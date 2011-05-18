Image 1 of 59 John Gadret takes the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) is used to this (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 59 Androni chased the break when Saxo Bank gave up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 John Gadret (AG2r) rode the perfect race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 It looked like Contador was willing to lose pink for the time being (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 Michele Scarponi did enough to finish in the top ten (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 Jose Serpa and Alberto Contador finish fourth and fifth on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) rode a solid stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 59 John Gadret (AG2R) raises his arms in victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 59 John Gadret (AG2R) after the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 59 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 59 John Gadret (AG2R) raises his arms in victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 59 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 59 Filippo Savini (Colnago - On an uphill drag to the line, with the steepest pitch inside of the final kilometre, John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) rocketed out of a diminished peloton to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

The Frenchman overtook Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's decisive 11-man break, with 200m remaining and held off the charge of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) for the victory.

Gadret dedicated his win to Wouter Weylandt. "I thought all day of Wouter's funeral," he told the AFP news agency after the finish. "Although I am not a Belgian, I had to win for him. Cycling is a big family. Since his death I keep thinking about the crash. I wanted to do something to honour him, I am satisfied."

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fifth to defend his maglia rosa which for most of the day had "virtually" rested on the shoulders of Christophe Le Mevel as the Garmin-Cervelo rider had been in the day's escape group. Although at one point it looked as if the Frenchman would take over the race lead, all of the escapees would ultimately be brought back by the peloton. Le Mevel then lost several seconds in the finale and dropped from third overall at 1:19 to fourth at 1:28.

"The stage was hard. We managed to catch the break with Le Mevel. Other teams were interested in working then," said Contador to the AFP news agency.





A "virtual" leader

It was a short but difficult stage from Tortoreto to Castelfidardo, with barely a flat metre to be found. The race profile was nothing but ups and downs and included four ranked climbs, all category four. Nobody assumed it would be an easy day.

The stage started with a moment of silence for Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in a crash in the Giro's third stage. The Leopard Trek rider's funeral was held today in his hometown of Gent, Belgium.

The aggression started early on with many attempts to break away, but it took a while for a group to succeed. And when the break of the day formed, it had a surprise in it: Christophe Le Mevel of Garmin-Cervelo.

Le Mevel, Daniel Moreno (Katusha), Marco Manzano (Lampre-ISD), Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Taborre and Carlos Alberto Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar) successfully escaped with approximately 80km to go in the 142km-long stage. They were soon joined by Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) to form an 11-man break.

Le Mevel's presence caused some uncertainty in the group. He came into the stage in third place overall, only 1:19 behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador. The others in the break were worried that he might doom the group, but the Frenchman stayed with them. Contador and his Saxo Bank-SunGard teammates seemed satisfied with the state of things, and let them go.

As a result, Le Mevel was in the virtual lead all day - but only just - as their advantage never increased much above two minutes. Several times Contador could be seen in conversation with Garmin-Cervelo's David Millar and Murilo Fischer, with the speculation being that there was a discussion of whether the Spaniard would let Le Mevel take the lead in the race or not.

At the head of the race, the fireworks commenced when Moreno jumped out of the break just before the day's final classified climb, the Morrovalle at 115.9km. The Spaniard took top honours on the climb and instead of waiting around afterwards, he just kept going alone.

From there it turned into a game of counting the seconds: would Moreno stay ahead? And more importantly, what was the gap between Le Mevel and Contador?

The day's break had never functioned perfectly, and it didn't get better from here. Betancourt jumped out in chase of Moreno, but behind him the remaining nine seemingly couldn't coordinate their efforts. They soon caught Betancourt who struggled on one of the day's numerous little climbs.

Le Mevel then lead a group of four in chase, in a bid to grab the maglia rosa, or at least move up to second place in GC. But Moreno hung on to his lead, even building it up by a few seconds, while from behind the peloton came ever closer.

The Le Mevel group crossed the intermediate sprint 22 seconds after Moreno, while the peloton was 1:14 behind the lone Spaniard.

It was at this point that Konovalovas made his move. The powerful Lithuanian, the reigning and three-time national time trial champion, attacked the chase group and caught Moreno with 9.6km to go

At first Konovalovas zipped past him, but Moreno dug deep to join the Lithuanian. They built their lead up to over 30 seconds, while further back the peloton was finally giving furious chase. Even sprinter Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) took a turn driving the peloton, hoping to set up teammate Michele Scarponi for the taxing finale.

