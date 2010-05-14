Lloyd solos to stage win
Peter Hymas and Jean-François Quénet
Nibali remains in maglia rosa for another day
For the second consecutive day at the Giro d'Italia a day-long break was rewarded with a stage win, but unlike yesterday's razor-thin margin of victory earned by Jerome Pineau, today's victor, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), had ample opportunity to savour his first Grand Tour victory.
The 26-year-old Australian arrived at the finish in Marina di Carrara more than one minute ahead of runner-up and former breakaway companion, Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni), who was unable to answer Lloyd's winning attack on the category three Bedizzano climb 11 kilometres from the finish. Bertogliati, however, had just enough strength to fend off the charging peloton led in by third-placed Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vino) nine seconds later.
Lloyd and Bertogliati launched their attack 45 kilometres into the sixth stage and remained off the front for the remaining undulating 127 kilometres, with Lloyd sweeping up top honours on each of the day's three categorised climbs while Bertogliati picked up the intermediate sprint in Aulla.
Lloyd's victory is the biggest of his career and his first since winning the Australian national road championship in 2008.
"In the last two kilometres today, I didn't see anything," said Lloyd. "I was just looking at the red cars in front of me. Then, with 200 metres to go, I felt something special because the Giro is such an emotional race for me. It’s romantic. This race is more difficult than any other.
"Maybe it’s just the characteristics of today’s stage that made me a winner. It wouldn't have happened if I didn't do that move. Ninety-nine percent of the time this kind of move fails. I realized that my breakaway companion Rubens Bertogliati was creeping in the hills at the end. I'm normally at my ease when it goes uphill. I can't descend, well I can sometimes, but I can climb.
"Like at the national championship I won, Cadel [Evans] was the first person to congratulate me. It means a lot."
The top of the overall classification remained unchanged as race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton. The 25-year-old Italian leads teammates Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli by 13 and 20 seconds respectively overall.
For his sweep of the day's three KOMs, Lloyd also took over the mountains classification from Milram's Paul Voss. Lloyd's tally of 13 points puts him three ahead of the German who earned the jersey on stage two in the Netherlands.
A two-man effort worthy of Monsieur Chrono
While yesterday's stage honoured the memory of Italy's legendary Fausto Coppi, today's 172km sixth stage from Fidenza to Marina di Carrara paid tribute to another esteemed champion, Jacques Anquetil, who 50 years ago won a time trial in Carrara en route to becoming the first French victor of the Giro d'Italia. Anquetil, also the first five-time Tour de France champion and the first to win all three Grand Tours, was renowned for his time trialing prowess and today's early break of Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni) and Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) set out on their own lengthy two-man time trial after 45km of racing.
The Swiss-Australian duo posed no GC threat to maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), with Lloyd best placed overall at 11:13 behind the Italian. Subsequently, the two escapees steadily distanced the Liquigas-led peloton and held more than a four minute advantage when Lloyd crested the day's first climb, the category two Passo del Brattello at 77.4km.
A nasty crash with 90km to go took out two riders in the peloton: Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) apparently suffered a broken wrist, and AG2R's captain Guillaume Bonnafond had a serious cut near his right eye. Their injuries forced both riders out of the Giro d'Italia, the third and fourth to abandon thus far.
Bertogliati and Lloyd worked smoothly together on the lengthy descent to Aulla, at 50.5km to go, where Bertogliati led Lloyd across the day's intermediate sprint with a near six-minute advantage over the field still led by maglia rosa holder Vincenzo Nibali's Liquigas-Doimo squad.
The two escapees reached the day's second category two climb, the 654m high Spolverina, still sharing the pace-making duties equally and holding a lead of five minutes. While Bertogliati and Lloyd worked their way steadily up the ascent, riders in the peloton launched attacks ultimately resulting in a five-man chase group containing Caye Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Acqua & Sapone), Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Evgeni Petrov and Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha).
Bertogliati suffered a rear flat on the climb, but the 31-year-old Swiss made his way back to Lloyd at the head of affairs.
