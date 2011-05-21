Anton conquers Monte Zoncolan
Maglia rosa Contador second, puts time into GC rivals
He threatened to hit the leaders of this year’s Giro d’Italia hard in yesterday’s testing journey to the top of the Grossglockner and today atop Monte Zoncolan Igor Anton announced himself as an overall podium contender with victory in the 14th stage of this year’s edition.
The Euskaltel-Euskadi captain finished 33 seconds ahead of maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and 40 seconds up on Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), the duo battling the last five kilometres in pursuit of Anton and pressing for any weaknesses in the fight for the overall lead.
The day exposed several weaknesses in the overall contenders, however - the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and David Arroyo (Katusha) - whilst confirming that Contador remains the man to beat in what is rapidly becoming 'his' Giro d’Italia.
And Anton can enjoy the spoils of his gutsy ride this afternoon with his new position of third on general classification, 3:21 behind Contador and 45 seconds ahead of Scarponi. He'll surely be aiming at Nibali, who holds second overall, just one second over the Basque rider, and tried to limit his losses on the upper slopes of the Zoncolan.
'Enjoy' is relative though, as tomorrow is another test of mettle, with a 229km parcours that includes three category one climbs, a second category ascent and the 'Cima Coppi' up the Passo Giau as the highest point of this year’s Giro.
All aboard...the Zoncolan train
Today’s parcours was shortened by 35km due to the removal of the Monte Crostis - it was deemed too unsafe to include on the route - and then it's replacement, the Tualis, was also eliminated while the stage was in progress. It allowed the day’s break of Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) more time off the front, which was always going to be limited by their ability to climb.
That was because the overwhelming highlight of the stage remained the concluding Monte Zoncolan and the mountain’s brutal slopes - boasting a maximum gradient of 22 percent and an average of 11 - were decisive in determining who would be the king by day’s end.
Long before that part of the stage however, the break had garnered itself a minute over the peloton on the approach to the day's first climb, the Passo di Monte Croce Comelico. Nearing the summit of the ascent, that lead had opened to 10 minutes on the Saxo Bank-led bunch.
The break’s advantage was down to nine-minute mark with 64.5km left in the stage and it took 30km to knock two minutes off that as Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the front of the peloton to ride for its captain, Nibali.
From that point on the gap was rapidly reduced under the pressure from Nibali’s teammates. Suddenly only 10km remained in the stage and the break still had itself 4:22...Although the wicked, brutal slopes of the Zoncolan still had plenty to say in who would be celebrating victory on its summit.
And so the pain begins
With the fleet of following cars replaced by a flock of motorbikes due to the climb’s steep slopes, eight kilometers remained and 3:24 separated the break from the peloton as Nibali, Contador, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Kreuziger and Scarponi gathered at the front of the rapidly-dwindling favorites’ group.
Brambilla tried his luck with 7.5 difficult kilometers until the finish and behind him Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez did the same ahead of Kreuziger et al. Next to go was Anton, followed by Contador, to form a Spanish armada in pursuit of the break’s remnants.
The trio quickly gathered steam and another passenger in the form of Scarponi as it battled for ascendancy on a climb that etched grimaces on the faces of those who were taking it on.
The pace saw Rodriguez drop away into the clutches of the remaining favorites behind - Nibali, Kreuziger and Menchov - as Anton put in another effort to shake his countryman in the maglia rosa and the Italian who wanted to be king, Scarponi. Incredibly, there were still over six kilometers left to race.
Rabottini, Brambilla and eventually Tankink fell by the wayside while Nibali made his way up to Contador and the Lampre-ISD leader - a brave move that required the Sicilian to dig deep into his reserves on a day when his teammates had worked incredibly hard to assist his chances of narrowing the gap to the maglia rosa.
The banner indicating the final five clicks ticked over and heralded the beginning of the end of the suffering for the field; Contador had to merely mark the attacks and with four kilometers remaining Nibali provided one of those. The Spaniard jumped on his wheel immediately, showing no sign of weakness in the face of his Italian challengers.
Contador’s countryman, Anton, continued his toil ahead in pursuit of the dream - a Grand Tour stage win - while Scarponi raised the white flag behind his hitherto companions who continued their chase of the lone man in orange. A race of four had become a thrilling battle of three...could there be more casualties on the climb of the Zoncolan?
