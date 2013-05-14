Image 1 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 89 Agnoli stood by Nibali until he couldn't give any more (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) glides through the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) comes over the line to win stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 89 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 89 Cadel Evans (BMC) pulls on another red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 89 Sergio Henao (Sky) slipped down the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 89 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins didn't give up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 89 Rodriguez leads Pauwels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads his rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 89 Uran is urged on by the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 89 Uran is urged on by the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 89 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) was in the day's main break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 89 Samuel Sanchez saw his podium chances fall apart (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 89 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 89 Cadel Evans tries to crack Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 89 The overall contenders do battle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 89 The maglia rosa group lift the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) moved up to third in GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 89 Cadel Evans battles with Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 89 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) paid a visit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) gave Sky another win in this year's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 89 Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) came through another day in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 89 Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) suffered on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 89 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept in touch until the final few moments (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 89 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) soloed clear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 89 Benat Intxausti now sits in 11th on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) paces himself (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 89 When the attacks flew Carlos Alberto Betancur was with the best (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 89 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) lost over 20 minutes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 89 Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - Rigoberto Uran of Team Sky won the first mountaintop finish of the Giro d'Italia, crowning an eight kilometer solo effort. The Colombian jumped from the group of favourites to put pressure on maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and just kept going – but unfortunately, Uran's captain Bradley Wiggins was forced to drop back on the final climb.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) finished alone in second place at 20 seconds, with Nibali sprinting in for third at 31 seconds from a five-rider group.

The chaotic climbs again jumbled up the GC, although Nibali kept his overall lead. Evans remained in second at 41 seconds. Uran jumped to third at 2:04 down, one second ahead of Wiggins, who remained in fourth, although losing time. Robert Gesink (Blanco) rounded out the top five at 2:12.

It was an impressive showing by Sky, which came out of the rest day up for the challenge, but it didn't turn out as the British team had planned. Wiggins was unable to stay up with the other favourites on the brutal final climb, and lost 40 seconds on Nibali.

Defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal was the main victim of the day, being dropped on the first climb of the day. The Canadian riding for Garmin-Sharp continue to show the weaknesses first exposed on Sunday's stage, and faded quietly out of the ranks of favourites.

Danilo Di Luca had hoped to shine in this race, but he too, cracked on the final climb. He tried desperately to stay up with the Wiggins group, but was unable to hold the pace.

Rest day over

The riders were happy to start out under sunshine again after the first rest day. Two riders, however, were missing from the peloton: stage 5 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) due to exhaustion, and Katusha's Angel Vicioso because of multiple fractures suffered in the ninth stage.

On a day full of climbing a 13-man lead group formed after just 20km of racing: Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Tiago Machado and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack Leopard), David Millar and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp), Maarten Tjallingii (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha). By the time they hit the feed zone at kilometre 81 they had built up a 6:50 lead.

The gap had grown to just over nine minutes, and was down to just over eight when Viviani jumped to take the intermediate sprint at kilometre 102.6. Astana doggedly led the chase, ably supported by Sky.

Roughly the first half of the course was slowly inclining, but the first “real” climb came shortly thereafter, the category one Passo Cason di Lanza. Sky jumped to the front as the serious climbing started, while the lead group started shedding its non-climbers. The gap dropped as well, second by second.

Nor was the lead group the only one to become smaller. Team Sky set such a blistering pace that the peloton started shredding, as well. Maglia rosa Vincenzo Niibali (Astana) dropped his chain on the way up, losing precious seconds, but making it back. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was hanging grimly on to the back of the field, but was again unable to keep up with the other favourites and was dropped.

Rodriguez took off alone on the climb, as the gradient increased and both the group and the gap decreased. The Venezuelan pulled easily away. Behind him, his teammates Franco Pellizotti and Diego Rosa attacked out of the greatly-reduced main field. Italian national champion Pellizotti soon dropped his teammate and continued onwards alone.

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson dropped back to help pull his captain up to the favourites' group again. It was in vain, though, as the group continued to fall apart.

Rodriguez took the mountain points, with second going to Machado, who had jumped from the group in chase. Astana moved to the head of the favourites' group as they neared the top, crossing over the summit about three and a half minutes after Rodriguez.

It was a long, twisting, technical descent on roads which are very, very narrow and steep. The race leader negotiated the descent easily, surprisingly not joined by Machado. There were very few problems on the descent, although Pellizotti missed one of the many curves. He eventually caught Dekker and Viviani in the chase.

