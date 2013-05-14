Giro d'Italia: Uran prevails on Altopiano del Montasio
Nibali remains in maglia rosa after first mountain finish
Rigoberto Uran of Team Sky won the first mountaintop finish of the Giro d'Italia, crowning an eight kilometer solo effort. The Colombian jumped from the group of favourites to put pressure on maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), and just kept going – but unfortunately, Uran's captain Bradley Wiggins was forced to drop back on the final climb.
Carlos Betancur (AG2R) finished alone in second place at 20 seconds, with Nibali sprinting in for third at 31 seconds from a five-rider group.
The chaotic climbs again jumbled up the GC, although Nibali kept his overall lead. Evans remained in second at 41 seconds. Uran jumped to third at 2:04 down, one second ahead of Wiggins, who remained in fourth, although losing time. Robert Gesink (Blanco) rounded out the top five at 2:12.
It was an impressive showing by Sky, which came out of the rest day up for the challenge, but it didn't turn out as the British team had planned. Wiggins was unable to stay up with the other favourites on the brutal final climb, and lost 40 seconds on Nibali.
Defending Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal was the main victim of the day, being dropped on the first climb of the day. The Canadian riding for Garmin-Sharp continue to show the weaknesses first exposed on Sunday's stage, and faded quietly out of the ranks of favourites.
Danilo Di Luca had hoped to shine in this race, but he too, cracked on the final climb. He tried desperately to stay up with the Wiggins group, but was unable to hold the pace.
Rest day over
The riders were happy to start out under sunshine again after the first rest day. Two riders, however, were missing from the peloton: stage 5 winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) due to exhaustion, and Katusha's Angel Vicioso because of multiple fractures suffered in the ninth stage.
On a day full of climbing a 13-man lead group formed after just 20km of racing: Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), Elia Viviani (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Tiago Machado and Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack Leopard), David Millar and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp), Maarten Tjallingii (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Oscar Gatto (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Pavel Brutt (Katusha). By the time they hit the feed zone at kilometre 81 they had built up a 6:50 lead.
The gap had grown to just over nine minutes, and was down to just over eight when Viviani jumped to take the intermediate sprint at kilometre 102.6. Astana doggedly led the chase, ably supported by Sky.
Roughly the first half of the course was slowly inclining, but the first “real” climb came shortly thereafter, the category one Passo Cason di Lanza. Sky jumped to the front as the serious climbing started, while the lead group started shedding its non-climbers. The gap dropped as well, second by second.
Nor was the lead group the only one to become smaller. Team Sky set such a blistering pace that the peloton started shredding, as well. Maglia rosa Vincenzo Niibali (Astana) dropped his chain on the way up, losing precious seconds, but making it back. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was hanging grimly on to the back of the field, but was again unable to keep up with the other favourites and was dropped.
Rodriguez took off alone on the climb, as the gradient increased and both the group and the gap decreased. The Venezuelan pulled easily away. Behind him, his teammates Franco Pellizotti and Diego Rosa attacked out of the greatly-reduced main field. Italian national champion Pellizotti soon dropped his teammate and continued onwards alone.
Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson dropped back to help pull his captain up to the favourites' group again. It was in vain, though, as the group continued to fall apart.
Rodriguez took the mountain points, with second going to Machado, who had jumped from the group in chase. Astana moved to the head of the favourites' group as they neared the top, crossing over the summit about three and a half minutes after Rodriguez.
It was a long, twisting, technical descent on roads which are very, very narrow and steep. The race leader negotiated the descent easily, surprisingly not joined by Machado. There were very few problems on the descent, although Pellizotti missed one of the many curves. He eventually caught Dekker and Viviani in the chase.
The favourites' group got slightly larger again, as it neared the bottom of the descent, and included all the top riders except for Hesjedal. Rodriguez had meanwhile managed to build his lead back up to nearly four and a half minutes with 30km to go.
Rodriguez had been struggling with gear problems for many kilometres, and with 26.4km to go, he finally had to change bikes. It didn't help his morale any to require numerous further adjustments to the new bike, and at the 25km marker the Androni Giocattoli rider was joined by Pauwels.
Sky had taken control of the chase again, and the gap started dropping dramatically. Pellizotti was unable to stay away, and disgustedly fell back into the field.
Showdown on Altopiano del Montasio
The two leaders, Rodriguez and Pauwels, took a 2:19 lead with them as they started up the closing climb, the Altopiano del Montasio (1,519m). It started out with a constant 7.8 percent gradient for the first 6.5km, but the gradient later kicked up to an average of 12 percent for two kilometres with one section at 20 percent, before easing back to 6 percent in the final two kilometers.
Rodriguez changed bikes yet again, as the gap dropped on the climb to 1:40. The chasing group had once more grown larger with Robert Gesink (Blanco), Wiggins, Nibali and Evans all safely in the bunch.
The gap to Rodriguez and Pauwels had dropped to only 24 seconds as Sky led the chasers under the 10km marker. The leading duo fought hard, but with just over 9km to go it was over. Neither Nibali nor Wiggins showed signs of problems but Nibali had lost his only helper, Estonian champion Tanel Kangert, while Wiggins still had several teammates in the group.
