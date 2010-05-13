Trending

Pineau nabs Quick Step's second stage

Breakaway holds off peloton in final metres

Image 1 of 50

Maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)

Maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

Paul Voss (Milram) takes a pull in the break.

Paul Voss (Milram) takes a pull in the break.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 50

Mountains classification leader Paul Voss (Milram) awaits the start of stage five.

Mountains classification leader Paul Voss (Milram) awaits the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali gets the VIP treatment on the start line.

Vincenzo Nibali gets the VIP treatment on the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

The peloton awaits the start of stage five in Novara.

The peloton awaits the start of stage five in Novara.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

The peloton rolls through the streets of Novara at the start of the stage.

The peloton rolls through the streets of Novara at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) outsprints breakaway companion Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) to win stage five.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) outsprints breakaway companion Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) to win stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 50

Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli in their respective pink and white jerseys as overall and young rider classification leaders.

Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli in their respective pink and white jerseys as overall and young rider classification leaders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali is interviewed on the stage five sign-in stage.

Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali is interviewed on the stage five sign-in stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali signs in for stage five.

Vincenzo Nibali signs in for stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali with the grandchildren of legendary Italian professional Costante Girardengo.

Vincenzo Nibali with the grandchildren of legendary Italian professional Costante Girardengo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) nearly pulled off a victory in stage five.

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) nearly pulled off a victory in stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

The winning break of Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) en route to Novi Ligure.

The winning break of Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) en route to Novi Ligure.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

The Giro peloton in action during stage five.

The Giro peloton in action during stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

The winning break passes a larger than life Fausto Coppi banner.

The winning break passes a larger than life Fausto Coppi banner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Stage winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) on the home roads of Fausto Coppi.

Stage winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) on the home roads of Fausto Coppi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Stage winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is a happy man.

Stage winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) is a happy man.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Lampre - Farnese Vini leads the chase of the break, hoping to set up Alessanro Petacchi for the stage win.

Lampre - Farnese Vini leads the chase of the break, hoping to set up Alessanro Petacchi for the stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

The Liquigas - Doimo squad of race leader Vincenzo Nibali set the pace.

The Liquigas - Doimo squad of race leader Vincenzo Nibali set the pace.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso occupy first and second on GC.

Liquigas - Doimo teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso occupy first and second on GC.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

The peloton en route to Novi Ligure in stage five.

The peloton en route to Novi Ligure in stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

After rain showers early in the stage, it became a beautiful day for racing.

After rain showers early in the stage, it became a beautiful day for racing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) initiated the race-winning break.

Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) initiated the race-winning break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

The break of the day included Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis).

The break of the day included Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

The peloton passes the Fausto Coppi museum.

The peloton passes the Fausto Coppi museum.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the young rider classification.

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Stage five winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step)

Stage five winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 50

Stage five winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) uncorks some bubbly after his first Grand Tour victory.

Stage five winner Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) uncorks some bubbly after his first Grand Tour victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) zips up the pink jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) zips up the pink jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) lets loose with the champagne to celebrate another day in the pink jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) lets loose with the champagne to celebrate another day in the pink jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 50

Alessandro Spezialetti (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Spezialetti (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 50

The peloton passes through Castellania, the birth place of Fausto Coppi.

The peloton passes through Castellania, the birth place of Fausto Coppi.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 50

Pink jersey wearer Vincenzo Nibali was kept out of trouble by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates.

Pink jersey wearer Vincenzo Nibali was kept out of trouble by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Mountains leader Paul Voss (Milram) wins the stage's second KOM at Castellania.

Mountains leader Paul Voss (Milram) wins the stage's second KOM at Castellania.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

The thrill of victory for Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and the agony of defeat for runner-up Julien Fouchard (Cofidis).

The thrill of victory for Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and the agony of defeat for runner-up Julien Fouchard (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 36 of 50

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins stage five from a three-man break, just barely holding off the peloton.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins stage five from a three-man break, just barely holding off the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 50

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) on the podium after winning stage five.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) on the podium after winning stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 50

Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step) is happy that teammate Jerome Pineau won stage five.

Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step) is happy that teammate Jerome Pineau won stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 50

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) finishes comfortably in the field.

