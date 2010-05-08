Image 1 of 94 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 94 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) en route to a third place finish in Amsterdam. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 94 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 94 British time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powers to victory in the Giro's opening stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 94 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) finished the Giro opener in 7th place. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) blasted his way to victory in the opening individual time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon to claim the first maglia rosa of the race. The 30-year-old Briton, a multi-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the pursuit, showcased his renowned prowess against the clock as he covered the 8.4 kilometre course in a time of 10:18.

Wiggins, resplendent in his white skinsuit as Great Britain's reigning time trial champion, applied a razor-sharp focus to his race of truth and delivered a series of firsts for himself and Team Sky. For Wiggins, the victory was his first Grand Tour stage win and leader's jersey. Likewise for Team Sky, as the Giro d'Italia is the British ProTour squad's inaugural Grand Tour.

"It was hard. I just did my own race and was oblivious to anyone else. I was oblivious to anyone on the course, I was in my own world. That's how I always do these things," said Wiggins after finishing his time trial.

Another squad making its Grand Tour debut, BMC Racing Team, made an impressive start to the Giro with a pair of riders finishing second and third behind Wiggins. Second place went to 26-year-old American Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) who rode the time trial of his life in his first Grand Tour to finish two seconds down on Wiggins.

Bookwalter, the 144th rider to leave the start house, sat in the hot seat for more than an hour until Wiggins, the 186th starter, bested the American's time.

Bookwalter's teammate, world champion Cadel Evans, finished in the same time to round out the top three. Evans showed that he is serious about this race, as he turned in the best performance of the main GC favourites. However, Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov is hot on his heels, finishing fourth, three seconds behind the 33-year-old Australian.

As an intermittent rain fell on Amsterdam throughout the day, Wiggins admitted the potential impact of wet weather had played on his mind. However, with all his competitors facing the same conditions, the Briton elected to throw caution to the wind in a bid to secure the first Grand Tour leader's jersey of his career.

"It was frustrating during the day because it [the rain] was on, off, on, off. But to be honest it looked like everyone had a similar run," he said. "I couldn't control that so I just put it to one side and said 'It is what it is,' and I'd just get on with it. If I crashed, I crashed. I never touched the brakes. I said bollocks to it. This is my opportunity to get the pink jersey and I'm going to go for it and die trying.

"I went for it. I've been preparing pretty well for this, so I knew what I could do. Speed in the corners is one of the biggest thing with prologues like this. You have to commit. You can't mess about. You've got to give 100 percent in the corners. If you want to win it, you've got to commit 100 percent, like a sprinter when they go for a sprint."

A wet start to the Giro

The 93rd Giro d'Italia started in Amsterdam's Museumplein, flanked by the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum, at 1:55pm with Germany's Matthias Russ (Team Milram) the first rider to leave the start house for the technical 8.4km time trial. Another German, Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), the 2006 national time trial champion, started six minutes later and would set the early benchmark of 10:48 for the 8.4km time trial.

Lang's tenure atop the leader board would be short lived, however, as Ukraine's Andriy Grivko (Astana) finished nine minutes later with a new best time of 10:31. Grivko, who has won Ukraine's national time trial championship each of the past five years, would be bumped from the hot seat by the day's 60th starter and time trial ace Gustav Erik Larsson (Team Saxo Bank).The 29-year-old Swede, silver medalist at both the 2008 Olympic time trial and 2009 time trial world championship, knocked six seconds off Grivko's mark to finish in 10:25.

Larsson's time kept him in the hot seat for nearly one and half hours until the USA's Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) made a stunning start to his and his team's debut Grand Tour by supplanting the Swede with a time of 10:20. Bookwalter has time trial victories in his palmares, including the American U23 time trial championship in 2006 and the 2009 Tour of Utah prologue, but would the 26-year-old American's time hold up against the final 54 starters at the Giro d'Italia?

Greg Henderson (HTC-Columbia) came close to Bookwalter, finishing three seconds down while proven time trialist David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished in 10:24, four seconds off the pace.

Wiggins, however, followed directly after Millar with a time of 10:18 to knock Bookwalter from the hot seat. Of the remaining riders to contest the opening stage, Bookwalter's teammate Cadel Evans would come the closest to besting Wiggins, but the world champion and heavy Giro favourite would fall two seconds shy of Wiggins as well, ultimately good enough for third place.

