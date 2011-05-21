Image 1 of 39 While Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) went clear, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was happy to put more time on his Italian rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) prevailed on the Monte Zoncolon summit. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Hands on management: Bjarne Riis hopped on the motorbike to stay close to Alberto Contador on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) goes elbow to elbow with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) wasn't lacking in support. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) savours his win atop the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) held off Contador to win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) salutes the crowds from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) moved up to third overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone against the mountain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali's duel with Alberto Contador delighted the home fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Job done? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard put more time into his rivals on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) searches for signs of weakness from Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) but none were apparent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) is enjoying life in pink. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 After a slow start, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) has found his legs on this Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) launches his winning move on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) edges away on the Zoncolan, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) keeping an eye on proceedings. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) lets Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) go on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looks across at an impassive Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the slopes of the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 15th place finish on Monte Zoncolan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) alone on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) kicked clear of Nibali in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) did his best to unsettle Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) didn't have to face the descent of the Crostis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) signs an autograph ahead of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) leads the Giro peloton out from the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) salutes the crowds at the sign-on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 Stage 14 began in Lienz, Austria. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) was all smiles before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) distances Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) dances clear of Nibali in the final kilometre. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 Light at the end of the tunnel? Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) strengthens his hold on the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a deserving winner on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) atop the mighty Zoncolan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried in vain to shake off Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali chases Alberto Contador and Michele Scarponi on the Zoncolan, while a motor bike engine gives out at the roadside. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

He threatened to hit the leaders of this year’s Giro d’Italia hard in yesterday’s testing journey to the top of the Grossglockner and today atop Monte Zoncolan Igor Anton announced himself as an overall podium contender with victory in the 14th stage of this year’s edition.

Related Articles Anton delighted after mythical stage win at Giro d’Italia

The Euskaltel-Euskadi captain finished 33 seconds ahead of maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) and 40 seconds up on Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), the duo battling the last five kilometres in pursuit of Anton and pressing for any weaknesses in the fight for the overall lead.

The day exposed several weaknesses in the overall contenders, however - the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and David Arroyo (Katusha) - whilst confirming that Contador remains the man to beat in what is rapidly becoming 'his' Giro d’Italia.

And Anton can enjoy the spoils of his gutsy ride this afternoon with his new position of third on general classification, 3:21 behind Contador and 45 seconds ahead of Scarponi. He'll surely be aiming at Nibali, who holds second overall, just one second over the Basque rider, and tried to limit his losses on the upper slopes of the Zoncolan.

'Enjoy' is relative though, as tomorrow is another test of mettle, with a 229km parcours that includes three category one climbs, a second category ascent and the 'Cima Coppi' up the Passo Giau as the highest point of this year’s Giro.

All aboard...the Zoncolan train

Today’s parcours was shortened by 35km due to the removal of the Monte Crostis - it was deemed too unsafe to include on the route - and then it's replacement, the Tualis, was also eliminated while the stage was in progress. It allowed the day’s break of Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF Inox) more time off the front, which was always going to be limited by their ability to climb.

That was because the overwhelming highlight of the stage remained the concluding Monte Zoncolan and the mountain’s brutal slopes - boasting a maximum gradient of 22 percent and an average of 11 - were decisive in determining who would be the king by day’s end.

Long before that part of the stage however, the break had garnered itself a minute over the peloton on the approach to the day's first climb, the Passo di Monte Croce Comelico. Nearing the summit of the ascent, that lead had opened to 10 minutes on the Saxo Bank-led bunch.

The break’s advantage was down to nine-minute mark with 64.5km left in the stage and it took 30km to knock two minutes off that as Liquigas-Cannondale moved to the front of the peloton to ride for its captain, Nibali.

From that point on the gap was rapidly reduced under the pressure from Nibali’s teammates. Suddenly only 10km remained in the stage and the break still had itself 4:22...Although the wicked, brutal slopes of the Zoncolan still had plenty to say in who would be celebrating victory on its summit.