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) finishes comfortably in the field.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 50

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) finished sixth in stage five.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) finished sixth in stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 50

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins stage five in Novi Ligure, part of a 3-man break which held off the field by seconds.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins stage five in Novi Ligure, part of a 3-man break which held off the field by seconds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins the Giro's stage five, the first Grand Tour victory of the Frenchman's career.

Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) wins the Giro's stage five, the first Grand Tour victory of the Frenchman's career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is presented with the leader's jersey by Fausto Coppi's children, Faustino and Marina.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is presented with the leader's jersey by Fausto Coppi's children, Faustino and Marina.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates on the podium.

Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

France's Jerome Pineau celebrates his stage win, Quick Step's second of the 2010 Giro.

France's Jerome Pineau celebrates his stage win, Quick Step's second of the 2010 Giro.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 50

Stage five is under way!

Stage five is under way!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

The peloton rolls out of Novara at the start of stage five.

The peloton rolls out of Novara at the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) wears the leader's maglia rosa at the start of stage five.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) wears the leader's maglia rosa at the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) attracts plenty of attention at the stage start.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) attracts plenty of attention at the stage start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) awaits the start of stage five.

Best young rider Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Doimo) awaits the start of stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A slogan used by a major auto manufacturer several years ago asked rhetorically: 'Isn't it nice when things just work?' This was the case for today's long breakaway, much to the chagrin of the sprinters' teams and completely to the delight of Jerome Pineau; spending the day off the front 'just worked' and he delivered Quick Step's second stage victory of this year's Giro.

For the teams of the fast men - the likes of Greg Henderson (Team Sky), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions), Alessandro Petacchi (Lamre-Farnese Vini) and André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) - that slogan couldn't have been further from the truth as they failed to bridge the final 100m between themselves and the plucky trio that had spent all bar 15km of the day's 162km parcours off the front of the peloton.

While the trains of HTC-Columbia and Team Sky seemed to be on rails over the last 10km of the stage, hesitation and a few strange faces trying in vain to take back precious seconds in the sprint finish undid the solid work done by Lampre in the final 40km, when the Italian squad had increased the pace and realised the need to catch the four riders in front.

In a finish similar to stage five of last year's Tour de France, when Thomas Voeckler held off a hard-charging peloton in Perpignan - complete with a rampant Mark Cavendish - to record the win after risking all to succeed the hard way, Pineau prevailed like his countryman, reaping the rewards of keeping the faith in the break and possessing the legs to seal the deal.

"It's been five years since I last won [his last victory coming at Paris-Bourges in 2004]. This is my nicest victory ever and it happened in a Grand Tour," said Pineau.

"Three weeks ago I called [Quick Step coach] Luca [Guercilena] and I told him the Giro would be the right race to bring my confidence back. I wanted to try and win a stage. In only five days, that makes two stage wins for Quick Step."

Like Voeckler, it was another Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider, one who also rode last year's Tour, involved in the successful break today. Yukiya Arashiro undoubtedly won himself a legion of fans in Italy after his performance today, taking third but providing the spark for the breakaway's birth and the impetus to take it all the way to the finish.

Liquigas-Doimo's Vincenzo Nibali held onto the maglia rosa with the same 13 second gap over his teammate Ivan Basso as there were no major changes to the overall classification.

Conjuring Il Campionissimo...

On a day dedicated to the memory of Fausto Coppi, 'Il Campionissimo' would have been proud of the efforts of the four men who animated the day's racing.

Paul Voss (Team Milram), Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Jerome Pineau (Quick Step) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) formed the day's selection after the early machinations, and 25km into the stage the right formula had been found.

With the first 70km of the stage a gentle downhill run to Tortona - the town next to the village of Castellania, where Coppi was born - the break was able to garner a gap in excess of four minutes.

Soon after this point however, Lampre-Farnese Vini, intent on not missing the boat and getting its experienced sprinter Alessandro Petacchi on board, began the task of pegging back the leading foursome as it approached the first climb to Avolasca.

And while the big bunch looked like catching the break on the second climb - the Passo Coppi - the break remained over three minutes in front of its pursuers despite Lampre looking intent on the important business of setting up Ale-Jet for a sprint finish - something that has been rare for the veteran Italian thus far at this year's Giro.

