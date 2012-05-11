Trending

Rubiano solos to Giro d'Italia stage win in Porto Sant'Elpidio

Malori takes over maglia rosa from Navardauskas

Image 1 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) on the podium and in pink

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) on the podium and in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 63

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 63

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 63

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) rode strongly to finish in the top five

Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) rode strongly to finish in the top five
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 63

The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 63

Visconti went on the attack but couldn't break free

Visconti went on the attack but couldn't break free
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) at teh start

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) at teh start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 63

The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) wears the maglia rosa

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) wears the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 63

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked the break inside the final 30km

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked the break inside the final 30km
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) with Gianni Savio

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) with Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 63

Lastras on the front before his crash

Lastras on the front before his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 63

Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank) was the leader on the road for a long time

Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank) was the leader on the road for a long time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) enjoys his time on the podium

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) enjoys his time on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) rides to the biggest win of his career

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) rides to the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) and team boss Gianni Savio

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) and team boss Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes alone

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) has been on the podium

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) has been on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 63

Liquigas worked hard to keep Ivan Basso out of trouble during the stage

Liquigas worked hard to keep Ivan Basso out of trouble during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 28 of 63

Pablo Lastras (Movistar Team) crashed out of the race

Pablo Lastras (Movistar Team) crashed out of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 63

The Liquigas-Cannondale team on the front

The Liquigas-Cannondale team on the front
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 30 of 63

Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar at the start of the race

Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar at the start of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) gets a hug

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) gets a hug
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the day's break

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) leads the day's break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 63

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 63

Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss

Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 63

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 63

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 63

The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 63

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 63

The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton races through stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Barracuda) lost his Giro lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 63

The climbing started right away on stage 6.

The climbing started right away on stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 63

The Malori group struggles after Rubiano's attack

The Malori group struggles after Rubiano's attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won a thrilling stage 6 of Giro d'Italia

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won a thrilling stage 6 of Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won a thrilling stage 6 of Giro d'Italia

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) won a thrilling stage 6 of Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) pulls on the pink jersey

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) pulls on the pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 63

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) drops the break

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) drops the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 63

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes solo

Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes solo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 63

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on for stage 6.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on for stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 63

The peloton rolls out of Urbino at the beginning of stage 6.

The peloton rolls out of Urbino at the beginning of stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 63

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 63

The Giro peloton in action during stage 6.

The Giro peloton in action during stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 63

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 63

Overall Giro contender Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Overall Giro contender Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 63

Points leader Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on for stage 6.

Points leader Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on for stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 63

The Giro peloton underway in stage 6.

The Giro peloton underway in stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 63

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) with a fan.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) with a fan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 63

Maglia rosa Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) heads to the sign-on stage.

Maglia rosa Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) heads to the sign-on stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 63

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) has already won two stages in the Giro.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) has already won two stages in the Giro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombian rider Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) produced the best performance of his career to win stage six of the 2012 Giro d’Italia at Porto Sant'Elpidio, as the race headed to the hills for the first time.

Related Articles

Video: Gianni Savio describes Rubiano’s Giro stage victory

The 27-year-old was part of a breakaway group that put some distance between themselves and the peloton early on in the race and he made his bid for glory with around 45km to go. He crossed the line in a time of 5:38:30, earning himself the 20-second time bonus on offer. He also seized control of the mountains classification.

“At first I was just aiming for the mountain points, but then when I heard how far behind the group was I decided to take a risk and try a breakaway, and it went well,” a delighted Rubiano said afterwards.

Lampre-ISD’s Adriano Malori takes over the pink jersey from Garmin-Barracuda’s Ramunas Navardauskas as overall race leader. The Italian finished second in the stage, just edging out Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) for a 12-second bonus that helped to catapult him to the top of the standings and sent the home fans into raptures.

The beautiful walled city of Urbino, which is classified as a World Heritage site, was the starting point for the riders ahead of the 207km stage. Relentless undulations provided the peloton with their first tough assignment of the Giro and the rolling hills certainly left their mark on some of the big names.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) all failed to finish, while stage winners Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) trailed home as part of a group that were 33:12 behind Rubiano. Today’s stage had been labelled as the one where the Giro starts in earnest, and it lived up to expectations.

At the 40km point a group of riders had forged almost five minutes clear. Rubiano, Malori and Golas were joined by several others including Alfredo Balloni (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) and Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank), who was the highest placed member of the pack in the overall GC. Just 15km later the gap had widened dramatically to 8:36 as the pressure was applied to the peloton from a long way out.