Full Results 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:18 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:05 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:06 8 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:09 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 12 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:11 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:13 15 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:14 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:15 18 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:16 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 22 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 25 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 26 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:19 27 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:20 28 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:21 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:00:22 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:24 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:25 42 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 43 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:26 45 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:27 51 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:29 57 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 58 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:30 59 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 63 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 65 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:33 68 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:34 72 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 75 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 76 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:36 77 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 79 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:37 81 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:38 84 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 85 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 88 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 89 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 90 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 92 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:00:41 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 97 Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 98 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:43 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 101 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 104 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:45 105 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 109 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 110 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 112 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 113 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 115 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:47 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 119 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 123 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 124 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 125 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 126 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 129 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:49 131 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 134 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 135 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:50 136 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 137 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:51 138 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 139 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:52 141 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 142 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 143 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 144 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 147 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 148 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 151 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:54 152 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 154 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 155 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:56 157 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:00:57 158 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 159 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 160 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 161 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:58 162 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 163 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 164 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 165 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 168 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 169 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:59 170 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 172 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 173 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 174 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 175 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:00 176 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 177 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 178 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:01 179 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:02 180 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 181 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:05 182 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:08 183 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 184 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:01:11 185 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 186 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 187 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:13 188 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 189 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:16 190 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:17 191 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:18 192 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:20 193 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 194 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 195 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:23 196 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 197 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:31 198 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:32

Points 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 14 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 4 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 15 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Azzuri d'Italia 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 31:12:00 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 4 Astana 0:00:16 5 Rabobank 0:00:19 6 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 8 Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:35 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:38 10 Quickstep 0:00:57 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:58 12 Team Milram 0:01:00 13 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:10 14 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 15 Team Katusha 0:01:11 16 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:12 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:25 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:29 19 Footon - Servetto 0:01:37 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:42 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45

Super Team 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 37 3 Team Saxo Bank 30 4 Astana 25 5 Rabobank 21 6 Team HTC - Columbia 19 7 Garmin - Transitions 18 8 Liquigas - Doimo 10 9 Quickstep 5 10 Cervelo TestTeam 3 11 Footon - Servetto 12 Team Milram 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Caisse d'Epargne 15 Acqua & Sapone 16 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 17 Team Katusha 18 Lampre - Farnese Vini 19 Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General Classification after stage 1 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:18 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:05 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:06 8 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:09 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 12 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:11 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:00:13 15 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:14 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:15 18 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:16 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 22 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 25 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 26 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:19 27 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:20 28 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 31 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:21 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:00:22 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:23 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:24 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:25 42 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 43 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:26 45 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:27 51 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:29 57 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 58 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:30 59 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 61 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 63 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 65 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:33 68 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 70 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:34 72 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 75 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 76 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:36 77 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 79 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 80 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:37 81 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 82 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:38 84 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 85 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 88 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 89 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 90 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 92 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 0:00:41 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 97 Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 98 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:43 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 101 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 104 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:45 105 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 109 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 110 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 112 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 113 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 115 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:47 118 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 119 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 123 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 124 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 125 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 126 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 129 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:00:49 131 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 134 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 135 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:50 136 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 137 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:51 138 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 139 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:52 141 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 142 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 143 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 144 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 145 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom 147 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:53 148 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 151 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:54 152 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 154 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 155 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:56 157 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:00:57 158 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 159 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 160 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 161 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:58 162 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 163 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 164 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 165 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 168 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 169 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:59 170 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 172 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 173 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 174 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 175 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:00 176 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 177 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 178 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:01 179 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:02 180 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 181 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:05 182 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:08 183 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 184 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:01:11 185 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 186 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 187 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:13 188 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 189 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:16 190 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:17 191 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:18 192 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:20 193 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 194 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 195 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:23 196 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 197 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:31 198 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:32

Points Classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 14 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 8 9 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 10 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 6 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 4 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 2 15 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:23 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:04 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:06 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:09 5 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:10 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:11 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:12 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 10 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 12 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:21 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 17 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 18 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:30 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:33 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:34 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 22 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:38 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 26 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:00:42 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 30 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:43 33 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 35 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:45 36 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:46 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:47 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 41 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:52 42 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:53 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:54 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 47 Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:55 48 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:03 49 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:06 50 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:11 51 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:01:13 52 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:15 53 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:18 54 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:27

Azzuri d'Italia Classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity Classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 5 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams Classification 1 Sky Professional Cycling Team 31:12:00 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 4 Astana 0:00:16 5 Rabobank 0:00:19 6 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 7 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 8 Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:35 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:38 10 Quickstep 0:00:57 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:58 12 Team Milram 0:01:00 13 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:10 14 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 15 Team Katusha 0:01:11 16 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:12 17 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:25 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:29 19 Footon - Servetto 0:01:37 20 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 21 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:42 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45