course Team Sky’s metronomic five man concerto pulled clear. Lampre-Merida splintered and were briefly reduced to four men, while Euskaltel – never a team built for these occasions - lost the plot completely and finished with four.

Movistar crossed the line in second place with a time of 22:14, a measure of their preparation that has involved a dedicated team time trial camp in Spain, with Nibali and his teammates third in 22:19. However it was Team Sky's day and Puccio's special moment. The team time trial has given the first indication of the overall fight for this year's Giro d'Italia.

The next chapter of the three-week race will be along the stunning Amalfi coast on Monday with the 222km third stage to Marina di Ascea.

Full Results

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling0:22:05
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Katusha0:00:19
5Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:22
6Lampre-Merida
7Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
9Orica-GreenEdge
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
12BMC Racing Team0:00:37
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:41
14RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
17Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:48
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
19FDJ0:00:55
20Colombia0:00:56
21Lotto Belisol0:01:00
22Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
23Team Argos-Shimano0:01:13

Stage 4 order of arrival
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:22:05
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
8José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
12Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:00:19
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
22Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:22
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
25Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
26Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
30Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
32Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
37Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
40Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
43Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
45Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
47Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
49Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
55Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
60Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
65Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:41
66Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
67Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
68Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
70Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
71Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
72Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
73George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
74Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
75Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
76Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
83Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
84Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:48
88Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
89Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
96Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
99Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
100Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
102Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
103Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
104Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
105Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
106Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
107Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:56
108Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
109Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
110Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
111Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
112Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
113Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
114Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
115Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
117Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
119Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
121Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
122Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
127Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
128Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
129Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:06
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:08
131Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:13
132Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
133Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
134Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
137Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
138Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
139John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
140Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
141Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
142Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
143Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:01:22
145Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
146Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
147Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:24
148Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
149Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:36
150Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
151Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:43
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
153Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
154Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
155Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:49
156Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:52
157Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
158Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:53
159Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
160Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
161Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:01
163Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
164Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:09
165Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
166Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
167Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:27
170Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
172Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:28
173Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:31
174Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:36
175Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
176Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
177Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:37
178Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:36
179Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
180Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
181Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:43
182Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
183Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
184Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:46
185Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
186Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:02:50
187Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:52
188Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:55
189Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
190Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
191Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:59
192Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:05
193Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:12
194Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:16
195Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:19
196Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:21
197Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
198Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:27
199Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
200Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
201Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
202Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
203David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:03:38
204Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:03:47
205Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
206Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:05:01
207Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:05:10

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling20pts
2Movistar Team19
3Astana Pro Team18
4Katusha17
5Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
6Lampre-Merida15
7Garmin-Sharp14
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
9Orica-GreenEdge12
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
11Cannondale Pro Cycling10
12BMC Racing Team9
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
14RadioShack Leopard7
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
16Androni Giocattoli5
17Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
18Ag2R La Mondiale3
19FDJ2
20Colombia1
21Lotto Belisol
22Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Team Argos-Shimano

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling3:20:43
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
8José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:00:19
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
21Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
22Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:22
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
28Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
30Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
31Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
32Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
36Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
39Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:28
40Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
45Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
50Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
51Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
56Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
60Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
65Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:39
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:41
67Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
68Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
70Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
71Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
72Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
78Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
80Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
83Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
85Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:48
88Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
89Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
93Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
95Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
96Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
98Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
99Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
100Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
101Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
102Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
103Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:56
104Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
105Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
106Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
107Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
108Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
109Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:00
111Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
112Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
115Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
116Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
121Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:04
122Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
123Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:06
124Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:08
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:13
126Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
128Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
129Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
130Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
131Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:20
132Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
134Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
135Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:24
137Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
138Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:36
139Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
140Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:43
141Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:45
142Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
143Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
144Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:52
145Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:01:53
147Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
148Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:57
149Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
150Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:01
151Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:09
153Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:27
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
159Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
160Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:28
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
162Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:31
163Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:36
164Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
165Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
166Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
167Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
168Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:37
169Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:39
170Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:43
171Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
172Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
173Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:46
174Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
175Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:02:50
176Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:54
177Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
178Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
179Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:05
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:12
181Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:21
182Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:22
183Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:27
184Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
185Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
186Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
187Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:03:33
188David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:03:38
189Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:03:42
190Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:03:47
191Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:03:51
192Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
193Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
194Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:53
195Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
196Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
197Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:04:03
198Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:18
199Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
200Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:05:01
201Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:05:02
202Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:27
203Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
204Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
205Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:09
206Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:06:22
207Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ16
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard14
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
8Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team9
9Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
11Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha4
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1
19Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3pts
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling8pts
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
6Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8pts
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
4Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard3
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1

Fuga pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling103pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team33
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi26
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox26
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale26
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
7Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol26

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling3:20:43
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:09
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:28
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
11Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
13Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:41
14Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:48
23Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
25Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:56
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:04
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:13
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
31Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:40
35Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:02:05
36Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:28
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:31
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:36
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:37
40Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:02:50
41Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:21
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:53
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
46Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:04:03
47Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:05:02
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling9:17:59
2Movistar Team0:00:09
3Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Katusha0:00:19
5Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:22
6Lampre-Merida
7Garmin-Sharp0:00:25
8Orica-GreenEdge0:00:28
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
12BMC Racing Team0:00:37
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:41
14RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
17Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:48
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
19FDJ0:00:55
20Colombia0:00:56
21Lotto Belisol0:01:00
22Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
23Team Argos-Shimano0:01:13

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge52pts
2RadioShack Leopard36
3Movistar Team34
4Cannondale Pro Cycling29
5Katusha26
6Garmin-Sharp24
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team24
8BMC Racing Team23
9Astana Pro Team22
10Sky Procycling20
11Lampre-Merida20
12FDJ20
13Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
16Androni Giocattoli12
17Team Argos-Shimano10
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
19Euskaltel-Euskadi8
20Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
21Ag2R La Mondiale3
22Colombia1
23Lotto Belisol

Fair play teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team
2Astana Pro Team
3Katusha
4Lampre - Merida
5Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Garmin Sharp
7Orica Greenedge
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Radioshack Leopard
12Team Saxo - Tinkoff
13Colombia
14Euskaltel Euskadi
15Team Argos - Shimano
16Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela5pts
17Sky Procycling20
18Vini Fantini - Selle Italia20
19Blanco Pro Cycling Team20
20Ag2R La Mondiale20
21FDJ20
22Lotto Belisol20
23Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox270

Latest on Cyclingnews