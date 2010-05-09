Trending

Farrar fastest in Utrecht

Evans assumes race lead after chaotic finale

Image 1 of 111

The dramatic Museumplein sign-in area prior to stage two in Amsterdam.

The dramatic Museumplein sign-in area prior to stage two in Amsterdam.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 111

A happy Tyler Farrar enjoys the benefits of stage victory.

A happy Tyler Farrar enjoys the benefits of stage victory.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 111

Cadel Evans sprays his champagne on the same day compatriot Mark Webber was doing so in Spain.

Cadel Evans sprays his champagne on the same day compatriot Mark Webber was doing so in Spain.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 111

World champion Cadel Evans is the star attraction at this year's Giro.

World champion Cadel Evans is the star attraction at this year's Giro.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 111

Cadel Evans salutes from the podium after securing the overall lead.

Cadel Evans salutes from the podium after securing the overall lead.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 111

The day's break was doomed to fail on flat Dutch roads.

The day's break was doomed to fail on flat Dutch roads.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 111

The second stage gets underway in Amsterdam.

The second stage gets underway in Amsterdam.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 111

Bradley Wiggins' Sky teammates worked hard to keep him in the lead.

Bradley Wiggins' Sky teammates worked hard to keep him in the lead.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 111

Bradley Wiggins started the day in the maglia rosa of race leader.

Bradley Wiggins started the day in the maglia rosa of race leader.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 111

Paul Voss took the mountains classification thanks to his presence in the day's long break.

Paul Voss took the mountains classification thanks to his presence in the day's long break.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 111

Race leader Bradley Wiggins is escorted to the start.

Race leader Bradley Wiggins is escorted to the start.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 111

Riders wait for the gun in Amsterdam.

Riders wait for the gun in Amsterdam.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 111

Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar is the Giro's top sprinter.

Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar is the Giro's top sprinter.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 111

Tyler Farrar celebrates victory on the line in Utrecht.

Tyler Farrar celebrates victory on the line in Utrecht.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 111

The Sky train powered through the final kilometres after Wiggins was involved in a crash.

The Sky train powered through the final kilometres after Wiggins was involved in a crash.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 111

Riders head to the sign on.

Riders head to the sign on.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 111

Robbie McEwen is one of the Giro's favourite sprinting sons and was looking for a win on stage two.

Robbie McEwen is one of the Giro's favourite sprinting sons and was looking for a win on stage two.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 111

HTC-Columbia rider André Greipel is interviewed before the stage.

HTC-Columbia rider André Greipel is interviewed before the stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 111

Team Sky's Chris Froome leads the charge to assist race leader Bradley Wiggins regain contact with the peloton.

Team Sky's Chris Froome leads the charge to assist race leader Bradley Wiggins regain contact with the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 111

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 111

Huge crowds turned out to watch the Giro in the Netherlands.

Huge crowds turned out to watch the Giro in the Netherlands.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 111

Michael Barry leads Team Sky teammate and race leader Bradley Wiggins.

Michael Barry leads Team Sky teammate and race leader Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 111

The break of the day included Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step).

The break of the day included Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins ahead of Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins ahead of Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 111

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 111

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) awaits the start of stage two.

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) awaits the start of stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 111

John Murphy (BMC Racing Team) in action during stage two.

John Murphy (BMC Racing Team) in action during stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 111

Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team)

Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 111

Tyler Farrar celebrates his first Giro d'Italia stage win in Utrecht.

Tyler Farrar celebrates his first Giro d'Italia stage win in Utrecht.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) ensures everything's intact before getting back on his bike after a crash

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) ensures everything's intact before getting back on his bike after a crash
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) will wear the points jersey on stage three

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) will wear the points jersey on stage three
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 111

This ain't bad: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

This ain't bad: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came down twice on Sunday

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came down twice on Sunday
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) picks himself up after a crash during the stage

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) picks himself up after a crash during the stage
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 111

Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft share the moment after Farrar's stage win

Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft share the moment after Farrar's stage win
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is guided to the podium after his win

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is guided to the podium after his win
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) mounts the podium in Utrecht

