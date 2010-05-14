Image 1 of 56 Andriy Grivko and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) speaks to the press after stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 56 Giro d'Italia stage 6 winner Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gets to wear the maglia rosa for another day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 56 Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) receives medical attention after his crash. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 56 Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) after a stage 6 crash in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 56 Japan's Giro racer Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 56 Australia's Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) soloed to victory in stage six. For the second consecutive day at the Giro d'Italia a day-long break was rewarded with a stage win, but unlike yesterday's razor-thin margin of victory earned by Jerome Pineau, today's victor, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), had ample opportunity to savour his first Grand Tour victory.

The 26-year-old Australian arrived at the finish in Marina di Carrara more than one minute ahead of runner-up and former breakaway companion, Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni), who was unable to answer Lloyd's winning attack on the category three Bedizzano climb 11 kilometres from the finish. Bertogliati, however, had just enough strength to fend off the charging peloton led in by third-placed Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vino) nine seconds later.

Lloyd and Bertogliati launched their attack 45 kilometres into the sixth stage and remained off the front for the remaining undulating 127 kilometres, with Lloyd sweeping up top honours on each of the day's three categorised climbs while Bertogliati picked up the intermediate sprint in Aulla.

Lloyd's victory is the biggest of his career and his first since winning the Australian national road championship in 2008.

"In the last two kilometres today, I didn't see anything," said Lloyd. "I was just looking at the red cars in front of me. Then, with 200 metres to go, I felt something special because the Giro is such an emotional race for me. It’s romantic. This race is more difficult than any other.

"Maybe it’s just the characteristics of today’s stage that made me a winner. It wouldn't have happened if I didn't do that move. Ninety-nine percent of the time this kind of move fails. I realized that my breakaway companion Rubens Bertogliati was creeping in the hills at the end. I'm normally at my ease when it goes uphill. I can't descend, well I can sometimes, but I can climb.

"Like at the national championship I won, Cadel [Evans] was the first person to congratulate me. It means a lot."

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged as race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton. The 25-year-old Italian leads teammates Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli by 13 and 20 seconds respectively overall.

For his sweep of the day's three KOMs, Lloyd also took over the mountains classification from Milram's Paul Voss. Lloyd's tally of 13 points puts him three ahead of the German who earned the jersey on stage two in the Netherlands.

A two-man effort worthy of Monsieur Chrono

While yesterday's stage honoured the memory of Italy's legendary Fausto Coppi, today's 172km sixth stage from Fidenza to Marina di Carrara paid tribute to another esteemed champion, Jacques Anquetil, who 50 years ago won a time trial in Carrara en route to becoming the first French victor of the Giro d'Italia. Anquetil, also the first five-time Tour de France champion and the first to win all three Grand Tours, was renowned for his time trialing prowess and today's early break of Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni) and Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) set out on their own lengthy two-man time trial after 45km of racing.

The Swiss-Australian duo posed no GC threat to maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), with Lloyd best placed overall at 11:13 behind the Italian. Subsequently, the two escapees steadily distanced the Liquigas-led peloton and held more than a four minute advantage when Lloyd crested the day's first climb, the category two Passo del Brattello at 77.4km.

A nasty crash with 90km to go took out two riders in the peloton: Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) apparently suffered a broken wrist, and AG2R's captain Guillaume Bonnafond had a serious cut near his right eye. Their injuries forced both riders out of the Giro d'Italia, the third and fourth to abandon thus far.

Bertogliati and Lloyd worked smoothly together on the lengthy descent to Aulla, at 50.5km to go, where Bertogliati led Lloyd across the day's intermediate sprint with a near six-minute advantage over the field still led by maglia rosa holder Vincenzo Nibali's Liquigas-Doimo squad.

The two escapees reached the day's second category two climb, the 654m high Spolverina, still sharing the pace-making duties equally and holding a lead of five minutes. While Bertogliati and Lloyd worked their way steadily up the ascent, riders in the peloton launched attacks ultimately resulting in a five-man chase group containing Caye Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Acqua & Sapone), Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Evgeni Petrov and Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha).

Bertogliati suffered a rear flat on the climb, but the 31-year-old Swiss made his way back to Lloyd at the head of affairs.