Pineau said after the finish that the spirit of Coppi had inspired him as he rode through the legendary Italian rider's home region. "To win on the soil of Fausto Coppi is very important. On the second hill today, I saw a banner for Fausto Coppi. I had good legs and I thought maybe this would be a good sign for me to win."

With 30km until stage's end, and as the break passed the finish line for the first time, the gap remained at 2:50; it appeared for all money that the escape wouldn't be crossing the finish line first when it made its way there for the second time, regardless of how much inspiration could be found on the side of the road.

This seemed a virtual inevitability when soon after the escape group lost Voss, who pulled the pin on his efforts off the front for the day, having achieved his objective of collecting more points in the mountains classification.

It was a brave effort from the remaining trio; while Arashiro appeared to be struggling with 30km to go he found a second [possibly third] wind and continued to work with Pineau and Fouchard.

Behind them the chase dramatically increased in pace with Garmin-Transitions, Sky and HTC-Columbia taking over from Lampre as the teams throwing everything at the leading trio; with five kilometres remaining the gap had decreased to less than a minute but still the Franco-Japanese alliance continued to co-operate with the finish oh-so-close.

Eventually the catch never materialised, the joyous uncertainty of this year's Giro continuing at the end of a tough week that has already seen drama aplenty and another fortnight of racing that promises more of the same.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3:45:59
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:04
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
7Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
8Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
9Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
10William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
13Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
14Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
16Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
20Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
23Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
29Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
31Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
32Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
33Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
34Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
35Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
38Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
39Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
40Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
42David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
47Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
51Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
55Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
57Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
58Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
59Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
62Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
63Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
66Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
67Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
70Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
73Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
74Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
78Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
79Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
80Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
81Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
84Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
85Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
86Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
87Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
88Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
89Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
90Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
91Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
92Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
94Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
95Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
97Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
98Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
99Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
100Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
102Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
103Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
107Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
109Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
111Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
112Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
113Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
116Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
118Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
119Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
121Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
123Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
124Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
125Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
126Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
127Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
128Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
130Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
131Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
132Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
133Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
134Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
137Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:26
138David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:39
139Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:48
140Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
142Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
144Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
145Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
146Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
147Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
148Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
149Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
151Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
152Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:55
153Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
154Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
155Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
156Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
157Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
158Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
159Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
160Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
161Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
162David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
163Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
164Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
165Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:01
166Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
167Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
168Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:01:04
169Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:10
170Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:29
171Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
172Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
173Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:02
174Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:32
175Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
176Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
177Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
178Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
179Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
180Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
181Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
182Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
183Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
184Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
185Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
186Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
187Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
188Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:08:06
189Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:16
190Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
191Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
192Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
193John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
194Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
195Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
196Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram

KOM 1 - Avolasca, Km 97,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1

KOM 2 - Passo Coppi - Bv Di Castellania, Km 111,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Sprint - Tortona, Km 76,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step5pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
5Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1
6Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step11pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram6
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
6Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bbox Bouygues Telecom11:18:05
2Quick Step
3Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
4Rabobank0:00:04
5Omega Pharma - Lotto
6Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
7Team Saxo Bank
8Astana
9BMC Racing Team
10Liquigas - Doimo
11Team Milram
12Team Katusha
13Team HTC - Columbia
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Footon - Servetto
16Garmin - Transitions
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Lampre - Farnese Vini
19Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
20Caisse d'Epargne
21Cervelo TestTeam
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:26

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step30pts
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom29
3Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne19
4Garmin - Transitions17
5Sky Professional Cycling Team16
6Rabobank16
7Lampre - Farnese Vini15
8Team Saxo Bank15
9Team HTC - Columbia13
10Colnago - CSF Inox9
11Team Katusha8
12Team Milram7
13Astana6
14Omega Pharma - Lotto6
15Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni4
16AG2R La Mondiale
17BMC Racing Team
18Liquigas - Doimo
19Footon - Servetto
20Caisse d'Epargne
21Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci
22Cervelo TestTeam

