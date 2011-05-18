Gadret grabs first Grand Tour stage win
Contador finishes in top five and keeps maglia rosa
On an uphill drag to the line, with the steepest pitch inside of the final kilometre, John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) rocketed out of a diminished peloton to take his first Grand Tour stage win.
The Frenchman overtook Daniel Moreno (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's decisive 11-man break, with 200m remaining and held off the charge of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) for the victory.
Gadret dedicated his win to Wouter Weylandt. "I thought all day of Wouter's funeral," he told the AFP news agency after the finish. "Although I am not a Belgian, I had to win for him. Cycling is a big family. Since his death I keep thinking about the crash. I wanted to do something to honour him, I am satisfied."
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) finished fifth to defend his maglia rosa which for most of the day had "virtually" rested on the shoulders of Christophe Le Mevel as the Garmin-Cervelo rider had been in the day's escape group. Although at one point it looked as if the Frenchman would take over the race lead, all of the escapees would ultimately be brought back by the peloton. Le Mevel then lost several seconds in the finale and dropped from third overall at 1:19 to fourth at 1:28.
"The stage was hard. We managed to catch the break with Le Mevel. Other teams were interested in working then," said Contador to the AFP news agency.
A "virtual" leader
It was a short but difficult stage from Tortoreto to Castelfidardo, with barely a flat metre to be found. The race profile was nothing but ups and downs and included four ranked climbs, all category four. Nobody assumed it would be an easy day.
The stage started with a moment of silence for Wouter Weylandt, who died last week in a crash in the Giro's third stage. The Leopard Trek rider's funeral was held today in his hometown of Gent, Belgium.
The aggression started early on with many attempts to break away, but it took a while for a group to succeed. And when the break of the day formed, it had a surprise in it: Christophe Le Mevel of Garmin-Cervelo.
Le Mevel, Daniel Moreno (Katusha), Marco Manzano (Lampre-ISD), Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Taborre and Carlos Alberto Betancourt (Acqua & Sapone), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar) successfully escaped with approximately 80km to go in the 142km-long stage. They were soon joined by Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) to form an 11-man break.
Le Mevel's presence caused some uncertainty in the group. He came into the stage in third place overall, only 1:19 behind maglia rosa Alberto Contador. The others in the break were worried that he might doom the group, but the Frenchman stayed with them. Contador and his Saxo Bank-SunGard teammates seemed satisfied with the state of things, and let them go.
As a result, Le Mevel was in the virtual lead all day - but only just - as their advantage never increased much above two minutes. Several times Contador could be seen in conversation with Garmin-Cervelo's David Millar and Murilo Fischer, with the speculation being that there was a discussion of whether the Spaniard would let Le Mevel take the lead in the race or not.
At the head of the race, the fireworks commenced when Moreno jumped out of the break just before the day's final classified climb, the Morrovalle at 115.9km. The Spaniard took top honours on the climb and instead of waiting around afterwards, he just kept going alone.
From there it turned into a game of counting the seconds: would Moreno stay ahead? And more importantly, what was the gap between Le Mevel and Contador?
The day's break had never functioned perfectly, and it didn't get better from here. Betancourt jumped out in chase of Moreno, but behind him the remaining nine seemingly couldn't coordinate their efforts. They soon caught Betancourt who struggled on one of the day's numerous little climbs.
Le Mevel then lead a group of four in chase, in a bid to grab the maglia rosa, or at least move up to second place in GC. But Moreno hung on to his lead, even building it up by a few seconds, while from behind the peloton came ever closer.
The Le Mevel group crossed the intermediate sprint 22 seconds after Moreno, while the peloton was 1:14 behind the lone Spaniard.
It was at this point that Konovalovas made his move. The powerful Lithuanian, the reigning and three-time national time trial champion, attacked the chase group and caught Moreno with 9.6km to go
At first Konovalovas zipped past him, but Moreno dug deep to join the Lithuanian. They built their lead up to over 30 seconds, while further back the peloton was finally giving furious chase. Even sprinter Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) took a turn driving the peloton, hoping to set up teammate Michele Scarponi for the taxing finale.
The last three kilometres of the stage were uphill, with a 10% section right at the end. The two leaders went into the final climb with an even larger gap, 45 seconds, while the peloton gobbled up the rest of the former break group, putting rest to Le Mevel's hopes.
With a furious tempo being set at the head of the peloton by Lampre-ISD, the break's once large gap dropped dramatically, reduced to only 11 seconds at the flamme rouge.
Moreno surged with 450 meters to go, dropping Konovalovas, after nervously looking back over his shoulder a number of times at the rapidly approaching chase.
Konovalovas fell back to the field, and with some 300 meters to go, Gadret jumped from the peloton and powered his way up the difficult final pitch. Moreno's bid for victory was dashed with 200m remaining as the Frenchman flew by to earn the biggest win of his career.
