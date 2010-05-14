Trending

Lloyd solos to stage win

Nibali remains in maglia rosa for another day

Image 1 of 56

Andriy Grivko and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Andriy Grivko and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 56

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) speaks to the press after stage six.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) speaks to the press after stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 56

Giro d'Italia stage 6 winner Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the podium.

Giro d'Italia stage 6 winner Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gets to wear the maglia rosa for another day

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gets to wear the maglia rosa for another day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 56

Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) receives medical attention after his crash.

Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) receives medical attention after his crash.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 56

Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) after a stage 6 crash in the Giro d'Italia

Andrea Masciarelli (Acqua & Sapone) after a stage 6 crash in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 56

Japan's Giro racer Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Japan's Giro racer Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 56

Australia's Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) soloed to victory in stage six.

Australia's Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) soloed to victory in stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 56

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 56

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the peloton during stage 6

Cadel Evans (BMC) in the peloton during stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 56

Ivan Basso leads Liquigas-Doimo teammate Vincenzo Nibali

Ivan Basso leads Liquigas-Doimo teammate Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 56

Juan Horrach Rippoll and Vladimir Karpets (Team Katusha)

Juan Horrach Rippoll and Vladimir Karpets (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 56

Team Liquigas-Doimo has multiple jerseys to defend during stage 6.

Team Liquigas-Doimo has multiple jerseys to defend during stage 6.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) safely in the bunch.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) safely in the bunch.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 56

The Giro d'Italia peloton races as the helicopter TV crew covers from above.

The Giro d'Italia peloton races as the helicopter TV crew covers from above.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), clad in pink, hangs out in the peloton.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), clad in pink, hangs out in the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 56

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli leads pink jersey and teammate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli leads pink jersey and teammate Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 56

The Liquigas-Doimo team controls the peloton during stage 6.

The Liquigas-Doimo team controls the peloton during stage 6.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 56

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) in the peloton

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 56

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma - Lotto) arrives alone in Marina di Carrara to win stage six.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma - Lotto) arrives alone in Marina di Carrara to win stage six.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) looks tired after stage 6.

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) looks tired after stage 6.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 56

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli) off the front together.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli) off the front together.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 56

Breakaway mates Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli)

Breakaway mates Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 56

Italian national champion Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) in the peloton

Italian national champion Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) stands up to get some more power out of his legs.

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) stands up to get some more power out of his legs.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 56

Ivan Basso relaxes in the bunch

Ivan Basso relaxes in the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 56

The day's break with Lloyd and Bertogliati

The day's break with Lloyd and Bertogliati
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 56

Matteo Tosatto has his cake, probably eats it too

Matteo Tosatto has his cake, probably eats it too
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 56

Danilo Hondo checks his arm. Despite a crash he finished third

Danilo Hondo checks his arm. Despite a crash he finished third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 56

Lloyd leads Bertogliati

Lloyd leads Bertogliati
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 56

Liquigas set the pace

Liquigas set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 56

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) follows the race leader

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) follows the race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 56

Nibali rides in the pack

Nibali rides in the pack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 56

Nibali crosses the line after stage 6

Nibali crosses the line after stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) mixed things up in the sprint

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) mixed things up in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 56

A quick wheelchange from a nearby teammate helps Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) get back underway after a puncture.

A quick wheelchange from a nearby teammate helps Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) get back underway after a puncture.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 56

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) punctures during stage six.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo Test Team) punctures during stage six.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 56

Giro d'Italia leader after stage 6, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Giro d'Italia leader after stage 6, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 56

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) kept out of trouble on stage 6

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) kept out of trouble on stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 56

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) raises his arms in celebration of his stage six victory.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) raises his arms in celebration of his stage six victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 56

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls off his break attempt for a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls off his break attempt for a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 56

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the stage.

Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 56

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli) holds off the charging peloton for second place in the Giro d'Italia stage 6.

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli) holds off the charging peloton for second place in the Giro d'Italia stage 6.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 56

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the bunch sprint for third place at the end of stage 6.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) leads the bunch sprint for third place at the end of stage 6.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 56

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes third place.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) takes third place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 56

The balloons are ready for maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

The balloons are ready for maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 56

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo stays in pink

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo stays in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 56

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) thinks he's won

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) thinks he's won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 56

Hondo realises he's come third not first

Hondo realises he's come third not first
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 56

Riders pick themselves up after a crash

Riders pick themselves up after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 56

A Caisse rider gets to his feet

A Caisse rider gets to his feet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 56

Acqua & Sapone hits the deck

Acqua & Sapone hits the deck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 56

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli)

Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 56

Michael Barry (Sky) gives someone a lift

Michael Barry (Sky) gives someone a lift
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) finished fifth

Filippo Pozzato (Team Katusha) finished fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second consecutive day at the Giro d'Italia a day-long break was rewarded with a stage win, but unlike yesterday's razor-thin margin of victory earned by Jerome Pineau, today's victor, Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), had ample opportunity to savour his first Grand Tour victory.