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) mounts the podium in Utrecht
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 111

Things hadn't been quite so peachy for Farrar mid-way through the day's stage

Things hadn't been quite so peachy for Farrar mid-way through the day's stage
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 111

Celbration time for Garmin-Transitions

Celbration time for Garmin-Transitions
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 111

With arms wide open: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage two of the Giro d'Italia

With arms wide open: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage two of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) makes light work of the champagne on the podium

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) makes light work of the champagne on the podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 111

Lucky boy: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

Lucky boy: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) adds a Giro stage win to his palmares

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) adds a Giro stage win to his palmares
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 45 of 111

You little beauty: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) will swap the rainbows for pink tomorrow

You little beauty: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) will swap the rainbows for pink tomorrow
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 46 of 111

Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rolls across the finish line

Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rolls across the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 111

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is going to enjoy his final race as a professional

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is going to enjoy his final race as a professional
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 111

Giro d'Italia race director Angelo Zomegnan

Giro d'Italia race director Angelo Zomegnan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) assumed the race lead in Utrecht

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) assumed the race lead in Utrecht
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) proudly displays the Giro leader's jersey

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) proudly displays the Giro leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 111

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lost 37 seconds to Evans and Vinokourov today

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lost 37 seconds to Evans and Vinokourov today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) is starting to get used to this podium business

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) is starting to get used to this podium business
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 111

The peloton weaves its way through a sea of spectators in the Netherlands

The peloton weaves its way through a sea of spectators in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) adjusts his cap after donning the maglia rosa

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) adjusts his cap after donning the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) enjoys his time on the Giro podium

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) enjoys his time on the Giro podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 111

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) finishes the stage a little worse for wear

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) finishes the stage a little worse for wear
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 111

The damage to Pozzato's knee after a late-stage crash

The damage to Pozzato's knee after a late-stage crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 111

The media flock to find out what happened to Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

The media flock to find out what happened to Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 111

Oh yeah: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed his first Giro stage win in Utrecht

Oh yeah: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed his first Giro stage win in Utrecht
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 111

Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) attempts to cover the damage of a crash during stage two

Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) attempts to cover the damage of a crash during stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 111

Windmill: Check. Peloton: Check.

Windmill: Check. Peloton: Check.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 111

No mistaking the location as the peloton press on in stage two

No mistaking the location as the peloton press on in stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 111

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) pulls up to assist Tyler Farrar after a crash

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) pulls up to assist Tyler Farrar after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 111

The peloton flash past in Holland

The peloton flash past in Holland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and his new mate

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and his new mate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 111

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished tenth today

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished tenth today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 111

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is mobbed by the media after the stage

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is mobbed by the media after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 111

I've been waiting for you: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) pulls on the maglia rosa for the second time in his career.

I've been waiting for you: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) pulls on the maglia rosa for the second time in his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 111

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) tickled pink on the Giro podium

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) tickled pink on the Giro podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 111

Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) showed spectators a little more than they'd have expected on stage two

Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) showed spectators a little more than they'd have expected on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 111

Garmin-Transitions teammates Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft celebrate together after the stage

Garmin-Transitions teammates Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft celebrate together after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) pops his top

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) pops his top
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) waves to the appreciative crowd from the podium

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) waves to the appreciative crowd from the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 111

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) doesn't appear too pleased with his fifth placed finish

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) doesn't appear too pleased with his fifth placed finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the second Grand Tour stage of his career

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the second Grand Tour stage of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 111

Another hits the deck in what was a crash-filled opening road stage at the Giro d'Italia

Another hits the deck in what was a crash-filled opening road stage at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) spreads his arms in his increasingly familiar salute

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) spreads his arms in his increasingly familiar salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) makes his way to the start in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 111

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) signs-on for his day at work

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) signs-on for his day at work
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 111

The World Champion, Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), makes his way solo to the sign-on

The World Champion, Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), makes his way solo to the sign-on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 111

Colnago-CSF Inox head to the sign-on as one

Colnago-CSF Inox head to the sign-on as one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rolls out of Amsterdam on Sunday morning