|1
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:33:11
|2
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|12
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:11
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:13
|23
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|24
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:17
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:47
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|39
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|40
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|45
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|48
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:59
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:05
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|56
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|60
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:42
|61
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|62
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:49
|63
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|68
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:18
|71
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:35
|72
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:52
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:54
|74
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|75
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|79
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|81
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|84
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|88
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:34
|89
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|91
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:44
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|95
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:15
|97
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|98
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:38
|103
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:57
|104
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|105
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|106
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:32
|107
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:05:36
|108
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:32
|109
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:06:47
|110
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:08:57
|111
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|112
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|124
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|125
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:48
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:51
|127
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:52
|128
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:06
|130
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:10:47
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|132
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:10
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|136
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|139
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|141
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|147
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|150
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|153
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|154
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|155
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|156
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|159
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|161
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|163
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|164
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|165
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|166
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|169
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|171
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|172
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|175
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|177
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|179
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|180
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|181
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:23
|183
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:28
|184
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|185
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|186
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|10
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|5
|14
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|21
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|3
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|4
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|6
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|7
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|14
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|16
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|17
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|18
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|1
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|11
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|10:40:00
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:36
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:50
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:10
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:34
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:35
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:36
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:41
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:37
|16
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:59
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:21
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:58
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:48
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:14
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|25
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|3
|Katusha Team
|19
|4
|Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|11
|Geox-TMC
|10
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|5
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|4
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Sky Procycling
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Team RadioShack
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|40:37:51
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:59
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:21
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:28
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:35
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|15
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:02
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:18
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|18
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:22
|19
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:03:40
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:40
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:57
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:09
|24
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:05:10
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:04
|26
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:05
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:26
|30
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:32
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:05
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:09:21
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:10:15
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|35
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:55
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:21
|37
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:24
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:50
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:25
|40
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:36
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:00
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:14
|43
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:20:18
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:01
|46
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:26
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:22:27
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:49
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:38
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:01
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:26
|52
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:29
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:43
|54
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:54
|55
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:50
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:14
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:30:21
|58
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:30:35
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:36
|60
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:42
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:08
|62
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:31:18
|63
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:32:44
|64
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:24
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:28
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:12
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:36:53
|68
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:37:07
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:37:26
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:49
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:13
|72
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:39
|73
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:39:15
|74
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:39:17
|75
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:29
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:42
|77
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:39:43
|78
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:27
|79
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:18
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:42:40
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:07
|82
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:43:30
|83
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:52
|84
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:43:53
|85
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:44:59
|86
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:20
|87
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:46:26
|88
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:46:30
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:16
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:49:08
|91
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:50:43
|92
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:24
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:01
|94
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:53:02
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:03
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:27
|97
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:56
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:53:58
|99
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:35
|100
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:55:46
|101
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:57:04
|102
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:10
|103
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:59:13
|104
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:59:16
|105
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:59:20
|106
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:36
|107
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:38
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:43
|109
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:02
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:03
|111
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:09
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:00:35
|113
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:22
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:26
|115
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:24
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:49
|117
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:02:52
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:53
|119
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:06
|120
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:23
|121
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:04:27
|122
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1:04:35
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:42
|124
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:05:10
|125
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:21
|126
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:05:38
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|128
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:06:29
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:08:10
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:08:26
|131
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:28
|132
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:16
|133
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:25
|134
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:54
|135
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:08
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:12:21
|137
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:30
|138
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:13:51
|139
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:14:06
|140
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:38
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:15:13
|142
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:15:29
|143
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:31
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:15:46
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:15:50
|146
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:52
|147
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:15
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:39
|149
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:04
|150
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:17:29
|151
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:17:53
|152
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:11
|153
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:18:29
|154
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:42
|155
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:12
|156
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:47
|157
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:32
|158
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:23:51
|159
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:21
|160
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:15
|161
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:25:42
|162
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:25:43
|163
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:26:58
|164
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:28
|165
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:27:49
|166
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:28:06
|167
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1:28:14
|168
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:17
|169
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:29:01
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:31:50
|171
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:32:09
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:58
|173
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:03
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:35:26
|176
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:37:19
|177
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:39:18
|178
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:39:46
|179
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:40:20
|180
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:40:53
|181
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:40:56
|182
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:41:22
|183
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:42:50
|184
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|185
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:55
|186
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:50:09
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|45
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|44
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|44
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|16
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|17
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|23
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|30
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|31
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|32
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|33
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|35
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|38
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|40
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|42
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|46
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|48
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|49
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|51
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|52
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|53
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|55
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|56
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|58
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|59
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|5
|60
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|61
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|63
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|64
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|65
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|66
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|4
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|68
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|69
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|72
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|73
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|74
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|76
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|78
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|3
|79
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|80
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|81
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|83
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|86
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|88
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|89
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|16
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|23
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|26
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|27
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|33
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|36
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|13
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|14
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|15
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|16
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|17
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|19
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|20
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|21
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|22
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|24
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|25
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|28
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|29
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|30
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|32
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|33
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|35
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|3
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|12
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|16
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|296
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|4
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|8
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|11
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|14
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|15
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|17
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|18
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|21
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|24
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|10
|Lampre-ISD
|25
|11
|Movistar Team
|25
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|13
|Geox-TMC
|25
|14
|Sky Procycling
|25
|15
|Team RadioShack
|25
|16
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|30
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|18
|Katusha Team
|80
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|125
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|40:39:32
|2
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:21
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:09
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:44
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:55
|8
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:33
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:20
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:20:46
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:57
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:02
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:33
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:28:40
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:27
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:31
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:08
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:37:34
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:49:02
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:55
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:57
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:59:41
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:08
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:25
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:01
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:04:17
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:10:13
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:10
|29
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:12:25
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:57
|31
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:50
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:09
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:15:23
|34
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:17:31
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:36
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:17
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:33:45
|38
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:38
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:38:05
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:39:12
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:39:15
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|121:17:50
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:08:29
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:03
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:12:01
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:58
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:13:59
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:01
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:31
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:42
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:45
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:09
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:36
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:14
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|0:36:29
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:00
|19
|Team RadioShack
|0:46:29
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:12
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:34
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:35:21
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|196
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|175
|3
|Movistar Team
|167
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|101
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|99
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|93
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|91
|12
|Sky Procycling
|91
|13
|Katusha Team
|81
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|57
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|48
|20
|Geox-TMC
|45
|21
|Team RadioShack
|41
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy