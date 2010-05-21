Image 1 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) claimed an emotional hometown win on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) sheds a tear on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)m brings home the bunch in Cesenatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) can hardly beleive he has won in his home town (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 Manuel Belletti is congratulated by a teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoyed a quiet day in the Giro peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) gained time on the overall contenders with his attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) is escorted to the podium in Cesenatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Belletti takes a look, but the win would be his (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) made a brave solo attack from the peloton with 50km-to-go. He moved up to 14th overall as a result (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Even this pink-clad mascot couldn't stem the flow of Belletti's tears (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) in the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) leads Paul Voss (Milram) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 46 The break worked well together throughout the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 46 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) adds some more colour to the Italian countryside (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 46 Liquigas-Doimo and Saxo Bank on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) pumps his fists after winning (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) salutes in Cesenatico (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 22 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) burst into tears on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 Belletti wins stage 13 ahead of Henderson and Mayoz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Belletti wins as Greg Henderson (Sky) checks his own margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Lucky for one: Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) was overcome with emotion as he was presented to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 Maglia Rosa Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) leads the peloton away from the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Liquigas-Doimo lead the peloton over a climb packed with spectators (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Liquigas-Doimo lead the pursuit for Karpets and the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Giro director Angelo Zomegnan greets Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 The peloton races through a town on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 A start by the sea for stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was all smiles at the start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) poses by the ocean before the start of stage two (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox) looks out across the deep blue sea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Androni-Giocattoli head honcho Gianni Savio chats with Michele Scarponi at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 The peloton await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Daniele Richi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) settled their differences after their dramatic disagreement at the end of stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 The peloton on the start line in Porto Recanti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 The colours of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) started in the middle of the peloton today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 The peloton rolls out of Porto Recanti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hometown hero Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) won a stage devoted Marco Pantani - another famous local - on stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia. Belletti brought in the second successive Italian stage win and his first season victory, taking the sprint from a small group in Cesenatico. It was another victory for an escape group, as the remnants of a 17-man break fought for the win ahead of the peloton. Greg Henderson (Sky) and Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) finished second and third, while Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) kept his overall lead.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) successfully attacked out of the favourite's group with 50 kilometres left and finished over two minutes ahead of his rivals. He jumped five places, passing Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali ( both Liquigas) and Cadel Evans (Team BMC) to move into 14th place.

"This is the best day of my life. It's a dream come true. It's amazing to win so near home, I live just five kilometres from here. I grew up watching [Marco] Pantani and so to win here, in his hometown is very special," said Belletti, who hails from the region where he won on Friday.

The 24-year-old seemed unable to believe his victory. “It’s an incredible emotion to win your home stage. A lot of my fans and friends were out on the course and at the finish, so it’s a very emotional day. I waited for my teammates at the finish because I wanted to celebrated with them.”

The third-year pro had been worried at the end. “In the finale I thought I’d lost it because the other riders knew I was fastest and made me chase the attacks. When the HTC-Columbia rider (Lewis) was up the road I waited and waited, and then gave it absolutely everything in the final 350 metres.”

He paid tribute to the two men who had inspired him. “My dad got me into cycling. He could have been a pro and I grew up watching Pantani in television with him. Pantani was unique. The stage went five kilometres from my home, three kilometres from Pantani’s home and finished near the Pantani monument. It’s a moment in my life I’ll never forget.”

With the race heading into the high mountains Saturday for the first time, Saxo Bank's Porte realised he might be donning the pink jersey for the last time. “Tomorrow will be difficult for me. I’m happy to have had the pink jersey for three days and we’ll see what happens.”

Another successful break group

The stage saw several abandons, with the most notable being David Millar of Garmin-Transitions.A large escape group finally got away after 62 kilometres.

It was made up of 17 riders: Danilo Wyss (BMC), Rubens Bertogliati (Androni Giocattoli), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Claude (Bbox),

Kalle Kriit (Cofidis), Manuel Belletti (Colnago), Iban Mayoz (Footon), Cameron Meyer (Garmin), Marco Marzano (Lampre), Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma), Mauro Facci (Quick Step), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank), Gregory Henderson (Sky), Craig Lewis (HTC), Juan Horrach, Serguei Klimov (both Katusha) and Paul Voss (Milram).