Lloyd again led Bertogliati across a KOM summit, ahead of a chase group reduced to Tunarrosa, Tschopp and Petrov at 2:08. Bono and Klimov were swept up by the peloton which reached the Spolverina summit at 27.4km to go trailing the two leaders by 2:51. Spolverina is the marble capital of Italy, and the riders successfully negotiated the tricky descent made challenging by its coating of marble dust.

Lloyd, a former Australian road champion and an able climber, sensed weakness in Bertogliati and dispatched of his breakaway companion on the day's final ascent, the third category Bedizzano climb at 10.8km to go. Lloyd attacked the Swiss near the day's third KOM line and crossed its summit alone. The 26-year-Australian sped solo down the narrow descent and onto the broad streets of Marina di Carrara, holding a 45-second lead over Bertogliati and 1:21 over a four man chase group of Tunarrosa, Tschopp, Petrov and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), who joined the chase group on the descent, with five kilometres remaining.

Lloyd never faltered as he powered his way through the final kilometres and down the lengthy finishing straight to take the biggest win of his career. The exhausted Australian had plenty of time to enjoy his victory as Bertogliati finished 1:06 later, a deserving second. The chasers were all absorbed by a speeding peloton led in by Lampre's Danilo Hondo for third place nine seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:24:20 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:06 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:15 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 6 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 14 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 26 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 30 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 32 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 33 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 40 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 41 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 43 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 49 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 55 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 58 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 60 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 61 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 63 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 64 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 65 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 66 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 67 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 68 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 69 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 73 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 74 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 75 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 79 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 80 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 81 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 82 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 83 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 84 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 86 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 89 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 90 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 91 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:03:22 92 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:11 93 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 97 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 99 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 100 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:06:07 101 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 102 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 109 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 110 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:10:43 111 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 112 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 113 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:30 114 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 115 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 116 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 117 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 120 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 122 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 123 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 125 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 126 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 130 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 131 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 133 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 135 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 136 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 137 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 139 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 140 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 141 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 142 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 145 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 146 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 147 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 148 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 151 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 152 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 153 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 155 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 156 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 157 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 158 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 159 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 160 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 161 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 162 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:09 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 164 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 165 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 167 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 168 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 169 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:36 170 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 172 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 173 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 174 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 175 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 176 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 177 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 178 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 179 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 180 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 181 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 182 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 183 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 184 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 185 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 186 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 187 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 188 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 189 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 190 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 191 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 192 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 193 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 28 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 14 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 6 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 9 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 9 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 12 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 14 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 16 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 17 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Del Brattello, 77.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

Mountain 2 - Spolverina, 144.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - Bedizzano, 161.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Sprint - Aulla, 121,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Azurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 116

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 15 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 4 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 6 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 2 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 8 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 9 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 11 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 13:15:30 2 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:01:06 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:15 4 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Lampre - Farnese Vini 6 Caisse d'Epargne 7 Team Milram 8 Astana 9 Liquigas - Doimo 10 Team Katusha 11 Team Saxo Bank 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 14 Quick Step 15 Rabobank 16 Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo 18 Cervelo TestTeam 19 BMC Racing Team 0:06:07 20 Footon - Servetto 21 Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:30 22 Garmin - Transitions 0:21:45

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago - CSF Inox 31 pts 2 Omega Pharma - Lotto 28 3 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 19 4 Lampre - Farnese Vini 18 5 AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Team Katusha 16 7 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 8 Caisse d'Epargne 13 9 Team Saxo Bank 11 10 Astana 10 11 BMC Racing Team 10 12 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 8 13 Footon - Servetto 7 14 Quick Step 4 15 Team Milram 3 16 Team HTC - Columbia 17 Rabobank 18 Liquigas - Doimo 19 Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo 20 Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 Cervelo TestTeam 22 Garmin - Transitions

