Rubiano solos to Giro d'Italia stage win in Porto Sant'Elpidio
Malori takes over maglia rosa from Navardauskas
Colombian rider Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) produced the best performance of his career to win stage six of the 2012 Giro d’Italia at Porto Sant'Elpidio, as the race headed to the hills for the first time.
Related Articles
The 27-year-old was part of a breakaway group that put some distance between themselves and the peloton early on in the race and he made his bid for glory with around 45km to go. He crossed the line in a time of 5:38:30, earning himself the 20-second time bonus on offer. He also seized control of the mountains classification.
“At first I was just aiming for the mountain points, but then when I heard how far behind the group was I decided to take a risk and try a breakaway, and it went well,” a delighted Rubiano said afterwards.
Lampre-ISD’s Adriano Malori takes over the pink jersey from Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas as overall race leader. The Italian finished second in the stage, just edging out Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for a 12-second bonus that helped to catapult him to the top of the standings and sent the home fans into raptures.
The beautiful walled city of Urbino, which is classified as a World Heritage site, was the starting point for the riders ahead of the 207km stage. Relentless undulations provided the peloton with their first tough assignment of the Giro and the rolling hills certainly left their mark on some of the big names.
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) all failed to finish, while stage winners Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) trailed home as part of a group that were 33:12 behind Rubiano. Today’s stage had been labelled as the one where the Giro starts in earnest, and it lived up to expectations.
At the 40km point a group of riders had forged almost five minutes clear. Rubiano, Malori and Golas were joined by several others including Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank), who was the highest placed member of the pack in the overall GC. Just 15km later the gap had widened dramatically to 8:36 as the pressure was applied to the peloton from a long way out.
The first climb, at the 95km point, took its toll on some of the leaders as they lost touch with the other breakaway riders. Surprisingly, Balloni, who led the mountains classification heading into the stage, was one of those to crack.
The race for pink
As the stage progressed past the halfway point Liquigas-Cannondale was doing the lion’s share of the work in the main chasing group, looking to protect Ivan Basso and move him into contention. Race leader Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) appeared to be struggling at one point, but managed to drag himself back onto the tail of the main group with around 70km to go. At this point the calculators came out – for the first time people sensed the possibility that the breakaway group might not be caught. Just how far behind them could Navardauskas finish and hang on to the pink jersey? The Lithuanian was still clinging onto the main peloton but his chances of retaining the jersey were fading fast as he reached the top of the day's third classified climb, the category 3 Montelupone.
Rubiano clinched more mountain points and then committed himself to the finish line from 45km out. His move splintered the breakaway group into two, with Malori, Golas, Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) and Alex Dyachenko (Astana) comprising the first chase group ahead of Bauer, Roberts and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). It appeared that Roberts, who was in 25th position in the GC before the stage, was in pole position for pink if he could hold his position and consolidate the time gap between Rubiano in front and those trying to close behind.
With 27km to go Rubiano was 4:33 ahead of the main chasing peloton and almost a minute clear of the first chasing pack. Garmin-Barracuda made a late bid to drag Ryder Hesjedal to the top of the GC but left it too late. Roberts faded badly in the final few kilometres and as Rubiano crossed the line in splendid isolation to cap the greatest day of his cycling life, eyes immediately switched to the race for second place, that would potentially decide which shoulders the pink jersey would rest on ahead of the Giro’s second weekend.
It was Malori who prevailed, narrowly out-sprinting Golas to claim that 12-second time bonus that lifted him ahead of his Polish rival in the overall GC and ensure that an Italian would be awarded the precious maglia rosa on the podium in Porto Sant'Elpidio.
.
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5:38:30
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:10
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|32
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|70
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|75
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|78
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|81
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|84
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|91
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|94
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|96
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|98
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|100
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:33
|103
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:53
|104
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:39
|105
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|109
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|116
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:33
|118
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:40
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|128
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|130
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|133
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:11
|134
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|137
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|138
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|140
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|142
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|148
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|150
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|151
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|154
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|155
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:53
|158
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|159
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|160
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|161
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|163
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|165
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|166
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|167
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|168
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|172
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|174
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|175
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|176
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|177
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|178
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|179
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|180
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|181
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|182
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|183
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|184
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:28:28
|185
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|186
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|187
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:12
|188
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|189
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|190
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|191
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|192
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|193
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|194
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|10
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|2
|4
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|4
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|6
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|pts
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|1
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|16:59:12
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:01:10
|3
|Team NetApp
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|RadioShack - Nissan
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:39
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:31
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|32
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|27
|3
|Movistar Team
|21
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|6
|Team NetApp
|16
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|10
|FDJ - Bigmat
|10
|11
|RadioShack - Nissan
|8
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|13
|Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|15
|Katusha Team
|2
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Sky Procycling
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20:25:28
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:15
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:32
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:37
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:43
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:44
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|21
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:02
|32
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|35
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:05
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:08
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|42
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:13
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:15
|46
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:19
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:20
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|53
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:23
|54
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:25
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|56
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|58
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|59
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:35
|61
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:38
|62
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:39
|63
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:41
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:42
|67
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|68
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:44
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:46
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|73
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:00
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:01
|78
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:02
|79
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:05
|80
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:16
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|82
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:39
|83
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|84
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:46
|85
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|86
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:52
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|88
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:04
|90
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|91
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:11
|93
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:24
|94
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|95
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:29
|96
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:54
|97
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|98
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:56
|99
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:19
|100
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:10
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:41
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:55
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:01
|104
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:10:02
|106
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:24
|107
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:27
|108
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:07
|109
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:53
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:13:02
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|112
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:41
|113
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:55
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:00
|115
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:33
|116
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:37
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:41
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:42
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:51
|120
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:06
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:03
|123
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:25
|124
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:33
|125
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|126
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:15
|127
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:42
|128
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:31
|129
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|130
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:02
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:03
|132
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:24
|133
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:43
|134
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|135
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:44
|136
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|138
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:28
|139
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|140
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:43
|141
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:51
|142
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:22:38
|143
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:44
|145
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:05
|146
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:23:12
|147
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:34
|148
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:50
|149
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:23:56
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:06
|151
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:17
|152
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:24:21
|153
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:35
|154
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|155
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:47
|156
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:49
|157
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:57
|158
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:05
|159
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:44
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:08
|161
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:07
|162
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:35
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:32
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:29:38
|166
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:29:59
|167
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:12
|168
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:30:31
|169
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:11
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:31:41
|171
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:32:09
|172
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:32:29
|173
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:02
|174
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:34:37
|175
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:07
|176
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:31
|177
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:32
|178
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:41
|179
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:08
|180
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:16
|181
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:37:39
|182
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:19
|183
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:25
|184
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:42
|185
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:39:51
|186
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:41:16
|187
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:42:37
|188
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:37
|189
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:44
|190
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:43:49
|191
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:46:47
|192
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|193
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:48:25
|194
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:59
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|12
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|20
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|19
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|18
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|20
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|22
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|24
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|25
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|27
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|28
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|29
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|32
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|34
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|36
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|37
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|40
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|42
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|43
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|45
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|47
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|50
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|51
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|3
|54
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|58
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|59
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|60
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|61
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|62
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|63
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|66
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|-13
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|4
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|8
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|3
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|10
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|11
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|16
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|17
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|7
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|339
|pts
|2
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|5
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|6
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|174
|7
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|157
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|11
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|157
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|15
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|16
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|17
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|19
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|9
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|17
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|19
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|26
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|31
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1
|34
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|35
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20:25:28
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:37
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:41
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:43
|5
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:02
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|10
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:19
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:35
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:05
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:16
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:52
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:24
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:19
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:55
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:10:02
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:27
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:07
|28
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:53
|29
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:41
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:55
|31
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:37
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:06
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:42
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:03
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:20:43
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:16
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:22:38
|39
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:44
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:05
|41
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:50
|42
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:17
|43
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:07
|44
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:28:35
|45
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:29:59
|46
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:12
|47
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:32:09
|48
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:41
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:25
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:42
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:37
|52
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:44
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:46:47
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|60:02:38
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|5
|RadioShack - Nissan
|0:00:45
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:04
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:05
|9
|Team NetApp
|0:01:10
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:01:19
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:29
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|16
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:02:26
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:34
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:35
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:41
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:04
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:25
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|158
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|133
|3
|FDJ - BigMat
|99
|4
|RadioShack - Nissan
|93
|5
|Sky Procycling
|86
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|72
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|62
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|10
|Katusha Team
|50
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|49
|12
|Team NetApp
|49
|13
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|49
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|43
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|17
|Movistar Team
|35
|18
|Lampre - Isd
|28
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|2
|Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|Team NetApp
|7
|FDJ - BigMat
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|pts
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|12
|Movistar Team
|20
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|15
|Sky Procycling
|40
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|40
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|18
|RadioShack - Nissan
|60
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|105
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy