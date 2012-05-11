Image 1 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) on the podium and in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 63 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 63 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 63 Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) rode strongly to finish in the top five (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 63 The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 63 Visconti went on the attack but couldn't break free (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) at teh start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 63 The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) wears the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 63 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked the break inside the final 30km (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) with Gianni Savio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 63 Lastras on the front before his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 63 Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank) was the leader on the road for a long time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) enjoys his time on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) rides to the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) and team boss Gianni Savio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) has been on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 63 Liquigas worked hard to keep Ivan Basso out of trouble during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 28 of 63 Pablo Lastras (Movistar Team) crashed out of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 63 The Liquigas-Cannondale team on the front (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 30 of 63 Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) gets a hug (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 63 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the day's break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 63 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 63 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 63 Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 63 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 63 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 63 The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 63 Manuel Belletti (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 63 The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 63 The climbing started right away on stage 6. Colombian rider Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) produced the best performance of his career to win stage six of the 2012 Giro d’Italia at Porto Sant'Elpidio, as the race headed to the hills for the first time.

The 27-year-old was part of a breakaway group that put some distance between themselves and the peloton early on in the race and he made his bid for glory with around 45km to go. He crossed the line in a time of 5:38:30, earning himself the 20-second time bonus on offer. He also seized control of the mountains classification.

“At first I was just aiming for the mountain points, but then when I heard how far behind the group was I decided to take a risk and try a breakaway, and it went well,” a delighted Rubiano said afterwards.

Lampre-ISD’s Adriano Malori takes over the pink jersey from Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas as overall race leader. The Italian finished second in the stage, just edging out Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for a 12-second bonus that helped to catapult him to the top of the standings and sent the home fans into raptures.

The beautiful walled city of Urbino, which is classified as a World Heritage site, was the starting point for the riders ahead of the 207km stage. Relentless undulations provided the peloton with their first tough assignment of the Giro and the rolling hills certainly left their mark on some of the big names.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) all failed to finish, while stage winners Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) trailed home as part of a group that were 33:12 behind Rubiano. Today’s stage had been labelled as the one where the Giro starts in earnest, and it lived up to expectations.

At the 40km point a group of riders had forged almost five minutes clear. Rubiano, Malori and Golas were joined by several others including Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank), who was the highest placed member of the pack in the overall GC. Just 15km later the gap had widened dramatically to 8:36 as the pressure was applied to the peloton from a long way out.

The first climb, at the 95km point, took its toll on some of the leaders as they lost touch with the other breakaway riders. Surprisingly, Balloni, who led the mountains classification heading into the stage, was one of those to crack.

The race for pink

As the stage progressed past the halfway point Liquigas-Cannondale was doing the lion’s share of the work in the main chasing group, looking to protect Ivan Basso and move him into contention. Race leader Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) appeared to be struggling at one point, but managed to drag himself back onto the tail of the main group with around 70km to go. At this point the calculators came out – for the first time people sensed the possibility that the breakaway group might not be caught. Just how far behind them could Navardauskas finish and hang on to the pink jersey? The Lithuanian was still clinging onto the main peloton but his chances of retaining the jersey were fading fast as he reached the top of the day's third classified climb, the category 3 Montelupone.

Rubiano clinched more mountain points and then committed himself to the finish line from 45km out. His move splintered the breakaway group into two, with Malori, Golas, Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) and Alex Dyachenko (Astana) comprising the first chase group ahead of Bauer, Roberts and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). It appeared that Roberts, who was in 25th position in the GC before the stage, was in pole position for pink if he could hold his position and consolidate the time gap between Rubiano in front and those trying to close behind.

With 27km to go Rubiano was 4:33 ahead of the main chasing peloton and almost a minute clear of the first chasing pack. Garmin-Barracuda made a late bid to drag Ryder Hesjedal to the top of the GC but left it too late. Roberts faded badly in the final few kilometres and as Rubiano crossed the line in splendid isolation to cap the greatest day of his cycling life, eyes immediately switched to the race for second place, that would potentially decide which shoulders the pink jersey would rest on ahead of the Giro’s second weekend.

It was Malori who prevailed, narrowly out-sprinting Golas to claim that 12-second time bonus that lifted him ahead of his Polish rival in the overall GC and ensure that an Italian would be awarded the precious maglia rosa on the podium in Porto Sant'Elpidio.

.

Full Results 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5:38:30 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:10 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:51 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 32 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 33 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 39 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 47 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 66 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 69 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 70 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 75 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 78 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 81 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 84 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 91 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 94 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 95 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 96 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 98 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 100 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 101 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:33 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:53 104 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:39 105 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 107 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 109 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 110 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 111 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 116 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 117 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:33 118 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 119 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 123 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:40 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 128 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 130 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 132 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 133 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:11 134 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 137 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 138 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 140 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 142 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 143 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 148 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 150 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 151 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 154 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 155 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:06 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:53 158 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 159 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 160 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 163 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 164 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 165 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 166 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 167 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 168 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 170 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 171 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 172 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 174 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 175 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 176 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 177 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 178 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 179 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 180 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 181 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 182 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 183 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 184 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:28:28 185 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 186 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 187 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:12 188 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 189 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 190 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 191 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 192 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 193 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 194 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team

Points 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 28 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 8 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 10 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 1 - Cingoli (Cat. 3) 95.4km 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 2 - Passo della Cappella (Cat. 2) 118km 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 3 - Montelupone (Cat. 3) 154.7km 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Mountain 4 - Montegranaro (Cat. 3) 176.5km 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 2 4 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Intermediate sprint - Morrovalle, 162.4km 1 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Most combative 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 4 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 6 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 96 pts 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56

Fast teams 1 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 16:59:12 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:01:10 3 Team NetApp 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Movistar Team 0:01:51 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 RadioShack - Nissan 9 Lotto Belisol Team 10 Katusha Team 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Liquigas - Cannondale 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Garmin - Barracuda 18 FDJ - Bigmat 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Sky Procycling 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:39 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:40:31

Super teams 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 32 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 27 3 Movistar Team 21 4 Lampre - ISD 19 5 Astana Pro Team 17 6 Team NetApp 16 7 Orica GreenEdge 15 8 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 13 10 FDJ - Bigmat 10 11 RadioShack - Nissan 8 12 Lotto Belisol Team 6 13 Garmin - Barracuda 5 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 4 15 Katusha Team 2 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Team Saxo Bank 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 6 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20:25:28 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:15 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:32 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:36 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:37 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:39 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:43 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:44 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:00:47 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 21 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:56 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:01 31 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:02 32 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 35 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:05 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:07 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:08 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 42 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 43 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:13 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 45 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:15 46 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:19 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:20 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 53 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:23 54 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 56 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 58 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 59 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:35 61 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:38 62 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:39 63 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:41 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:42 67 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:44 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:46 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:00 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:01 78 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:02 79 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:05 80 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:16 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:18 82 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 83 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 84 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:46 85 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 86 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:52 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 88 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:04 90 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:08 91 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:11 93 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:24 94 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 95 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:29 96 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:54 97 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 98 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:56 99 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:19 100 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:10 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:41 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:55 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:01 104 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 105 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:10:02 106 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:24 107 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:27 108 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:07 109 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:53 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:13:02 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:40 112 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:41 113 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:55 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:00 115 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:33 116 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:37 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:41 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:42 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:51 120 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:06 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:03 123 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:25 124 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:33 125 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57 126 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:15 127 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:42 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:31 129 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:39 130 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:02 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:03 132 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:24 133 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:43 134 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 135 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:44 136 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:16 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 138 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:28 139 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:32 140 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:43 141 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:51 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:22:38 143 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:44 145 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:05 146 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:23:12 147 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:34 148 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:50 149 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:23:56 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:06 151 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:17 152 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:24:21 153 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:35 154 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:41 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:47 156 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:49 157 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:57 158 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:05 159 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:44 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:08 161 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:07 162 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:28:35 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:32 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:29:38 166 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:29:59 167 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:12 168 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:30:31 169 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:11 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:31:41 171 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:32:09 172 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:32:29 173 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:02 174 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:34:37 175 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:07 176 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:31 177 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:32 178 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:41 179 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:08 180 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:16 181 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:37:39 182 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:19 183 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:25 184 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:42 185 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:39:51 186 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:41:16 187 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:42:37 188 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:37 189 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:44 190 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:43:49 191 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:46:47 192 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:38 193 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:48:25 194 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:59

Points classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 21 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 20 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 19 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 18 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 20 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 22 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 24 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 25 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 27 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 28 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 29 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 32 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 33 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 34 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 7 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 36 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 37 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 40 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 42 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 43 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 45 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 46 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 47 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 50 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 51 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 3 54 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 57 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 2 58 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2 59 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 60 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 61 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 66 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -13

Mountains classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 4 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 8 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Intermediate sprint classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 3 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 4 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 10 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 11 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 17 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 7 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 339 pts 2 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 5 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 174 6 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 7 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 157 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 11 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 157 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 15 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 16 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 17 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 19 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32

Most combative classification 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 19 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 26 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 31 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 33 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1 34 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 35 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders classification 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20:25:28 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:37 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:41 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:43 5 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:00:47 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:02 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 10 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:19 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:35 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:05 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:16 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:18 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:52 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:24 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:19 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:55 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:10:02 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:27 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:07 28 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:53 29 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:41 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:13:55 31 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:37 32 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:06 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:42 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:03 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:20:43 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:16 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:22:38 39 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:44 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:05 41 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:50 42 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:17 43 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:07 44 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:28:35 45 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 0:29:59 46 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:12 47 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:32:09 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:41 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:25 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:42 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:37 52 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:44 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:46:47 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:38

Fast teams classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 60:02:38 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:13 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 5 RadioShack - Nissan 0:00:45 6 Sky Procycling 0:00:51 7 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:04 8 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:05 9 Team NetApp 0:01:10 10 Katusha Team 0:01:19 11 Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:29 13 Movistar Team 0:01:40 14 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 16 FDJ - BigMat 0:02:26 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:34 18 Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:35 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:41 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:04 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:39:25

Super teams Classification 1 Garmin - Barracuda 158 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 133 3 FDJ - BigMat 99 4 RadioShack - Nissan 93 5 Sky Procycling 86 6 BMC Racing Team 73 7 Team Saxo Bank 72 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 62 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 53 10 Katusha Team 50 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 49 12 Team NetApp 49 13 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 49 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 43 15 Astana Pro Team 40 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 17 Movistar Team 35 18 Lampre - Isd 28 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 21 Lotto Belisol Team 11 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi