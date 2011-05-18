Trending

On an uphill drag to the line, with the steepest pitch inside of the final kilometre, John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) rocketed out of a diminished peloton to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

The Frenchman overtook Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's decisive 11-man break, with 200m remaining and held off the charge of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) for the victory.

Gadret dedicated his win to Wouter Weylandt. "I thought all day of Wouter's funeral," he told the AFP news agency after the finish. "Although I am not a Belgian, I had to win for him. Cycling is a big family. Since his death I keep thinking about the crash. I wanted to do something to honour him, I am satisfied."

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fifth to defend his maglia rosa which for most of the day had "virtually" rested on the shoulders of Christophe Le Mevel as the Garmin-Cervelo rider had been in the day's escape group. Although at one point it looked as if the Frenchman would take over the race lead, all of the escapees would ultimately be brought back by the peloton. Le Mevel then lost several seconds in the finale and dropped from third overall at 1:19 to fourth at 1:28.

"The stage was hard. We managed to catch the break with Le Mevel. Other teams were interested in working then," said Contador to the AFP news agency.

A "virtual" leader

It was a short but difficult stage from Tortoreto to Castelfidardo, with barely a flat metre to be found. The race profile was nothing but ups and downs and included four ranked climbs, all category four. Nobody assumed it would be an easy day.

The stage started with a moment of silence for Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in a crash in the Giro's third stage. The Leopard Trek rider's funeral was held today in his hometown of Gent, Belgium.

The aggression started early on with many attempts to break away, but it took a while for a group to succeed. And when the break of the day formed, it had a surprise in it: Christophe Le Mevel of Garmin-Cervelo.

Le Mevel, Daniel Moreno (Katusha), Marco Manzano (Lampre-ISD), Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Taborre and Carlos Alberto Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar) successfully escaped with approximately 80km to go in the 142km-long stage. They were soon joined by Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) to form an 11-man break.

Le Mevel's presence caused some uncertainty in the group. He came into the stage in third place overall, only 1:19 behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador. The others in the break were worried that he might doom the group, but the Frenchman stayed with them. Contador and his Saxo Bank-SunGard teammates seemed satisfied with the state of things, and let them go.

As a result, Le Mevel was in the virtual lead all day - but only just - as their advantage never increased much above two minutes. Several times Contador could be seen in conversation with Garmin-Cervelo's David Millar and Murilo Fischer, with the speculation being that there was a discussion of whether the Spaniard would let Le Mevel take the lead in the race or not.

At the head of the race, the fireworks commenced when Moreno jumped out of the break just before the day's final classified climb, the Morrovalle at 115.9km. The Spaniard took top honours on the climb and instead of waiting around afterwards, he just kept going alone.

From there it turned into a game of counting the seconds: would Moreno stay ahead? And more importantly, what was the gap between Le Mevel and Contador?

The day's break had never functioned perfectly, and it didn't get better from here. Betancourt jumped out in chase of Moreno, but behind him the remaining nine seemingly couldn't coordinate their efforts. They soon caught Betancourt who struggled on one of the day's numerous little climbs.

Le Mevel then lead a group of four in chase, in a bid to grab the maglia rosa, or at least move up to second place in GC. But Moreno hung on to his lead, even building it up by a few seconds, while from behind the peloton came ever closer.

The Le Mevel group crossed the intermediate sprint 22 seconds after Moreno, while the peloton was 1:14 behind the lone Spaniard.

It was at this point that Konovalovas made his move. The powerful Lithuanian, the reigning and three-time national time trial champion, attacked the chase group and caught Moreno with 9.6km to go

At first Konovalovas zipped past him, but Moreno dug deep to join the Lithuanian. They built their lead up to over 30 seconds, while further back the peloton was finally giving furious chase. Even sprinter Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) took a turn driving the peloton, hoping to set up teammate Michele Scarponi for the taxing finale.

The last three kilometres of the stage were uphill, with a 10% section right at the end. The two leaders went into the final climb with an even larger gap, 45 seconds, while the peloton gobbled up the rest of the former break group, putting rest to Le Mevel's hopes.

With a furious tempo being set at the head of the peloton by Lampre-ISD, the break's once large gap dropped dramatically, reduced to only 11 seconds at the flamme rouge.