The 26-year-old Australian arrived at the finish in Marina di Carrara more than one minute ahead of runner-up and former breakaway companion, Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni), who was unable to answer Lloyd's winning attack on the category three Bedizzano climb 11 kilometres from the finish. Bertogliati, however, had just enough strength to fend off the charging peloton led in by third-placed Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vino) nine seconds later.

Lloyd and Bertogliati launched their attack 45 kilometres into the sixth stage and remained off the front for the remaining undulating 127 kilometres, with Lloyd sweeping up top honours on each of the day's three categorised climbs while Bertogliati picked up the intermediate sprint in Aulla.

Lloyd's victory is the biggest of his career and his first since winning the Australian national road championship in 2008.

"In the last two kilometres today, I didn't see anything," said Lloyd. "I was just looking at the red cars in front of me. Then, with 200 metres to go, I felt something special because the Giro is such an emotional race for me. It’s romantic. This race is more difficult than any other.

"Maybe it’s just the characteristics of today’s stage that made me a winner. It wouldn't have happened if I didn't do that move. Ninety-nine percent of the time this kind of move fails. I realized that my breakaway companion Rubens Bertogliati was creeping in the hills at the end. I'm normally at my ease when it goes uphill. I can't descend, well I can sometimes, but I can climb.

"Like at the national championship I won, Cadel [Evans] was the first person to congratulate me. It means a lot."

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged as race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton. The 25-year-old Italian leads teammates Ivan Basso and Valerio Agnoli by 13 and 20 seconds respectively overall.

For his sweep of the day's three KOMs, Lloyd also took over the mountains classification from Milram's Paul Voss. Lloyd's tally of 13 points puts him three ahead of the German who earned the jersey on stage two in the Netherlands.

A two-man effort worthy of Monsieur Chrono

While yesterday's stage honoured the memory of Italy's legendary Fausto Coppi, today's 172km sixth stage from Fidenza to Marina di Carrara paid tribute to another esteemed champion, Jacques Anquetil, who 50 years ago won a time trial in Carrara en route to becoming the first French victor of the Giro d'Italia. Anquetil, also the first five-time Tour de France champion and the first to win all three Grand Tours, was renowned for his time trialing prowess and today's early break of Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli-Diquigiovanni) and Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) set out on their own lengthy two-man time trial after 45km of racing.

The Swiss-Australian duo posed no GC threat to maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), with Lloyd best placed overall at 11:13 behind the Italian. Subsequently, the two escapees steadily distanced the Liquigas-led peloton and held more than a four minute advantage when Lloyd crested the day's first climb, the category two Passo del Brattello at 77.4km.

A nasty crash with 90km to go took out two riders in the peloton: Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) apparently suffered a broken wrist, and AG2R's captain Guillaume Bonnafond had a serious cut near his right eye. Their injuries forced both riders out of the Giro d'Italia, the third and fourth to abandon thus far.

Bertogliati and Lloyd worked smoothly together on the lengthy descent to Aulla, at 50.5km to go, where Bertogliati led Lloyd across the day's intermediate sprint with a near six-minute advantage over the field still led by maglia rosa holder Vincenzo Nibali's Liquigas-Doimo squad.

The two escapees reached the day's second category two climb, the 654m high Spolverina, still sharing the pace-making duties equally and holding a lead of five minutes. While Bertogliati and Lloyd worked their way steadily up the ascent, riders in the peloton launched attacks ultimately resulting in a five-man chase group containing Caye Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Acqua & Sapone), Johann Tschopp (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Evgeni Petrov and Serguei Klimov (Team Katusha).

Bertogliati suffered a rear flat on the climb, but the 31-year-old Swiss made his way back to Lloyd at the head of affairs.

Lloyd again led Bertogliati across a KOM summit, ahead of a chase group reduced to Tunarrosa, Tschopp and Petrov at 2:08. Bono and Klimov were swept up by the peloton which reached the Spolverina summit at 27.4km to go trailing the two leaders by 2:51. Spolverina is the marble capital of Italy, and the riders successfully negotiated the tricky descent made challenging by its coating of marble dust.

Lloyd, a former Australian road champion and an able climber, sensed weakness in Bertogliati and dispatched of his breakaway companion on the day's final ascent, the third category Bedizzano climb at 10.8km to go. Lloyd attacked the Swiss near the day's third KOM line and crossed its summit alone. The 26-year-Australian sped solo down the narrow descent and onto the broad streets of Marina di Carrara, holding a 45-second lead over Bertogliati and 1:21 over a four man chase group of Tunarrosa, Tschopp, Petrov and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), who joined the chase group on the descent, with five kilometres remaining.

Lloyd never faltered as he powered his way through the final kilometres and down the lengthy finishing straight to take the biggest win of his career. The exhausted Australian had plenty of time to enjoy his victory as Bertogliati finished 1:06 later, a deserving second. The chasers were all absorbed by a speeding peloton led in by Lampre's Danilo Hondo for third place nine seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:24:20
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:01:06
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:15
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
6William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
9Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
14Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
17Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
26David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
30Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
32Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
33Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
40Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
41Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
43Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
47Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
49Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
55Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
58Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
60Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
63Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
64Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
65Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
66Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
67Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
69Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
70Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
72Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
73Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
74Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
75Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
79Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
80Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
81Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
82Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
83Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
84Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
86John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
88Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
89Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
90Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:03:22
92Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:11
93Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
97Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
98Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
99Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
100Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:06:07
101Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
102Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
104Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
109David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
110Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:10:43
111Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
112Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
113Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:30
114Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
115Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
116Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
117Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
118Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
120Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
122Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
123Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
125Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
126Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
129Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
130Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
131Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
133Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
135Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
136Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
137Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
138Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
139Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
140Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
141Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
142Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
144Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
145Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
146Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
147Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
148Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
151Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
152Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
153Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
155Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
156Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
157Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
158Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
159Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
160Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
161Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
162Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:09
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
164Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
165Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
166Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
167Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
168Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
169Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:36
170Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
171Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
172Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
173Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
174Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
175Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
176Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
177Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
178Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
179Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
180Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
181Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
182Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
183Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
184Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
185Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
186Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
187John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
188Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
189Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
190Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
191Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
192Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
193Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto31pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli28
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox14
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha12
6William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox9
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
9Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
14Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank3
16Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
17Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank1

Mountain 1 - Passo Del Brattello, 77.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli3
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

Mountain 2 - Spolverina, 144.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli3
3Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Bedizzano, 161.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Sprint - Aulla, 121,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Azurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto128pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli116

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto18pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli15
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
6Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha2
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
8William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
9Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
11Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Lotto13:15:30
2Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:01:06
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:15
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Lampre - Farnese Vini
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Team Milram
8Astana
9Liquigas - Doimo
10Team Katusha
11Team Saxo Bank
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Cofidis, le credit en ligne
14Quick Step
15Rabobank
16Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
18Cervelo TestTeam
19BMC Racing Team0:06:07
20Footon - Servetto
21Team HTC - Columbia0:11:30
22Garmin - Transitions0:21:45

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago - CSF Inox31pts
2Omega Pharma - Lotto28
3Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni19
4Lampre - Farnese Vini18
5AG2R La Mondiale17
6Team Katusha16
7Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
8Caisse d'Epargne13
9Team Saxo Bank11
10Astana10
11BMC Racing Team10
12Cofidis, le credit en ligne8
13Footon - Servetto7
14Quick Step4
15Team Milram3
16Team HTC - Columbia
17Rabobank
18Liquigas - Doimo
19Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo
20Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Cervelo TestTeam
22Garmin - Transitions

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18:55:38
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:33
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
8Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:04
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:15
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:16
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:01:25
15Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:01:55
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
18Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:05
19Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:09
20Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:13
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:35
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:40
23Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:49
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:43
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
27William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:49
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:11
29Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
30Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:04:13
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
32Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:49
33Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:44
35Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
36Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:19
37Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:05
38Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:06
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:34
40Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:06
41Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:09:15
42Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:33
43Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:34
44Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:36
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:37
46Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
47Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:42
48Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:47
49Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:05
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:07
51Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:15
52Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:19
53Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:10:27
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:10:40
55Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
56Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:41
57Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:43
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:52
59Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:10:53
60Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:10:56
61Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:57
62Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:01
63Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:18
64Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:24
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:30
66Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:37
67Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:39
68Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:41
69Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:11:43
70Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:51
71Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:54
72Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:57
73John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
74Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:12:00
75Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:03
76Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:12:04
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:05
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:12:08
80Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:12:09
81Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:17
82Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:18
83David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:25
84Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:26
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:12:29
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:43
87Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:12:46
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
89Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:12:48
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:50
91Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:52
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:53
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:04
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:13:07
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:13:28
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:37
97Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:42
98Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:13:43
99Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:13:54
100Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
101Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
102Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:16
103Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:21
104Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:38
105Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:14:44
106Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:46
107Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:47
108Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:15:05
109Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:15:29
110Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:15:46
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:29
112Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:17:01
113Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:17:52
114Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:17:56
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:02
116Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:18
117Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:25
118Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:57
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:19:31
120Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:19:35
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:49
122Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:55
123Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:20:14
124Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:23
125Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:20:24
126Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:20:30
127Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:20:41
128Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:20:53
129Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:20:54
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:20:57
131Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:03
132Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:21:14
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:27
134Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:21:38
135Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:45
136Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:56
137Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:00
138Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:10
139Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:20
140Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:22
141Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:26
142Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:44
143Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:52
144Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:22:56
145Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:23:01
146Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:23:04
147Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:23:07
148Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:38
149Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:23:54
150Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:24:05
151Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:24:07
152Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:24:08
153Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:15
154David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:24:16
155Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:24:43
156Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:44
157Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:24:48
158Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:00
159Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:25:03
160Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:25:05
161Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:20
162Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:36
163Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:25:51
164Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:57
165Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:26:00
166Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:26:07
167Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:18
168Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:23
169Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:38
170Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:26:49
171Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:27:13
172Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
173Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:27:27
174Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:04
175Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:32
176Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:50
177Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
178Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:29:31
179Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:03
180Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:31:04
181Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:55
182Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:42
183Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:07
184John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:17
185Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:34:53
186Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:35:10
187Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:35:21
188Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:35:52
189Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:36:03
190Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:36:32
191Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:39:51
192Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:36
193Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:43:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions43pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank40
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step39
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step36
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia32
6Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini30
8Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli28
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne26
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
11Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini22
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
14Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia22
15Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram21
16Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox18
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
20William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox15
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions13
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank12
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha12
27Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha12
28Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
29Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram11
30Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank11
31Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
32Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank8
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
36Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
37Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
38Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale7
39Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
40Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
44Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
45Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
46Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
47Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
48Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
49Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
51Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
52Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
53Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
56Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
57Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
59Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1
60Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana-3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto13pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
5Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
8Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
10Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18:55:58
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:25
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:04
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:20
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:59
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:14
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:13
8Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:09:17
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:27
10Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:23
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:32
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:10
13Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:34
14Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:11:40
15Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:43
16Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:11:44
17Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:11:49
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:06
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:17
20Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:22
21Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:27
22Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:17:32
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:58
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:18:37
25Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:19:11
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:29
27Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:19:54
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:03
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:20:04
30Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:20:10
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:20:37
32Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:20:43
33Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:21:18
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:02
35Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:06
36Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:22:47
37Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:24
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:24:43
39Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:24:45
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:25:31
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:53
42Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:27:07
43Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:12
44Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:30
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:32:22
46Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:34:50
47Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:35:01
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:35:32
49Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:35:43
50Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:39:31
51Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:42:16
52Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:42:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step9pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
5Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
9Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
10Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
12Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
14Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
15Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
17Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Azurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
3Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
6Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
9Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
10Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
13Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram288pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step266
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank185
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
5Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom144
6Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne134
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
9Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank131
10Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
11Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli116

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto18pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step15
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli15
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram13
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions12
6Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
9Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank7
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
14Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
15Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
16Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
18Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
19Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
20Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
25Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha2
27Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
28Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
29Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
30Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
31William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
32Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha1
33Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
34Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo55:34:03
2Astana0:00:19
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
4Team Milram0:01:19
5Rabobank0:01:31
6Cervelo TestTeam0:05:25
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:39
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:27
9Team Katusha0:09:56
10Team HTC - Columbia0:10:16
11Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:12
12Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:11:57
13AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:22
15Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo0:15:45
16Caisse d'Epargne0:16:26
17Quick Step0:18:28
18BMC Racing Team0:23:02
19Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:42
20Footon - Servetto0:25:46
21Garmin - Transitions0:25:52
22Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:28:03

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia109pts
2Garmin - Transitions90
3Team Saxo Bank89
4Rabobank87
5Sky Professional Cycling Team85
6Team Milram78
7Lampre - Farnese Vini75
8Astana70
9Quick Step68
10Liquigas - Doimo67
11Omega Pharma - Lotto67
12BMC Racing Team57
13Colnago - CSF Inox51
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom50
15Team Katusha49
16Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni38
17AG2R La Mondiale35
18Cofidis, le credit en ligne32
19Caisse d'Epargne17
20Footon - Servetto17
21Cervelo TestTeam16
22Acqua & Sapone D'Angelo13

Latest on Cyclingnews