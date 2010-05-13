Pineau nabs Quick Step's second stage
Les Clarke and Jean-François Quénet
Breakaway holds off peloton in final metres
A slogan used by a major auto manufacturer several years ago asked rhetorically: 'Isn't it nice when things just work?' This was the case for today's long breakaway, much to the chagrin of the sprinters' teams and completely to the delight of Jerome Pineau; spending the day off the front 'just worked' and he delivered Quick Step's second stage victory of this year's Giro.
For the teams of the fast men - the likes of Greg Henderson (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Alessandro Petacchi (Lamre-Farnese Vini) and André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) - that slogan couldn't have been further from the truth as they failed to bridge the final 100m between themselves and the plucky trio that had spent all bar 15km of the day's 162km parcours off the front of the peloton.
While the trains of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky seemed to be on rails over the last 10km of the stage, hesitation and a few strange faces trying in vain to take back precious seconds in the sprint finish undid the solid work done by Lampre in the final 40km, when the Italian squad had increased the pace and realised the need to catch the four riders in front.
In a finish similar to stage five of last year's Tour de France, when Thomas Voeckler held off a hard-charging peloton in Perpignan - complete with a rampant Mark Cavendish - to record the win after risking all to succeed the hard way, Pineau prevailed like his countryman, reaping the rewards of keeping the faith in the break and possessing the legs to seal the deal.
"It's been five years since I last won [his last victory coming at Paris-Bourges in 2004]. This is my nicest victory ever and it happened in a Grand Tour," said Pineau.
"Three weeks ago I called [Quick Step coach] Luca [Guercilena] and I told him the Giro would be the right race to bring my confidence back. I wanted to try and win a stage. In only five days, that makes two stage wins for Quick Step."
Like Voeckler, it was another Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider, one who also rode last year's Tour, involved in the successful break today. Yukiya Arashiro undoubtedly won himself a legion of fans in Italy after his performance today, taking third but providing the spark for the breakaway's birth and the impetus to take it all the way to the finish.
Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali held onto the maglia rosa with the same 13 second gap over his teammate Ivan Basso as there were no major changes to the overall classification.
Conjuring Il Campionissimo...
On a day dedicated to the memory of Fausto Coppi, 'Il Campionissimo' would have been proud of the efforts of the four men who animated the day's racing.
Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's selection after the early machinations, and 25km into the stage the right formula had been found.
With the first 70km of the stage a gentle downhill run to Tortona - the town next to the village of Castellania, where Coppi was born - the break was able to garner a gap in excess of four minutes.
Soon after this point however, Lampre-Farnese Vini, intent on not missing the boat and getting its experienced sprinter Alessandro Petacchi on board, began the task of pegging back the leading foursome as it approached the first climb to Avolasca.
And while the big bunch looked like catching the break on the second climb - the Passo Coppi - the break remained over three minutes in front of its pursuers despite Lampre looking intent on the important business of setting up Ale-Jet for a sprint finish - something that has been rare for the veteran Italian thus far at this year's Giro.
Pineau said after the finish that the spirit of Coppi had inspired him as he rode through the legendary Italian rider's home region. "To win on the soil of Fausto Coppi is very important. On the second hill today, I saw a banner for Fausto Coppi. I had good legs and I thought maybe this would be a good sign for me to win."
With 30km until stage's end, and as the break passed the finish line for the first time, the gap remained at 2:50; it appeared for all money that the escape wouldn't be crossing the finish line first when it made its way there for the second time, regardless of how much inspiration could be found on the side of the road.
This seemed a virtual inevitability when soon after the escape group lost Voss, who pulled the pin on his efforts off the front for the day, having achieved his objective of collecting more points in the mountains classification.
It was a brave effort from the remaining trio; while Arashiro appeared to be struggling with 30km to go he found a second [possibly third] wind and continued to work with Pineau and Fouchard.
Behind them the chase dramatically increased in pace with Garmin-Transitions, Sky and HTC-Columbia taking over from Lampre as the teams throwing everything at the leading trio; with five kilometres remaining the gap had decreased to less than a minute but still the Franco-Japanese alliance continued to co-operate with the finish oh-so-close.
