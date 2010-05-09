Image 1 of 111 The dramatic Museumplein sign-in area prior to stage two in Amsterdam. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 111 A happy Tyler Farrar enjoys the benefits of stage victory. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 111 Cadel Evans sprays his champagne on the same day compatriot Mark Webber was doing so in Spain. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 111 World champion Cadel Evans is the star attraction at this year's Giro. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 111 Cadel Evans salutes from the podium after securing the overall lead. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 111 The day's break was doomed to fail on flat Dutch roads. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 111 The second stage gets underway in Amsterdam. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 111 Bradley Wiggins' Sky teammates worked hard to keep him in the lead. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 111 Bradley Wiggins started the day in the maglia rosa of race leader. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 111 Paul Voss took the mountains classification thanks to his presence in the day's long break. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 111 Race leader Bradley Wiggins is escorted to the start. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 111 Riders wait for the gun in Amsterdam. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 111 Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar is the Giro's top sprinter. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 111 Tyler Farrar celebrates victory on the line in Utrecht. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 111 The Sky train powered through the final kilometres after Wiggins was involved in a crash. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 111 Riders head to the sign on. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 111 Robbie McEwen is one of the Giro's favourite sprinting sons and was looking for a win on stage two. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 111 HTC-Columbia rider André Greipel is interviewed before the stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 19 of 111 Team Sky's Chris Froome leads the charge to assist race leader Bradley Wiggins regain contact with the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 111 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 111 Huge crowds turned out to watch the Giro in the Netherlands. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 111 Michael Barry leads Team Sky teammate and race leader Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 111 The break of the day included Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins ahead of Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 111 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 111 World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) awaits the start of stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 111 John Murphy (BMC Racing Team) in action during stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 111 Jeffry Louder (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 111 Tyler Farrar celebrates his first Giro d'Italia stage win in Utrecht. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) ensures everything's intact before getting back on his bike after a crash (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) will wear the points jersey on stage three (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 111 This ain't bad: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came down twice on Sunday (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) picks himself up after a crash during the stage (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 111 Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft share the moment after Farrar's stage win (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is guided to the podium after his win (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) mounts the podium in Utrecht (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 111 Things hadn't been quite so peachy for Farrar mid-way through the day's stage (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 111 Celbration time for Garmin-Transitions (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 111 With arms wide open: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins stage two of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) makes light work of the champagne on the podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 43 of 111 Lucky boy: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) adds a Giro stage win to his palmares (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 45 of 111 You little beauty: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) will swap the rainbows for pink tomorrow (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 46 of 111 Federico Canuti (Colnago-CSF Inox) rolls across the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 111 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is going to enjoy his final race as a professional (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 111 Giro d'Italia race director Angelo Zomegnan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) assumed the race lead in Utrecht (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) proudly displays the Giro leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 111 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) lost 37 seconds to Evans and Vinokourov today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) is starting to get used to this podium business (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 111 The peloton weaves its way through a sea of spectators in the Netherlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) adjusts his cap after donning the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) enjoys his time on the Giro podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 111 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) finishes the stage a little worse for wear (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 111 The damage to Pozzato's knee after a late-stage crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 111 The media flock to find out what happened to Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 111 Oh yeah: Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed his first Giro stage win in Utrecht (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 111 Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) attempts to cover the damage of a crash during stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 111 Windmill: Check. Peloton: Check. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 111 No mistaking the location as the peloton press on in stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 111 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) pulls up to assist Tyler Farrar after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 111 The peloton flash past in Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and his new mate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 111 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) finished tenth today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is mobbed by the media after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 111 I've been waiting for you: Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) pulls on the maglia rosa for the second time in his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 111 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) tickled pink on the Giro podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 111 Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) showed spectators a little more than they'd have expected on stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 111 Garmin-Transitions teammates Tyler Farrar and Svein Tuft celebrate together after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) pops his top (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) waves to the appreciative crowd from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 111 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) doesn't appear too pleased with his fifth placed finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the second Grand Tour stage of his career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 111 Another hits the deck in what was a crash-filled opening road stage at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) spreads his arms in his increasingly familiar salute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) makes his way to the start in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 111 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) signs-on for his day at work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 111 The World Champion, Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), makes his way solo to the sign-on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 111 Colnago-CSF Inox head to the sign-on as one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rolls out of Amsterdam on Sunday morning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 111 Risky business taking a shot at that proximity (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 111 Yes boys, you're in the Netherlands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) lays across the median strip after crashing on stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 111 A Liquigas rider makes his feelings known as the crowd leans out for a snapshot of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 111 A spectator falls out of shot after being hit by a rider on the roads of Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 111 Jack Bobridge looks concerned as he waits for his Garmin-Transitions teammate Tyler Farrar to get up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 111 Chaos on a climb as riders collide (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 111 Riders prepare to untangle their bikes after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 111 Marco Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini) prepares to remount after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 111 Long way to go: Who will be wearing the pink jersey three weeks from now? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 111 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was all smiles at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 111 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs-on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 111 Katusha's bikes lined up at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) ride side-by-side as they head out of Amsterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) is quizzed at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 111 Yes you are. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 111 The scene at the stage start in Amsterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 111 A television helicopter hovers above Amsterdam on Sunday morning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 111 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) gets ready to celebrate his victory - his teammates have already started (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 105 of 111 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) waits for the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 106 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wears a pink helmet but opted not to dress all pink (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 107 of 111 Bradley Wiggins with his Team Sky teammates (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 108 of 111 Yolanthe Cabau is ready to officially start the race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 109 of 111 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was protected by the pink umbrella girl (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 110 of 111 Ritchie Porte (Saxo Bank) in the white jersey at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 111 of 111 They're off! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) came back from a crash of his own to win the crash-marred finale of the Giro d'Italia's second stage into Utrecht on Sunday. The 25-year-old American, who collided with a traffic island inside of 55km remaining, out-kicked Matthew Goss (Team HTC-Columbia) and Fabio Sabatini (Liquigas-Doimo) in a sprint from a diminished 58-rider lead group, the remains of a shattered peloton after a mass-crash with 7.2km remaining split the field.