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rolls out of Amsterdam on Sunday morning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 111

Risky business taking a shot at that proximity

Risky business taking a shot at that proximity
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 111

Yes boys, you're in the Netherlands

Yes boys, you're in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) lays across the median strip after crashing on stage two

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) lays across the median strip after crashing on stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 111

A Liquigas rider makes his feelings known as the crowd leans out for a snapshot of the peloton

A Liquigas rider makes his feelings known as the crowd leans out for a snapshot of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 111

A spectator falls out of shot after being hit by a rider on the roads of Holland

A spectator falls out of shot after being hit by a rider on the roads of Holland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 111

Jack Bobridge looks concerned as he waits for his Garmin-Transitions teammate Tyler Farrar to get up

Jack Bobridge looks concerned as he waits for his Garmin-Transitions teammate Tyler Farrar to get up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 111

Chaos on a climb as riders collide

Chaos on a climb as riders collide
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 111

Riders prepare to untangle their bikes after a crash

Riders prepare to untangle their bikes after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 111

Marco Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini) prepares to remount after a crash

Marco Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini) prepares to remount after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 111

Long way to go: Who will be wearing the pink jersey three weeks from now?

Long way to go: Who will be wearing the pink jersey three weeks from now?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 111

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was all smiles at the start

Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was all smiles at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 111

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs-on

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs-on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 111

Katusha's bikes lined up at the start

Katusha's bikes lined up at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) ride side-by-side as they head out of Amsterdam

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) ride side-by-side as they head out of Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) is quizzed at the start

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) is quizzed at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 111

Yes you are.

Yes you are.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 111

The scene at the stage start in Amsterdam

The scene at the stage start in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 111

A television helicopter hovers above Amsterdam on Sunday morning

A television helicopter hovers above Amsterdam on Sunday morning
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 111

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets ready to celebrate his victory - his teammates have already started

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets ready to celebrate his victory - his teammates have already started
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 111

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) waits for the start

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) waits for the start
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 106 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wears a pink helmet but opted not to dress all pink

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wears a pink helmet but opted not to dress all pink
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 107 of 111

Bradley Wiggins with his Team Sky teammates

Bradley Wiggins with his Team Sky teammates
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 108 of 111

Yolanthe Cabau is ready to officially start the race

Yolanthe Cabau is ready to officially start the race
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 109 of 111

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was protected by the pink umbrella girl

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was protected by the pink umbrella girl
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 110 of 111

Ritchie Porte (Saxo Bank) in the white jersey at the start

Ritchie Porte (Saxo Bank) in the white jersey at the start
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 111 of 111

They're off!

They're off!
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) came back from a crash of his own to win the crash-marred finale of the Giro d'Italia's second stage into Utrecht on Sunday. The 25-year-old American, who collided with a traffic island inside of 55km remaining, out-kicked Matthew Goss (Team HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) in a sprint from a diminished 58-rider lead group, the remains of a shattered peloton after a mass-crash with 7.2km remaining split the field.

The large crash disrupted the lead-out trains of several teams, but Farrar's Garmin-Transitions lead-out contingent of David Millar, Murilo Fischer and Julian Dean avoided the carnage, bided their time and brought Farrar to the head of affairs at the flamme rouge. Farrar came through the final 90 degree right hand turn with 250 metres remaining in third place, behind Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Dean.

Farrar powered out of Dean's slipstream on the finishing straight and held off Goss and Sabatini to win the first Giro d'Italia stage of his career. The Garmin-Transitions sprinter has now won stages in two Grand Tours, having previously won stage 12 of the 2009 Vuelta a España.

"Its fantastic to have won," said Farrar. "It's certainly one of the special ones. Last year was a breakthrough year winning what I did. It feels good to be where I am this year. To win the first sprint is nice. It takes some pressure off the rest of the race."

Farrar was one of numerous riders to crash during the stage, many involving the narrow roads and traffic islands common to racing in the Netherlands.

"It's always nervous on the first few day of a Grand Tour, everyone is working off the cobwebs I guess and fighting to be near the front even when it's not really necessary. But that's just the way it goes.

