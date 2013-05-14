Trending

Giro d'Italia: Uran prevails on Altopiano del Montasio

Nibali remains in maglia rosa after first mountain finish

Image 1 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 89

Agnoli stood by Nibali until he couldn't give any more

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) glides through the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) comes over the line to win stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 89

Italian champion Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC) pulls on another red jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 89

Sergio Henao (Sky) slipped down the overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 89

Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins didn't give up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 89

Rodriguez leads Pauwels

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads his rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 89

Uran is urged on by the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 89

Uran is urged on by the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 89

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) was in the day's main break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 89

Samuel Sanchez saw his podium chances fall apart

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 89

Cadel Evans tries to crack Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 89

The overall contenders do battle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 89

The maglia rosa group lift the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) moved up to third in GC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 89

Cadel Evans battles with Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 89

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) paid a visit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) gave Sky another win in this year's race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 89

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) came through another day in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 89

Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) suffered on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept in touch until the final few moments

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) soloed clear

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 89

Benat Intxausti now sits in 11th on GC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) paces himself

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 89

When the attacks flew Carlos Alberto Betancur was with the best

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) lost over 20 minutes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 89

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs on at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC) follows Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC) looked strong throughout stage 10

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) stuck to his own pace

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 89

Michele Scarponi lost ground on the final climb

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 89

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) grits his teeth

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 89

Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost nearly eight minutes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 89

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 89

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) went on the attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) powers to the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 89

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) sets the pace

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) solos to the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was dropped

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 89

The crowds turned out in force

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tracks his rivals

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 89

Riders tackle the final climb on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 89

The GC contenders climb the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 89

The peloton head towards the finish at Altopiano del Montasio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) defended the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) won stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 89

Astana set the pace for Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) defending the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 89

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) spent another day on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 89

Carlos Betancur (AG2 R La Mondiale) heads to the sign-on stage in Cordenons

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 89

Dario Cataldo (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 89

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) attacked on the final climb and stayed clear

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 89

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2R La Mondiale) finished second

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) finished third

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 89

Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) leads home Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 89

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 89

Rafal Majka (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) follows Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 89

The leaders tackle the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) solos to the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 89

Przemys‚aw Niemiec leads Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 89

PrzemysÅ‚aw Niemiec leads Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 89

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 89

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 89

Sergio Henao (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 89

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 89

The Giro d'Italia trophy on display in Cordenons prior to the start of stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 89

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) has been having a good Giro d'italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 89

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) awaits the start of stage 10

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 89

Mountains classification leader Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran of Team Sky won the first mountaintop finish of the Giro d'Italia, crowning an eight kilometer solo effort. The Colombian jumped from the group of favourites to put pressure on maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and just kept going – but unfortunately, Uran's captain Bradley Wiggins was forced to drop back on the final climb.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) finished alone in second place at 20 seconds, with Nibali sprinting in for third at 31 seconds from a five-rider group.

The chaotic climbs again jumbled up the GC, although Nibali kept his overall lead. Evans remained in second at 41 seconds. Uran jumped to third at 2:04 down, one second ahead of Wiggins, who remained in fourth, although losing time. Robert Gesink (Blanco) rounded out the top five at 2:12.

It was an impressive showing by Sky, which came out of the rest day up for the challenge, but it didn't turn out as the British team had planned. Wiggins was unable to stay up with the other favourites on the brutal final climb, and lost 40 seconds on Nibali.

Defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal was the main victim of the day, being dropped on the first climb of the day. The Canadian riding for Garmin-Sharp continue to show the weaknesses first exposed on Sunday's stage, and faded quietly out of the ranks of favourites.

Danilo Di Luca had hoped to shine in this race, but he too, cracked on the final climb. He tried desperately to stay up with the Wiggins group, but was unable to hold the pace.