And so the pain begins

With the fleet of following cars replaced by a flock of motorbikes due to the climb’s steep slopes, eight kilometers remained and 3:24 separated the break from the peloton as Nibali, Contador, Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC), Kreuziger and Scarponi gathered at the front of the rapidly-dwindling favorites’ group.

Brambilla tried his luck with 7.5 difficult kilometers until the finish and behind him Katusha’s Joaquim Rodriguez did the same ahead of Kreuziger et al. Next to go was Anton, followed by Contador, to form a Spanish armada in pursuit of the break’s remnants.

The trio quickly gathered steam and another passenger in the form of Scarponi as it battled for ascendancy on a climb that etched grimaces on the faces of those who were taking it on.

The pace saw Rodriguez drop away into the clutches of the remaining favorites behind - Nibali, Kreuziger and Menchov - as Anton put in another effort to shake his countryman in the maglia rosa and the Italian who wanted to be king, Scarponi. Incredibly, there were still over six kilometers left to race.

Rabottini, Brambilla and eventually Tankink fell by the wayside while Nibali made his way up to Contador and the Lampre-ISD leader - a brave move that required the Sicilian to dig deep into his reserves on a day when his teammates had worked incredibly hard to assist his chances of narrowing the gap to the maglia rosa.

The banner indicating the final five clicks ticked over and heralded the beginning of the end of the suffering for the field; Contador had to merely mark the attacks and with four kilometers remaining Nibali provided one of those. The Spaniard jumped on his wheel immediately, showing no sign of weakness in the face of his Italian challengers.

Contador’s countryman, Anton, continued his toil ahead in pursuit of the dream - a Grand Tour stage win - while Scarponi raised the white flag behind his hitherto companions who continued their chase of the lone man in orange. A race of four had become a thrilling battle of three...could there be more casualties on the climb of the Zoncolan?

Time checks weren't required in this chase - Anton largely remained in sight of Nibali and Contador over the final four kilometers while the crowds thickened near the summit of the Zoncolan and the stakes were raised amongst the big players at the mountain poker table.

The maglia rosa showed no sign of cracking under Nibali’s constant pressure however, which allowed Anton to show his cards and turn up the gas in pursuit of the royal flush that would net him a raise in general classification and a shot at the podium steps in Milan that, in all honesty, he deserves.

Then, as the flamme rouge beckoned, Contador flew in the face of Nibali to prove to his opponents that he’s numero uno in this year’s Giro and while Anton may have won the stage, the maglia rosa was Contador's to keep.

Full Results 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:04:26 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:33 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:52 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 9 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05 10 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:11 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:24 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:40 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:02:57 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:29 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:03:32 17 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:39 18 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:00 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:03 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 22 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:04:30 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:05:05 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:07 25 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 26 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:18 27 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:23 28 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:27 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:32 31 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:53 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:54 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 36 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:06:04 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:43 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:57 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:17 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:26 42 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:57 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:06 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:10 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 46 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 47 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:09:14 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:10:08 50 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:10:14 51 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:29 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:24 53 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:11:27 54 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 55 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:32 56 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:58 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:12:07 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:10 59 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:12 60 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:23 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:30 63 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:32 64 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:12:41 65 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:56 66 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:58 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:05 68 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:15 70 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:29 71 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:13:32 72 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:34 73 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:13:36 74 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:13:39 75 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:14:25 77 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:14:52 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:54 79 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 82 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 83 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:14 84 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:32 86 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 87 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:36 88 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:46 89 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:13 90 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 93 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:16:20 96 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:22 97 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:26 98 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:33 99 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:36 100 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:37 101 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:40 102 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:16:46 103 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:02 104 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:12 105 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 109 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:37 114 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:41 115 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 116 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:50 117 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:08 118 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:11 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:14 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 123 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 124 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 126 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:19 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 129 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:18:28 131 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:37 133 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:18:39 134 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 137 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:46 138 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:18:50 139 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:56 140 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:17 143 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 144 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:20 146 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 147 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:23 148 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:25 149 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:27 150 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:32 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:42 152 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:51 153 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:20:01 154 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:16 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:19 156 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 157 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:28 158 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 159 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:48 160 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 161 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:55 162 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:21:10 164 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 165 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:49 166 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 167 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 168 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 169 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 170 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 171 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:23 173 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:54 DNF Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC

Points 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 12 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 10 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 7 11 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 12 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 17 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2 19 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 21 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Passo di Monte Croce Di Comelico/Kreuzbergpass (Cat. 3) 54km 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 2 - Passo di Sant'antonio (Cat. 3) 69.6km 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 4 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 3 - Passo della Mauria (Cat. 2) 96.2km 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 2 5 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 4 - Monte Zoncolan (Cat. 1) 172km 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint - Villa Santina, 139.9km 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 4 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 5 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Azzurri d'Italia 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Fuga Pinarello 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 4 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 7 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6

Most combative rider 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Teams 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:22:45 2 Lampre - ISD 0:00:35 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:54 4 Movistar Team 0:04:35 5 Katusha Team 0:05:26 6 Geox-TMC 0:06:13 7 Pro Team Astana 0:07:42 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:09:25 9 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:00 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:07 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:19 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:11:36 13 Team RadioShack 0:11:50 14 HTC-Highroad 0:12:11 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:25 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:48 17 Sky Procycling 0:18:59 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:19 19 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:19:45 20 Acqua & Sapone 0:20:08 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:01 22 BMC Racing Team 0:33:02

Super teams 1 Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 pts 2 AG2R La Mondiale 28 3 Lampre - ISD 25 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 18 6 Geox-TMC 16 7 HTC-Highroad 12 8 Pro Team Astana 12 9 Androni Giocattoli 11 10 Katusha Team 10 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 13 Movistar Team 4 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Quickstep Cycling Team 1 16 Team RadioShack 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Acqua & Sapone 19 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 20 Sky Procycling 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 14 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 54:45:45 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:20 3 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:21 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:06 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 6 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:05:37 7 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:06:06 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:12 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:40 10 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:29 12 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:47 13 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:09 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:44 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:08 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:09:17 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:12:56 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:17 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:13:24 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:14:43 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:15:38 24 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:54 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:16:28 26 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:17:48 27 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:21:41 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:22:57 29 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:31 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:59 31 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:08 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:24 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:37 34 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:30 35 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:31:55 36 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:22 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:27 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:54 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:34:49 40 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:34:53 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:04 42 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:35:56 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:12 44 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:36:16 45 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:15 46 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:45 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:10 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:23 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:20 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:44:14 51 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:44:37 52 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:37 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:48:02 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:27 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:53:43 56 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:54:18 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:56 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:13 59 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:58:35 60 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:38 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:58:43 62 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:15 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:37 64 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:03:19 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:03:36 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:58 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:04:11 68 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1:04:33 69 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:42 70 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:41 71 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:06:01 72 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1:07:55 73 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:08:54 74 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:56 75 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:21 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:10:33 77 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:11:38 78 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:11:47 79 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:12:06 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1:12:45 81 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:39 82 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1:13:41 83 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:14:34 84 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:15:06 85 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:51 86 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:16:17 87 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:18:49 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:19:51 89 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:21:25 90 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:47 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:22:18 92 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:23:30 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:33 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:02 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:10 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:56 97 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:28:47 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:29:12 99 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 1:29:44 100 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 1:30:22 101 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:30:51 102 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:30:56 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:31:35 104 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 1:31:36 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:33:38 106 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:52 107 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:34:02 108 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 1:34:16 109 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:34:20 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:21 111 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1:34:49 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:35:06 113 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:35:29 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:35:30 115 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:36:00 116 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:03 117 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:40:28 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:41:35 119 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:41:49 120 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:15 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:42:49 122 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:43:31 124 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:43:33 125 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:01 126 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:44:03 127 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:45:16 128 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:45:28 129 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:46:19 130 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:47:54 131 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:49:22 132 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:50:02 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:51:12 134 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:50 135 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:54 136 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:53:11 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:53:46 138 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:54:08 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:54:31 140 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:55:24 141 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:56:16 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:56:20 143 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:56:37 144 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:58:04 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:58:09 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:58:40 147 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:59:40 148 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:59:46 149 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:28 150 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:03:23 151 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:03:43 152 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 2:04:30 153 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:06:44 154 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:06:49 155 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:08:07 156 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:08:08 157 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 158 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:08:32 159 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:09:39 160 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2:12:02 161 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:12:54 162 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:14:37 163 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2:16:14 164 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:17:46 165 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:18:00 166 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2:18:37 167 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:19:29 168 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:20:08 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:21:52 170 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:55 171 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:25:40 172 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:26:34 173 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:36:10

