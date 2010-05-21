Trending

Belletti sprints to hometown win in Cesenatico

Breakaway decides the day, Porte will wear pink into the mountains

Image 1 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) claimed an emotional hometown win on stage 13

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) claimed an emotional hometown win on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) sheds a tear on the podium

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) sheds a tear on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)m brings home the bunch in Cesenatico

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)m brings home the bunch in Cesenatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly beleive he has won in his home town

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly beleive he has won in his home town
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) opens the champagne

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Manuel Belletti is congratulated by a teammate

Manuel Belletti is congratulated by a teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed a quiet day in the Giro peloton

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed a quiet day in the Giro peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) gained time on the overall contenders with his attack

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) gained time on the overall contenders with his attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is escorted to the podium in Cesenatico

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is escorted to the podium in Cesenatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

Belletti takes a look, but the win would be his

Belletti takes a look, but the win would be his
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) made a brave solo attack from the peloton with 50km-to-go. He moved up to 14th overall as a result

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) made a brave solo attack from the peloton with 50km-to-go. He moved up to 14th overall as a result
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Even this pink-clad mascot couldn't stem the flow of Belletti's tears

Even this pink-clad mascot couldn't stem the flow of Belletti's tears
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the break

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) leads Paul Voss (Milram)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) leads Paul Voss (Milram)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 46

The break worked well together throughout the day

The break worked well together throughout the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 46

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) adds some more colour to the Italian countryside

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) adds some more colour to the Italian countryside
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 46

Liquigas-Doimo and Saxo Bank on the front of the peloton

Liquigas-Doimo and Saxo Bank on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) pumps his fists after winning

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) pumps his fists after winning
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) salutes in Cesenatico

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) salutes in Cesenatico
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 22 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) burst into tears on the podium

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) burst into tears on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 46

Belletti wins stage 13 ahead of Henderson and Mayoz

Belletti wins stage 13 ahead of Henderson and Mayoz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 46

Belletti wins as Greg Henderson (Sky) checks his own margin

Belletti wins as Greg Henderson (Sky) checks his own margin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 46

Lucky for one: Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia

Lucky for one: Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was overcome with emotion as he was presented to the crowd

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was overcome with emotion as he was presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) during the stage

Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) during the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 46

Maglia Rosa Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) leads the peloton away from the start

Maglia Rosa Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) leads the peloton away from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Liquigas-Doimo lead the peloton over a climb packed with spectators

Liquigas-Doimo lead the peloton over a climb packed with spectators
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Liquigas-Doimo lead the pursuit for Karpets and the breakaway

Liquigas-Doimo lead the pursuit for Karpets and the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Giro director Angelo Zomegnan greets Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the start

Giro director Angelo Zomegnan greets Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

The peloton races through a town on stage 13

The peloton races through a town on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

A start by the sea for stage 13

A start by the sea for stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 46

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was all smiles at the start line

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was all smiles at the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 46

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) poses by the ocean before the start of stage two

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) poses by the ocean before the start of stage two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) looks out across the deep blue sea

Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) looks out across the deep blue sea
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Androni-Giocattoli head honcho Gianni Savio chats with Michele Scarponi at the start

Androni-Giocattoli head honcho Gianni Savio chats with Michele Scarponi at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

The peloton await the start

The peloton await the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Daniele Richi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) settled their differences after their dramatic disagreement at the end of stage 12

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Daniele Richi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) settled their differences after their dramatic disagreement at the end of stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

The peloton on the start line in Porto Recanti

The peloton on the start line in Porto Recanti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

The colours of the Giro d'Italia

The colours of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) started in the middle of the peloton today

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) started in the middle of the peloton today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