The favourites' group got slightly larger again, as it neared the bottom of the descent, and included all the top riders except for Hesjedal. Rodriguez had meanwhile managed to build his lead back up to nearly four and a half minutes with 30km to go.

Rodriguez had been struggling with gear problems for many kilometres, and with 26.4km to go, he finally had to change bikes. It didn't help his morale any to require numerous further adjustments to the new bike, and at the 25km marker the Androni Giocattoli rider was joined by Pauwels.

Sky had taken control of the chase again, and the gap started dropping dramatically. Pellizotti was unable to stay away, and disgustedly fell back into the field.

Showdown on Altopiano del Montasio

The two leaders, Rodriguez and Pauwels, took a 2:19 lead with them as they started up the closing climb, the Altopiano del Montasio (1,519m). It started out with a constant 7.8 percent gradient for the first 6.5km, but the gradient later kicked up to an average of 12 percent for two kilometres with one section at 20 percent, before easing back to 6 percent in the final two kilometers.

Rodriguez changed bikes yet again, as the gap dropped on the climb to 1:40. The chasing group had once more grown larger with Robert Gesink (Blanco), Wiggins, Nibali and Evans all safely in the bunch.

The gap to Rodriguez and Pauwels had dropped to only 24 seconds as Sky led the chasers under the 10km marker. The leading duo fought hard, but with just over 9km to go it was over. Neither Nibali nor Wiggins showed signs of problems but Nibali had lost his only helper, Estonian champion Tanel Kangert, while Wiggins still had several teammates in the group.

Uran took off on a solo effort with 8km to go, with Sky sticking it to Nibali who had by now gained a teammate in Valerio Agnoli. The Sky Colombian was only 2:49 down on GC, so was a threat for the overall lead.

His hair fluttering in the wind, Uran rode smoothly away, easing things for his captain Wiggins and increasing the pressure on Nibali and the other favourites. He took the bonus seconds by winning the last intermediate sprint, but Nibali jumped from the group to take second there, getting back a tiny bit of time.

Wiggins once again ran into difficulties near the end as the climb hit its steepest gradient. He was unable to stay up with the rest of the now-small group. Up ahead of him, Evans and Nibali hung together, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) jumping and taking the lead in the chase of Uran. The gap to Uran had dropped to less than half a minute with 2.5km to go.

It looked as if Pozzovivo would catch Uran, but Evans led the chase to catch the diminutive Italian. The Australian pushed the speed to extend his lead over Wiggins as much as possible, pulling together with Nibali.

The last two kilometres had an easier gradient, holding up the chance for Wiggins to make up lost ground. The Briton was joined by Benat Intxausti (Movistar), and the two struggled their way up.

Betancur jumped from the Evans-Nibali group, but the Colombian was soon brought back. As Uran cruised in for the stage win, the small group behind him exploded in an attempt to grab the bonus seconds and put their stamp on the race. Betancur attacked again and took second alone at 20 seconds down, while Nibali sprinted to take third, ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) Evans, Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Pozzovivo.

Wiggins eventually crossed the line over a minute after his winning teammate.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4:37:42 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:47 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:08 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 15 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:11 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 20 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:03:16 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:03:19 23 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:28 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 25 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:22 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:38 29 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:19 30 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:45 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:48 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:36 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 34 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:07:02 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 37 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:12 38 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:30 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:47 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:46 42 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:32 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:14 45 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 47 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 48 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:45 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:51 50 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 51 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 53 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:00 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:15:40 57 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:02 58 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:31 59 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:18:29 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:50 62 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:20:53 67 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 68 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 72 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 79 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 88 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 89 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 90 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 94 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 96 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:35 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:57 104 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:22:10 105 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 106 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 107 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 109 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 111 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:15 112 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:24 113 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:29 114 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:22:58 115 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:23:18 116 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:34 117 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 118 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 120 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 121 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:24:28 130 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:02 132 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 133 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:11 134 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:28:50 136 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:52 138 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 139 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 141 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 142 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 143 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 146 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 147 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 149 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 150 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 152 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 153 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 154 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 155 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 158 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 161 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 163 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 164 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 165 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 168 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 169 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 170 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 171 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 172 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 173 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 174 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 176 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 178 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 179 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 180 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 181 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 182 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 183 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 184 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 185 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 186 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 187 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:29:22 188 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:38 189 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:50 190 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:59 191 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:30:20 192 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:43 193 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia DNF Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia DNF Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNS John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 33 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 15 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 8 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 7 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 3 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 21 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Cason di Lanza, 117.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 15 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 9 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1