Moreno surged with 450 meters to go, dropping Konovalovas, after nervously looking back over his shoulder a number of times at the rapidly approaching chase.

Konovalovas fell back to the field, and with some 300 meters to go, Gadret jumped from the peloton and powered his way up the difficult final pitch. Moreno's bid for victory was dashed with 200m remaining as the Frenchman flew by to earn the biggest win of his career.

Full Results
1John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:33:11
2Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
12Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
14David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:11
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:13
23Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
24Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
25Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:17
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:27
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
33Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
34Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:47
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
39Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:50
40Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
45Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
48Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:59
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:02
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:05
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
56Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:25
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
60Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:42
61Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
62Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:49
63Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
68Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
69Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:18
71Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:35
72Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:52
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:54
74Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
75Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
79Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
80Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
81Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
84Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
88Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:34
89Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
91Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:44
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
95Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:15
97Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
98Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
99Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:38
103Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:04:57
104Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
105Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:20
106Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:32
107Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:05:36
108Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:32
109Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:06:47
110Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:08:57
111Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
112Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
113Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
124Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
125Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:09:48
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:51
127Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:52
128Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:06
130Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:10:47
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:10
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
136Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
139Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
141Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
147Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
150Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
153Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
154David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
155Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
156Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
158Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
159Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
160Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
161Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
163Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
164Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
165Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
166Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
169Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
172Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
173Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
175Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
176Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
177Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
178Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
179Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
181Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
182Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:23
183Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:28
184Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
185Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:30
186Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli16
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli14
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard12
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana10
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team9
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC5
14Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
16José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
18David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
21Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 1 - Monte Ripaberarda (Cat. 4) 48.9km
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 2 - Monte Vidon Combatte (Cat. 4) 73.1km
1Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 3 - Rapagnano (Cat. 4) 91.3km
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Morrovalle (Cat. 4) 115.9km
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Intermediate sprint - Recanati, 129.7km
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
3Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Azzurri d'Italia
1John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Fuga Pinarello
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team33pts
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team23
4Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli21
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team21
7Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
13Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
14Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
15Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
16Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
17Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
18Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5

Most combative rider
1John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3
7Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
11Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Teams
1Androni Giocattoli10:40:00
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Pro Team Astana0:00:03
4Katusha Team0:00:11
5Movistar Team0:00:23
6Geox-TMC0:00:36
7Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:47
8Acqua & Sapone0:00:50
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:10
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
11Lampre - ISD0:01:34
12HTC-Highroad0:01:35
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:36
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:41
15Sky Procycling0:02:37
16Team RadioShack0:02:59
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:20
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:21
19BMC Racing Team0:08:58
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:48
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:14
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:03

Super teams
1Androni Giocattoli25pts
2AG2R La Mondiale23
3Katusha Team19
4Movistar Team19
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli18
6Saxo Bank Sungard16
7Pro Team Astana15
8Quickstep Cycling Team14
9Lampre - ISD13
10Liquigas-Cannondale11
11Geox-TMC10
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
13Euskaltel-Euskadi6
14HTC-Highroad5
15Acqua & Sapone4
16Colnago - CSF Inox2
17BMC Racing Team1
18Sky Procycling
19Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Rabobank Cycling Team
22Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 11
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard40:37:51
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:28
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:21
10Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:35
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
15Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:02
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:18
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:20
18Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:22
19Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:40
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:40
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:57
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:05:09
24Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:10
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:04
26José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:05
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:50
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:58
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:07:26
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:32
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:05
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:09:21
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:10:15
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:02
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:55
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:21
37Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:17:24
38Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:50
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:18:25
40Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:36
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:00
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:19:14
43Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:20:18
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:40
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:01
46Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:26
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:22:27
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:49
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:38
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:01
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:26
52Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:29
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:43
54Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:26:54
55Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:50
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:14
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:30:21
58Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:30:35
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:36
60Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:42
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:08
62Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:31:18
63Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:32:44
64Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:24
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:34:28
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:12
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:53
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:37:07
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:37:26
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:49
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:13
72Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:39
73Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:39:15
74Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:39:17
75Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:29
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:39:42
77Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:39:43
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:27
79Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:42:18
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:42:40
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:07
82Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:43:30
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:52
84Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:43:53
85Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:44:59
86Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:20
87David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:46:26
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:46:30
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:16
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:49:08
91Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:50:43
92Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:24
93Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:01
94Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:53:02
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:03
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:27
97Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:56
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:53:58
99Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:35
100Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:55:46
101Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:57:04
102Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:57:10
103David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:59:13
104Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:59:16
105Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:59:20
106Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:36
107Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:38
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:43
109Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:02
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:03
111Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:09
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:00:35
113Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:22
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:01:26
115Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:24
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:49
117Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:02:52
118Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:53
119Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:06
120Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:04:23
121Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:04:27
122Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1:04:35
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:04:42
124Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1:05:10
125Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:21
126Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:05:38
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:58
128Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:06:29
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:08:10
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:08:26
131Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:28
132Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:16
133Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:25
134Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:54
135Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:12:08
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:12:21
137Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:30
138Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:13:51
139Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:14:06
140Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:38
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:15:13
142Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:15:29
143Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:31
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:15:46
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:15:50
146Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:52
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:15
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:39
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:04
150Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:17:29
151Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:17:53
152Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1:18:11
153Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:18:29
154Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:42
155Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:12
156Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:47
157Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:23:32
158Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:23:51
159Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:21
160Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:15
161Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:25:42
162Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:43
163Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:26:58
164Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:28
165Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:27:49
166Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:28:06
167Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1:28:14
168Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:28:17
169Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack1:29:01
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:31:50
171Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:32:09
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:32:58
173Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1:35:03
174Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:35:26
176Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:37:19
177Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:39:18
178Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:39:46
179Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:40:20
180Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:40:53
181Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:40:56
182Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:41:22
183Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:42:50
184Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
185Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:55
186Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:50:09