The peloton rolls out of Porto Recanti

The peloton rolls out of Porto Recanti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hometown hero Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) won a stage devoted Marco Pantani  - another famous local -  on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia. Belletti brought in the second successive Italian stage win and his first season victory, taking the sprint from a small group in Cesenatico. It was another victory for an escape group, as the remnants of a 17-man break fought for the win ahead of the peloton. Greg Henderson (Sky) and Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) finished second and third, while Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) kept his overall lead.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) successfully attacked out of the favourite's group with 50 kilometres left and finished over two minutes ahead of his rivals. He jumped five places, passing Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali ( both Liquigas) and Cadel Evans (Team BMC) to move into 14th place.

"This is the best day of my life. It's a dream come true. It's amazing to win so near home, I live just five kilometres from here. I grew up watching [Marco] Pantani and so to win here, in his hometown is very special," said Belletti, who hails from the region where he won on Friday.

The 24-year-old seemed unable to believe his victory. “It’s an incredible emotion to win your home stage. A lot of my fans and friends were out on the course and at the finish, so it’s a very emotional day. I waited for my teammates at the finish because I wanted to celebrated with them.”

The third-year pro had been worried at the end. “In the finale I thought I’d lost it because the other riders knew I was fastest and made me chase the attacks. When the HTC-Columbia rider (Lewis) was up the road I waited and waited, and then gave it absolutely everything in the final 350 metres.”

He paid tribute to the two men who had inspired him. “My dad got me into cycling. He could have been a pro and I grew up watching Pantani in television with him. Pantani was unique. The stage went five kilometres from my home, three kilometres from Pantani’s home and finished near the Pantani monument. It’s a moment in my life I’ll never forget.”

With the race heading into the high mountains Saturday for the first time, Saxo Bank's Porte realised he might be donning the pink jersey for the last time. “Tomorrow will be difficult for me. I’m happy to have had the pink jersey for three days and we’ll see what happens.”

Another successful break group

The stage saw several abandons, with the most notable being David Millar of Garmin-Transitions.A large escape group finally got away after 62 kilometres.

It was made up of 17 riders: Danilo Wyss (BMC), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Claude (Bbox),
Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), Manuel Belletti (Colnago), Iban Mayoz (Footon), Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Marco Marzano (Lampre), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma), Mauro Facci (Quick Step), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank), Gregory Henderson (Sky), Craig Lewis (HTC), Juan Horrach, Serguei Klimov (both Katusha) and Paul Voss (Milram).

The gap grew and topped off at eight and a half minutes. On the first ranked climb of the day, the Perticara, Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)
attacked the Maglia Rosa group.

Liquigas led the chase but Karpets slowly built up a two minute lead. It was the second climb of the day which proved decisive. Karpets slowly lost ground on both the escape group and the favourite's group, as the escape group started to splinter. The peloton topped the climb up the Barbotto 6:15 behind the lead group.

On the descent the lead group disintegrated further with no one taking responsibility. Attack followed attack but no one was able to get away.

Kriit, Mayoz, Stamsnijder and Facci were finally able to establish a small lead, which quickly became larger. Meyer eventually bridged up to them. Horrach had dropped out of the lead group and caught up with his teammate Karpets, helping him to build up his GC lead over Basso and Nibali.

In the last three kilometres, the chasers out of the lead group caught the quintet up front, and from then on, riders attacked, fell back, groups formed and re-formed in a frantic finale. Lewis attacked in the final 1,500 metres, and pulled away. The American looked like he had a good chance for the win, but the chasers had other ideas.

Within the last 100 metres he was caught as Belletti gave his all and powered his way past the young American. Henderson gave chase, passing Lewis to finish second, with Mayoz third. Lewis eventually came in as eighth.