Uran took off on a solo effort with 8km to go, with Sky sticking it to Nibali who had by now gained a teammate in Valerio Agnoli. The Sky Colombian was only 2:49 down on GC, so was a threat for the overall lead.
His hair fluttering in the wind, Uran rode smoothly away, easing things for his captain Wiggins and increasing the pressure on Nibali and the other favourites. He took the bonus seconds by winning the last intermediate sprint, but Nibali jumped from the group to take second there, getting back a tiny bit of time.
Wiggins once again ran into difficulties near the end as the climb hit its steepest gradient. He was unable to stay up with the rest of the now-small group. Up ahead of him, Evans and Nibali hung together, with Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) jumping and taking the lead in the chase of Uran. The gap to Uran had dropped to less than half a minute with 2.5km to go.
It looked as if Pozzovivo would catch Uran, but Evans led the chase to catch the diminutive Italian. The Australian pushed the speed to extend his lead over Wiggins as much as possible, pulling together with Nibali.
The last two kilometres had an easier gradient, holding up the chance for Wiggins to make up lost ground. The Briton was joined by Benat Intxausti (Movistar), and the two struggled their way up.
Betancur jumped from the Evans-Nibali group, but the Colombian was soon brought back. As Uran cruised in for the stage win, the small group behind him exploded in an attempt to grab the bonus seconds and put their stamp on the race. Betancur attacked again and took second alone at 20 seconds down, while Nibali sprinted to take third, ahead of Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) Evans, Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Pozzovivo.
Wiggins eventually crossed the line over a minute after his winning teammate.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4:37:42
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:47
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:08
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|15
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:11
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:14
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:16
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:03:19
|23
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:28
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|25
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|26
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:22
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:19
|30
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:45
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:36
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|34
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:02
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|37
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:12
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:30
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:46
|42
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:32
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:14
|45
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|47
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:45
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:51
|50
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|53
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:15:40
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:02
|58
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:31
|59
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:18:29
|60
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|62
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:20:53
|67
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|71
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|88
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|96
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:35
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:57
|104
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|105
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|106
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|107
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|109
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|111
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:15
|112
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:24
|113
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:29
|114
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:58
|115
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:23:18
|116
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|117
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|118
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|121
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:24:28
|130
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:02
|132
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|133
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:11
|134
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:28:50
|136
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:52
|138
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|139
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|141
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|143
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|145
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|146
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|149
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|150
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|152
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|153
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|154
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|158
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|165
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|166
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|168
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|169
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|170
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|171
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|172
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|173
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|175
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|176
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|178
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|180
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|181
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|182
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|183
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|184
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|185
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|186
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|187
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:22
|188
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:38
|189
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:50
|190
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:59
|191
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:30:20
|192
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:43
|193
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNS
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|15
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|7
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|21
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|4
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|7
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:56:25
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:26
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:31
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:56
|8
|Katusha
|0:17:36
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:38
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:48
|11
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:28
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:21
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:19
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:45
|15
|Colombia
|0:35:44
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:27
|17
|FDJ
|0:41:40
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:30
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:53:35
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:00
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:59:20
|22
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:00:02
|23
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|5
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|13
|9
|Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Katusha
|8
|11
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|6
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|FDJ
|1
|15
|Colombia
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38:57:32
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:04
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|7
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:55
|8
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:35
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:21
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:06
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:08
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:57
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:08
|17
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:55
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:46
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|20
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:43
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:43
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:12:52
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:09
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|0:13:19
|27
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:13:46
|28
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:52
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:45
|30
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:16
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:26
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:46
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:45
|34
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:13
|35
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:17
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:54
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:30
|38
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:29:27
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:29:28
|40
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:13
|41
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:03
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:32:32
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:29
|44
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:38
|45
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:37:47
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:37:54
|47
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:38:40
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:51
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:39:20
|50
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:03
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:22
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:53
|53
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:54
|54
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:46:47
|55
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:48
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:46:51
|57
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:59
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:01
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:30
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:41
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:37
|62
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:53
|63
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:32
|64
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:51
|65
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:52:23
|66
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:59
|67
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:57
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:00
|69
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:55:15
|70
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:55:21
|71
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:48
|72
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:17
|73
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:57:34
|74
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:04
|75
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:33
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:58:41
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:34
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:02:01
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:24
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:35
|81
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:03:54
|82
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1:04:28
|83
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:07:01
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:29
|85
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:08:21
|86
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:48
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:01
|88
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:16
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:10:02
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:10:55
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:58
|92
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:57
|93
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:08
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:14:22
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:15:05
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:16:34
|97
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:39
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:16:43
|99
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:16:56
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:19:24
|101
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|1:19:55
|102
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1:20:12
|103
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:21
|104
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:20:45
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1:20:48
|106
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:21:58
|107
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1:22:31
|108
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:23:00
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:23:50
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:24:14
|111
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:28
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:32
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:24:33
|114
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|1:24:43
|115
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
|1:24:56
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:26:06
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:27:09
|118
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:27:28
|119
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:29:33
|120
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:29:44
|121
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:30:42
|122
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:30:46
|123
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:30:49
|124
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:09
|125
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:31:28
|126
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:31:42
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:31:52
|128
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1:32:02
|129
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:15
|130
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:32:50
|131
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:33:33
|132
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:33:45
|133
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:59
|134
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:35:25
|135
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:35:29
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:36:44
|137
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:36:54
|138
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|1:37:04
|139
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:37:16
|140
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:37:31
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:37:41
|142
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:37:54
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:38:18
|144
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:39:25
|145
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:40:11
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|1:40:27
|147
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:40:36
|148
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:40:46
|149
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:41:24
|150
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:41:56
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:42:24
|152
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|1:42:41
|153
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|1:43:15
|154
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|1:43:26
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:43:45
|156
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:20
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:44
|158
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:47
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:50
|160
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:45:59
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:46:41
|162
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:47:08
|163
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:16
|164
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:58
|165
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:48:44
|166
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:48:45
|167
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:52
|168
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:10
|169
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:50:22
|170
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:50:27
|171
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:27
|172
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:36
|173
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:52:45
|174
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:55:05
|175
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:56:14
|176
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:56:47
|177
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:56:53
|178
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:57:22
|179
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:10
|180
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|181
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|1:59:20
|182
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2:02:26
|183
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:02:47
|184
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|2:03:29
|185
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|2:04:44
|186
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|2:07:49
|187
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2:11:53
|188
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2:12:14
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:13:10
|190
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:13:51
|191
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2:19:36
|192
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:20
|193
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|53
|5
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|52
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|45
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|43
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|41
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|39
|11
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|35
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|32
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|31
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|25
|21
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|25
|22
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|23
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|22
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|29
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|16
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|15
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|36
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|12
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|45
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|46
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|47
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|48
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|49
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|50
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|51
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|53
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|54
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|58
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|59
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|60
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|61
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|62
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|6
|63
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|65
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|66
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|67
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|68
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|6
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|70
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|71
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|4
|72
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|73
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|4
|74
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|75
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|76
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|77
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|78
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|79
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|80
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|81
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|86
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|87
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|88
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|89
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|90
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|92
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|93
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|95
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|96
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|1
|97
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|99
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|100
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|102
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|103
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|-5
|104
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|105
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|-5
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|107
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|pts
|2
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|23
|3
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|7
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|9
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|12
|10
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|16
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|17
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|3
|22
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|27
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|28
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|34
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|35
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|37
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|38
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1
|41
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|10
|5
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|9
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|13
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|6
|15
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|4
|21
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|31
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|33
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|34
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|2
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|36
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|39
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|20
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|18
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|6
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|14
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|12
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|16
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|17
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|20
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|24
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|6
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|6
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|31
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|32
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|37
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|42
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|44
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|45
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|47
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|48
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|49
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|2
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|57
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|58
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|60
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|1
|62
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|64
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|1
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|67
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|69
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|70
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|pts
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|4
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|4
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|290
|pts
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|278
|3
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|263
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|221
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|217
|6
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|204
|7
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|204
|8
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|197
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|178
|10
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|177
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|176
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|167
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|14
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|167
|15
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|151
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|147
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|19
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|118
|20
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|112
|21
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|112
|22
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|79
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|72
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|44
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|26
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|26
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|31
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|32
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|9
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|35
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|37
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|7
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|43
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39:01:53
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:08:31
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:09
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:34:59
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:42:30
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:45:16
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:11
|10
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:48:02
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:48:38
|12
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:53:13
|13
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|1:00:07
|14
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:02:40
|15
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:40
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:12:22
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:16:24
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:39
|19
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:11
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:12
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:23:07
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:27:21
|23
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:28:29
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:31:04
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:32:23
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:32:33
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:33:20
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:33
|29
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|1:36:06
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:35
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:38:03
|32
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:41:38
|33
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:42:47
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:44:23
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:49
|36
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:47:06
|37
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:32
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:49
|39
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|1:54:59
|40
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:58:05
|41
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1:59:08
|42
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2:07:32
|43
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:08:49
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:30
|45
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2:17:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|116:17:04
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:53
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:20
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:13:31
|6
|Katusha
|0:24:07
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:25:07
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:43
|9
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:35:33
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:49
|11
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:42:23
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:06
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:29
|14
|Colombia
|0:56:39
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:33
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:23
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:30:35
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:45:22
|19
|FDJ
|1:46:47
|20
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:48:28
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|1:53:16
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|2:14:35
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:36:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|160
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|148
|3
|Katusha
|140
|4
|Movistar Team
|137
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|131
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|7
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|119
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|108
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|101
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|95
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|92
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|78
|15
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|77
|16
|FDJ
|75
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|72
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|19
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|21
|Colombia
|44
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|34
|23
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|Katusha
|5
|pts
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|10
|6
|Team Argos - Shimano
|10
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|25
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|25
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|35
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|35
|13
|Sky Procycling
|40
|14
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|50
|15
|Colombia
|55
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C. Team
|60
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|60
|18
|Movistar Team
|70
|19
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|105
|20
|Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela
|125
|21
|FDJ
|130
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|145
|23
|Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|315