Related Articles Farrar gets back up to win his first Giro stage

The large crash disrupted the lead-out trains of several teams, but Farrar's Garmin-Transitions lead-out contingent of David Millar, Murilo Fischer and Julian Dean avoided the carnage, bided their time and brought Farrar to the head of affairs at the flamme rouge. Farrar came through the final 90 degree right hand turn with 250 metres remaining in third place, behind Chris Sutton (Team Sky) and Dean.

Farrar powered out of Dean's slipstream on the finishing straight and held off Goss and Sabatini to win the first Giro d'Italia stage of his career. The Garmin-Transitions sprinter has now won stages in two Grand Tours, having previously won stage 12 of the 2009 Vuelta a España.

"Its fantastic to have won," said Farrar. "It's certainly one of the special ones. Last year was a breakthrough year winning what I did. It feels good to be where I am this year. To win the first sprint is nice. It takes some pressure off the rest of the race."

Farrar was one of numerous riders to crash during the stage, many involving the narrow roads and traffic islands common to racing in the Netherlands.

"It's always nervous on the first few day of a Grand Tour, everyone is working off the cobwebs I guess and fighting to be near the front even when it's not really necessary. But that's just the way it goes.

"Any time you race in Holland you have a lot of things in the road. Everyone knows it's like that and when you have a nervous peloton, it adds to that a little bit. I hope nobody was hurt too badly in the crashes. You never like to see someone injured on the very first day of a Grand Tour. But that's just bike racing. There's nothing you can do about it."

Also present in the lead peloton were general classification contenders Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). Overnight leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), however, finished in the second group 37 seconds behind Farrar and slipped out of the race lead.

Wiggins, too, was one of many riders who crashed during en route to Utrecht as the maglia rosa wearer was brought down in mass pileup with 40km remaining in the stage. The 30-year-old Briton was escorted by his Sky teammates back to the front of the peloton, but Wiggins was delayed in the crash with 7.2km to the finish and could not regain contact with the leading group.

Evans assumes maglia rosa from Wiggins

Evans took over the maglia rosa and now leads Farrar by one second and Vinokourov by three seconds.For Evans, it's the second maglia rosa of his career having worn the Giro's leader's jersey for one day in the 2002 edition and the first by an Australian since 2005 when Brett Lancaster won the prologue.

"I'm already in pink but there is still a long way to go," said Evans. "I have the same idea to have it at the end as in 2002 but this time I wear it early in the race. Last time it was towards the end.

"We will not look at keeping the jersey at any cost tomorrow. Farrar is only one second behind me. I'm not going to look for bonus seconds on the road tomorrow against him. But I'll drop him off on the Zoncolan if he’s still there!"

Evans emerged unscathed at the end of a stage in which many of the peloton suffered crashes. "Today was one of the most ridiculously dangerous stages I've seen in my career. It’s not because of the course. I don't know why everybody is so nervous this year.

"Here in Holland you take a Grand Tour group of riders and you put them on these roads that are more for Classics riders. I've seen many riders very nervous today, too nervous. When it’s dangerous like this, experience counts but also luck.

"Some riders like Sastre have lost a bit of time today. We count by seconds today but it’s gonna be by minutes in the end of the Giro."

Traffic islands wreak havoc

Another cool, overcast day greeted the Giro peloton in the Netherlands as the riders tackled the 210km stage two from Amsterdam to Utrecht. Four riders soon formed the first break of the Giro and after 60km of racing the quartet of Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) led the Sky-controlled peloton by 5:08.

The peloton was content to let the quartet have their glory before ramping up the pace in anticipation of the expected bunch finish. The escapees swept up all of the mid-stage rewards on tap including two KOMs at 88.7km, taken by Pirazzi, and 100.5km, won by Voss, plus an intermediate sprint in Houten at 157.8km also won by Voss.

Following the sprint in Houten, Facci was dropped from the break while the remaining trio held a six minute advantage with 52km to the finish in Utrecht. On what should have been a routine chipping away of the break's lead, the peloton's effort were disrupted by several large crashes, frequently involving traffic islands.

One of the incidents involved overnight race leader Bradley Wiggins who went down in a crash with approximately 30 other riders at 40km-to-go. This crash unfortunately led to the withdrawal Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), the first rider to abandon the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

Despite the disruptions to the pursuit of Voss, Pirazzi and Flens, when Wiggins regained contact with the field at 35km to go the break's lead had dropped to 1:20 under the impetus of Team Sky, Astana and Team HTC-Columbia.

The cooperation amongst the leading trio came to a halt with 32km remaining as Voss launched an attack. Rabobank's Flens brought back Voss and the Dutchman, eager to put on a show on home soil, launched an attack of his own on the outskirts of Utrecht. The powerful Dutchman motored along in front of huge crowds lining the streets, but was swept up by the Sky-led peloton with 24km remaining to the finish.

The peloton successfully negotiated the twists, turns and narrow roads for the next 17km until a final, mass crash took down nearly 50 riders with 7.2km remaining to the finish. While the riders tried as quickly as possible to get back on their bikes and rejoin the front of the race, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looked to be the most seriously hurt, but the Italian champion, too, slowly got back on his bike after being examined by medical staff.

A diminished peloton still sped onwards to the finish, but several of the sprinters' lead-out trains were missing horsepower due to the crash. HTC-Columbia set tempo for André Greipel until Farrar's Garmin-Transition team took over entering the final kilometre. Farrar was perfectly positioned into the final turn at 250 metres to go and jumped off teammate Julian Dean's wheel to take the first Giro d'Italia win of his career.