But while the stage winner had been decided, the race wasn't over yet with the GC contenders still to finish. Karpets and Horrach rode steadily on, and Karpets crossed the finish line 5:02 down. Liquigas stepped on the gas, with their fluorescent green jerseys in the front the field, flying along desperately.

The Russian had done his work well, as Nibali and Basso crossed the finish line over two minutes later. Karpets hopscotched over not only the two Liquigas riders but also Cadel Evans to move into 14th place.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5:27:12
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
7Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
9Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:05
11Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:09
12Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:00:12
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
14Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:38
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
17Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:02
18Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:19
19Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:26
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
21Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:28
22Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
29Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
30Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
34Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
38Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
39Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
42Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
43Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
54Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
55Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
57Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
59Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
61Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
62Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
63Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
64Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
65Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
67Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
70Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
72Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
74Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
75Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:07:38
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
79Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:40
80Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
81Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
83Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:07:47
85Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
88Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
89Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
90Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
91Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
92Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
93Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:55
95Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
96Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
97Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
100Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
101David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
102Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
103Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
104Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
106William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
108Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
109Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
110Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
111Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
112Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
113Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
114Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
115Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
116Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
117Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
118Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
119Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
120Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
122Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
123Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
124Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
125Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
126Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
128Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
129Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
130Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
131Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
132Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
133Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
134Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
135Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
136Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
137Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:08:18
138Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
139Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
140Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
142Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:08:28
143David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:38
144Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:08:41
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:08:43
146Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
147Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
148Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:08:50
149Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
150Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:18
151Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:13
152Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
153Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:16:14
154Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
155Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
156Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
157Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
158Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
159Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
160Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
161Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
162Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
163Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
164Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
DNFMorris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
DNSJack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox29pts
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
3Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
4Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram14
5Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank13
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
7Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
8Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
9Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
10Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha7
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions6
12Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha6
13Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step4
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
15Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

Mountain 1 - Pertica, 161.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli3
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountain 2 - Barbotto, 181km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5pts
2Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
3Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

TV - Mercato Saraceno, 176.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5pts
2Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha4
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
4Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
5Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
6Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Azurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4pts
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
3Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini5pts
2Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram5
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox9pts
2Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
3Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
4Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
5Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank5
6Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram4
8Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha4
9Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
10Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
11Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
12Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha16:31:57
2Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:35
3Omega Pharma - Lotto
4Team Milram0:04:47
5COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE0:04:54
6Rabobank
7Quick Step0:04:57
8Team HTC - Columbia0:05:02
9Colnago - CSF Inox
10BMC Racing Team0:05:09
11Lampre - Farnese Vini
12Astana0:05:13
13Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:29
15Footon - Servetto
16Garmin - Transitions0:05:34
17Caisse d'Epargne0:12:01
18Liquigas - Doimo0:12:03
19Team Saxo Bank
20AG2R La Mondiale
21ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
22Cervelo TestTeam

Super Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha21pts
2Colnago - CSF Inox20
3Sky Professional Cycling Team19
4Footon - Servetto18
5Team Milram17
6Omega Pharma - Lotto16
7COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE15
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
9Team HTC - Columbia13
10Garmin - Transitions11
11Rabobank10
12Quick Step9
13BMC Racing Team8
14Lampre - Farnese Vini7
15Astana6
16Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni5
17Caisse d'Epargne1
18Liquigas - Doimo
19ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
20AG2R La Mondiale
21Team Saxo Bank
22Cervelo TestTeam