The first climb, at the 95km point, took its toll on some of the leaders as they lost touch with the other breakaway riders. Surprisingly, Balloni, who led the mountains classification heading into the stage, was one of those to crack.

The race for pink

As the stage progressed past the halfway point Liquigas-Cannondale was doing the lion’s share of the work in the main chasing group, looking to protect Ivan Basso and move him into contention. Race leader Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) appeared to be struggling at one point, but managed to drag himself back onto the tail of the main group with around 70km to go. At this point the calculators came out – for the first time people sensed the possibility that the breakaway group might not be caught. Just how far behind them could Navardauskas finish and hang on to the pink jersey? The Lithuanian was still clinging onto the main peloton but his chances of retaining the jersey were fading fast as he reached the top of the day's third classified climb, the category 3 Montelupone.

Rubiano clinched more mountain points and then committed himself to the finish line from 45km out. His move splintered the breakaway group into two, with Malori, Golas, Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp) and Alex Dyachenko (Astana) comprising the first chase group ahead of Bauer, Roberts and Gatis Smukulis (Katusha). It appeared that Roberts, who was in 25th position in the GC before the stage, was in pole position for pink if he could hold his position and consolidate the time gap between Rubiano in front and those trying to close behind.

With 27km to go Rubiano was 4:33 ahead of the main chasing peloton and almost a minute clear of the first chasing pack. Garmin-Barracuda made a late bid to drag Ryder Hesjedal to the top of the GC but left it too late. Roberts faded badly in the final few kilometres and as Rubiano crossed the line in splendid isolation to cap the greatest day of his cycling life, eyes immediately switched to the race for second place, that would potentially decide which shoulders the pink jersey would rest on ahead of the Giro’s second weekend.

It was Malori who prevailed, narrowly out-sprinting Golas to claim that 12-second time bonus that lifted him ahead of his Polish rival in the overall GC and ensure that an Italian would be awarded the precious maglia rosa on the podium in Porto Sant'Elpidio.
.

Full Results
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5:38:30
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:51
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
25Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
29Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
31Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
32Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
33José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
39Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
42Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
47Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
55Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
64Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
66Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
69Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
70Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
75Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
77Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
78Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
81Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
84Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
88Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
91Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
94Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
95Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
96José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
97Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
98Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
100Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:33
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:53
104Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:39
105Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
109Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
110Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
116Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
117Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:33
118Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
119Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
123Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:40
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
128Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
130Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
132Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
133Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:11
134Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
137Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
138Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
140Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
142Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
144Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
148Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
149Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
150Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
151Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
154Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
155Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:06
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:53
158William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
159Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
160Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
161Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
163Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
164Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
165Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
166Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
167Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
168Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
170Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
171Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
172Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
173Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
174Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
175Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
176Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
177Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
178Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
179Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
180Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
181Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
182Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
183Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
184Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:28:28
185Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
186Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
187Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:12
188Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
189Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
190Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
191Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
192Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
193Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
194Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli28pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
10Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 1 - Cingoli (Cat. 3) 95.4km
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1

Mountain 2 - Passo della Cappella (Cat. 2) 118km
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 3 - Montelupone (Cat. 3) 154.7km
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1

Mountain 4 - Montegranaro (Cat. 3) 176.5km
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp2
4Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Intermediate sprint - Morrovalle, 162.4km
1Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Azzurri d'Italia
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Most combative
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
4Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
6Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Premio della Fuga
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli96pts
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56

Fast teams
1Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela16:59:12
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:01:10
3Team NetApp
4Astana Pro Team
5Lampre - ISD
6Movistar Team0:01:51
7Team Saxo Bank
8RadioShack - Nissan
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Katusha Team
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
13BMC Racing Team
14Ag2R La Mondiale
15Liquigas - Cannondale
16Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Garmin - Barracuda
18FDJ - Bigmat
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Sky Procycling
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:39
22Orica GreenEdge0:40:31