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14:30:03
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:26
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:33
7Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:39
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:45
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:59
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:03
12Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:04
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:01:15
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
17Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:16
18Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:22
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:24
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:01:28
21Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:45
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:49
23Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:52
24Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:01:55
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:59
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
27Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:05
28Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:09
29Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:13
30Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:28
31Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:02:31
32Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:02:33
33Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:35
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:40
37Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:49
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:57
39Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:03:28
40David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:43
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
42William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:49
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:11
44Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
45Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:04:13
46Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:29
47Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:31
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
49Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:49
50Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:04:50
51Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
52Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:09
53Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:10
54Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:05:48
55Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:09
56Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:07:10
57Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:19
58Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:59
59Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:05
60Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:34
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:06
62Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:09:15
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:09:16
64Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:09:20
65Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:29
66Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:33
67Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:34
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:36
70Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:37
71Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
72Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:40
73Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:42
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:46
75Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:47
77Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:54
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:56
79Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:09:59
80Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:05
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:07
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:08
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:10:09
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:15
85Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:19
86Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:10:26
87Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:10:27
88Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:37
89Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:38
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:10:40
91Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:10:42
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
93Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:43
94Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:44
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:52
96Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:10:53
97Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:10:54
98Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:57
99Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:10:59
100Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:01
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:12
102Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:13
103Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:18
104Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:23
105Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
106Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:24
107Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:11:26
108Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:30
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
110Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
111Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:35
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:36
113Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:11:37
114Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:38
115Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:39
116Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:41
117Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
118Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:47
119Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:51
120Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:54
121Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:55
122Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:57
123Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
124John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:58
125Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:12:03
126Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
127Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:05
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:07
129Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:12:08
130Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:12:09
131Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
132Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:17
133Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:18
134David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:25
135Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:26
136Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:29
137Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
138Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:12:41
139Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:12:46
140Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:12:49
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:53
142Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:04
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:13:07
144Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:23
145Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:13:28
146Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:33
147Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:37
148Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:42
149Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:13:50
150Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:13:53
151Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:13:55
152Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
153Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:14:19
154Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
155Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:14:28
156Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:29
157Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
158Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:14:33
159Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli0:15:00
160Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:05
161Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:42
162Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:15:52
163Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:01
164Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:08
165Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:23
166Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:29
167Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:16:43
168Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:12
169Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:34
170Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:17:49
171Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:17:52
172Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:02
173Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:18
174Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
175Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:21
176Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:19:04
177Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:13
178Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:16
179David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:19:24
180Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:46
181John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:56
182Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:20:11
183Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:20:32
184Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:44
185Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:21:00
186Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:21:42
187Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:00
188Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:04
189Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:22:11
190Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:52
191Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:22:58
192Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:23:04
193Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:24:55
194Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:26:57
195Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:15
196Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step39pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions39
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank37
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step34
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia32
6Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne26
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
8Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team24
9Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia22
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini22
12Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram21
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana20
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
16Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
17Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
19David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions13
20Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank12
21Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha12
22Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram11
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram9
27Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram7
29Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
30Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank7
31Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
32Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
33William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
36Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
37Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
38Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
39Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
40Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
41Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
43Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
44Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team3
45Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
49Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
50Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
51Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
53Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1
54Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
6Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14:30:23
2Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:25
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:04
5Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:25
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:29
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:20
8Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:49
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:59
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:45
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:14
12Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:08:56
13Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:13
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:14
15Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:09:17
16Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:27
17Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:09:39
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:48
19Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:09:49
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:10:22
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
22Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:23
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:10:24
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:32
25Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:11:03
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:10
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
28Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:11:15
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:18
30Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:34
31Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:11:43
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:47
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:11:49
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:12:06
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:13:17
36Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:22
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:59
38Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:09
39Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:41
41Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:16:52
42Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:17:32
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:58
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:18:01
45Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:18:44
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:19:51
47Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:20:40
48Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:21:22
49Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:22:38
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:24:35
51Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:26:37
52Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:27:55
53Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:28:32

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step9pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
4Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
8Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
9Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
11Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step4pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
5Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
6Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
8Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
10Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step15pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram13
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions9
5Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step7
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
10Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
11Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
13Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
14Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
16Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram4
17Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
18Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
21Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
23Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
24Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team2
25Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
26Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
27Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo42:17:18
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:01
3Astana0:00:19
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
5Team Milram0:01:19
6Rabobank0:01:31
7Garmin - Transitions0:05:22
8Cervelo TestTeam0:05:25
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:27
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:54
11Team Katusha0:09:56
12Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:12
13Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:12:06
14AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:14:22
16Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci0:15:45
17Caisse d'Epargne0:16:26
18BMC Racing Team0:18:10
19Quick Step0:18:28
20Footon - Servetto0:20:54
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:42
22Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:28:03

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia109pts
2Garmin - Transitions90
3Rabobank87
4Sky Professional Cycling Team85
5Team Saxo Bank78
6Team Milram75
7Liquigas - Doimo67
8Quick Step64
9Astana60
10Lampre - Farnese Vini57
11BMC Racing Team47
12Omega Pharma - Lotto39
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom35
14Team Katusha33
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne24
16Colnago - CSF Inox20
17Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni19
18AG2R La Mondiale18
19Cervelo TestTeam16
20Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenucci13
21Footon - Servetto10
22Caisse d'Epargne4

