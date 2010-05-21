Belletti sprints to hometown win in Cesenatico
Breakaway decides the day, Porte will wear pink into the mountains
Hometown hero Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) won a stage devoted Marco Pantani - another famous local - on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia. Belletti brought in the second successive Italian stage win and his first season victory, taking the sprint from a small group in Cesenatico. It was another victory for an escape group, as the remnants of a 17-man break fought for the win ahead of the peloton. Greg Henderson (Sky) and Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) finished second and third, while Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) kept his overall lead.
Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) successfully attacked out of the favourite's group with 50 kilometres left and finished over two minutes ahead of his rivals. He jumped five places, passing Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali ( both Liquigas) and Cadel Evans (Team BMC) to move into 14th place.
"This is the best day of my life. It's a dream come true. It's amazing to win so near home, I live just five kilometres from here. I grew up watching [Marco] Pantani and so to win here, in his hometown is very special," said Belletti, who hails from the region where he won on Friday.
The 24-year-old seemed unable to believe his victory. “It’s an incredible emotion to win your home stage. A lot of my fans and friends were out on the course and at the finish, so it’s a very emotional day. I waited for my teammates at the finish because I wanted to celebrated with them.”
The third-year pro had been worried at the end. “In the finale I thought I’d lost it because the other riders knew I was fastest and made me chase the attacks. When the HTC-Columbia rider (Lewis) was up the road I waited and waited, and then gave it absolutely everything in the final 350 metres.”
He paid tribute to the two men who had inspired him. “My dad got me into cycling. He could have been a pro and I grew up watching Pantani in television with him. Pantani was unique. The stage went five kilometres from my home, three kilometres from Pantani’s home and finished near the Pantani monument. It’s a moment in my life I’ll never forget.”
With the race heading into the high mountains Saturday for the first time, Saxo Bank's Porte realised he might be donning the pink jersey for the last time. “Tomorrow will be difficult for me. I’m happy to have had the pink jersey for three days and we’ll see what happens.”
Another successful break group
The stage saw several abandons, with the most notable being David Millar of Garmin-Transitions.A large escape group finally got away after 62 kilometres.
It was made up of 17 riders: Danilo Wyss (BMC), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Claude (Bbox),
Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), Manuel Belletti (Colnago), Iban Mayoz (Footon), Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Marco Marzano (Lampre), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma), Mauro Facci (Quick Step), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank), Gregory Henderson (Sky), Craig Lewis (HTC), Juan Horrach, Serguei Klimov (both Katusha) and Paul Voss (Milram).
The gap grew and topped off at eight and a half minutes. On the first ranked climb of the day, the Perticara, Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)
attacked the Maglia Rosa group.
Liquigas led the chase but Karpets slowly built up a two minute lead. It was the second climb of the day which proved decisive. Karpets slowly lost ground on both the escape group and the favourite's group, as the escape group started to splinter. The peloton topped the climb up the Barbotto 6:15 behind the lead group.
On the descent the lead group disintegrated further with no one taking responsibility. Attack followed attack but no one was able to get away.
Kriit, Mayoz, Stamsnijder and Facci were finally able to establish a small lead, which quickly became larger. Meyer eventually bridged up to them. Horrach had dropped out of the lead group and caught up with his teammate Karpets, helping him to build up his GC lead over Basso and Nibali.
In the last three kilometres, the chasers out of the lead group caught the quintet up front, and from then on, riders attacked, fell back, groups formed and re-formed in a frantic finale. Lewis attacked in the final 1,500 metres, and pulled away. The American looked like he had a good chance for the win, but the chasers had other ideas.
Within the last 100 metres he was caught as Belletti gave his all and powered his way past the young American. Henderson gave chase, passing Lewis to finish second, with Mayoz third. Lewis eventually came in as eighth.
But while the stage winner had been decided, the race wasn't over yet with the GC contenders still to finish. Karpets and Horrach rode steadily on, and Karpets crossed the finish line 5:02 down. Liquigas stepped on the gas, with their fluorescent green jerseys in the front the field, flying along desperately.
