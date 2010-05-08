Trending

Wiggins wins Giro opener

Sky captain claims team's first Grand Tour leader's jersey

Image 1 of 94

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) en route to a third place finish in Amsterdam.

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) en route to a third place finish in Amsterdam.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 94

British time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powers to victory in the Giro's opening stage.

British time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powers to victory in the Giro's opening stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 94

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) finished the Giro opener in 7th place.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) finished the Giro opener in 7th place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 94

Michiel Elijzen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Michiel Elijzen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 94

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 94

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 94

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 94

Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)

Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 94

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in the first maglia rosa of the 2010 Giro d'Italia

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in the first maglia rosa of the 2010 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 94

Mauricio Ardila Cano (Rabobank)

Mauricio Ardila Cano (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 94

Sweden's Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) en route to an 8th place finish in the Giro opener.

Sweden's Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) en route to an 8th place finish in the Giro opener.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 94

Rick Flens (Rabobank) finished in 22nd place.

Rick Flens (Rabobank) finished in 22nd place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 94

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 94

Germany's André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) gives it his all in the Giro's opening time trial.

Germany's André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) gives it his all in the Giro's opening time trial.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 94

Australia's Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) leads the best young rider classification.

Australia's Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) leads the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) digs deep during his time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) digs deep during his time trial
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 94

Wiggins shows the strain of his effort during the time trial

Wiggins shows the strain of his effort during the time trial
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) holds his bouquet aloft

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) holds his bouquet aloft
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 94

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 94

Wiggins has a sip on the podium

Wiggins has a sip on the podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 94

Yep, this is pretty good.

Yep, this is pretty good.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 94

Wiggins leans into a corner on stage one

Wiggins leans into a corner on stage one
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 94

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 94

For Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini), the Giro will be his final race as a professional

For Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini), the Giro will be his final race as a professional
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 94

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) rarely looks comfortable

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) rarely looks comfortable
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 94

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoi) shows the strain

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoi) shows the strain
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 94

Grit your teeth: It was a hard and fast 8.4km dash to start the Giro d'Italia

Grit your teeth: It was a hard and fast 8.4km dash to start the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 94

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) was last to finish, but he couldn't disturb the stage podium

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) was last to finish, but he couldn't disturb the stage podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 94

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) was trying to limit his losses today

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) was trying to limit his losses today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 94

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) on the move

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) on the move
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 94

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) will wear the white jersey of best young rider on stage two

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) will wear the white jersey of best young rider on stage two
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 94

Pink? Must be the Giro

Pink? Must be the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 94

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni-Giocattoli)

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni-Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 94

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) charges out of the gate

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) charges out of the gate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) commences his successful run

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) commences his successful run
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 94

Dario Cioni (Team Sky) would have picked up valuable information for Bradley Wiggins during his time trial run

Dario Cioni (Team Sky) would have picked up valuable information for Bradley Wiggins during his time trial run
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 94

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) is either hurting or concentrating hard

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) is either hurting or concentrating hard
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 94

Juan Horrach (Team Katusha)

Juan Horrach (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 94

Amsterdam's Museumplein was transformed for the start of the Giro d'Italia

Amsterdam's Museumplein was transformed for the start of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 94

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) sets off on his individual time trial

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) sets off on his individual time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 94

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) rolls off the start ramp

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) rolls off the start ramp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) gets going in his time trial

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) gets going in his time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 94

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) ended the stage five seconds down on Wiggins' time

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) ended the stage five seconds down on Wiggins' time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 94

Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto) didn't bother with a time trial bike today

Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto) didn't bother with a time trial bike today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 94

Wiggins charges towards the finish of stage one in Amsterdam

Wiggins charges towards the finish of stage one in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 94

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 94

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 42nd, 25 seconds down

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 42nd, 25 seconds down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) got his Giro off to a good start with third

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) got his Giro off to a good start with third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 94

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 94

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) finished 30th

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) finished 30th
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) gets ready to kick out of a corner

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) gets ready to kick out of a corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 94

A spare bike?