Eventually the catch never materialised, the joyous uncertainty of this year's Giro continuing at the end of a tough week that has already seen drama aplenty and another fortnight of racing that promises more of the same.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3:45:59
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:04
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|13
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|14
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|32
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|34
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|39
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|51
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|57
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|59
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|62
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|63
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|67
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|70
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|74
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|85
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|88
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|89
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|91
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|97
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|98
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|100
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|102
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|109
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|116
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|118
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|119
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|121
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|123
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|124
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|125
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|126
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|127
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|128
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|131
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|132
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|133
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|134
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|138
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:39
|139
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:48
|140
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|142
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|144
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|146
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|148
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|149
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|151
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|152
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:55
|153
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|154
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|155
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|156
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|157
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|158
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|159
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|160
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|161
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|162
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|163
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|164
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|165
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|166
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|167
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|168
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:04
|169
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:10
|170
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:29
|171
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|172
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|173
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:02
|174
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:32
|175
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|176
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|177
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|178
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|179
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|181
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|182
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|184
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|185
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|186
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|187
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|188
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:06
|189
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:16
|190
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|191
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|192
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|193
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|194
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|195
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|196
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|5
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|6
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|11
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|6
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11:18:05
|2
|Quick Step
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:04
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|7
|Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Astana
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|Team Milram
|12
|Team Katusha
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Footon - Servetto
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|19
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|20
|Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Cervelo TestTeam
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|3
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|17
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Rabobank
|16
|7
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|15
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|11
|Team Katusha
|8
|12
|Team Milram
|7
|13
|Astana
|6
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|4
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Liquigas - Doimo
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|20
|Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|22
|Cervelo TestTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14:30:03
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:26
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:33
|7
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:45
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:59
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:03
|12
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:04
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:01:15
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:16
|18
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:22
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:24
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:01:28
|21
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:45
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:49
|23
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:52
|24
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:01:55
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:59
|26
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|27
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:05
|28
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:13
|30
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:28
|31
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:31
|32
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:02:33
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:35
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:40
|37
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:49
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:57
|39
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:28
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:43
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:45
|42
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:49
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:11
|44
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:13
|46
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:29
|47
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:31
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|49
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|50
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:04:50
|51
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|52
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|53
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|54
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:48
|55
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:09
|56
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:10
|57
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:19
|58
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|59
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:05
|60
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:34
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:06
|62
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:09:15
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:16
|64
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:20
|65
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:29
|66
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:33
|67
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:34
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:36
|70
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:37
|71
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:40
|73
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:46
|75
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:47
|77
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:54
|78
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:56
|79
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:59
|80
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:05
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:08
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:09
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:15
|85
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:19
|86
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:26
|87
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:27
|88
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:37
|89
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:38
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:40
|91
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:42
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:43
|94
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:44
|95
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:52
|96
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:53
|97
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:10:54
|98
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:57
|99
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:59
|100
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:01
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|102
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:13
|103
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:18
|104
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:23
|105
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:24
|107
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:11:26
|108
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:30
|109
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|110
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:35
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:36
|113
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:11:37
|114
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:38
|115
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:39
|116
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:41
|117
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|118
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:47
|119
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:51
|120
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:54
|121
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:55
|122
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:57
|123
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|124
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:58
|125
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:03
|126
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|127
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:05
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:07
|129
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:08
|130
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:12:09
|131
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:17
|133
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:18
|134
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:25
|135
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:26
|136
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:29
|137
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|138
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:41
|139
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:12:46
|140
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:49
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:53
|142
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:04
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:13:07
|144
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:23
|145
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:13:28
|146
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:33
|147
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:37
|148
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:42
|149
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:50
|150
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:13:53
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:55
|152
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|153
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:14:19
|154
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|155
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:28
|156
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:29
|157
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:33
|159
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:00
|160
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:05
|161
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:42
|162
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:15:52
|163
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|164
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:08
|165
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:23
|166
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:29
|167
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:43
|168
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:12
|169
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:34
|170
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:49
|171
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:17:52
|172
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:02
|173
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:18
|174
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|175
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:21
|176
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:04
|177
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:13
|178
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:16
|179
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:19:24
|180
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:46
|181
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:56
|182
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:20:11
|183
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:20:32
|184
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:44
|185
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:00
|186
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:42
|187
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:00
|188
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:04
|189
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:11
|190
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:52
|191
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:22:58
|192
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:23:04
|193
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:55
|194
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:57
|195
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:15
|196
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|39
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|37
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|6
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|12
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|21
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|20
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|16
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|17
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|20
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|21
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|12
|22
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|27
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|29
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|30
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|31
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|32
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|33
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|36
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|37
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|38
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|39
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|40
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|41
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|43
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|44
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|45
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|49
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|50
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|53
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1
|54
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|6
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14:30:23
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:25
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:04
|5
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:25
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:29
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|8
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:49
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:59
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:45
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:14
|12
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:56
|13
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:13
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:14
|15
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:17
|16
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:27
|17
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:39
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:48
|19
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:49
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:22
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:23
|23
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:24
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:32
|25
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:03
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:10
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:11:15
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:18
|30
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:34
|31
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:11:43
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:47
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:11:49
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:12:06
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:17
|36
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:22
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:59
|38
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:09
|39
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|41
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:16:52
|42
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:17:32
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:58
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:18:01
|45
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:18:44
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:19:51
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:40
|48
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:22
|49
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:22:38
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:35
|51
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:37
|52
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:27:55
|53
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:28:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|9
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|4
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|8
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|9
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|11
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|6
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|10
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|5
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|10
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|11
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|13
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|14
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|17
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|19
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|21
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|23
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|24
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|27
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|42:17:18
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:01
|3
|Astana
|0:00:19
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Milram
|0:01:19
|6
|Rabobank
|0:01:31
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:22
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:25
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:54
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:12
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:12:06
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:22
|16
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|0:15:45
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:26
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:10
|19
|Quick Step
|0:18:28
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:20:54
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:42
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|109
|pts
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|90
|3
|Rabobank
|87
|4
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|78
|6
|Team Milram
|75
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|67
|8
|Quick Step
|64
|9
|Astana
|60
|10
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|57
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|47
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|39
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|14
|Team Katusha
|33
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|19
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|19
|Cervelo TestTeam
|16
|20
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
|13
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|10
|22
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