Rest day over

The riders were happy to start out under sunshine again after the first rest day. Two riders, however, were missing from the peloton: stage 5 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) due to exhaustion, and Katusha's Angel Vicioso because of multiple fractures suffered in the ninth stage.

On a day full of climbing a 13-man lead group formed after just 20km of racing: Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Tiago Machado and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack Leopard), David Millar and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp), Maarten Tjallingii (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha). By the time they hit the feed zone at kilometre 81 they had built up a 6:50 lead.

The gap had grown to just over nine minutes, and was down to just over eight when Viviani jumped to take the intermediate sprint at kilometre 102.6. Astana doggedly led the chase, ably supported by Sky.

Roughly the first half of the course was slowly inclining, but the first “real” climb came shortly thereafter, the category one Passo Cason di Lanza. Sky jumped to the front as the serious climbing started, while the lead group started shedding its non-climbers. The gap dropped as well, second by second.

Nor was the lead group the only one to become smaller. Team Sky set such a blistering pace that the peloton started shredding, as well. Maglia rosa Vincenzo Niibali (Astana) dropped his chain on the way up, losing precious seconds, but making it back. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was hanging grimly on to the back of the field, but was again unable to keep up with the other favourites and was dropped.

Rodriguez took off alone on the climb, as the gradient increased and both the group and the gap decreased. The Venezuelan pulled easily away. Behind him, his teammates Franco Pellizotti and Diego Rosa attacked out of the greatly-reduced main field. Italian national champion Pellizotti soon dropped his teammate and continued onwards alone.

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson dropped back to help pull his captain up to the favourites' group again. It was in vain, though, as the group continued to fall apart.

Rodriguez took the mountain points, with second going to Machado, who had jumped from the group in chase. Astana moved to the head of the favourites' group as they neared the top, crossing over the summit about three and a half minutes after Rodriguez.

It was a long, twisting, technical descent on roads which are very, very narrow and steep. The race leader negotiated the descent easily, surprisingly not joined by Machado. There were very few problems on the descent, although Pellizotti missed one of the many curves. He eventually caught Dekker and Viviani in the chase.

The favourites' group got slightly larger again, as it neared the bottom of the descent, and included all the top riders except for Hesjedal. Rodriguez had meanwhile managed to build his lead back up to nearly four and a half minutes with 30km to go.

Rodriguez had been struggling with gear problems for many kilometres, and with 26.4km to go, he finally had to change bikes. It didn't help his morale any to require numerous further adjustments to the new bike, and at the 25km marker the Androni Giocattoli rider was joined by Pauwels.

Sky had taken control of the chase again, and the gap started dropping dramatically. Pellizotti was unable to stay away, and disgustedly fell back into the field.

Showdown on Altopiano del Montasio

The two leaders, Rodriguez and Pauwels, took a 2:19 lead with them as they started up the closing climb, the Altopiano del Montasio (1,519m). It started out with a constant 7.8 percent gradient for the first 6.5km, but the gradient later kicked up to an average of 12 percent for two kilometres with one section at 20 percent, before easing back to 6 percent in the final two kilometers.

Rodriguez changed bikes yet again, as the gap dropped on the climb to 1:40. The chasing group had once more grown larger with Robert Gesink (Blanco), Wiggins, Nibali and Evans all safely in the bunch.

The gap to Rodriguez and Pauwels had dropped to only 24 seconds as Sky led the chasers under the 10km marker. The leading duo fought hard, but with just over 9km to go it was over. Neither Nibali nor Wiggins showed signs of problems but Nibali had lost his only helper, Estonian champion Tanel Kangert, while Wiggins still had several teammates in the group.

Uran took off on a solo effort with 8km to go, with Sky sticking it to Nibali who had by now gained a teammate in Valerio Agnoli. The Sky Colombian was only 2:49 down on GC, so was a threat for the overall lead.