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56:20:56
2David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:42
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:56
4Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:03:54
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
6Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
7Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:05:34
8Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:07:09
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:07:24
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:14
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:35
12Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:38
13Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:09:48
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:06
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:10
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:18
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:39
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:05
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:21
20Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:32
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:53
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:54
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:13:32
24Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:53
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:16:03
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:17:48
27Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:19:20
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:21:18
29Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:22
30Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:21:46
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:54
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:33
33Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:53
34Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha0:33:55
35Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:12
37Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:35:38
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:38
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:38:28
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:38:32
41Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:40:02
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:43:16
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:44:08
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:44:37
45Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:44:58
46Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:45:45
47Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:46:56
48Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:47:33
49Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:47:42
50Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:48:48
51Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:50:06
52Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:50:40
53Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:50:48
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:52:54
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:56:03
56Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:56:27
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:57:33
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:43
59Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:59:28
60Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:00:36
61Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:00:37
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:00:50
63Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:01:56
64Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:03:11
65Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:03:35
66Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1:03:36
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:03:45
68Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:04:26
69David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:05:39
70Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:06:26
71Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1:08:22
72Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:10:31
73Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:52
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:11:05
75Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:11:54
76Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:12:56
77William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:14:19
78Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:14:43
79Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha1:16:51
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team1:17:19
81Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:17:24
82Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1:18:19
83Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:19:19
84Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1:20:35
85Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:22:16
86Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:24:01
87Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana1:24:14
88Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:23
89Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:25:03
90Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli1:25:18
91Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:25:40
92Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:26:15
93Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1:26:22
94Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:27:08
95Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana1:27:28
96Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:28:18
97Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:29:35
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:29:48
99Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:30:10
100Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1:30:39
101Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1:31:26
102David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:32:20
103Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank1:32:51
104Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:33:28
105Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:33:46
106Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:51
107Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:35:23
108Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:35:27
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:36:09
110Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:45
111Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram1:36:50
112Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:36:52
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:35
114Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:38:07
115Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1:38:29
116Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:40:06
117Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:40:48
118Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:40:57
119Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:41:40
120Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:41:48
121Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha1:43:02
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank1:46:07
123Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions1:46:19
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:46:29
125Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1:47:21
126Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:48:15
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:49:15
128Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:49:44
130Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:49:51
131Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:50:27
132Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1:51:55
133Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:52:45
134Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team1:52:51
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:53:41
136Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:53:58
137Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step1:54:22
138Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:54:28
139Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions1:55:03
140Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step1:55:08
141Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia1:55:27
142Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:55:35
143Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank1:57:11
144Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1:57:43
145Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:58:21
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:58:41
147Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:58:52
148Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:58:53
149Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:00:10
150Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:00:50
151Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2:01:28
152Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:06:04
153Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank2:06:45
154Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:06:53
155Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia2:07:51
156Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:10:03
157Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:13:01
158Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:13:59
159Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2:14:43
160Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions2:17:18
161Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:18:18
162Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:30:21
163Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:32:52
164Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:35:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step66pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions59
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana59
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha57
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team55
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team52
7Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia47
8Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram47
9Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone40
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team39
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha39
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo39
13Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank37
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini37
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank33
16Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia30
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step28
20Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli28
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox27
22Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne26
23Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram25
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram24
25Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team23
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
27John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
29William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
32Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
33Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale19
34Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia19
35Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
36Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto18
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank18
38Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne17
39Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
40Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
43Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini13
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox12
45Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia11
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
47Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank9
48Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
49Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto8
50Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
51Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha7
52Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step7
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo6
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank6
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
56Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha6
57Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team6
58Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
59Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha6
60Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
61Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
62Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
63Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale4
64Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha4
65Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne3
66Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne3
67Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto3
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team2
70Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
71Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
73Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
74Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
77Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions-2
78Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions-5
79Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-5
80Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-5
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-5
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana-7
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank-10
84Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-12
85Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank-13
86Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-13
87Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-15
88Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone-18
89Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-18
90Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team-19
91Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-19
92Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions-19
93Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team-20
94Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia-22
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-22
96Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step-24
97Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team-24
98Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram-25
99Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-25
100Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-25
101Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto-25
102Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram-25
103Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions-25
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo-25
105Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia-25
106Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-25
107Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-25
108Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-25
109Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-25
110Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-25
111Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto-25
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia-27
113Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-30