The gap grew and topped off at eight and a half minutes. On the first ranked climb of the day, the Perticara, Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

attacked the Maglia Rosa group.

Liquigas led the chase but Karpets slowly built up a two minute lead. It was the second climb of the day which proved decisive. Karpets slowly lost ground on both the escape group and the favourite's group, as the escape group started to splinter. The peloton topped the climb up the Barbotto 6:15 behind the lead group.

On the descent the lead group disintegrated further with no one taking responsibility. Attack followed attack but no one was able to get away.

Kriit, Mayoz, Stamsnijder and Facci were finally able to establish a small lead, which quickly became larger. Meyer eventually bridged up to them. Horrach had dropped out of the lead group and caught up with his teammate Karpets, helping him to build up his GC lead over Basso and Nibali.

In the last three kilometres, the chasers out of the lead group caught the quintet up front, and from then on, riders attacked, fell back, groups formed and re-formed in a frantic finale. Lewis attacked in the final 1,500 metres, and pulled away. The American looked like he had a good chance for the win, but the chasers had other ideas.

Within the last 100 metres he was caught as Belletti gave his all and powered his way past the young American. Henderson gave chase, passing Lewis to finish second, with Mayoz third. Lewis eventually came in as eighth.

But while the stage winner had been decided, the race wasn't over yet with the GC contenders still to finish. Karpets and Horrach rode steadily on, and Karpets crossed the finish line 5:02 down. Liquigas stepped on the gas, with their fluorescent green jerseys in the front the field, flying along desperately.

The Russian had done his work well, as Nibali and Basso crossed the finish line over two minutes later. Karpets hopscotched over not only the two Liquigas riders but also Cadel Evans to move into 14th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5:27:12 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:05 11 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:09 12 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:12 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 14 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:38 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 17 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:02 18 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:19 19 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:26 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:28 22 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 41 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 42 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 43 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 54 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 57 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 61 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 62 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 63 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 64 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 65 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 67 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 70 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 72 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 74 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 75 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 76 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:07:38 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 79 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:40 80 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 81 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 83 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 84 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:47 85 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 88 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 89 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 90 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 91 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 92 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 93 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:55 95 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 96 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 97 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 100 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 101 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 102 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 103 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 104 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 106 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 108 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 109 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 110 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 111 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 112 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 113 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 114 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 115 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 116 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 117 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 118 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 119 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 120 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 121 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 123 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 124 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 125 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 126 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 127 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 128 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 129 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 130 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 131 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 132 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 133 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 134 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 135 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 136 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 137 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:08:18 138 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 139 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 140 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 142 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:28 143 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:38 144 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:41 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:43 146 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 147 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 148 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:08:50 149 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 150 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:18 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:13 152 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 153 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:16:14 154 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 155 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 157 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 159 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 160 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 161 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 162 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 163 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 164 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox DNF Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions DNS Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 29 pts 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 3 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 14 5 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 13 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 7 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 8 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 9 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 10 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 6 12 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 6 13 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 4 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Pertica, 161.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountain 2 - Barbotto, 181km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 pts 2 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 3 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

TV - Mercato Saraceno, 176.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 pts 2 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 4 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 4 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 5 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 6 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Azurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 pts 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 pts 2 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 5 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 9 pts 2 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 3 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 4 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 5 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 5 6 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 4 8 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 4 9 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 10 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 11 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 12 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 16:31:57 2 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:35 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 Team Milram 0:04:47 5 COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE 0:04:54 6 Rabobank 7 Quick Step 0:04:57 8 Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:02 9 Colnago - CSF Inox 10 BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 11 Lampre - Farnese Vini 12 Astana 0:05:13 13 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 14 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:29 15 Footon - Servetto 16 Garmin - Transitions 0:05:34 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:01 18 Liquigas - Doimo 0:12:03 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO 22 Cervelo TestTeam

Super Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 21 pts 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 3 Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 4 Footon - Servetto 18 5 Team Milram 17 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 7 COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE 15 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 9 Team HTC - Columbia 13 10 Garmin - Transitions 11 11 Rabobank 10 12 Quick Step 9 13 BMC Racing Team 8 14 Lampre - Farnese Vini 7 15 Astana 6 16 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 5 17 Caisse d'Epargne 1 18 Liquigas - Doimo 19 ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO 20 AG2R La Mondiale 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Cervelo TestTeam

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56:20:56 2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:42 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:56 4 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:54 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:41 6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:34 8 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:09 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:24 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:14 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:35 12 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:38 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:09:48 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:06 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:10 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:18 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:39 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:05 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:21 20 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:32 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:53 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:54 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:13:32 24 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:53 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:03 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:48 27 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:19:20 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:18 29 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:22 30 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:21:46 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:54 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:33 33 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:53 34 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 0:33:55 35 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:12 37 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:38 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:38 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:38:28 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:38:32 41 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:40:02 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:43:16 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:44:08 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:44:37 45 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:44:58 46 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:45:45 47 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:46:56 48 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:47:33 49 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:42 50 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:48 51 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:50:06 52 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:50:40 53 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:50:48 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:52:54 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:56:03 56 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:56:27 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:57:33 58 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:43 59 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:59:28 60 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:00:36 61 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:00:37 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:00:50 63 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:01:56 64 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:11 65 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:03:35 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1:03:36 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:03:45 68 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:04:26 69 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:05:39 70 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:06:26 71 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1:08:22 72 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:10:31 73 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:52 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:11:05 75 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:11:54 76 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:12:56 77 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:14:19 78 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:14:43 79 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:16:51 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 1:17:19 81 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:17:24 82 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1:18:19 83 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:19:19 84 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1:20:35 85 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:22:16 86 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:24:01 87 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1:24:14 88 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:23 89 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:25:03 90 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:18 91 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:25:40 92 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:26:15 93 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1:26:22 94 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:27:08 95 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 1:27:28 96 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:28:18 97 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:29:35 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:29:48 99 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:30:10 100 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1:30:39 101 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1:31:26 102 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:32:20 103 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 1:32:51 104 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:33:28 105 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:33:46 106 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:51 107 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:35:23 108 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:35:27 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:36:09 110 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:36:45 111 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 1:36:50 112 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:36:52 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:35 114 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:38:07 115 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1:38:29 116 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:40:06 117 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:40:48 118 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:40:57 119 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:41:40 120 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:41:48 121 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:43:02 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 1:46:07 123 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 1:46:19 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:46:29 125 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1:47:21 126 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:48:15 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:49:15 128 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:49:44 130 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:49:51 131 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:50:27 132 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1:51:55 133 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:52:45 134 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 1:52:51 135 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:53:41 136 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:53:58 137 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 1:54:22 138 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:54:28 139 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 1:55:03 140 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 1:55:08 141 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 1:55:27 142 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:55:35 143 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 1:57:11 144 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1:57:43 145 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:58:21 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:58:41 147 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:58:52 148 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:58:53 149 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:00:10 150 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:00:50 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2:01:28 152 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:06:04 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 2:06:45 154 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:06:53 155 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 2:07:51 156 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:10:03 157 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:13:01 158 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:13:59 159 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2:14:43 160 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 2:17:18 161 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:18:18 162 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:30:21 163 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:32:52 164 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:35:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 66 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 59 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 57 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 52 7 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 47 8 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 47 9 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 40 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 39 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 13 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 37 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 33 16 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 30 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 28 20 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 28 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 27 22 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 26 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 25 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 24 25 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 23 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 27 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 29 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 32 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 33 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 19 34 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 35 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 36 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 18 38 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 17 39 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 40 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 43 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 12 45 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 11 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 47 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 9 48 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 49 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 8 50 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 51 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 52 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 7 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 6 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 6 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 56 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 6 57 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 6 58 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 6 59 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 6 60 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 61 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 62 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 63 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 64 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 65 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 3 66 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 3 67 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 69 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 2 70 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 71 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 73 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 74 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 77 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions -2 78 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions -5 79 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -5 80 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank -5 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -5 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana -7 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank -10 84 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -12 85 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank -13 86 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -13 87 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -15 88 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone -18 89 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank -18 90 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team -19 91 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -19 92 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions -19 93 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team -20 94 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia -22 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -22 96 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step -24 97 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team -24 98 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram -25 99 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -25 100 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto -25 101 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto -25 102 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram -25 103 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions -25 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo -25 105 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia -25 106 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -25 107 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -25 108 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone -25 109 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -25 110 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -25 111 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto -25 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia -27 113 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -30