Lloyd again led Bertogliati across a KOM summit, ahead of a chase group reduced to Tunarrosa, Tschopp and Petrov at 2:08. Bono and Klimov were swept up by the peloton which reached the Spolverina summit at 27.4km to go trailing the two leaders by 2:51. Spolverina is the marble capital of Italy, and the riders successfully negotiated the tricky descent made challenging by its coating of marble dust.
Lloyd, a former Australian road champion and an able climber, sensed weakness in Bertogliati and dispatched of his breakaway companion on the day's final ascent, the third category Bedizzano climb at 10.8km to go. Lloyd attacked the Swiss near the day's third KOM line and crossed its summit alone. The 26-year-Australian sped solo down the narrow descent and onto the broad streets of Marina di Carrara, holding a 45-second lead over Bertogliati and 1:21 over a four man chase group of Tunarrosa, Tschopp, Petrov and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), who joined the chase group on the descent, with five kilometres remaining.
Lloyd never faltered as he powered his way through the final kilometres and down the lengthy finishing straight to take the biggest win of his career. The exhausted Australian had plenty of time to enjoy his victory as Bertogliati finished 1:06 later, a deserving second. The chasers were all absorbed by a speeding peloton led in by Lampre's Danilo Hondo for third place nine seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:24:20
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:06
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:15
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|12
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|14
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|32
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|43
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|49
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|60
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|64
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|65
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|67
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|73
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|74
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|79
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|81
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|82
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|83
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|84
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|86
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|89
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|90
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|91
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:22
|92
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:11
|93
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|99
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|100
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:06:07
|101
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|102
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|109
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|110
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:43
|111
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|112
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|113
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:30
|114
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|115
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|116
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|117
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|120
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|122
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|125
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|126
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|130
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|131
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|133
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|135
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|136
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|137
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|140
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|141
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|142
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|145
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|146
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|148
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|153
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|155
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|156
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|157
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|159
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|160
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|161
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|162
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:09
|163
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|164
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|165
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|166
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|167
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|168
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|169
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:36
|170
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|172
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|173
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|174
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|175
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|176
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|177
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|178
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|180
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|181
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|182
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|183
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|184
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|185
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|186
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|187
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|188
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|189
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|190
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|191
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|192
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|193
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|14
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|9
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|12
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|14
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|16
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|17
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|6
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|8
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|9
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|11
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13:15:30
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:01:06
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:15
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Team Milram
|8
|Astana
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|14
|Quick Step
|15
|Rabobank
|16
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
|18
|Cervelo TestTeam
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:07
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|21
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:30
|22
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|pts
|2
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|28
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|19
|4
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Team Katusha
|16
|7
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|11
|10
|Astana
|10
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|8
|13
|Footon - Servetto
|7
|14
|Quick Step
|4
|15
|Team Milram
|3
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Rabobank
|18
|Liquigas - Doimo
|19
|Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
|20
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Cervelo TestTeam
|22
|Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18:55:38
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:33
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:04
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:15
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:16
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:24
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:01:25
|15
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:01:55
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|18
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:05
|19
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:09
|20
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:13
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:35
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:40
|23
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:49
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:43
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:45
|27
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:49
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:11
|29
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:13
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|32
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|33
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:44
|35
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|36
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:19
|37
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|38
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:34
|40
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:06
|41
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:09:15
|42
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:33
|43
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:34
|44
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:36
|45
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:37
|46
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|48
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:47
|49
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:05
|50
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|51
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:15
|52
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:19
|53
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:27
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:40
|55
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|56
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:41
|57
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:43
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:52
|59
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:53
|60
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:56
|61
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:57
|62
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:01
|63
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:18
|64
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:24
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:30
|66
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:37
|67
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:39
|68
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:41
|69
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:11:43
|70
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:51
|71
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:54
|72
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:57
|73
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|74
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:00
|75
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:03
|76
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:04
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:05
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:08
|80
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:12:09
|81
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:17
|82
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:18
|83
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:25
|84
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:26
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:12:29
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:43
|87
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:46
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|89
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:12:48
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:50
|91
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:52
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:53
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:04
|94
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:13:07
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:28
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:37
|97
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:42
|98
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:43
|99
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:54
|100
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|101
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:16
|103
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:21
|104
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:38
|105
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:44
|106
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:46
|107