The last three kilometres of the stage were uphill, with a 10% section right at the end. The two leaders went into the final climb with an even larger gap, 45 seconds, while the peloton gobbled up the rest of the former break group, putting rest to Le Mevel's hopes.

With a furious tempo being set at the head of the peloton by Lampre-ISD, the break's once large gap dropped dramatically, reduced to only 11 seconds at the flamme rouge.

Moreno surged with 450 meters to go, dropping Konovalovas, after nervously looking back over his shoulder a number of times at the rapidly approaching chase.

Konovalovas fell back to the field, and with some 300 meters to go, Gadret jumped from the peloton and powered his way up the difficult final pitch. Moreno's bid for victory was dashed with 200m remaining as the Frenchman flew by to earn the biggest win of his career.

Full Results 1 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:33:11 2 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 12 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 14 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:11 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:13 23 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 24 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 25 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 26 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:17 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:27 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 33 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:47 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 39 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:50 40 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 41 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 45 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 48 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:59 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:02 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:05 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 56 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:25 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 60 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:42 61 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 62 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:49 63 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 68 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 69 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:18 71 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:35 72 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:52 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:54 74 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 75 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 79 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 80 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 81 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 84 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 88 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:34 89 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 91 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:44 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 95 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:15 97 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 98 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 99 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:38 103 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:04:57 104 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 105 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:20 106 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:32 107 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:05:36 108 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:32 109 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:06:47 110 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 111 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 112 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 123 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 124 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 125 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:09:48 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:51 127 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:52 128 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:06 130 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:10:47 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:10 135 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 136 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 139 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 141 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 147 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 150 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 153 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 154 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 155 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 156 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 158 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 159 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 161 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 163 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 164 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 165 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 166 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 169 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 170 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 171 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 172 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 175 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 176 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 177 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 178 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 179 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 181 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 182 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:23 183 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:28 184 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 185 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:30 186 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 10 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 5 14 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 16 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 18 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 21 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 1 - Monte Ripaberarda (Cat. 4) 48.9km 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 2 - Monte Vidon Combatte (Cat. 4) 73.1km 1 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 3 - Rapagnano (Cat. 4) 91.3km 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Morrovalle (Cat. 4) 115.9km 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Intermediate sprint - Recanati, 129.7km 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 3 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Azzurri d'Italia 1 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Fuga Pinarello 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 33 pts 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 23 4 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 21 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 7 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 10 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 13 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 14 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 15 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 16 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 17 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 18 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5

Most combative rider 1 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 11 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 10:40:00 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:03 4 Katusha Team 0:00:11 5 Movistar Team 0:00:23 6 Geox-TMC 0:00:36 7 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:47 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:50 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:10 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:22 11 Lampre - ISD 0:01:34 12 HTC-Highroad 0:01:35 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:36 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:41 15 Sky Procycling 0:02:37 16 Team RadioShack 0:02:59 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:20 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:21 19 BMC Racing Team 0:08:58 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:48 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:14 22 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:03

