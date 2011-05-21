Trending

Anton conquers Monte Zoncolan

Maglia rosa Contador second, puts time into GC rivals

Image 1 of 39

While Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to put more time on his Italian rivals.

While Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to put more time on his Italian rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) prevailed on the Monte Zoncolon summit.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) prevailed on the Monte Zoncolon summit.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Hands on management: Bjarne Riis hopped on the motorbike to stay close to Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan.

Hands on management: Bjarne Riis hopped on the motorbike to stay close to Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) goes elbow to elbow with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) goes elbow to elbow with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wasn't lacking in support.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wasn't lacking in support.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) savours his win atop the Zoncolan.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) savours his win atop the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) held off Contador to win.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) held off Contador to win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) salutes the crowds from the podium.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) salutes the crowds from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) moved up to third overall.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) moved up to third overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone against the mountain.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone against the mountain.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali's duel with Alberto Contador delighted the home fans.

Vincenzo Nibali's duel with Alberto Contador delighted the home fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

Job done? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard put more time into his rivals on the Zoncolan.

Job done? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard put more time into his rivals on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) searches for signs of weakness from Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) but none were apparent.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) searches for signs of weakness from Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) but none were apparent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is enjoying life in pink.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is enjoying life in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 39

After a slow start, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) has found his legs on this Giro.

After a slow start, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) has found his legs on this Giro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launches his winning move on the Zoncolan.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launches his winning move on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) edges away on the Zoncolan, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) keeping an eye on proceedings.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) edges away on the Zoncolan, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) keeping an eye on proceedings.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) lets Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) go on the Zoncolan.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) lets Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) go on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looks across at an impassive Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the slopes of the Zoncolan.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looks across at an impassive Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the slopes of the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 39

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 15th place finish on Monte Zoncolan.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 15th place finish on Monte Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the Zoncolan.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone on the Zoncolan.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) kicked clear of Nibali in the finale.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) kicked clear of Nibali in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) did his best to unsettle Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Zoncolan.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) did his best to unsettle Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) didn't have to face the descent of the Crostis.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) didn't have to face the descent of the Crostis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 39

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) signs an autograph ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) signs an autograph ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) leads the Giro peloton out from the start.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) leads the Giro peloton out from the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 39

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) salutes the crowds at the sign-on.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) salutes the crowds at the sign-on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 39

Stage 14 began in Lienz, Austria.

Stage 14 began in Lienz, Austria.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was all smiles before the start.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was all smiles before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) distances Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the Zoncolan.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) distances Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 39

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) dances clear of Nibali in the final kilometre.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) dances clear of Nibali in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 39

Light at the end of the tunnel? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) strengthens his hold on the maglia rosa.

Light at the end of the tunnel? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) strengthens his hold on the maglia rosa.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a deserving winner on the Zoncolan.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a deserving winner on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 39

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) atop the mighty Zoncolan.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) atop the mighty Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried in vain to shake off Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried in vain to shake off Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali chases Alberto Contador and Michele Scarponi on the Zoncolan, while a motor bike engine gives out at the roadside.

Vincenzo Nibali chases Alberto Contador and Michele Scarponi on the Zoncolan, while a motor bike engine gives out at the roadside.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He threatened to hit the leaders of this year’s Giro d’Italia hard in yesterday’s testing journey to the top of the Grossglockner and today atop Monte Zoncolan Igor Anton announced himself as an overall podium contender with victory in the 14th stage of this year’s edition.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi captain finished 33 seconds ahead of maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and 40 seconds up on Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), the duo battling the last five kilometres in pursuit of Anton and pressing for any weaknesses in the fight for the overall lead.

The day exposed several weaknesses in the overall contenders, however - the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and David Arroyo (Katusha) - whilst confirming that Contador remains the man to beat in what is rapidly becoming 'his' Giro d’Italia.

And Anton can enjoy the spoils of his gutsy ride this afternoon with his new position of third on general classification, 3:21 behind Contador and 45 seconds ahead of Scarponi. He'll surely be aiming at Nibali, who holds second overall, just one second over the Basque rider, and tried to limit his losses on the upper slopes of the Zoncolan.

'Enjoy' is relative though, as tomorrow is another test of mettle, with a 229km parcours that includes three category one climbs, a second category ascent and the 'Cima Coppi' up the Passo Giau as the highest point of this year’s Giro.