The Russian had done his work well, as Nibali and Basso crossed the finish line over two minutes later. Karpets hopscotched over not only the two Liquigas riders but also Cadel Evans to move into 14th place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5:27:12
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:05
|11
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|12
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:12
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:38
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:02
|18
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|19
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:26
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:28
|22
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|42
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|64
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|65
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|67
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|70
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|72
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|74
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:07:38
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|79
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:40
|80
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|83
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:47
|85
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|88
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|89
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|90
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|91
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|95
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|96
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|97
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|100
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|101
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|104
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|108
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|109
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|111
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|113
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|114
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|115
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|116
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|117
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|118
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|119
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|120
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|123
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|124
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|125
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|128
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|129
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|131
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|132
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|133
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|134
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|135
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|136
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|137
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:08:18
|138
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|139
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|142
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:28
|143
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:38
|144
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:41
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:43
|146
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|147
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|148
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:50
|149
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|150
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:18
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:13
|152
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|153
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:16:14
|154
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|155
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|156
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|157
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|161
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|162
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|163
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|164
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|29
|pts
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|5
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|7
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|8
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|9
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|10
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|12
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|4
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|6
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|pts
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|5
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|9
|pts
|2
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|3
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|5
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|6
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|8
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|10
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|11
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|12
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|16:31:57
|2
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|Team Milram
|0:04:47
|5
|COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|0:04:54
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Quick Step
|0:04:57
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:02
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|11
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|12
|Astana
|0:05:13
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:29
|15
|Footon - Servetto
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:34
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:01
|18
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:12:03
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
|22
|Cervelo TestTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|21
|pts
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|3
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Footon - Servetto
|18
|5
|Team Milram
|17
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|7
|COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|15
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|11
|11
|Rabobank
|10
|12
|Quick Step
|9
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|7
|15
|Astana
|6
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|5
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|18
|Liquigas - Doimo
|19
|ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Cervelo TestTeam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56:20:56
|2
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:42
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:56
|4
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:54
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:41
|6
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|7
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:34
|8
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:09
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:24
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:35
|12
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:38
|13
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:48
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:06
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:10
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:18
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:39
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:05
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:21
|20
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:32
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:53
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:54
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:13:32
|24
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:53
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:03
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:48
|27
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:19:20
|28
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:18
|29
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:22
|30
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:21:46
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:54
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:33
|33
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:53
|34
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:33:55
|35
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:12
|37
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:38
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:38
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:38:28
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:38:32
|41
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:40:02
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:43:16
|43
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:44:08
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:44:37
|45
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:44:58
|46
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:45:45
|47
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:46:56
|48
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:47:33
|49
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:42
|50
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:48
|51
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:50:06
|52
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:50:40
|53
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:50:48
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:52:54
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:56:03
|56
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:56:27
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:57:33
|58
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:43
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:59:28
|60
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:00:36
|61
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:00:37
|62
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:00:50
|63
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:01:56
|64
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:03:11
|65
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:03:35
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:03:36
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:03:45
|68
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:04:26
|69
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:05:39
|70
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:06:26
|71
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1:08:22
|72
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:10:31
|73
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:52
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:11:05
|75
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:11:54
|76
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:56
|77
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:14:19
|78
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:14:43
|79
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:16:51
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:17:19
|81
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:24
|82
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:18:19
|83
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:19:19
|84
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:20:35
|85
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:22:16
|86
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:24:01
|87
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1:24:14
|88
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:23
|89
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:25:03
|90
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:18
|91
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:25:40
|92
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:26:15
|93
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:26:22
|94
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:27:08
|95
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|1:27:28
|96
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:18
|97
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:29:35
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:29:48
|99
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:30:10
|100
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:30:39
|101
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1:31:26
|102
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:32:20
|103
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|1:32:51
|104
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:33:28
|105
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:46
|106
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:51
|107
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:35:23
|108
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:35:27
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:36:09
|110
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:45
|111
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|1:36:50
|112
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:36:52
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:35
|114
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:38:07
|115
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:38:29
|116
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:40:06
|117
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:40:48
|118
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:40:57
|119
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:41:40
|120
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:41:48
|121
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:43:02
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|1:46:07
|123
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|1:46:19
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:46:29
|125
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1:47:21
|126
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:48:15
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:15
|128
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:44
|130
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:49:51
|131
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:50:27
|132
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1:51:55
|133
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:52:45
|134
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|1:52:51
|135
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:53:41
|136
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:53:58
|137
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|1:54:22
|138
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:54:28
|139
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1:55:03
|140
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|1:55:08
|141
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:55:27
|142
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:55:35
|143
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|1:57:11
|144
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:57:43
|145
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:58:21
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:58:41
|147
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:58:52
|148
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:58:53
|149
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:00:10
|150
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:00:50
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:01:28
|152
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:06:04
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|2:06:45
|154
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:06:53
|155
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:07:51