Super teams 1 Androni Giocattoli 25 pts 2 AG2R La Mondiale 23 3 Katusha Team 19 4 Movistar Team 19 5 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 16 7 Pro Team Astana 15 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 14 9 Lampre - ISD 13 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 11 11 Geox-TMC 10 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 14 HTC-Highroad 5 15 Acqua & Sapone 4 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 2 17 BMC Racing Team 1 18 Sky Procycling 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 11 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 40:37:51 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:59 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:28 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:21 10 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:35 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 15 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:02 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:18 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:20 18 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:22 19 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:21 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:40 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:57 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:05:09 24 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:10 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:04 26 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:05 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:50 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:58 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:07:26 30 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:32 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:05 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:09:21 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:10:15 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:02 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:55 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:21 37 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:24 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:50 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:18:25 40 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:36 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:00 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:14 43 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:20:18 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:40 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:01 46 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:26 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:22:27 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:49 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:38 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:01 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:26 52 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:29 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:43 54 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:54 55 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:50 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:14 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:30:21 58 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:30:35 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:36 60 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:42 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:08 62 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:31:18 63 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:32:44 64 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:24 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:34:28 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:12 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:53 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:37:07 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:37:26 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:49 71 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:13 72 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:39 73 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:39:15 74 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:39:17 75 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:29 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:42 77 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:39:43 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:27 79 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:42:18 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:42:40 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:07 82 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:43:30 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:52 84 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:43:53 85 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:44:59 86 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:20 87 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:46:26 88 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:46:30 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:16 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:49:08 91 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:50:43 92 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:24 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:01 94 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:53:02 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:03 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:27 97 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:56 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:53:58 99 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:35 100 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:55:46 101 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:57:04 102 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:57:10 103 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:59:13 104 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:59:16 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:59:20 106 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:36 107 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:38 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:43 109 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:02 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:03 111 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:09 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:00:35 113 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:22 114 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:01:26 115 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:24 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:49 117 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:02:52 118 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:53 119 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:06 120 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:04:23 121 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:04:27 122 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1:04:35 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:04:42 124 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:05:10 125 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:21 126 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:05:38 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:58 128 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:06:29 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:08:10 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:08:26 131 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:28 132 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:16 133 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:25 134 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:54 135 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:12:08 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:12:21 137 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:12:30 138 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:13:51 139 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:14:06 140 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:38 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:15:13 142 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:15:29 143 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:31 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:15:46 145 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:15:50 146 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:52 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:15 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:39 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:04 150 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:17:29 151 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:17:53 152 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:18:11 153 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:18:29 154 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:42 155 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:12 156 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:47 157 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:32 158 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:23:51 159 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:21 160 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:15 161 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:25:42 162 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:43 163 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:26:58 164 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:28 165 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:27:49 166 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:28:06 167 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1:28:14 168 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:28:17 169 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 1:29:01 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:31:50 171 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:32:09 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:32:58 173 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:35:03 174 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:35:26 176 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:37:19 177 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:39:18 178 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:39:46 179 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:40:20 180 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:40:53 181 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:40:56 182 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:41:22 183 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:42:50 184 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 185 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:55 186 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:50:09

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 45 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 44 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 44 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 33 16 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 17 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 23 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 25 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 17 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 30 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 31 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 32 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 33 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 35 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 38 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 39 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 40 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 42 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 45 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 46 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 48 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 49 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 51 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 52 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 53 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 55 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 56 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 57 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 58 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 59 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 5 60 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 61 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 63 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 64 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 65 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 66 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 68 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 69 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 72 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 73 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 74 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 76 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 78 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 3 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 80 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 81 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 82 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 83 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 84 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 86 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 2 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 88 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 89 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 16 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 18 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 23 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 26 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 27 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 33 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 36 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 13 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 14 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 15 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 16 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 17 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 19 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 20 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 21 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 22 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 24 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 27 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 28 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 29 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 30 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 33 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 35 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 3 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 12 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 16 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 17 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 19 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 296 pts 2 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 3 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 8 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 14 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 15 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 118

Most combative rider classification 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 11 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 17 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 18 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 21 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 24 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5

Fair play classification 1 HTC-Highroad 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Colnago-CSF Inox 8 Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 9 Pro Team Astana 10 10 Lampre-ISD 25 11 Movistar Team 25 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 13 Geox-TMC 25 14 Sky Procycling 25 15 Team RadioShack 25 16 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 30 17 AG2R La Mondiale 35 18 Katusha Team 80 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 103 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 21 Acqua & Sapone 125 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto 170

Best young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 40:39:32 2 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:21 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:40 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:09 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:09 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:16:44 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:55 8 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:33 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:20 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:20:46 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:57 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:02 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:33 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:28:40 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:27 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:31 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:08 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:37:34 19 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:49:02 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:55 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:57 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:59:41 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:08 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:25 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:03:01 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:04:17 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:10:13 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:12:10 29 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:12:25 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:57 31 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:50 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:14:09 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:15:23 34 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:17:31 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:36 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:31:17 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:33:45 38 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:35:38 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:38:05 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:39:12 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:39:15

Teams classification 1 Pro Team Astana 121:17:50 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15 3 Movistar Team 0:03:58 4 Geox-TMC 0:08:29 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 6 Katusha Team 0:12:01 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:58 8 Lampre - ISD 0:13:59 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:19:01 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:31 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:42 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:45 13 Sky Procycling 0:27:09 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:36 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:14 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:41 17 HTC-Highroad 0:36:29 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:00 19 Team RadioShack 0:46:29 20 BMC Racing Team 1:13:12 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:34 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:35:21