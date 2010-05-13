Image 1 of 50 Maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Paul Voss (Milram) takes a pull in the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 Mountains classification leader Paul Voss (Milram) awaits the start of stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali gets the VIP treatment on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 The peloton awaits the start of stage five in Novara. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 The peloton rolls through the streets of Novara at the start of the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) outsprints breakaway companion Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) to win stage five. A slogan used by a major auto manufacturer several years ago asked rhetorically: 'Isn't it nice when things just work?' This was the case for today's long breakaway, much to the chagrin of the sprinters' teams and completely to the delight of Jerome Pineau; spending the day off the front 'just worked' and he delivered Quick Step's second stage victory of this year's Giro.

For the teams of the fast men - the likes of Greg Henderson (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Alessandro Petacchi (Lamre-Farnese Vini) and André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) - that slogan couldn't have been further from the truth as they failed to bridge the final 100m between themselves and the plucky trio that had spent all bar 15km of the day's 162km parcours off the front of the peloton.

While the trains of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky seemed to be on rails over the last 10km of the stage, hesitation and a few strange faces trying in vain to take back precious seconds in the sprint finish undid the solid work done by Lampre in the final 40km, when the Italian squad had increased the pace and realised the need to catch the four riders in front.

In a finish similar to stage five of last year's Tour de France, when Thomas Voeckler held off a hard-charging peloton in Perpignan - complete with a rampant Mark Cavendish - to record the win after risking all to succeed the hard way, Pineau prevailed like his countryman, reaping the rewards of keeping the faith in the break and possessing the legs to seal the deal.

"It's been five years since I last won [his last victory coming at Paris-Bourges in 2004]. This is my nicest victory ever and it happened in a Grand Tour," said Pineau.

"Three weeks ago I called [Quick Step coach] Luca [Guercilena] and I told him the Giro would be the right race to bring my confidence back. I wanted to try and win a stage. In only five days, that makes two stage wins for Quick Step."

Like Voeckler, it was another Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider, one who also rode last year's Tour, involved in the successful break today. Yukiya Arashiro undoubtedly won himself a legion of fans in Italy after his performance today, taking third but providing the spark for the breakaway's birth and the impetus to take it all the way to the finish.

Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali held onto the maglia rosa with the same 13 second gap over his teammate Ivan Basso as there were no major changes to the overall classification.

Conjuring Il Campionissimo...

On a day dedicated to the memory of Fausto Coppi, 'Il Campionissimo' would have been proud of the efforts of the four men who animated the day's racing.

Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's selection after the early machinations, and 25km into the stage the right formula had been found.

With the first 70km of the stage a gentle downhill run to Tortona - the town next to the village of Castellania, where Coppi was born - the break was able to garner a gap in excess of four minutes.

Soon after this point however, Lampre-Farnese Vini, intent on not missing the boat and getting its experienced sprinter Alessandro Petacchi on board, began the task of pegging back the leading foursome as it approached the first climb to Avolasca.

And while the big bunch looked like catching the break on the second climb - the Passo Coppi - the break remained over three minutes in front of its pursuers despite Lampre looking intent on the important business of setting up Ale-Jet for a sprint finish - something that has been rare for the veteran Italian thus far at this year's Giro.

Pineau said after the finish that the spirit of Coppi had inspired him as he rode through the legendary Italian rider's home region. "To win on the soil of Fausto Coppi is very important. On the second hill today, I saw a banner for Fausto Coppi. I had good legs and I thought maybe this would be a good sign for me to win."

With 30km until stage's end, and as the break passed the finish line for the first time, the gap remained at 2:50; it appeared for all money that the escape wouldn't be crossing the finish line first when it made its way there for the second time, regardless of how much inspiration could be found on the side of the road.

This seemed a virtual inevitability when soon after the escape group lost Voss, who pulled the pin on his efforts off the front for the day, having achieved his objective of collecting more points in the mountains classification.

It was a brave effort from the remaining trio; while Arashiro appeared to be struggling with 30km to go he found a second [possibly third] wind and continued to work with Pineau and Fouchard.

Behind them the chase dramatically increased in pace with Garmin-Transitions, Sky and HTC-Columbia taking over from Lampre as the teams throwing everything at the leading trio; with five kilometres remaining the gap had decreased to less than a minute but still the Franco-Japanese alliance continued to co-operate with the finish oh-so-close.

Eventually the catch never materialised, the joyous uncertainty of this year's Giro continuing at the end of a tough week that has already seen drama aplenty and another fortnight of racing that promises more of the same.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3:45:59 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:04 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 10 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 13 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 14 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 16 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 20 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 32 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 34 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 35 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 39 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 40 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 47 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 51 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 55 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 57 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 59 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 62 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 63 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 67 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 70 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 73 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 74 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 76 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 77 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 78 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 79 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 80 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 81 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 82 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 85 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 86 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 87 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 88 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 89 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 91 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 94 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 95 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 97 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 98 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 99 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 100 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 102 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 103 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 107 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 109 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 110 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 111 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 112 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 113 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 116 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 118 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 119 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 121 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 123 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 124 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 125 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 126 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 127 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 128 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 131 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 132 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 133 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 134 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 136 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 137 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:26 138 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:39 139 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:48 140 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 141 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 142 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 144 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 145 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 146 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 147 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 148 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 149 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 151 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 152 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:55 153 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 154 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 155 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 156 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 157 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 158 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 159 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 160 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 161 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 162 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 163 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 164 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 165 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:01 166 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 167 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 168 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:04 169 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:10 170 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:29 171 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 172 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 173 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:02 174 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:32 175 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 176 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 177 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 178 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 179 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 181 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 182 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 183 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 184 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 185 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 186 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 187 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 188 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:06 189 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:16 190 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 191 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 192 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 193 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 194 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 195 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 196 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram

KOM 1 - Avolasca, Km 97,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1

KOM 2 - Passo Coppi - Bv Di Castellania, Km 111,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Sprint - Tortona, Km 76,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 5 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 5 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1 6 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 11 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 6 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 6 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11:18:05 2 Quick Step 3 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 Rabobank 0:00:04 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 7 Team Saxo Bank 8 Astana 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Liquigas - Doimo 11 Team Milram 12 Team Katusha 13 Team HTC - Columbia 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Footon - Servetto 16 Garmin - Transitions 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Lampre - Farnese Vini 19 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 20 Caisse d'Epargne 21 Cervelo TestTeam 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:26

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick Step 30 pts 2 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 3 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 4 Garmin - Transitions 17 5 Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 6 Rabobank 16 7 Lampre - Farnese Vini 15 8 Team Saxo Bank 15 9 Team HTC - Columbia 13 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 9 11 Team Katusha 8 12 Team Milram 7 13 Astana 6 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 15 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 4 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Liquigas - Doimo 19 Footon - Servetto 20 Caisse d'Epargne 21 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 22 Cervelo TestTeam

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14:30:03 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:26 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:33 7 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:39 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:45 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:59 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:03 12 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:04 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:01:15 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:16 18 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:22 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:24 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:01:28 21 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:45 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:49 23 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:52 24 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:01:55 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:59 26 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:01 27 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:05 28 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:09 29 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:13 30 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:28 31 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:31 32 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:02:33 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 34 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:35 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:40 37 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:49 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:57 39 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:28 40 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:43 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 42 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:49 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:11 44 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:04:13 46 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:29 47 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:31 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 49 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:49 50 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:04:50 51 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 52 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:09 53 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:10 54 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:48 55 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:09 56 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:10 57 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:19 58 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:59 59 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:05 60 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:34 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:06 62 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:09:15 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:16 64 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:20 65 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:29 66 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:33 67 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:34 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:36 70 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:37 71 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 72 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:40 73 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:42 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:46 75 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:47 77 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:54 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:56 79 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:59 80 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:05 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:07 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:08 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:09 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:15 85 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:19 86 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:26 87 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:27 88 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:37 89 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:38 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:40 91 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:42 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 93 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:43 94 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:44 95 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:52 96 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:53 97 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:10:54 98 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:57 99 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:10:59 100 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:01 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:12 102 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:13 103 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:18 104 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:23 105 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 106 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:24 107 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:11:26 108 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:30 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 110 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 111 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:35 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:36 113 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:11:37 114 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:38 115 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:39 116 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:41 117 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 118 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:47 119 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:51 120 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:54 121 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:55 122 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:57 123 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 124 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:58 125 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:03 126 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 127 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:05 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:07 129 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:08 130 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:12:09 131 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 132 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:17 133 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:18 134 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:25 135 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:26 136 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:29 137 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 138 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:12:41 139 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:12:46 140 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:49 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:53 142 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:04 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:13:07 144 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:23 145 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:13:28 146 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:33 147 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:37 148 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:42 149 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:50 150 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:13:53 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:55 152 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 153 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:14:19 154 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 155 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:28 156 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:29 157 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:14:33 159 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:00 160 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:05 161 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:42 162 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:15:52 163 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:01 164 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:08 165 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:23 166 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:29 167 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:16:43 168 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:12 169 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:34 170 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:17:49 171 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:17:52 172 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:02 173 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:18 174 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 175 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:21 176 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:19:04 177 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:13 178 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:16 179 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:19:24 180 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:46 181 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:56 182 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:20:11 183 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:20:32 184 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:44 185 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:00 186 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:21:42 187 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:00 188 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:04 189 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:11 190 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:52 191 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:22:58 192 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:23:04 193 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:55 194 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:26:57 195 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:15 196 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 39 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 39 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 37 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 34 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 32 6 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 26 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 8 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 9 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 12 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 21 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 20 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 16 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 17 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 19 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 13 20 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 12 21 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 12 22 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 11 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 9 27 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 7 29 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 30 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 31 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 32 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 33 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 36 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 37 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 38 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 39 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 40 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 41 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 42 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 43 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 44 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 45 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 49 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 50 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 51 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 53 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1 54 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 6 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14:30:23 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:25 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:04 5 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:25 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:29 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:20 8 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:49 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:59 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:45 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:14 12 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:56 13 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:13 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:14 15 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:09:17 16 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:27 17 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:39 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:48 19 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:49 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:22 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 22 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:23 23 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:10:24 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:32 25 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:11:03 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:10 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 28 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:11:15 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:18 30 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:34 31 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:11:43 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:47 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:11:49 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:12:06 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:17 36 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:22 37 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:59 38 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:09 39 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:41 41 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:16:52 42 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:17:32 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:58 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:18:01 45 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:18:44 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:19:51 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:40 48 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:21:22 49 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:22:38 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:35 51 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:26:37 52 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:27:55 53 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:28:32

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 9 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 4 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 8 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 9 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 11 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 5 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 6 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 10 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 13 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 9 5 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 7 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 10 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 11 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 13 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 14 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 16 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 4 17 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 18 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 21 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 23 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 24 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 27 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 42:17:18 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:01 3 Astana 0:00:19 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 5 Team Milram 0:01:19 6 Rabobank 0:01:31 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:05:22 8 Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:25 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:27 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:54 11 Team Katusha 0:09:56 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:12 13 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:12:06 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:14:22 16 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci 0:15:45 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:26 18 BMC Racing Team 0:18:10 19 Quick Step 0:18:28 20 Footon - Servetto 0:20:54 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:42 22 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:28:03