Super teams
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep32pts
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela27
3Movistar Team21
4Lampre - ISD19
5Astana Pro Team17
6Team NetApp16
7Orica GreenEdge15
8Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
9Liquigas - Cannondale13
10FDJ - Bigmat10
11RadioShack - Nissan8
12Lotto Belisol Team6
13Garmin - Barracuda5
14Colnago - CSF Inox4
15Katusha Team2
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Team Saxo Bank
19Ag2R La Mondiale
20BMC Racing Team
21Rabobank Cycling Team
22Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 6
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD20:25:28
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:15
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:32
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:36
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:37
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:39
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:43
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:44
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:00:47
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
21Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:55
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:56
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:01
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:02
32Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
35Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
36Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:04
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:05
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:07
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:08
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
42Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
43Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:13
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
45Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:15
46Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:19
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:20
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:21
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
53Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:23
54Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:25
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
56Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:28
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
58Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
59Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:35
61Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:38
62Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:39
63Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:41
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:42
67Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:44
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:46
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
73Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:00
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:01
78Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:02
79Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:05
80Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:18
82José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
83Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
84Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:46
85John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
86Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:52
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
88Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:04
90Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
91Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:11
93Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:24
94Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
95Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:29
96Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:54
97Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
98Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:56
99Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:19
100Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:10
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:41
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:55
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:01
104Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
105Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:10:02
106Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:24
107Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:27
108Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:12:07
109Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:53
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:13:02
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:40
112Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:41
113Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:55
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:00
115Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:33
116Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:37
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:41
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:42
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:51
120Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:06
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:03
123Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:16:25
124Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:33
125Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:57
126Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:15
127Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:42
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:31
129Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:39
130Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:02
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:03
132Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:24
133Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:43
134Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
135Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:44
136Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:16
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
138Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:28
139Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:32
140Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:43
141Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:51
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:22:38
143Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:44
145Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:05
146Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:23:12
147Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:23:34
148Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:50
149Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:23:56
150Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:06
151Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:17
152Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:21
153Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:35
154Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:41
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:47
156Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:49
157Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:57
158Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:05
159Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:44
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:08
161Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:28:07
162Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:35
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:32
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
165Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:29:38
166Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:29:59
167Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:12
168Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:30:31
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:11
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:31:41
171Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:32:09
172Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:32:29
173Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:02
174Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:34:37
175Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:07
176Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:31
177Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:35:32
178Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:41
179Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:08
180Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:16
181Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:37:39
182Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:19
183Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:25
184Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:42
185Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:39:51
186William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:41:16
187Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:42:37
188Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:37
189Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:44
190Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:43:49
191Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:47
192Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:38
193Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:48:25
194Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:59

Points classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling53
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan24
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat21
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda21
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda20
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team19
15Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
18Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
20Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
22Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
24Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
25Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
27Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
28Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
29Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
32Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
33Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
34Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team7
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
36Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
37William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
40Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
42Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
43Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
45Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
46Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
47Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
49Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
50Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
51Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp3
54Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp2
58Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2
59Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
60Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
61Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
62Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
66Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-13

Mountains classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
4Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
8Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
3Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
10Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
11Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
17Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
7Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team339pts
2Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
5Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team174
6Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
7Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp157
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team157
11Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi157
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
13Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
15Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
16Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
17Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
19Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32

Most combative classification
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
8Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
19Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
26Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
31Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
33Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1
34Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
35Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Young riders classification
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD20:25:28
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:37
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:41
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:43
5Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:00:47
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:02
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:04
10Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:19
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:21
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:35
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:05
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:18
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:52
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:24
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:19
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:55
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:10:02
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:27
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:12:07
28Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:53
29Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:41
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:13:55
31Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:37
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:06
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:57
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:42
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:03
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:20:43
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:16
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:22:38
39Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:44
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:05
41Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:23:50
42Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:17
43Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:28:07
44Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:28:35
45Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp0:29:59
46Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:12
47Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:32:09
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:41
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:25
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:42
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:37
52Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:44
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:47
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:38

Fast teams classification
1Garmin - Barracuda60:02:38
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:13
3Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4BMC Racing Team0:00:36
5RadioShack - Nissan0:00:45
6Sky Procycling0:00:51
7Team Saxo Bank0:01:04
8Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:05
9Team NetApp0:01:10
10Katusha Team0:01:19
11Lampre - ISD0:01:28
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:29
13Movistar Team0:01:40
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
16FDJ - BigMat0:02:26
17Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:34
18Lotto Belisol Team0:02:35
19Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:03
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:41
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:04
22Orica GreenEdge0:39:25

Super teams Classification
1Garmin - Barracuda158pts
2Orica GreenEdge133
3FDJ - BigMat99
4RadioShack - Nissan93
5Sky Procycling86
6BMC Racing Team73
7Team Saxo Bank72
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep62
9Rabobank Cycling Team53
10Katusha Team50
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela49
12Team NetApp49
13Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
14Liquigas - Cannondale43
15Astana Pro Team40
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team37
17Movistar Team35
18Lampre - Isd28
19Colnago - CSF Inox22
20Ag2R La Mondiale18
21Lotto Belisol Team11
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

Fair Play classification
1Lampre - ISD
2Garmin - Barracuda
3Katusha Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Liquigas - Cannondale
6Team NetApp
7FDJ - BigMat
8Colnago - CSF Inox
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
11BMC Racing Team20
12Movistar Team20
13Euskaltel - Euskadi20
14Team Saxo Bank40
15Sky Procycling40
16Orica GreenEdge40
17Lotto Belisol Team40
18RadioShack - Nissan60
19Rabobank Cycling Team60
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia105
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Latest on Cyclingnews