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto29pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli16
4Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank15
5Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram11
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox10
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha5
12Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
13Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
15Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
16Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
19Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
22Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
24John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
26Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
27Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
28David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
33Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1
34Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1
35Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
36Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56:20:56
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:56
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:41
4Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:35
5Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:21
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:13:32
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:16:03
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:38:32
9Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:40:02
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:44:58
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:57:33
12Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:59:28
13Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:00:37
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:00:50
15Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:01:56
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1:03:36
17Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:06:26
18Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:11:54
19Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:17:24
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:19:19
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:22:16
22Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana1:24:14
23Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1:26:22
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:29:35
25Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:29:48
26Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank1:32:51
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:35
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:40:06
29Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:41:48
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank1:46:07
31Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:46:29
32Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:48:15
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:49:15
34Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:49:44
36Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team1:58:41
37Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:58:52
38Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:58:53
39Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:00:10
40Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:13:01
41Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:13:59
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions2:17:18
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:18:18
44Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:30:21
45Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:32:52
46Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:35:17

TV Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank15pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10
3Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
4Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank8
5Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram7
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step5
Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
10Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions3pts
20Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne2pts
Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team

Azurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions9pts
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha6
3Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia6
4Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step5
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
6Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
8Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
13Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
16Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
17Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
21Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
23Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1
24Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana1
25Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
28Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank463pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank296
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram288
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto284
5Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step278
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale206
7Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto206
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step199
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
10Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team173
11Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha173
12Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto165
13Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale152
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom144
15Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
16Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne134
17Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
18Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli116
19Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank93
20Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana28
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini23
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia12
26Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
28Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha12
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
30Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
31David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram5

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto26pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions22
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli20
5Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram17
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank15
7Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana14
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha13
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox12
12Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia11
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
14Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha10
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step10
16Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank10
17Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
18Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
21Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
22Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram9
23Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
26Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank8
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
29Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
32Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
35Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
36Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
37Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
38Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale5
39Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team4
40Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha4
41Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team4
43Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
44Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto4
46Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions4
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
48Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
49Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
50Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha3
51Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
55John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
56Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne2
57Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne2
58Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2
60Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2
61Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
62Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia2
64Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
65Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
66Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
67Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
68Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1
69William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
70Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
71Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
72Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
73Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank167:56:13
2Team Katusha0:04:34
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:03
4Liquigas - Doimo0:06:22
5Rabobank0:08:35
6Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:12
7AG2R La Mondiale0:19:09
8ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO0:24:02
9Caisse d'Epargne0:29:06
10Cervelo TestTeam0:32:35
11Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:40:46
12Team Milram0:57:11
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:06:24
14Quick Step1:10:21
15Astana1:18:56
16Footon - Servetto1:22:56
17Lampre - Farnese Vini1:40:34
18Team HTC - Columbia1:45:28
19Garmin - Transitions2:08:07
20COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE2:10:22
21Colnago - CSF Inox2:10:38
22BMC Racing Team2:15:33

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo Bank167:56:13
2Team Katusha0:04:34
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:03
4Liquigas - Doimo0:06:22
5Rabobank0:08:35
6Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:12
7AG2R La Mondiale0:19:09
8ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO0:24:02
9Caisse d'Epargne0:29:06
10Cervelo TestTeam0:32:35
11Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:40:46
12Team Milram0:57:11
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:06:24
14Quick Step1:10:21
15Astana1:18:56
16Footon - Servetto1:22:56
17Lampre - Farnese Vini1:40:34
18Team HTC - Columbia1:45:28
19Garmin - Transitions2:08:07
20COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE2:10:22
21Colnago - CSF Inox2:10:38
22BMC Racing Team2:15:33

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo
2Cervelo TestTeam
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Footon - Servetto
5Team Katusha
6ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
7Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
8Quick Step
9Colnago - CSF Inox
10Caisse d'Epargne10pts
11Team Milram20
12Rabobank20
13Team Saxo Bank25
14Team HTC - Columbia25
15Garmin - Transitions25
16Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
17COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE25
18Omega Pharma - Lotto35
19Sky Professional Cycling Team50
20Astana135
21BMC Racing Team200
22Lampre - Farnese Vini200

 

Latest on Cyclingnews