Time checks weren't required in this chase - Anton largely remained in sight of Nibali and Contador over the final four kilometers while the crowds thickened near the summit of the Zoncolan and the stakes were raised amongst the big players at the mountain poker table.
The maglia rosa showed no sign of cracking under Nibali’s constant pressure however, which allowed Anton to show his cards and turn up the gas in pursuit of the royal flush that would net him a raise in general classification and a shot at the podium steps in Milan that, in all honesty, he deserves.
Then, as the flamme rouge beckoned, Contador flew in the face of Nibali to prove to his opponents that he’s numero uno in this year’s Giro and while Anton may have won the stage, the maglia rosa was Contador's to keep.
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5:04:26
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:33
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:40
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:52
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|9
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
|10
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:11
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:57
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:29
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:32
|17
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|18
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:00
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|22
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:05:05
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:07
|25
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|26
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:18
|27
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:23
|28
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:27
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:32
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:53
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:06:04
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:43
|39
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:57
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:17
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:26
|42
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:57
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:10
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|46
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|47
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:09:14
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:08
|50
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:14
|51
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:29
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:24
|53
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:11:27
|54
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:32
|56
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:58
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:12:07
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:10
|59
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:12
|60
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:23
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:30
|63
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:32
|64
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:41
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:56
|66
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:58
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:05
|68
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:15
|70
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:29
|71
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:13:32
|72
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:34
|73
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:13:36
|74
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:39
|75
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:14:25
|77
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:14:52
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:54
|79
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|83
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:14
|84
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:32
|86
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|87
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:36
|88
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:46
|89
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:13
|90
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|93
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:20
|96
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:22
|97
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:26
|98
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:33
|99
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:36
|100
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|101
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:40
|102
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:16:46
|103
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:02
|104
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:12
|105
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|109
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|114
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:41
|115
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|116
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:50
|117
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:08
|118
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:11
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:14
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|123
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|124
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|126
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:19
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:28
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:37
|133
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:18:39
|134
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|137
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:46
|138
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:18:50
|139
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|140
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:17
|143
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:20
|146
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:23
|148
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|149
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:27
|150
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:42
|152
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:51
|153
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:20:01
|154
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:16
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:19
|156
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|157
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:28
|158
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|159
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|160
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|162
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:10
|164
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|165
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:49
|166
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|167
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|168
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|169
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|170
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|171
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:23
|173
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|DNF
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|12
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|7
|11
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2
|19
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|21
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|4
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|2
|5
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|4
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|5
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|4
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|5
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|7
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:22:45
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:35
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:54
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:05:26
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:06:13
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:42
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:25
|9
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:00
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:07
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:36
|13
|Team RadioShack
|0:11:50
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|0:12:11
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:48
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:18:59
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|19
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:45
|20
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:08
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:01
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:02
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|25
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|6
|Geox-TMC
|16
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|12
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|11
|10
|Katusha Team
|10
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|13
|Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54:45:45
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|3
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:21
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:06
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|6
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:37
|7
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:06:06
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:12
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:40
|10
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:29
|12
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:47
|13
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:08
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:09:17
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:56
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:17
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:13:24
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:43
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:38
|24
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:54
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:16:28
|26
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:48
|27
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:21:41
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:22:57
|29
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:31
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:59
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:08
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:24
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:37
|34
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:30
|35
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:31:55
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:22
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:27
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:34:49
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:34:53
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:04
|42
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:35:56
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:12
|44
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:36:16
|45
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:15
|46
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:45
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:10
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:23
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:20
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:44:14
|51
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:44:37
|52
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:37
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:48:02
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:27
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:53:43
|56
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:54:18
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:55:56
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:13
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:58:35
|60
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:38
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:58:43
|62
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:15
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:37
|64
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:03:19
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:03:36
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:58
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:04:11
|68
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:04:33
|69
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:42
|70
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:05:41
|71
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:06:01
|72
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1:07:55
|73
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:08:54
|74
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:56
|75
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:21
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:10:33
|77
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:11:38
|78
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:11:47
|79
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:12:06
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1:12:45
|81
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:39
|82
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1:13:41
|83
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:14:34
|84
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:15:06
|85
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:51
|86
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:16:17
|87
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:18:49
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:51
|89
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:21:25
|90
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:47
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:22:18
|92
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:23:30
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:33
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:26:02
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:10
|96
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:56
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:28:47
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:29:12
|99
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|1:29:44
|100
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|1:30:22
|101
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:30:51
|102
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:30:56
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:31:35
|104
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1:31:36
|105
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:33:38
|106
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:52
|107
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:02
|108
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|1:34:16
|109
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:34:20