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:47
|108
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:15:05
|109
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:15:29
|110
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:15:46
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:29
|112
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:17:01
|113
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:17:52
|114
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:56
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:02
|116
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:18
|117
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:25
|118
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:31
|120
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:35
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:49
|122
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:55
|123
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:14
|124
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:23
|125
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:24
|126
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:30
|127
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:41
|128
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:53
|129
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:20:54
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:57
|131
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:03
|132
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:21:14
|133
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|134
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:38
|135
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:45
|136
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:56
|137
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|138
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:10
|139
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|140
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:22
|141
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:26
|142
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:44
|143
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:52
|144
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:22:56
|145
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:23:01
|146
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:04
|147
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:23:07
|148
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:38
|149
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:23:54
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:24:05
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:24:07
|152
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:24:08
|153
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:15
|154
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:24:16
|155
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:43
|156
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:44
|157
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:48
|158
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:00
|159
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:03
|160
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:25:05
|161
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:20
|162
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:36
|163
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:51
|164
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:57
|165
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:26:00
|166
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:07
|167
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:18
|168
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:23
|169
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:38
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:26:49
|171
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:27:13
|172
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|173
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:27:27
|174
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:04
|175
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:32
|176
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:50
|177
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|178
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:29:31
|179
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:03
|180
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:31:04
|181
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:55
|182
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:42
|183
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:07
|184
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:17
|185
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:34:53
|186
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:35:10
|187
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:35:21
|188
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:35:52
|189
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:36:03
|190
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:32
|191
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:51
|192
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:36
|193
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:43:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|39
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|6
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|7
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|8
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|11
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|14
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|15
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|16
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|20
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|15
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|24
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|27
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|12
|28
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|30
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|32
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|36
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|37
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|38
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|39
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|40
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|44
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|45
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|46
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|48
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|49
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|51
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|52
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|53
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|56
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|59
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|60
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|62
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1
|63
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|5
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|8
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|10
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18:55:58
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:25
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:04
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:59
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:14
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:13
|8
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:17
|9
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:27
|10
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:23
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:32
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:10
|13
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:34
|14
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:40
|15
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:43
|16
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:44
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:11:49
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:06
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:17
|20
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:22
|21
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:27
|22
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:17:32
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:58
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|25
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:11
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:29
|27
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:54
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:03
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:04
|30
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:10
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:37
|32
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:20:43
|33
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:18
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:02
|35
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:06
|36
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:22:47
|37
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:24
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:24:43
|39
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:24:45
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:31
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:53
|42
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:27:07
|43
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:12
|44
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:30
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:32:22
|46
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:50
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:35:01
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:35:32
|49
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:35:43
|50
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:31
|51
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:42:16
|52
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|9
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|5
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|9
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|10
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|12
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|13
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|14
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|6
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|10
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|13
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|288
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|266
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|5
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|144
|6
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|9
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|131
|10
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|11
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|6
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|8
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|9
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|7
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|15
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|16
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|20
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|25
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|28
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|31
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|32
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|33
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|55:34:03
|2
|Astana
|0:00:19
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|4
|Team Milram
|0:01:19
|5
|Rabobank
|0:01:31
|6
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:25
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:39
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:16
|11
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:12
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:11:57
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:22
|15
|Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
|0:15:45
|16
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:26
|17
|Quick Step
|0:18:28
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:02
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:42
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:25:46
|21
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:25:52
|22
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:28:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|109
|pts
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|90
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|89
|4
|Rabobank
|87
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|6
|Team Milram
|78
|7
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|75
|8
|Astana
|70
|9
|Quick Step
|68
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|67
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|67
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|57
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|51
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|15
|Team Katusha
|49
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|38
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|18
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|32
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|17
|21
|Cervelo TestTeam
|16
|22
|Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
|13