 

His hair fluttering in the wind, Uran rode smoothly away, easing things for his captain Wiggins and increasing the pressure on Nibali and the other favourites. He took the bonus seconds by winning the last intermediate sprint, but Nibali jumped from the group to take second there, getting back a tiny bit of time.

Wiggins once again ran into difficulties near the end as the climb hit its steepest gradient. He was unable to stay up with the rest of the now-small group. Up ahead of him, Evans and Nibali hung together, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) jumping and taking the lead in the chase of Uran. The gap to Uran had dropped to less than half a minute with 2.5km to go.

It looked as if Pozzovivo would catch Uran, but Evans led the chase to catch the diminutive Italian. The Australian pushed the speed to extend his lead over Wiggins as much as possible, pulling together with Nibali.

The last two kilometres had an easier gradient, holding up the chance for Wiggins to make up lost ground. The Briton was joined by Benat Intxausti (Movistar), and the two struggled their way up.

Betancur jumped from the Evans-Nibali group, but the Colombian was soon brought back. As Uran cruised in for the stage win, the small group behind him exploded in an attempt to grab the bonus seconds and put their stamp on the race. Betancur attacked again and took second alone at 20 seconds down, while Nibali sprinted to take third, ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) Evans, Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Pozzovivo.

 

Wiggins eventually crossed the line over a minute after his winning teammate.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4:37:42
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:47
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:08
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:11
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:14
20Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:03:16
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:03:19
23Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:28
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
25José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:01
26Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:22
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:38
29Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:05:19
30Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:45
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:48
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:36
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
34Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:07:02
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
37Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:12
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:08:30
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
40Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:47
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:46
42Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:32
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
47Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
48Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:45
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:51
50Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
51Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
52Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
53Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:00
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:15:40
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:02
58Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:31
59Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:18:29
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
61Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:50
62Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
63Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:20:53
67Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
72Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
74Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
79Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
84Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
88George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
89Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
90Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
94Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
96Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
97Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:35
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:57
104Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:22:10
105Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
106Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
107Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
109Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
111Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:15
112Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:24
113Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:29
114Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:58
115Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:23:18
116Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:34
117Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
118Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
119Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
120Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
121Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
124Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
125Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:24:28
130David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:02
132Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
133Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:27:11
134Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:28:50
136Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:52
138Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
139Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
141Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
142Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
143Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
146Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
147Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
149Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
150Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
152Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
153Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
154Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
155Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
157Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
158Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
161Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
163Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
164Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
165Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
166Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
167Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
168Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
169Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
170Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
171Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
172Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
173Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
174Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
175Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
176Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
178Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
179Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
180Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
181Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
182Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
183Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
184Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
185Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
186Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
187Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:29:22
188Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:38
189Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:50
190Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:59
191Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:30:20
192Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:43
193Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNSJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling33pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale20
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia15
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale9
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard8
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida7
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha3
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
21Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Passo Cason di Lanza, 117.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli15pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard9
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 2 - Altopiano del Montasio, 168km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling15pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale9
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
4Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 1 - Paulero, 102.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Sprint 2 - Sella Nevea, 162.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling15pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale8
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
7Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale2
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli50pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling13:56:25
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:02
3Astana Pro Team0:06:13
4Movistar Team0:06:26
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:01
6Lampre-Merida0:07:31
7Androni Giocattoli0:08:56
8Katusha0:17:36
9RadioShack Leopard0:17:38
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:48
11Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:28
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:21
13BMC Racing Team0:30:19
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:45
15Colombia0:35:44
16Lotto Belisol0:39:27
17FDJ0:41:40
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:30
19Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:53:35
20Team Argos-Shimano0:54:00
21Garmin-Sharp0:59:20
22Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:00:02
23Orica-GreenEdge1:02:01