Mountain 2 - Altopiano del Montasio, 168km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 4 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint 1 - Paulero, 102.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1

Sprint 2 - Sella Nevea, 162.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 5 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 7 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 50 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 13:56:25 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:02 3 Astana Pro Team 0:06:13 4 Movistar Team 0:06:26 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:01 6 Lampre-Merida 0:07:31 7 Androni Giocattoli 0:08:56 8 Katusha 0:17:36 9 RadioShack Leopard 0:17:38 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:48 11 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:19:28 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:21 13 BMC Racing Team 0:30:19 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:45 15 Colombia 0:35:44 16 Lotto Belisol 0:39:27 17 FDJ 0:41:40 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:30 19 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:53:35 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:00 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:59:20 22 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:00:02 23 Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:01

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 37 pts 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 33 3 Astana Pro Team 21 4 Lampre-Merida 19 5 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 6 BMC Racing Team 16 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 8 RadioShack Leopard 13 9 Movistar Team 12 10 Katusha 8 11 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Androni Giocattoli 6 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 14 FDJ 1 15 Colombia 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Lotto Belisol 19 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Team Argos-Shimano 21 Garmin-Sharp 22 Orica-GreenEdge 23 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38:57:32 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:04 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 7 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:55 8 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:21 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:06 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:08 14 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:26 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:57 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:08 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:55 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:46 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:06 20 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:41 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:43 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:43 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:12:52 25 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:09 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 0:13:19 27 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:13:46 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:13:52 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:45 30 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:18:16 31 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:26 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:46 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:45 34 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:26:13 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:17 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:54 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:30 38 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:29:27 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:29:28 40 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:13 41 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:03 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:32:32 43 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:34:29 44 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:38 45 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:37:47 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:37:54 47 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:38:40 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:38:51 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:39:20 50 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:03 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:22 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:53 53 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:54 54 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:46:47 55 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:48 56 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:46:51 57 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:59 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:01 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:30 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:41 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:37 62 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:53 63 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:32 64 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:51 65 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:52:23 66 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:59 67 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:57 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:00 69 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:55:15 70 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:55:21 71 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:55:48 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:17 73 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:57:34 74 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:04 75 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:58:33 76 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:58:41 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:34 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:02:01 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:24 80 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:03:35 81 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:03:54 82 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1:04:28 83 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:07:01 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:07:29 85 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:08:21 86 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:48 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:01 88 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:09:16 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:10:02 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:10:55 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:58 92 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:12:57 93 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:08 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:14:22 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:15:05 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:16:34 97 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:39 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:16:43 99 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:56 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:19:24 101 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1:19:55 102 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1:20:12 103 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:20:21 104 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1:20:45 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1:20:48 106 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:21:58 107 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1:22:31 108 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:00 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:23:50 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:24:14 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:24:28 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:24:32 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:24:33 114 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 1:24:43 115 Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia 1:24:56 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:26:06 117 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:27:09 118 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:27:28 119 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:29:33 120 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:29:44 121 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:30:42 122 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:30:46 123 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:30:49 124 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:09 125 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:31:28 126 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:31:42 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:31:52 128 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1:32:02 129 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:15 130 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:32:50 131 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:33:33 132 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:33:45 133 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:59 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:35:25 135 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:35:29 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:36:44 137 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:36:54 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 1:37:04 139 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:37:16 140 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:37:31 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:37:41 142 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:37:54 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:38:18 144 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:39:25 145 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:40:11 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 1:40:27 147 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:40:36 148 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:40:46 149 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:41:24 150 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:41:56 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:42:24 152 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 1:42:41 153 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 1:43:15 154 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha 1:43:26 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:43:45 156 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:20 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:45:44 158 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:47 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:45:50 160 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:45:59 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:46:41 162 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:47:08 163 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:47:16 164 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:47:58 165 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:48:44 166 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:48:45 167 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:49:52 168 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:50:10 169 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:50:22 170 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:50:27 171 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:51:27 172 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:52:36 173 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:52:45 174 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 1:55:05 175 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:56:14 176 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:56:47 177 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:56:53 178 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1:57:22 179 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:59:10 180 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 181 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 1:59:20 182 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2:02:26 183 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:02:47 184 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 2:03:29 185 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 2:04:44 186 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 2:07:49 187 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 2:11:53 188 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2:12:14 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:13:10 190 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:13:51 191 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2:19:36 192 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2:22:20 193 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:31:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 73 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 53 5 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 52 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 45 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 43 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 41 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 39 11 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 35 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 35 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 32 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 31 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 30 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 25 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 25 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 22 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 