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18:55:38 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:33 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 8 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:04 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:15 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:16 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:01:25 15 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:01:55 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:01 18 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:05 19 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:09 20 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:13 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:35 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:40 23 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:49 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:43 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 27 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:49 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:11 29 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:04:13 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 32 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:49 33 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:44 35 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:10 36 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:19 37 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:05 38 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:06 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:34 40 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:06 41 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:09:15 42 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:33 43 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:34 44 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:36 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:37 46 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 47 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:42 48 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:47 49 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:05 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:07 51 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:15 52 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:19 53 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:27 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:40 55 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 56 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:41 57 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:43 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:52 59 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:53 60 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:56 61 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:57 62 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:01 63 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:18 64 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:24 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:30 66 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:37 67 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:39 68 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:41 69 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:11:43 70 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:51 71 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:54 72 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:57 73 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:58 74 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:00 75 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:03 76 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:04 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:05 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:08 80 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:12:09 81 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:17 82 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:18 83 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:25 84 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:26 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:12:29 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:43 87 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:46 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 89 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:12:48 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:50 91 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:52 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:53 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:04 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:13:07 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:13:28 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:37 97 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:42 98 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:43 99 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:13:54 100 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 101 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:16 103 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:21 104 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:38 105 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:44 106 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:46 107 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:47 108 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:15:05 109 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:15:29 110 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:15:46 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:29 112 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:17:01 113 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:17:52 114 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:56 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:02 116 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:18 117 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:25 118 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:57 119 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:31 120 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:35 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:49 122 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:55 123 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:14 124 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:23 125 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:24 126 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:30 127 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:41 128 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:53 129 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:20:54 130 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:57 131 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:03 132 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:21:14 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:27 134 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:21:38 135 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:45 136 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:56 137 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:00 138 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:10 139 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:20 140 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:22 141 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:26 142 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:44 143 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:52 144 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:22:56 145 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:23:01 146 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:04 147 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:23:07 148 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:38 149 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:23:54 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:24:05 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:24:07 152 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:24:08 153 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:15 154 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:24:16 155 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:43 156 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:44 157 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:48 158 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:00 159 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:25:03 160 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:25:05 161 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:20 162 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:36 163 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:25:51 164 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:57 165 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:26:00 166 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:07 167 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:18 168 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:23 169 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:38 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:49 171 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:27:13 172 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 173 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:27:27 174 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:04 175 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:32 176 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:50 177 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 178 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:29:31 179 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:30:03 180 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:31:04 181 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:55 182 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:42 183 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:07 184 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:17 185 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:34:53 186 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:35:10 187 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:21 188 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:35:52 189 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:36:03 190 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:36:32 191 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:39:51 192 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:36 193 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:43:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 43 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 39 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 36 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 32 6 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 8 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 28 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 26 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 11 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 14 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 15 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 21 16 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 18 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 20 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 15 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 13 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 12 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 27 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 12 28 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 29 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 11 30 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 11 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 32 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 8 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 36 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 37 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 38 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 7 39 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 40 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 44 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 45 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 46 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 48 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 49 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 51 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 52 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 53 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 56 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 57 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 59 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1 60 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 62 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana -3

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 5 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 8 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 10 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18:55:58 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:25 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:04 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:20 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:59 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:14 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:13 8 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:17 9 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:27 10 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:23 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:32 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:10 13 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:34 14 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:40 15 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:43 16 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:44 17 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:11:49 18 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:06 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:17 20 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:22 21 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:27 22 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:17:32 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:58 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:18:37 25 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:19:11 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:29 27 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:54 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:03 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:20:04 30 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:10 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:37 32 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:20:43 33 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:21:18 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:02 35 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:06 36 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:22:47 37 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:24 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:24:43 39 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:24:45 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:25:31 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:53 42 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:27:07 43 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:12 44 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:30 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:32:22 46 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:34:50 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:35:01 48 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:35:32 49 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:35:43 50 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:39:31 51 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:42:16 52 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:42:53

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 9 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 5 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 9 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 10 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 12 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 14 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Azurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 3 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 6 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 10 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 13 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 15 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 288 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 266 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 185 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 5 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 144 6 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 9 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 131 10 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 11 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 116

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 15 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 13 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 12 6 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 9 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 7 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 15 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 16 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 19 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 20 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 25 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 2 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 31 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 32 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 33 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 55:34:03 2 Astana 0:00:19 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 4 Team Milram 0:01:19 5 Rabobank 0:01:31 6 Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:25 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:39 8 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:27 9 Team Katusha 0:09:56 10 Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:16 11 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:12 12 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:11:57 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 14 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:22 15 Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo 0:15:45 16 Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:26 17 Quick Step 0:18:28 18 BMC Racing Team 0:23:02 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:42 20 Footon - Servetto 0:25:46 21 Garmin - Transitions 0:25:52 22 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:28:03