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling37pts
2Ag2R La Mondiale33
3Astana Pro Team21
4Lampre-Merida19
5Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
6BMC Racing Team16
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff15
8RadioShack Leopard13
9Movistar Team12
10Katusha8
11Blanco Pro Cycling Team7
12Androni Giocattoli6
13Cannondale Pro Cycling5
14FDJ1
15Colombia
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Lotto Belisol
19Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Team Argos-Shimano
21Garmin-Sharp
22Orica-GreenEdge
23Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team38:57:32
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:04
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
7Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:55
8Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:35
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:17
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:21
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:06
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:08
14Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:26
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:05:57
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:06:08
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:55
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:46
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:06
20Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:41
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:43
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:43
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:12:52
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:09
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:13:19
27Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:13:46
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:13:52
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
30Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:18:16
31Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:20:26
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:46
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:23:45
34Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:26:13
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:26:17
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:54
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:30
38Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:29:27
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:29:28
40Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:13
41Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:03
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:32:32
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:34:29
44Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:38
45Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:37:47
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:37:54
47Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:38:40
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:38:51
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:39:20
50Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:03
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:22
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:53
53Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:43:54
54Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:46:47
55Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:46:48
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:46:51
57Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:59
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:01
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:30
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:41
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:37
62Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:49:53
63Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:32
64Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:51
65Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:52:23
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:52:59
67Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:57
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:00
69Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:55:15
70Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:55:21
71Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:55:48
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:17
73Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:57:34
74Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:04
75Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:58:33
76Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:58:41
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:34
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale1:02:01
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:24
80Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:03:35
81Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1:03:54
82Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard1:04:28
83Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:07:01
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:07:29
85Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:08:21
86Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:48
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:01
88Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:09:16
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1:10:02
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:10:55
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:58
92Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:12:57
93Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:08
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:14:22
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:15:05
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:16:34
97Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:39
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:16:43
99Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:56
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling1:19:24
101Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1:19:55
102Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1:20:12
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:20:21
104Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1:20:45
105Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1:20:48
106Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:21:58
107Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1:22:31
108Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:23:00
109Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:23:50
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:24:14
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:24:28
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:24:32
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:24:33
114Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha1:24:43
115Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia1:24:56
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:26:06
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:27:09
118Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:27:28
119Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:29:33
120Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:29:44
121Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:30:42
122Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:30:46
123Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:30:49
124Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:09
125Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:31:28
126George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:31:42
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:31:52
128Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1:32:02
129Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:15
130Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:32:50
131Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:33:33
132Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:33:45
133Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:59
134Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:35:25
135Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:35:29
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:36:44
137Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:36:54
138Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ1:37:04
139Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:37:16
140Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:37:31
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:37:41
142Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:37:54
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:38:18
144Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:39:25
145Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:40:11
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard1:40:27
147Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:40:36
148Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:40:46
149Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:41:24
150Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:41:56
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:42:24
152Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha1:42:41
153Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp1:43:15
154Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha1:43:26
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:43:45
156Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:20
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:45:44
158Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:47
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:45:50
160Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:45:59
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:46:41
162Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:47:08
163Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:47:16
164Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:47:58
165Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:48:44
166Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:48:45
167Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:49:52
168Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:10
169Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:50:22
170Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:50:27
171Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:51:27
172Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:52:36
173Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:52:45
174Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp1:55:05
175Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:56:14
176Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:56:47
177Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:56:53
178Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1:57:22
179Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:59:10
180Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
181Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia1:59:20
182Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2:02:26
183Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:02:47
184Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ2:03:29
185Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia2:04:44
186David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp2:07:49
187Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale2:11:53
188Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2:12:14
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:13:10
190Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:13:51
191Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2:19:36
192Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2:22:20
193Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:31:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team73pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling60
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step58
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling53
5Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia52
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox45
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team45
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale43
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha41
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol39
11Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha35
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team35
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling34
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia32
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ31
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp30
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli28
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge28
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team27
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia25
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard25
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling22
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard22
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team20
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling19
29Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia16
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge16
33Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha15
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano15
36Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
41Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida12
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12
44Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
46Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
47Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team12
48Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
49Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
50Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano11
51Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team10
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
53Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
54Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale10
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale9
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
57Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
58Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale9
59Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
60Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
61Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
62Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia6
63Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
65Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
66Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
67Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
68Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol6
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
70Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
71Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida4
72Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
73Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia4
74Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
75Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
77Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
78Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
79Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha3
81Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
82Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard3
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge3
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
86Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
87Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
88Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
89Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2
90Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
92Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
93Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
95Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
96Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1
97Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1
98Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
99Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
100Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1
102Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
103Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox-5
104Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol-5
105Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia-5
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox38pts
2Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia23
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling15
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
7Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha13
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
9Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia12
10Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale9
12Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard9
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
14Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
16Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
17Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
18Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
21Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ3
22Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
27Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
28Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale2
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
33Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
34Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
35Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
37Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
38Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1
41Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling18pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha10
5Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol9
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
11Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano7
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
13Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia6
15Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
20Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ3
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
30Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard2
31Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
33Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
34Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard2
36Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
39Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1
40Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1
42Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha20
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling18
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol18
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
6Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia14
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale13
11Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia12
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
16Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
17Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team10
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
20Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
25Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano7
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ7
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha6
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team6
29Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia6
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
31Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
32Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
33Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard5
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard5
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp4
37Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
38Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
39Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
41Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
42Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
45Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano3
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
48Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ3
49Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
51Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
53Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
54Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ2
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
57Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
58Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
60Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha1
62Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1
63Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
64Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ1
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
67Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
70Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8pts
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale4
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha4
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team4
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha4
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
19Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
20Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team290pts
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli278
3Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi263
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling221
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli217
6Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi204
7Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol204
8Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi197
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling178
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia177
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ176
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia167
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff167
14Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol167
15Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team167
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ151
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol147
18Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano145
19Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team118
20Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ112
21Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team112
22Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha79
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox72
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia44
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team33
26Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale26
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox26
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale13
31Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale12
32Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia9
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling8
35Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge8
37Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha7
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
43Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol7

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39:01:53
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:08:31
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:09
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:34:59
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:42:30
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:45:16
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:11
10Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:48:02
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:48:38
12Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:53:13
13Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard1:00:07
14Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:02:40
15Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:04:40
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:12:22
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1:16:24
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:18:39
19Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:11
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:12
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:23:07
22George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:27:21
23Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:28:29
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:31:04
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:32:23
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:32:33
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:33:20
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:33:33
29Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard1:36:06
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:35
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:38:03
32Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:41:38
33Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:42:47
34Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:44:23
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:45:49
36Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:47:06
37Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:52:32
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:54:49
39Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia1:54:59
40Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:58:05
41Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1:59:08
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale2:07:32
43Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:08:49
44Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:09:30
45Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2:17:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling116:17:04
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
3Astana Pro Team0:09:53
4Lampre-Merida0:10:20
5Movistar Team0:13:31
6Katusha0:24:07
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:25:07
8Androni Giocattoli0:33:43
9Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:35:33
10BMC Racing Team0:36:49
11Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:42:23
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:06
13RadioShack Leopard0:44:29
14Colombia0:56:39
15Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:33
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:23
17Garmin-Sharp1:30:35
18Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1:45:22
19FDJ1:46:47
20Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:48:28
21Lotto Belisol1:53:16
22Orica-GreenEdge2:14:35
23Team Argos-Shimano2:36:12

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling160pts
2BMC Racing Team148
3Katusha140
4Movistar Team137
5Astana Pro Team131
6Orica-GreenEdge124
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia119
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team108
9RadioShack Leopard101
10Ag2R La Mondiale95
11Lampre-Merida92
12Cannondale Pro Cycling88
13Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team86
14Garmin-Sharp78
15Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox77
16FDJ75
17Androni Giocattoli72
18Team Argos-Shimano58
19Team Saxo-Tinkoff54
20Euskaltel-Euskadi46
21Colombia44
22Lotto Belisol34
23Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo - Tinkoff
2Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
4Katusha5pts
5Radioshack Leopard10
6Team Argos - Shimano10
7BMC Racing Team15
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team20
9Lampre - Merida25
10Garmin Sharp25
11Ag2R La Mondiale35
12Orica Greenedge35
13Sky Procycling40
14Euskaltel Euskadi50
15Colombia55
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C. Team60
17Lotto Belisol60
18Movistar Team70
19Vini Fantini - Selle Italia105
20Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela125
21FDJ130
22Astana Pro Team145
23Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox315