All aboard...the Zoncolan train

Today’s parcours was shortened by 35km due to the removal of the Monte Crostis - it was deemed too unsafe to include on the route - and then it's replacement, the Tualis, was also eliminated while the stage was in progress. It allowed the day’s break of Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) more time off the front, which was always going to be limited by their ability to climb.

That was because the overwhelming highlight of the stage remained the concluding Monte Zoncolan and the mountain’s brutal slopes - boasting a maximum gradient of 22 percent and an average of 11 - were decisive in determining who would be the king by day’s end.

Long before that part of the stage however, the break had garnered itself a minute over the peloton on the approach to the day's first climb, the Passo di Monte Croce Comelico. Nearing the summit of the ascent, that lead had opened to 10 minutes on the Saxo Bank-led bunch.

The break’s advantage was down to nine-minute mark with 64.5km left in the stage and it took 30km to knock two minutes off that as Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the front of the peloton to ride for its captain, Nibali.

From that point on the gap was rapidly reduced under the pressure from Nibali’s teammates. Suddenly only 10km remained in the stage and the break still had itself 4:22...Although the wicked, brutal slopes of the Zoncolan still had plenty to say in who would be celebrating victory on its summit.

And so the pain begins

With the fleet of following cars replaced by a flock of motorbikes due to the climb’s steep slopes, eight kilometers remained and 3:24 separated the break from the peloton as Nibali, Contador, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Kreuziger and Scarponi gathered at the front of the rapidly-dwindling favorites’ group.

Brambilla tried his luck with 7.5 difficult kilometers until the finish and behind him Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez did the same ahead of Kreuziger et al. Next to go was Anton, followed by Contador, to form a Spanish armada in pursuit of the break’s remnants.

The trio quickly gathered steam and another passenger in the form of Scarponi as it battled for ascendancy on a climb that etched grimaces on the faces of those who were taking it on.

The pace saw Rodriguez drop away into the clutches of the remaining favorites behind - Nibali, Kreuziger and Menchov - as Anton put in another effort to shake his countryman in the maglia rosa and the Italian who wanted to be king, Scarponi. Incredibly, there were still over six kilometers left to race.

Rabottini, Brambilla and eventually Tankink fell by the wayside while Nibali made his way up to Contador and the Lampre-ISD leader - a brave move that required the Sicilian to dig deep into his reserves on a day when his teammates had worked incredibly hard to assist his chances of narrowing the gap to the maglia rosa.

The banner indicating the final five clicks ticked over and heralded the beginning of the end of the suffering for the field; Contador had to merely mark the attacks and with four kilometers remaining Nibali provided one of those. The Spaniard jumped on his wheel immediately, showing no sign of weakness in the face of his Italian challengers.

Contador’s countryman, Anton, continued his toil ahead in pursuit of the dream - a Grand Tour stage win - while Scarponi raised the white flag behind his hitherto companions who continued their chase of the lone man in orange. A race of four had become a thrilling battle of three...could there be more casualties on the climb of the Zoncolan?

Time checks weren't required in this chase - Anton largely remained in sight of Nibali and Contador over the final four kilometers while the crowds thickened near the summit of the Zoncolan and the stakes were raised amongst the big players at the mountain poker table.

The maglia rosa showed no sign of cracking under Nibali’s constant pressure however, which allowed Anton to show his cards and turn up the gas in pursuit of the royal flush that would net him a raise in general classification and a shot at the podium steps in Milan that, in all honesty, he deserves.

Then, as the flamme rouge beckoned, Contador flew in the face of Nibali to prove to his opponents that he’s numero uno in this year’s Giro and while Anton may have won the stage, the maglia rosa was Contador's to keep.

Full Results
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5:04:26
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:33
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:21
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:52
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
9Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:02:05
10José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:11
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:24
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:40
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:57
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:29
15Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:03:32
17David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
18Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:00
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:03
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
22Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:04:30
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:05:05
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:07
25Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
26Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:18
27Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:23
28Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:05:27
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:32
31Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:53
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:54
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
36Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:06:04
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:43
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:57
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:17
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:26
42Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:57
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:06
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:10
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
46Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
47Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:09:14
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:10:08
50Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:10:14
51Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:29
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:24
53Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:11:27
54Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:32
56Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:58
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:12:07
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:12:10
59Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:12
60Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:23
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:30
63Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:32
64Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:12:41
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:56
66David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:58
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:05
68Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:15
70Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:29
71Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:13:32
72Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:34
73Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:13:36
74Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:39
75Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:14:25
77Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:14:52
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:54
79Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
82Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
83Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:14
84Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:32
86David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
87Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:36
88Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:15:46
89Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:13
90Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
93Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
94Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:16:20
96Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:16:22
97Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:26
98Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:33
99Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:36
100Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:37
101Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:40
102Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:16:46
103Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:02
104Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:12
105Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
109Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
111Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:37
114Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:41
115Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
116Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:50
117Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:08
118Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:11
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:14
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
123Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
124Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
126Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:19
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
129Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:18:28
131Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:37
133Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:18:39
134Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
137Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:46
138Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:18:50
139Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:56
140Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:17
143Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
144Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:20
146Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
147Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:23
148Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:25
149Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:27
150Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:32
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:42
152Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:51
153Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:20:01
154Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:16
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:19
156Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
157Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:28
158Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:48
160Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
161Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:55
162Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:21:10
164Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
165Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:49
166Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
167Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
168Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
169Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
170Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:23
173Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:54
DNFAndrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC

Points
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC12
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad7
11José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana2
19Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
21Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Passo di Monte Croce Di Comelico/Kreuzbergpass (Cat. 3) 54km
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 2 - Passo di Sant'antonio (Cat. 3) 69.6km
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
4Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 3 - Passo della Mauria (Cat. 2) 96.2km
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana2
5Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 4 - Monte Zoncolan (Cat. 1) 172km
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard9
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint - Villa Santina, 139.9km
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
5Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Azzurri d'Italia
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Fuga Pinarello
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox136pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli133
4Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
7Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6

Most combative rider
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale15:22:45
2Lampre - ISD0:00:35
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:54
4Movistar Team0:04:35
5Katusha Team0:05:26
6Geox-TMC0:06:13
7Pro Team Astana0:07:42
8Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:25
9Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:00
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:07
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:19
12Androni Giocattoli0:11:36
13Team RadioShack0:11:50
14HTC-Highroad0:12:11
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:48
17Sky Procycling0:18:59
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:19
19Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:45
20Acqua & Sapone0:20:08
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:01
22BMC Racing Team0:33:02

Super teams
1Euskaltel-Euskadi34pts
2AG2R La Mondiale28
3Lampre - ISD25
4Saxo Bank Sungard19
5Liquigas-Cannondale18
6Geox-TMC16
7HTC-Highroad12
8Pro Team Astana12
9Androni Giocattoli11
10Katusha Team10
11Rabobank Cycling Team9
12Team Garmin-Cervelo8
13Movistar Team4
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Quickstep Cycling Team1
16Team RadioShack
17Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Acqua & Sapone
19Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
20Sky Procycling
21BMC Racing Team
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 14
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard54:45:45
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20
3Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:21
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:06
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
6Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:05:37
7Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:06:06
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:12
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:40
10David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:29
12José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:47
13Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:09
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:44
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:57
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:08
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:09:17
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:12:56
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:17
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:13:24
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:14:43
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:15:38
24Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:54
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:16:28
26Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:17:48
27Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:21:41
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:22:57
29Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:31
30Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:59
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:28:08
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:30:24
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:37
34Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:30
35Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:31:55
36Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:22
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:27
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:54
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:34:49
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:34:53
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:35:04
42Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:35:56
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:12
44Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:36:16
45Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:15
46Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:45
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:10
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:23
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:20
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:44:14
51Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:44:37
52Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:37
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:48:02
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:27
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:53:43
56Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:54:18
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:56
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:13
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:58:35
60Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:38
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:58:43
62Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:15
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:37
64Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:03:19
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:03:36
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:58
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:04:11
68Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1:04:33
69Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:42
70Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:41
71Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:06:01
72Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1:07:55
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:08:54
74Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:56
75Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:21
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling1:10:33
77Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:11:38
78Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:11:47
79Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1:12:06
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1:12:45
81Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:39
82Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1:13:41
83Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:14:34
84David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:15:06
85Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:51
86Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:16:17
87Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:18:49
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:19:51
89Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:21:25
90Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:47
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:22:18
92Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:23:30
93Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:33
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:02
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:10
96Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:56
97David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:28:47
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:29:12
99Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team1:29:44
100Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC1:30:22
101Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:30:51
102Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:30:56
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:31:35
104Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC1:31:36
105Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:33:38
106Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:52
107Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:02
108Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling1:34:16
109Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:34:20
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:21
111Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1:34:49
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:35:06
113Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:35:29
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:35:30
115Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:36:00
116Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:03
117Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:40:28
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1:41:35
119Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:41:49
120Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:42:15
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:42:49
122Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:43:31
124Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:43:33
125Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:01
126Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:44:03
127Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:45:16
128Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:45:28
129Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:46:19
130Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:47:54
131Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:49:22
132Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:02
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:51:12
134Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:50
135Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:54
136Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:53:11
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:53:46
138Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:54:08
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:54:31
140Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:55:24
141Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:56:16
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:56:20
143Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:56:37
144Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:58:04
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:58:09
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:58:40
147Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:59:40
148Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1:59:46
149Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:01:28
150Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:03:23
151Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:03:43
152Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack2:04:30
153Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:06:44
154Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:06:49
155Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:08:07
156Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:08:08
157Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
158Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:08:32
159Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team2:09:39
160Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2:12:02
161Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:12:54
162Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:14:37
163Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2:16:14
164Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:17:46
165Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:18:00
166Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2:18:37
167Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2:19:29
168Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:20:08
169Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:21:52
170Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:55
171Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:25:40
172Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:26:34
173Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:36:10