Points classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 73 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 63 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 54 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 12 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 42 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 14 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 15 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 18 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 23 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 22 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 25 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 20 26 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 30 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 34 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 35 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 36 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 38 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 39 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 43 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 44 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 45 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 46 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 49 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 8 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 51 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 53 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 54 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 55 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 57 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 58 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 59 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 61 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 63 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 64 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 65 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 66 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 71 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 73 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 4 74 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 75 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 76 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 77 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 78 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 79 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 80 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 81 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 83 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 84 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 85 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 88 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 89 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 91 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 92 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 94 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 96 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 5 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 6 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 20 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 23 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 24 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 25 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 27 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 30 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 32 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 33 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 35 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 36 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 38 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 39 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 41 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 46 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 11 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 13 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 15 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 18 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 19 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 20 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 21 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 22 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 24 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 34 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 35 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 36 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 39 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 40 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 44 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 45 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 48 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 54:52:25 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 3 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:11:08 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:19 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:57 6 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:28:09 7 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:24 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:36 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:05 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:43 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:40 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:37:34 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:41:22 14 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:47:38 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:18 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:16 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:04:58 18 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:12:09 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:53 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:12 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:41 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:29:20 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:36:09 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:36:51 25 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:39:39 26 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:46:31 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:47:06 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:47:28 29 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:49:57 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:53:00 31 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:01:27 32 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:01:28 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:02:59 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:07:57 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2:11:57 36 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:16:15 37 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:19:54

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 7 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 8 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 11 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 296 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 263 4 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 8 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 180 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 17 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 18 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 23 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 25 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 26 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 34 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 35 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 37 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 38 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 39 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 40 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 42 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 43 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 44 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 46 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 47 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 48 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 49 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 50 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 53 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 54 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 55 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 56 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 57 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5

Most combative rider classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 18 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 11 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 16 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 17 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 20 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 25 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 26 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 28 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 29 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 30 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 32 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 33 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 34 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 35 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 37 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 38 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 4 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 40 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 41 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 42 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 43 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 49 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 51 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 53 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 58 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 61 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 62 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 63 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 64 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 66 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 67 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 68 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 69 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 70 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 71 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 72 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fair play classification 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 2 HTC-Highroad 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Colnago-CSF Inox 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 8 Pro Team Astana 10 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 10 Lampre-ISD 25 11 Geox-TMC 25 12 Movistar Team 25 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 14 Sky Procycling 25 15 Team RadioShack 25 16 AG2R La Mondiale 38 17 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 70 18 Katusha Team 80 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 123 21 Acqua & Sapone 145 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto 190

Teams classification 1 Pro Team Astana 164:05:17 2 Movistar Team 0:00:49 3 Androni Giocattoli 0:04:37 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:35 5 Lampre - ISD 0:11:28 6 Katusha Team 0:15:13 7 Geox-TMC 0:16:25 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:13 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:24 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:02 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:37:28 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:26 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:08 14 Sky Procycling 0:51:25 15 HTC-Highroad 0:53:43 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:10 17 Team RadioShack 0:55:37 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:42 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:14:23 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:03 21 BMC Racing Team 2:12:03 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:29:13