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 11 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 10 8 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 12 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 13 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 15 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 16 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 22 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 24 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 26 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 27 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 28 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1 31 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 33 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1 34 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1 35 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 36 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56:20:56 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:56 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:41 4 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:35 5 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:21 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:13:32 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:03 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:38:32 9 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:40:02 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:44:58 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:57:33 12 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:59:28 13 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:00:37 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:00:50 15 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:01:56 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1:03:36 17 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:06:26 18 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:11:54 19 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:17:24 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:19:19 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:22:16 22 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1:24:14 23 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1:26:22 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:29:35 25 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:29:48 26 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 1:32:51 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:35 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:40:06 29 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:41:48 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 1:46:07 31 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:46:29 32 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:48:15 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:49:15 34 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:49:44 36 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 1:58:41 37 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:58:52 38 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:58:53 39 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:00:10 40 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:13:01 41 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:13:59 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 2:17:18 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:18:18 44 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:30:21 45 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:32:52 46 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:35:17

TV Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 15 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 3 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 4 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 8 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 7 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 5 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 10 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 pts 20 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 2 pts Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team

Azurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 9 pts 2 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 6 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 4 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 5 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 13 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 16 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 17 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 21 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 23 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1 24 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 1 25 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 463 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 296 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 288 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 284 5 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 278 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 206 7 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 206 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 199 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 10 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 173 11 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 173 12 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 165 13 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 152 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 144 15 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 16 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 17 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 18 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 116 19 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 93 20 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 28 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 12 26 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 28 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 30 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 31 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 5

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 22 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 20 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 20 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 17 6 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 15 7 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 8 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 14 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 13 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 12 12 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 11 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 14 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 10 16 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 10 17 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 18 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 21 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 22 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 9 23 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 26 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 29 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 35 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 36 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 37 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 38 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 39 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 4 40 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 4 41 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 42 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 4 43 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 44 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 45 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 4 46 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 4 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 48 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 49 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 50 Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 3 51 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 52 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 55 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 56 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 2 57 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 2 58 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2 60 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2 61 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 62 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 2 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 65 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 66 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 67 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 68 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1 69 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 70 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 71 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 72 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 73 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 167:56:13 2 Team Katusha 0:04:34 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:03 4 Liquigas - Doimo 0:06:22 5 Rabobank 0:08:35 6 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:12 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:09 8 ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO 0:24:02 9 Caisse d'Epargne 0:29:06 10 Cervelo TestTeam 0:32:35 11 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:40:46 12 Team Milram 0:57:11 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:06:24 14 Quick Step 1:10:21 15 Astana 1:18:56 16 Footon - Servetto 1:22:56 17 Lampre - Farnese Vini 1:40:34 18 Team HTC - Columbia 1:45:28 19 Garmin - Transitions 2:08:07 20 COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE 2:10:22 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 2:10:38 22 BMC Racing Team 2:15:33

Super team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo Bank 167:56:13 2 Team Katusha 0:04:34 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:03 4 Liquigas - Doimo 0:06:22 5 Rabobank 0:08:35 6 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:12 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:09 8 ACQUA & SAPONE D'ANGELO 0:24:02 9 Caisse d'Epargne 0:29:06 10 Cervelo TestTeam 0:32:35 11 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:40:46 12 Team Milram 0:57:11 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:06:24 14 Quick Step 1:10:21 15 Astana 1:18:56 16 Footon - Servetto 1:22:56 17 Lampre - Farnese Vini 1:40:34 18 Team HTC - Columbia 1:45:28 19 Garmin - Transitions 2:08:07 20 COFIDIS LE CREDIT EN LIGNE 2:10:22 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 2:10:38 22 BMC Racing Team 2:15:33