Points classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard117pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD73
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale66
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli63
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale59
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo59
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana54
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi46
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team46
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team42
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone37
14Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
15Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
18Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC23
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team22
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli22
25Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad20
26David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team17
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
35Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
36Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
38Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
39Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
41Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
42Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
43Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
44Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
45Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
46Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
49Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack8
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
51Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
52Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
53Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
54Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
55Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
57Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
58Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
61Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
63Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
64Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
65Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
66Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
68Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
71Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
73Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad4
74Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
75Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
76Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
77Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
78Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad3
79Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
80Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
81Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
83Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
84Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
85Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
88Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
89Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
91Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
94Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
96Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard33pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox27
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli24
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
5Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
6Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana11
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
13Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
16Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
20Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
23Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
24Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
25Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
27Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
30Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
32Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
33David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
35David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
36Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
38Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
39John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
41Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
46Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
11Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
13Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
15Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
16Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
17Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
18Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
19Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
20Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
22Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
24Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
27Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
34Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
35Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
36Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
39Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
40Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
44Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
45Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
48Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana54:52:25
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
3Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:11:08
4Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:19
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:57
6Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:28:09
7Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:28:24
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:36
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:05
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:43
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:40
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:37:34
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:41:22
14Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:47:38
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:18
16Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:16
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:04:58
18Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:12:09
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:53
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:12
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:41
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:29:20
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:36:09
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:36:51
25Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:39:39
26Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:46:31
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:47:06
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:47:28
29Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:49:57
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:53:00
31Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:01:27
32Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:01:28
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team2:02:59
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:07:57
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2:11:57
36Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:16:15
37Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:19:54

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard10pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
7Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
11David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack296pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox263
4Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
11Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team180
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
17Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
18Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli133
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
23Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox117
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
25Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
26Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team98
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
34Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
35Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
37Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
38Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
40José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
42Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
43Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
44Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
46Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
47Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
48Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
49Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
53Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
54Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
55Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
56Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
57Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5

Most combative rider classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard36pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli18
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana11
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
16Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
20Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
25Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
26Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
28Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
29Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
30Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
32Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
33Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
34Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
35David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
37Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
38Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack4
39Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
40Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
41Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
42Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
43Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
47Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
48Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
49Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
51Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
53Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
58Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
61Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
62Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
63Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
64David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
66Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
67Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
68Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
69Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
70Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
71Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
72Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
74Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fair play classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale
2HTC-Highroad
3Androni Giocattoli
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Colnago-CSF Inox
7Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
8Pro Team Astana10
9Rabobank Cycling Team20
10Lampre-ISD25
11Geox-TMC25
12Movistar Team25
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
14Sky Procycling25
15Team RadioShack25
16AG2R La Mondiale38
17Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli70
18Katusha Team80
19Euskaltel-Euskadi120
20Saxo Bank Sungard123
21Acqua & Sapone145
22Omega Pharma-Lotto190

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana164:05:17
2Movistar Team0:00:49
3Androni Giocattoli0:04:37
4AG2R La Mondiale0:06:35
5Lampre - ISD0:11:28
6Katusha Team0:15:13
7Geox-TMC0:16:25
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:13
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:24
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:02
11Acqua & Sapone0:37:28
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:26
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:08
14Sky Procycling0:51:25
15HTC-Highroad0:53:43
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:10
17Team RadioShack0:55:37
18Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:42
19Colnago - CSF Inox1:14:23
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:03
21BMC Racing Team2:12:03
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:29:13

Super teams classification
1Lampre - ISD248pts
2Androni Giocattoli244
3Movistar Team193
4AG2R La Mondiale189
5HTC-Highroad159
6Team Garmin-Cervelo151
7Liquigas-Cannondale148
8Saxo Bank Sungard142
9Pro Team Astana124
10Sky Procycling118
11Quickstep Cycling Team114
12Rabobank Cycling Team107
13Katusha Team100
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
15Acqua & Sapone93
16Euskaltel-Euskadi77
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli76
18Colnago - CSF Inox75
19Geox-TMC72
20Omega Pharma-Lotto69
21Team RadioShack54
22BMC Racing Team50