Tight contest for first climber's jersey

The Giro d'Italia's first mountains classification jersey was awarded after stage two during which the peloton tackled a pair of Category 3 ascents at 88.7km and 100.5km. The four-man break of the day containing Paul Voss (Milram), Rick Flens (Rabobank), Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) and Mauro Facci (Quick Step) vied for the green jersey and presented a puzzle for the judges at the stage conclusion as Voss, Flens and Pirazzi each earned four points. Pirazzi took the first climb ahead of Flens and Voss, while Voss won the second climb in front of Flens and Pirazzi.

With Voss and Pirazzi each winning an identically ranked climb the tie breaker was decided by general classification time, which gave the climber's jersey to Voss.

"That is the biggest success in my career," said Voss, who this year has already worn the leader's jersey in a ProTour race, the Volta a Catalunya. "I went to my limits today. In the end I didn't even know how it had turned out. The Italian Pirazzi and I had to wait a long time for the ranking to be figured out."

Voss, however, had a frightening encounter with the Quick Step team car in the finale of the stage. "Shortly before the finish, I ended up going from full speed to the back seat of a team car, which had suddenly opened its door. Fortunately I wasn't injured but from there on I fought my way to the finish in a trance."

Full Results 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4:56:46 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 8 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 9 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 15 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:03 16 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 27 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 28 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 29 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 44 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 45 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 47 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 49 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 52 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 53 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 56 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 59 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:13 60 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:23 61 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 62 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 65 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 67 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 68 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 69 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 70 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 72 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 75 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 77 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 79 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 82 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 86 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 87 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 88 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 91 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 93 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 94 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 95 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 96 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 97 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 100 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 102 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 105 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 110 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 111 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 112 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 115 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 116 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 117 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 118 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 119 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 121 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 124 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 125 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 127 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 132 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 133 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 134 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 135 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 137 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 138 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 139 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 140 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 141 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 142 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 144 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 146 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 147 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 148 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 149 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 150 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 151 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 152 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 154 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 155 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 156 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:51 157 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:54 158 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:04 159 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:09 160 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:11 161 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 162 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:15 163 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 164 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:21 165 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 166 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 167 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:23 168 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:37 169 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:11 170 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:13 171 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:17 172 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 173 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 174 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 175 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 176 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:02:45 177 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 178 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:40 179 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:19 180 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 181 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 182 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 183 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 184 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 185 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 186 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 187 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 188 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 189 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 190 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 191 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 192 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 193 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 194 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 195 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:37 196 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:06 197 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Points 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 25 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 7 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 9 8 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 9 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 15 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Houten - 157.8km 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 5 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 6 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Kaapse Bossen - 88.7km 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 pts 2 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1

Amerongse Bos - 100.5km 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

Azzuri d'Italia 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 185 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 180 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144

Combativity 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 5 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 7 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 9 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams 1 Garmin - Transitions 14:50:21 2 Team HTC - Columbia 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 Team Milram 5 Liquigas - Doimo 6 Rabobank 7 Quickstep 8 Team Katusha 9 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:06 10 Astana 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:13 13 BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:11 16 Footon - Servetto 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:01:14 19 Caisse d'Epargne 20 Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci 21 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:48 22 Cervelo TestTeam

Super Team 1 Team HTC - Columbia 36 pts 2 Garmin - Transitions 32 3 Liquigas - Doimo 18 4 Lampre - Farnese Vini 16 5 Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 6 Team Katusha 14 7 Rabobank 13 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 11 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 10 Footon - Servetto 9 11 Team Milram 8 12 Quickstep 7 13 BMC Racing Team 7 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 16 Team Saxo Bank 2

General Classification after stage 2 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5:07:09 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:01 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:03 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:04 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:07 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:08 8 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:09 9 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:13 11 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:15 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:18 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:19 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:00:20 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:21 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:22 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:24 23 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 24 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:26 27 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:27 29 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:00:29 32 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:30 33 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:31 34 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 35 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 36 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 40 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:00:37 41 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:38 42 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:00:39 44 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 46 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:42 48 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 49 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:44 51 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:45 55 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:46 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 58 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:47 59 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:48 61 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 62 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 63 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 64 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:51 66 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:52 68 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:53 70 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:55 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 72 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 74 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 75 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 76 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:58 77 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:00 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:01 81 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:03 82 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:05 83 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:06 84 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 86 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:07 87 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:08 88 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 89 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:10 91 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:11 92 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 93 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 94 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:12 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:13 97 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:14 98 Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:15 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 101 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 103 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 104 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:18 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 107 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:19 108 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 109 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 112 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 113 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 114 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 115 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:21 117 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 118 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:22 119 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:23 120 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:24 122 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 124 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 125 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 126 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:25 127 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 128 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:26 129 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:27 130 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:28 132 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:01:29 133 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 134 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:30 135 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 136 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:31 138 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 140 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 141 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:32 142 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 143 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:33 144 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:34 145 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:36 146 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:37 147 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:40 148 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:01:43 149 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 150 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:44 151 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:45 152 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 153 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 154 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:47 156 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:49 157 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:52 158 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 159 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 160 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 161 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:57 162 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:59 163 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:02:03 164 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:04 165 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:02:06 166 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:07 167 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:18 168 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 169 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:51 170 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:53 171 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:54 172 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:55 173 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 174 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:05 175 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:07 176 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:03:08 177 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:12 178 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:19 179 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:34 180 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:39 181 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 182 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 183 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:46 184 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:47 185 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:49 186 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:50 187 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:00 188 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:03 189 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:05 190 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:06 191 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:12 192 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 193 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:05:30 194 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:05:37 195 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:24 196 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:30 197 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:42

Points Classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 25 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 7 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 14 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 14 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 12 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 9 14 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 9 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 16 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 17 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 18 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 19 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 7 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 24 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 4 26 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 27 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 29 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3 30 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 3 31 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 35 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 36 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 4

Young Riders Classification 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5:07:12 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:06 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:10 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 8 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:43 10 Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 11 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:44 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:45 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:46 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 15 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 17 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:55 19 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:00 20 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 21 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:07 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:08 25 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:10 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:16 30 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 31 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:17 32 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:20 33 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:21 34 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:28 35 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:33 37 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:40 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:42 39 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:49 40 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:56 41 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:01 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:02:03 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 44 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:02 45 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:09 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:36 47 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:00 48 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:02 49 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:03 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:09 51 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:05:27 52 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:05:34 53 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:21

Sprints Classification 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 5 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 3 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Azzuri d'Italia Classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 185 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 180 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 4 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144

Combativity Classification 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 11 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 14 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Team Classification 1 Team Saxo Bank 15:21:48 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 3 Astana 0:00:07 4 Rabobank 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:14 6 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:26 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 8 Quickstep 0:00:45 9 Team Milram 0:00:48 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:49 11 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 12 Team Katusha 0:00:59 13 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:10 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:07 16 Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:08 17 Acqua & Sapone D'angelo Antenucci 0:02:09 18 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 19 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:24 20 Footon - Servetto 0:02:33 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:41 22 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:02

Super Team Classfication 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 pts 2 Team HTC - Columbia 55 3 Garmin - Transitions 50 4 BMC Racing Team 44 5 Rabobank 34 6 Team Saxo Bank 32 7 Liquigas - Doimo 28 8 Astana 25 9 Lampre - Farnese Vini 16 10 Team Katusha 14 11 Quickstep 12 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 11 14 Footon - Servetto 9 15 Team Milram 8 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 17 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 18 Cervelo TestTeam 3