"Any time you race in Holland you have a lot of things in the road. Everyone knows it's like that and when you have a nervous peloton, it adds to that a little bit. I hope nobody was hurt too badly in the crashes. You never like to see someone injured on the very first day of a Grand Tour. But that's just bike racing. There's nothing you can do about it."

Also present in the lead peloton were general classification contenders Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), however, finished in the second group 37 seconds behind Farrar and slipped out of the race lead.

Wiggins, too, was one of many riders who crashed during en route to Utrecht as the maglia rosa wearer was brought down in mass pileup with 40km remaining in the stage. The 30-year-old Briton was escorted by his Sky teammates back to the front of the peloton, but Wiggins was delayed in the crash with 7.2km to the finish and could not regain contact with the leading group.

Evans assumes maglia rosa from Wiggins

Evans took over the maglia rosa and now leads Farrar by one second and Vinokourov by three seconds.For Evans, it's the second maglia rosa of his career having worn the Giro's leader's jersey for one day in the 2002 edition and the first by an Australian since 2005 when Brett Lancaster won the prologue.

"I'm already in pink but there is still a long way to go," said Evans. "I have the same idea to have it at the end as in 2002 but this time I wear it early in the race. Last time it was towards the end.

"We will not look at keeping the jersey at any cost tomorrow. Farrar is only one second behind me. I'm not going to look for bonus seconds on the road tomorrow against him. But I'll drop him off on the Zoncolan if he’s still there!"

Evans emerged unscathed at the end of a stage in which many of the peloton suffered crashes. "Today was one of the most ridiculously dangerous stages I've seen in my career. It’s not because of the course. I don't know why everybody is so nervous this year.

"Here in Holland you take a Grand Tour group of riders and you put them on these roads that are more for Classics riders. I've seen many riders very nervous today, too nervous. When it’s dangerous like this, experience counts but also luck.

"Some riders like Sastre have lost a bit of time today. We count by seconds today but it’s gonna be by minutes in the end of the Giro."

Traffic islands wreak havoc

Another cool, overcast day greeted the Giro peloton in the Netherlands as the riders tackled the 210km stage two from Amsterdam to Utrecht. Four riders soon formed the first break of the Giro and after 60km of racing the quartet of Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) led the Sky-controlled peloton by 5:08.

The peloton was content to let the quartet have their glory before ramping up the pace in anticipation of the expected bunch finish. The escapees swept up all of the mid-stage rewards on tap including two KOMs at 88.7km, taken by Pirazzi, and 100.5km, won by Voss, plus an intermediate sprint in Houten at 157.8km also won by Voss.

Following the sprint in Houten, Facci was dropped from the break while the remaining trio held a six minute advantage with 52km to the finish in Utrecht. On what should have been a routine chipping away of the break's lead, the peloton's effort were disrupted by several large crashes, frequently involving traffic islands.

One of the incidents involved overnight race leader Bradley Wiggins who went down in a crash with approximately 30 other riders at 40km-to-go. This crash unfortunately led to the withdrawal Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), the first rider to abandon the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

Despite the disruptions to the pursuit of Voss, Pirazzi and Flens, when Wiggins regained contact with the field at 35km to go the break's lead had dropped to 1:20 under the impetus of Team Sky, Astana and Team HTC-Columbia.

The cooperation amongst the leading trio came to a halt with 32km remaining as Voss launched an attack. Rabobank's Flens brought back Voss and the Dutchman, eager to put on a show on home soil, launched an attack of his own on the outskirts of Utrecht. The powerful Dutchman motored along in front of huge crowds lining the streets, but was swept up by the Sky-led peloton with 24km remaining to the finish.

The peloton successfully negotiated the twists, turns and narrow roads for the next 17km until a final, mass crash took down nearly 50 riders with 7.2km remaining to the finish. While the riders tried as quickly as possible to get back on their bikes and rejoin the front of the race, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looked to be the most seriously hurt, but the Italian champion, too, slowly got back on his bike after being examined by medical staff.

