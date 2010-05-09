Farrar fastest in Utrecht
Evans assumes race lead after chaotic finale
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) came back from a crash of his own to win the crash-marred finale of the Giro d'Italia's second stage into Utrecht on Sunday. The 25-year-old American, who collided with a traffic island inside of 55km remaining, out-kicked Matthew Goss (Team HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) in a sprint from a diminished 58-rider lead group, the remains of a shattered peloton after a mass-crash with 7.2km remaining split the field.
The large crash disrupted the lead-out trains of several teams, but Farrar's Garmin-Transitions lead-out contingent of David Millar, Murilo Fischer and Julian Dean avoided the carnage, bided their time and brought Farrar to the head of affairs at the flamme rouge. Farrar came through the final 90 degree right hand turn with 250 metres remaining in third place, behind Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Dean.
Farrar powered out of Dean's slipstream on the finishing straight and held off Goss and Sabatini to win the first Giro d'Italia stage of his career. The Garmin-Transitions sprinter has now won stages in two Grand Tours, having previously won stage 12 of the 2009 Vuelta a España.
"Its fantastic to have won," said Farrar. "It's certainly one of the special ones. Last year was a breakthrough year winning what I did. It feels good to be where I am this year. To win the first sprint is nice. It takes some pressure off the rest of the race."
Farrar was one of numerous riders to crash during the stage, many involving the narrow roads and traffic islands common to racing in the Netherlands.
"It's always nervous on the first few day of a Grand Tour, everyone is working off the cobwebs I guess and fighting to be near the front even when it's not really necessary. But that's just the way it goes.
"Any time you race in Holland you have a lot of things in the road. Everyone knows it's like that and when you have a nervous peloton, it adds to that a little bit. I hope nobody was hurt too badly in the crashes. You never like to see someone injured on the very first day of a Grand Tour. But that's just bike racing. There's nothing you can do about it."
Also present in the lead peloton were general classification contenders Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), however, finished in the second group 37 seconds behind Farrar and slipped out of the race lead.
Wiggins, too, was one of many riders who crashed during en route to Utrecht as the maglia rosa wearer was brought down in mass pileup with 40km remaining in the stage. The 30-year-old Briton was escorted by his Sky teammates back to the front of the peloton, but Wiggins was delayed in the crash with 7.2km to the finish and could not regain contact with the leading group.
Evans assumes maglia rosa from Wiggins
Evans took over the maglia rosa and now leads Farrar by one second and Vinokourov by three seconds.For Evans, it's the second maglia rosa of his career having worn the Giro's leader's jersey for one day in the 2002 edition and the first by an Australian since 2005 when Brett Lancaster won the prologue.
"I'm already in pink but there is still a long way to go," said Evans. "I have the same idea to have it at the end as in 2002 but this time I wear it early in the race. Last time it was towards the end.
"We will not look at keeping the jersey at any cost tomorrow. Farrar is only one second behind me. I'm not going to look for bonus seconds on the road tomorrow against him. But I'll drop him off on the Zoncolan if he’s still there!"
Evans emerged unscathed at the end of a stage in which many of the peloton suffered crashes. "Today was one of the most ridiculously dangerous stages I've seen in my career. It’s not because of the course. I don't know why everybody is so nervous this year.
"Here in Holland you take a Grand Tour group of riders and you put them on these roads that are more for Classics riders. I've seen many riders very nervous today, too nervous. When it’s dangerous like this, experience counts but also luck.
"Some riders like Sastre have lost a bit of time today. We count by seconds today but it’s gonna be by minutes in the end of the Giro."
Traffic islands wreak havoc
Another cool, overcast day greeted the Giro peloton in the Netherlands as the riders tackled the 210km stage two from Amsterdam to Utrecht. Four riders soon formed the first break of the Giro and after 60km of racing the quartet of Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) led the Sky-controlled peloton by 5:08.
The peloton was content to let the quartet have their glory before ramping up the pace in anticipation of the expected bunch finish. The escapees swept up all of the mid-stage rewards on tap including two KOMs at 88.7km, taken by Pirazzi, and 100.5km, won by Voss, plus an intermediate sprint in Houten at 157.8km also won by Voss.