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD80pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard77
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo59
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team56
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli56
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD50
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad45
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana44
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling44
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone37
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team37
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team33
16José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli32
17Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
23Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli22
25David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team17
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team17
30Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
31Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
32Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
33Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad13
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
35Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
38Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team10
39Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
40Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
42Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
45Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
46Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
48Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
49Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team7
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
51Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
52Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
53Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
55Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
56Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
58Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
59Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC5
60Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
61Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
63Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
64Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
65Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
66Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
68Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
69Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
72Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
73Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
74Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
76Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
78Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad3
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
80Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
81Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
84Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
86Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack2
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
88Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
89Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
5Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
16Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
18Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
23Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
26Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
27David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
29Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1
33Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
36Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
13Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
14Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
15Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
16Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
17Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
19Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
20Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
21Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
22Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
24Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
27Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
28Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
29Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
30Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
33Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
35Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
3Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad6
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
12José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
16Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack296pts
2Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
8Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
14Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
15Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale131
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team118

Most combative rider classification
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard20pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad11
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana9
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
17José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
18Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
21John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
24Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5

Fair play classification
1HTC-Highroad
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Androni Giocattoli
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Colnago-CSF Inox
8Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
9Pro Team Astana10
10Lampre-ISD25
11Movistar Team25
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
13Geox-TMC25
14Sky Procycling25
15Team RadioShack25
16Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli30
17AG2R La Mondiale35
18Katusha Team80
19Saxo Bank Sungard103
20Euskaltel-Euskadi120
21Acqua & Sapone125
22Omega Pharma-Lotto170

Best young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana40:39:32
2Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:21
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:40
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:09
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:09
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:16:44
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:55
8Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:33
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:20
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:20:46
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:57
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:02
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:33
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:28:40
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:27
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:31
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:08
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:37:34
19Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:49:02
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:55
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:57
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:59:41
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:08
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:02:25
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:03:01
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:04:17
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:10:13
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:10
29Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:12:25
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:57
31Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:50
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:09
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:15:23
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:17:31
35Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:36
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:31:17
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:33:45
38Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:35:38
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:38:05
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:39:12
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:39:15

Teams classification
1Pro Team Astana121:17:50
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
3Movistar Team0:03:58
4Geox-TMC0:08:29
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
6Katusha Team0:12:01
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:58
8Lampre - ISD0:13:59
9Acqua & Sapone0:19:01
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:31
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:42
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:45
13Sky Procycling0:27:09
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:36
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:14
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:41
17HTC-Highroad0:36:29
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:00
19Team RadioShack0:46:29
20BMC Racing Team1:13:12
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:34
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:35:21

Super teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli196pts
2Lampre - ISD175
3Movistar Team167
4Team Garmin-Cervelo143
5AG2R La Mondiale123
6Liquigas-Cannondale102
7HTC-Highroad101
8Saxo Bank Sungard99
9Quickstep Cycling Team96
10Acqua & Sapone93
11Pro Team Astana91
12Sky Procycling91
13Katusha Team81
14Rabobank Cycling Team81
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli75
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
17Omega Pharma-Lotto69
18Colnago - CSF Inox57
19BMC Racing Team48
20Geox-TMC45
21Team RadioShack41
22Euskaltel-Euskadi22