A diminished peloton still sped onwards to the finish, but several of the sprinters' lead-out trains were missing horsepower due to the crash. HTC-Columbia set tempo for André Greipel until Farrar's Garmin-Transition team took over entering the final kilometre. Farrar was perfectly positioned into the final turn at 250 metres to go and jumped off teammate Julian Dean's wheel to take the first Giro d'Italia win of his career.

Tight contest for first climber's jersey

The Giro d'Italia's first mountains classification jersey was awarded after stage two during which the peloton tackled a pair of Category 3 ascents at 88.7km and 100.5km. The four-man break of the day containing Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) vied for the green jersey and presented a puzzle for the judges at the stage conclusion as Voss, Flens and Pirazzi each earned four points. Pirazzi took the first climb ahead of Flens and Voss, while Voss won the second climb in front of Flens and Pirazzi.

With Voss and Pirazzi each winning an identically ranked climb the tie breaker was decided by general classification time, which gave the climber's jersey to Voss.

"That is the biggest success in my career," said Voss, who this year has already worn the leader's jersey in a ProTour race, the Volta a Catalunya. "I went to my limits today. In the end I didn't even know how it had turned out. The Italian Pirazzi and I had to wait a long time for the ranking to be figured out."

Voss, however, had a frightening encounter with the Quick Step team car in the finale of the stage. "Shortly before the finish, I ended up going from full speed to the back seat of a team car, which had suddenly opened its door. Fortunately I wasn't injured but from there on I fought my way to the finish in a trance."

Full Results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4:56:46
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
9Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
13Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:03
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
27Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
28Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
29Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
31Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
33Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
44Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
45Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
47Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
49Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
51Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
52Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
53Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
56Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
59Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:13
60Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:23
61Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
62Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
63Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
65John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
68Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
69Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
70Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
72Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
73Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
75Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
77Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
79Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
82Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
84Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
86Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
87Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
89Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
90David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
91Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
93Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
94William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
95Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
96Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
97Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
100Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
102Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
104Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
105Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
107Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
110Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
111Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
112Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
115Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
116Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
117Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
118Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
119Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
121Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
124Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
125Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
127David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
129Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
132Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
133Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
134Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
135Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
137Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
138Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
139Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
140Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
141Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
142Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
144Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
146Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
147Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
148Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
149Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
150Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
151Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
152Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
154Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
155Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
156Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:51
157Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:54
158Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:01:04
159Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:09
160Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:11
161Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
162Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:15
163Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
164Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:21
165Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
166Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
167Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:01:23
168Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:37
169Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:02:11
170Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:13
171Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:17
172John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
173Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
174Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
175Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
176Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:02:45
177Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
178Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:40
179Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:19
180Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
181Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
182Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
183Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
184Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
185Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
186Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
187Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
188Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
189Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
190Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
191Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
192Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
193Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
194Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
195Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:37
196Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:06
197Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions25pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia20
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
7Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha9
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank8
9Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
13Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
15Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Houten - 157.8km
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
6Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Kaapse Bossen - 88.7km
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank2
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1

Amerongse Bos - 100.5km
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank2
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

Azzuri d'Italia
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Premio della Fuga
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank185pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram180
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144

Combativity
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
5Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
7Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
9Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams
1Garmin - Transitions14:50:21
2Team HTC - Columbia
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Team Milram
5Liquigas - Doimo
6Rabobank
7Quickstep
8Team Katusha
9Team Saxo Bank0:00:06
10Astana
11Omega Pharma - Lotto
12Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:13
13BMC Racing Team0:00:40
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:11
16Footon - Servetto
17Colnago - CSF Inox
18Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:01:14
19Caisse d'Epargne
20Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:48
22Cervelo TestTeam

Super Team
1Team HTC - Columbia36pts
2Garmin - Transitions32
3Liquigas - Doimo18
4Lampre - Farnese Vini16
5Sky Professional Cycling Team15
6Team Katusha14
7Rabobank13
8Colnago - CSF Inox11
9Ag2R La Mondiale11
10Footon - Servetto9
11Team Milram8
12Quickstep7
13BMC Racing Team7
14Omega Pharma - Lotto6
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
16Team Saxo Bank2