Following the sprint in Houten, Facci was dropped from the break while the remaining trio held a six minute advantage with 52km to the finish in Utrecht. On what should have been a routine chipping away of the break's lead, the peloton's effort were disrupted by several large crashes, frequently involving traffic islands.
One of the incidents involved overnight race leader Bradley Wiggins who went down in a crash with approximately 30 other riders at 40km-to-go. This crash unfortunately led to the withdrawal Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), the first rider to abandon the 2010 Giro d'Italia.
Despite the disruptions to the pursuit of Voss, Pirazzi and Flens, when Wiggins regained contact with the field at 35km to go the break's lead had dropped to 1:20 under the impetus of Team Sky, Astana and Team HTC-Columbia.
The cooperation amongst the leading trio came to a halt with 32km remaining as Voss launched an attack. Rabobank's Flens brought back Voss and the Dutchman, eager to put on a show on home soil, launched an attack of his own on the outskirts of Utrecht. The powerful Dutchman motored along in front of huge crowds lining the streets, but was swept up by the Sky-led peloton with 24km remaining to the finish.
The peloton successfully negotiated the twists, turns and narrow roads for the next 17km until a final, mass crash took down nearly 50 riders with 7.2km remaining to the finish. While the riders tried as quickly as possible to get back on their bikes and rejoin the front of the race, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looked to be the most seriously hurt, but the Italian champion, too, slowly got back on his bike after being examined by medical staff.
A diminished peloton still sped onwards to the finish, but several of the sprinters' lead-out trains were missing horsepower due to the crash. HTC-Columbia set tempo for André Greipel until Farrar's Garmin-Transition team took over entering the final kilometre. Farrar was perfectly positioned into the final turn at 250 metres to go and jumped off teammate Julian Dean's wheel to take the first Giro d'Italia win of his career.
Tight contest for first climber's jersey
The Giro d'Italia's first mountains classification jersey was awarded after stage two during which the peloton tackled a pair of Category 3 ascents at 88.7km and 100.5km. The four-man break of the day containing Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) vied for the green jersey and presented a puzzle for the judges at the stage conclusion as Voss, Flens and Pirazzi each earned four points. Pirazzi took the first climb ahead of Flens and Voss, while Voss won the second climb in front of Flens and Pirazzi.
With Voss and Pirazzi each winning an identically ranked climb the tie breaker was decided by general classification time, which gave the climber's jersey to Voss.
"That is the biggest success in my career," said Voss, who this year has already worn the leader's jersey in a ProTour race, the Volta a Catalunya. "I went to my limits today. In the end I didn't even know how it had turned out. The Italian Pirazzi and I had to wait a long time for the ranking to be figured out."
Voss, however, had a frightening encounter with the Quick Step team car in the finale of the stage. "Shortly before the finish, I ended up going from full speed to the back seat of a team car, which had suddenly opened its door. Fortunately I wasn't injured but from there on I fought my way to the finish in a trance."