|156
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:10:03
|157
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:13:01
|158
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:13:59
|159
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2:14:43
|160
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|2:17:18
|161
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:18:18
|162
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:30:21
|163
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:32:52
|164
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:35:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|66
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|59
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|57
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|7
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|8
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|9
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|39
|11
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|13
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|37
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|16
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|28
|20
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|27
|22
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|24
|25
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|23
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|27
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|29
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|32
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|33
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|34
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|35
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|36
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|18
|38
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|17
|39
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|40
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|43
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|45
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|46
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|47
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|48
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|49
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|8
|50
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|51
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|52
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|7
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|56
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|57
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|58
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|59
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|6
|60
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|61
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|62
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|63
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|64
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|65
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|66
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|67
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|69
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|70
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|71
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|73
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|74
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|77
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|-2
|78
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|-5
|79
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-5
|80
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|-5
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-5
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|-7
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|-10
|84
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-12
|85
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|-13
|86
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-13
|87
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-15
|88
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|-18
|89
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|-18
|90
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-19
|91
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-19
|92
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|-19
|93
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-20
|94
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|-22
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-22
|96
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|-24
|97
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-24
|98
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|-25
|99
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-25
|100
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-25
|101
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|-25
|102
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|-25
|103
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|-25
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|-25
|105
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|-25
|106
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-25
|107
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-25
|108
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|-25
|109
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-25
|110
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-25
|111
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|-25
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|-27
|113
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|10
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|11
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|13
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|15
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|16
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|21
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|22
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|27
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|28
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|31
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|33
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1
|34
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|35
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|36
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56:20:56
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:56
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:41
|4
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:35
|5
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:21
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:13:32
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:03
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:38:32
|9
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:40:02
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:44:58
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:57:33
|12
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:59:28
|13
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:00:37
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:00:50
|15
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:01:56
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:03:36
|17
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:06:26
|18
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:11:54
|19
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:24
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:19:19
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:22:16
|22
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1:24:14
|23
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:26:22
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:29:35
|25
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:29:48
|26
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|1:32:51
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:35
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:40:06
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:41:48
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|1:46:07
|31
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:46:29
|32
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:48:15
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:15
|34
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:44
|36
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|1:58:41
|37
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:58:52
|38
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:58:53
|39
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:00:10
|40
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:13:01
|41
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:13:59
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|2:17:18
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:18:18
|44
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:30:21
|45
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:32:52
|46
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:35:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|3
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|4
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|pts
|20
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|pts
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|pts
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|4
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|13
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|16
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|21
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|23
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|24
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|25
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|26
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|463
|pts
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|296
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|288
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|284
|5
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|278
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|206
|7
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|206
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|199
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|10
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|173
|11
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|12
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|165
|13
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|144
|15
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|16
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|17
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|18
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|19
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|20
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|28
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|26
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|28
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|30
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|31
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|7
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|14
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|13
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|12
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|14
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|10
|16
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|17
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|18
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|23
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|26
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|29
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|32
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|35
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|36
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|37
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|38
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|39
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|40
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|41
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|43
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|44
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|4
|46
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|48
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|49
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|50
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|3
|51
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|52
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|55
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|56
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|57
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|58
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2
|60
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2
|61
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|62
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|65
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|66
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|67
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|68
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|69
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|70
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|71
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|72
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|73
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|167:56:13
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:03
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:06:22
|5
|Rabobank
|0:08:35
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:09
|8
|ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
|0:24:02
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:29:06
|10
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:32:35
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:40:46
|12
|Team Milram
|0:57:11
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:06:24
|14
|Quick Step
|1:10:21
|15
|Astana
|1:18:56
|16
|Footon - Servetto
|1:22:56
|17
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1:40:34
|18
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:45:28
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|2:08:07
|20
|COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|2:10:22
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:10:38
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|2:15:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|167:56:13
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:03
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:06:22
|5
|Rabobank
|0:08:35
|6
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:09
|8
|ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
|0:24:02
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:29:06
|10
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:32:35
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:40:46
|12
|Team Milram
|0:57:11
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:06:24
|14
|Quick Step
|1:10:21
|15
|Astana
|1:18:56
|16
|Footon - Servetto
|1:22:56
|17
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1:40:34
|18
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:45:28
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|2:08:07
|20
|COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|2:10:22
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:10:38
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|2:15:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Footon - Servetto
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|pts
|11
|Team Milram
|20
|12
|Rabobank
|20
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|25
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|25
|16
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|17
|COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE
|25
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|35
|19
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|20
|Astana
|135
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|200
|22
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|200