General Classification after stage 2
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5:07:09
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:01
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:03
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
5David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:04
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:08
8Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:09
9Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:13
11Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
12André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:15
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:18
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:19
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:00:20
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
19Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:21
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
21Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:22
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:24
23Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
24Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:26
27Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:27
29Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:00:29
32Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:30
33Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:31
34Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
35Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
36Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
38Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
40Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:00:37
41Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:38
42Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:00:39
44Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
46Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:42
48Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
49Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
50Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:44
51David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
52Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:45
55Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:46
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
58Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:47
59Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:48
61Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
63Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
64Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:51
66Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:52
68Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
69Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:53
70Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:55
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
72Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
74Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
75Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:58
77Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
79Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:01:01
81Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:03
82Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:05
83Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:06
84Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
85Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
86Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:07
87Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:08
88Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
89Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:10
91Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:11
92Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
93Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
94Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:13
97Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:14
98Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:15
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
101John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
103Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
104Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:18
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
106Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
107Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:19
108Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
109Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
112Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
113Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
114Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
115Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:21
117Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
118Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:22
119Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:23
120Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:24
122Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
124Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
125Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
126David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:25
127Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
128Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:26
129Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:27
130Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:28
132Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:01:29
133Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
134David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:30
135Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
136Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:31
138Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
140Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
141Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:32
142Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
143Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:33
144Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:34
145Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:36
146Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:37
147Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:40
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:01:43
149Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
150Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:44
151Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:45
152Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
153Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
154Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:47
156Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:49
157Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:52
158Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
159Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
160Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
161Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:57
162Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:59
163Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:02:03
164Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:04
165Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:02:06
166Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:07
167Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:18
168John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
169Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:02:51
170Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:53
171Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:54
172Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:02:55
173Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
174Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:05
175Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:07
176Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:03:08
177Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:03:12
178Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:19
179Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:34
180Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:04:39
181Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
182Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
183Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:46
184Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:47
185Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:04:49
186Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:04:50
187Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:00
188Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:03
189Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:05
190Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:06
191Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:05:12
192Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
193Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:05:30
194Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:05:37
195Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:24
196Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:30
197Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:42

Points Classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions25pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia20
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
7Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana14
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia14
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions9
14Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha9
15Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
16Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank8
18Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
19Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions7
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
24Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank4
26Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
27Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
29Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3
30Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step3
31Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
35Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
36Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank4

Young Riders Classification
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5:07:12
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:06
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:10
5Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
8Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:43
10Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
11Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:00:44
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:45
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:00:46
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
15Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
17Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:55
19Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:00
20Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
21Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
22Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:07
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:08
25Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:10
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:16
30Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
31Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:17
32Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:20
33Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:21
34Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:28
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:33
37Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:40
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:01:42
39Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:49
40Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:56
41Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:01
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:02:03
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
44Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:03:02
45Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:03:09
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:04:36
47Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:00
48Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:02
49Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:03
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:05:09
51Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:05:27
52Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:05:34
53Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:21

Sprints Classification
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram5pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
3Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank3
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Azzuri d'Italia Classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions4pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Premio della Fuga
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank185pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram180
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
4Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144

Combativity Classification
1Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
4Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox6
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
11Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
14Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
17Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Team Classification
1Team Saxo Bank15:21:48
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
3Astana0:00:07
4Rabobank
5Garmin - Transitions0:00:14
6Liquigas - Doimo0:00:26
7BMC Racing Team0:00:31
8Quickstep0:00:45
9Team Milram0:00:48
10Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
11Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
12Team Katusha0:00:59
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:10
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:28
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:07
16Cervelo TestTeam0:02:08
17Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci0:02:09
18Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
19Caisse d'Epargne0:02:24
20Footon - Servetto0:02:33
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:41
22Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:02

Super Team Classfication
1Sky Professional Cycling Team57pts
2Team HTC - Columbia55
3Garmin - Transitions50
4BMC Racing Team44
5Rabobank34
6Team Saxo Bank32
7Liquigas - Doimo28
8Astana25
9Lampre - Farnese Vini16
10Team Katusha14
11Quickstep12
12Ag2R La Mondiale11
13Colnago - CSF Inox11
14Footon - Servetto9
15Team Milram8
16Omega Pharma - Lotto6
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
18Cervelo TestTeam3

Premio Fair Play Classification
1BMC Racing Team
2Garmin - Transitions
3Astana
4Team Saxo Bank
5Rabobank
6Liquigas - Doimo
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Team Milram
9Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci
10Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
11Team Katusha
12Lampre - Farnese Vini
13Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Quickstep
15Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Caisse d'Epargne
18Ag2R La Mondiale
19Cervelo TestTeam
20Footon - Servetto
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Colnago - CSF Inox