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4:56:46
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|8
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|9
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:03
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|27
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|28
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|29
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|45
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|53
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|56
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|59
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:13
|60
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:23
|61
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|62
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|65
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|69
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|72
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|77
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|79
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|82
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|84
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|86
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|87
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|90
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|91
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|93
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|95
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|96
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|97
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|100
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|102
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|111
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|112
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|115
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|116
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|117
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|118
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|119
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|121
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|124
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|125
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|127
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|132
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|133
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|134
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|135
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|137
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|138
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|139
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|140
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|141
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|142
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|144
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|147
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|148
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|149
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|151
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|154
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|155
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|156
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:51
|157
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:54
|158
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:04
|159
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:09
|160
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:11
|161
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|162
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|163
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|164
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:21
|165
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|166
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|167
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:23
|168
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:37
|169
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:11
|170
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:13
|171
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:17
|172
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|175
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|176
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:02:45
|177
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|178
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:40
|179
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|180
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|181
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|182
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|183
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|184
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|185
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|186
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|187
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|188
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|190
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|191
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|192
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|193
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|194
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|195
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:37
|196
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:06
|197
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|9
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|15
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|6
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|180
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|5
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|7
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|9
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|14:50:21
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|Team Milram
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Quickstep
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:06
|10
|Astana
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:13
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|16
|Footon - Servetto
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:01:14
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci
|21
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:48
|22
|Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|pts
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|32
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|18
|4
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|16
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Team Katusha
|14
|7
|Rabobank
|13
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Footon - Servetto
|9
|11
|Team Milram
|8
|12
|Quickstep
|7
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|2
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5:07:09
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:04
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:08
|8
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|9
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:13
|11
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:15
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:18
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:19
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:21
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:22
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:24
|23
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:26
|27
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:27
|29
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:00:29
|32
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:30
|33
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:31
|34
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|35
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|36
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|40
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:00:37
|41
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:38
|42
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:00:39
|44
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|46
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:42
|48
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|49
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:44
|51
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:45
|55
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:46
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|58
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:47
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:00:48
|61
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|64
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:51
|66
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:52
|68
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:53
|70
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:55
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|72
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|74
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|75
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:58
|77
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|79
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:01
|81
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:03
|82
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|83
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:06
|84
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|87
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:08
|88
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:10
|91
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:11
|92
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|94
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:13
|97
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:14
|98
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:15
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|103
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|104
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|105
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|107
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:19
|108
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|109
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|113
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|114
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|115
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:21
|117
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|118
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:22
|119
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:23
|120
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:24
|122
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|124
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|125
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|126
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:25
|127
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|128
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:26
|129
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:27
|130
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:28
|132
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:01:29
|133
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|134
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:30
|135
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|136
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:31
|138
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|141
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:32
|142
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|143
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:33
|144
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:34
|145
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:36
|146
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:37
|147
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:40
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:43
|149
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|150
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:44
|151
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:45
|152
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|153
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|154
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|156
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:49
|157
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:52
|158
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:53
|161
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:57
|162
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:59
|163
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:03
|164
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:04
|165
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:02:06
|166
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:07
|167
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:18
|168
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|169
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:51
|170
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|171
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:54
|172
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:55
|173
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|174
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:05
|175
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:07
|176
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:03:08
|177
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:12
|178
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|179
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:34
|180
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:39
|181
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|182
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|183
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:46
|184
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|185
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:49
|186
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:50
|187
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|188
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:03
|189
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|190
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:06
|191
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:12
|192
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|193
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:30
|194
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:37
|195
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:24
|196
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:30
|197
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:42
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|7
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|14
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|12
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|14
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|9
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|16
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|18
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|19
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|24
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|26
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|27
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|29
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|30
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|31
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|35
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5:07:12
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|8
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:43
|10
|Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|11
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:45
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|15
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|17
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:55
|19
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:00
|20
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|21
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:07
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:08
|25
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:10
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|30
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:17
|32
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:20
|33
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:21
|34
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:33
|37
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:40
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:42
|39
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:49
|40
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|41
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:01
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:02:03
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|44
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:02
|45
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:09
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:36
|47
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:00
|48
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|49
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:03
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:09
|51
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:27
|52
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:34
|53
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:21
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|185
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|180
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|4
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|11
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|15:21:48
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|3
|Astana
|0:00:07
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:14
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:26
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Quickstep
|0:00:45
|9
|Team Milram
|0:00:48
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:49
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:10
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:07
|16
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:08
|17
|Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci
|0:02:09
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|19
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:24
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:02:33
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:41
|22
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:02
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|pts
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|50
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|44
|5
|Rabobank
|34
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|32
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|28
|8
|Astana
|25
|9
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|16
|10
|Team Katusha
|14
|11
|Quickstep
|12
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|14
|Footon - Servetto
|9
|15
|Team Milram
|8
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|18
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|2
|Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Astana
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Team Milram
|9
|Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Quickstep
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|21
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