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:21
|111
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1:34:49
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:35:06
|113
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:35:29
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:35:30
|115
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:36:00
|116
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:03
|117
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:40:28
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:41:35
|119
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:49
|120
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:42:15
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:42:49
|122
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:43:31
|124
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:43:33
|125
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:01
|126
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:44:03
|127
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:45:16
|128
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:45:28
|129
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:46:19
|130
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:47:54
|131
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:22
|132
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:02
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:51:12
|134
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:50
|135
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:54
|136
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:53:11
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:53:46
|138
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:54:08
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:54:31
|140
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:55:24
|141
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:56:16
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:56:20
|143
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:56:37
|144
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:58:04
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:58:09
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:58:40
|147
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:59:40
|148
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:59:46
|149
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:28
|150
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:03:23
|151
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:03:43
|152
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|2:04:30
|153
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:06:44
|154
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:06:49
|155
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:08:07
|156
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:08:08
|157
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|158
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:08:32
|159
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:39
|160
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:12:02
|161
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:12:54
|162
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:14:37
|163
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2:16:14
|164
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:17:46
|165
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:18:00
|166
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2:18:37
|167
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:19:29
|168
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:20:08
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:21:52
|170
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:22:55
|171
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:25:40
|172
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:26:34
|173
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:36:10
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|73
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|54
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|14
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|15
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|18
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|23
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|25
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|34
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|35
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|36
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|38
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|39
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|41
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|42
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|43
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|44
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|45
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|46
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|49
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|51
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|54
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|55
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|57
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|58
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|63
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|64
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|65
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|66
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|71
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|73
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|4
|74
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|75
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|76
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|77
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|78
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|79
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|80
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|81
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|83
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|84
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|85
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|86
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|88
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|89
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|90
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|91
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|92
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|94
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|96
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|6
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|20
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|23
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|25
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|27
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|30
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|32
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|33
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|36
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|38
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|39
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|46
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|11
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|13
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|15
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|16
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|18
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|20
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|22
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|24
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|35
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|36
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|39
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|40
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|44
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|45
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|48
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|54:52:25
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|3
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:08
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:19
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:57
|6
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:28:09
|7
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:24
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:36
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:05
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:43
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:40
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:37:34
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:41:22
|14
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:18
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:16
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:04:58
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:12:09
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:53
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:12
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:41
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:29:20
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:36:09
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:36:51
|25
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:39:39
|26
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:46:31
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:47:06
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:47:28
|29
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:49:57
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:53:00
|31
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:01:27
|32
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:01:28
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:59
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:07:57
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:57
|36
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:16:15
|37
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:19:54
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|7
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|296
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|263
|4
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|180
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|13
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|17
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|18
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|23
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|25
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|26
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|34
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|35
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|37
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|38
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|40
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|42
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|43
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|44
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|46
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|47
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|48
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|49
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|53
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|54
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|55
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|56
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|57
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|17
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|20
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|25
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|26
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|28
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|29
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|30
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|33
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|34
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|37
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|38
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|4
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|41
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|42
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|43
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|51
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|53
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|58
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|61
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|62
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|63
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|64
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|66
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|67
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|68
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|69
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|70
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|71
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|72
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|73
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|74
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Lampre-ISD
|25
|11
|Geox-TMC
|25
|12
|Movistar Team
|25
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|14
|Sky Procycling
|25
|15
|Team RadioShack
|25
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|17
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|70
|18
|Katusha Team
|80
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|123
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|145
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|190
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|164:05:17
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:37
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:35
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:28
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:15:13
|7
|Geox-TMC
|0:16:25
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:13
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:24
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:02
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:37:28
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:08
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:51:25
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:53:43
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:10
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:55:37
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:42
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:14:23
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:03
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|2:12:03
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:29:13
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|248
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|244
|3
|Movistar Team
|193
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|159
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|151
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|124
|10
|Sky Procycling
|118
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|13
|Katusha Team
|100
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|93
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|19
|Geox-TMC
|72
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|21
|Team RadioShack
|54
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|50