22 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 20 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 29 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 30 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 16 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 16 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 15 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 15 36 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 40 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 12 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 46 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 47 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 12 48 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 49 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 50 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 11 51 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 53 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 54 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 58 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 59 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 60 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 61 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 62 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 63 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 65 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 66 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 67 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 68 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 6 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 70 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 71 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 4 72 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 73 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 4 74 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 75 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 77 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 78 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 79 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 80 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 3 81 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 82 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 3 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 3 84 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 86 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 87 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 88 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 89 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 90 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 92 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 93 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 95 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 96 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1 97 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 99 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 100 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1 102 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 103 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox -5 104 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol -5 105 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia -5 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 pts 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 23 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 15 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 7 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 13 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 9 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 12 10 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 12 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 9 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 16 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 17 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 18 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 21 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 3 22 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 27 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 28 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 33 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 34 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 35 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 37 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 38 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1 39 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1 41 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 10 5 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 9 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 10 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 11 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 7 12 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 13 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 6 15 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 3 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 30 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 2 31 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 33 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 34 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 2 36 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 40 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 20 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 18 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 6 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 14 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 11 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 12 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 16 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 17 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 10 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 20 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 23 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 25 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 7 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 6 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 6 29 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 6 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 31 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 32 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 33 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 5 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 5 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 37 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 41 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 42 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 45 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 3 47 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 48 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 3 49 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 53 Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 54 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 2 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 57 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 58 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 60 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha 1 62 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 64 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 1 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 67 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 69 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 70 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 pts 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 4 5 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 4 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 4 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 4 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 19 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 290 pts 2 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 278 3 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 263 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 221 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 217 6 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 204 7 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 204 8 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 197 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 10 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 177 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 176 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 167 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 14 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 167 15 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 151 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 147 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 145 19 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 118 20 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 112 21 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 112 22 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 79 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 72 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 44 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 33 26 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 26 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 31 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 32 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 9 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 8 35 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 8 37 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 7 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 43 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39:01:53 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:08:31 5 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:09 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:34:59 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:42:30 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:45:16 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:11 10 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:48:02 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:48:38 12 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:53:13 13 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1:00:07 14 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:02:40 15 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:04:40 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:12:22 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1:16:24 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:39 19 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:11 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:12 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:23:07 22 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:27:21 23 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:28:29 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:31:04 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:32:23 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:32:33 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:33:20 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:33:33 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 1:36:06 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:35 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:38:03 32 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:41:38 33 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:42:47 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:44:23 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:45:49 36 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:47:06 37 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:52:32 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:54:49 39 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 1:54:59 40 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:58:05 41 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1:59:08 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 2:07:32 43 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:08:49 44 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:09:30 45 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2:17:59

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 116:17:04 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 3 Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 4 Lampre-Merida 0:10:20 5 Movistar Team 0:13:31 6 Katusha 0:24:07 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:25:07 8 Androni Giocattoli 0:33:43 9 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:35:33 10 BMC Racing Team 0:36:49 11 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:42:23 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:06 13 RadioShack Leopard 0:44:29 14 Colombia 0:56:39 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:10:33 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:23 17 Garmin-Sharp 1:30:35 18 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:45:22 19 FDJ 1:46:47 20 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:48:28 21 Lotto Belisol 1:53:16 22 Orica-GreenEdge 2:14:35 23 Team Argos-Shimano 2:36:12

Super teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 160 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 148 3 Katusha 140 4 Movistar Team 137 5 Astana Pro Team 131 6 Orica-GreenEdge 124 7 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 119 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 108 9 RadioShack Leopard 101 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 95 11 Lampre-Merida 92 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 13 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 14 Garmin-Sharp 78 15 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 77 16 FDJ 75 17 Androni Giocattoli 72 18 Team Argos-Shimano 58 19 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 21 Colombia 44 22 Lotto Belisol 34 23 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33