A spare bike?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 94

Riders faced up to a technical time trial through the streets of Amsterdam

Riders faced up to a technical time trial through the streets of Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 94

Huge crowds were on hand to witness the start of the 2010 Giro d'Italia

Huge crowds were on hand to witness the start of the 2010 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 94

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 94

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto)

Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 94

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) rockets through the streets of Amsterdam

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) rockets through the streets of Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 94

Wiggins enjoys having the Giro podium almost all to himself

Wiggins enjoys having the Giro podium almost all to himself
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 94

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farenese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farenese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) resplendant in pink on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) resplendant in pink on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) shoots past the crowds

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) shoots past the crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 94

Wiggins acknowledges the crowd in Amsterdam

Wiggins acknowledges the crowd in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 94

Only one way to ride this time trial: Fast.

Only one way to ride this time trial: Fast.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 94

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) was a surprise second-place getter

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) was a surprise second-place getter
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 94

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) crosses the finish line

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) crosses the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) drops it down a gear

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) drops it down a gear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 94

Wiggins gave it everything he had on Saturday, and it payed off handsomely

Wiggins gave it everything he had on Saturday, and it payed off handsomely
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 94

Wiggins looks content on the podium

Wiggins looks content on the podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 73 of 94

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is one of the sprinters who were hoping to stay within reach of the maglia rosa

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is one of the sprinters who were hoping to stay within reach of the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 94

Wiggins gets some assistance with his new shirt

Wiggins gets some assistance with his new shirt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 94

Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Doimo) was a last-minute addition to his team's Giro line-up

Vincenzo Nibali (Liguigas-Doimo) was a last-minute addition to his team's Giro line-up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 94

Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) wanted to set up his Giro with a strong start in the time trial

Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) wanted to set up his Giro with a strong start in the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 94

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) wasn't expected to set the world on fire today

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) wasn't expected to set the world on fire today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 94

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was a favourite for today's time trial, he finished the day in seventh place

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) was a favourite for today's time trial, he finished the day in seventh place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) rounds a corner during his time trial test

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) rounds a corner during his time trial test
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 94

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) finished 23 seconds down on the stage winner

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) finished 23 seconds down on the stage winner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 94

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) finished in third, two seconds shy of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) finished in third, two seconds shy of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 94

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), on his way to fourth place

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), on his way to fourth place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) doesn't let any champers go to waste

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) doesn't let any champers go to waste
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) arrives on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage one

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) arrives on the Giro d'Italia podium after winning stage one
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoys a well-earned drink

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoys a well-earned drink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in full flight during his individual time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in full flight during his individual time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) charges onto a straight during his time trial

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) charges onto a straight during his time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) zips up on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) zips up on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) waves to the crowd

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 94

Wiggins can't hide his delight after winning the opening time trial of the 2010 Giro d'Italia

Wiggins can't hide his delight after winning the opening time trial of the 2010 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) accepts the rewards for his time trial win

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) accepts the rewards for his time trial win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) lets fly on the Giro podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) lets fly on the Giro podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 94

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wasn't going to waste any time in the corners

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) wasn't going to waste any time in the corners
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) blasted his way to victory in the opening individual time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon to claim the first maglia rosa of the race. The 30-year-old Briton, a multi-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the pursuit, showcased his renowned prowess against the clock as he covered the 8.4 kilometre course in a time of 10:18.

Wiggins, resplendent in his white skinsuit as Great Britain's reigning time trial champion, applied a razor-sharp focus to his race of truth and delivered a series of firsts for himself and Team Sky. For Wiggins, the victory was his first Grand Tour stage win and leader's jersey. Likewise for Team Sky, as the Giro d'Italia is the British ProTour squad's inaugural Grand Tour.

"It was hard. I just did my own race and was oblivious to anyone else. I was oblivious to anyone on the course, I was in my own world. That's how I always do these things," said Wiggins after finishing his time trial.

Another squad making its Grand Tour debut, BMC Racing Team, made an impressive start to the Giro with a pair of riders finishing second and third behind Wiggins. Second place went to 26-year-old American Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) who rode the time trial of his life in his first Grand Tour to finish two seconds down on Wiggins.

Bookwalter, the 144th rider to leave the start house, sat in the hot seat for more than an hour until Wiggins, the 186th starter, bested the American's time.

Bookwalter's teammate, world champion Cadel Evans, finished in the same time to round out the top three. Evans showed that he is serious about this race, as he turned in the best performance of the main GC favourites. However, Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov is hot on his heels, finishing fourth, three seconds behind the 33-year-old Australian.

As an intermittent rain fell on Amsterdam throughout the day, Wiggins admitted the potential impact of wet weather had played on his mind. However, with all his competitors facing the same conditions, the Briton elected to throw caution to the wind in a bid to secure the first Grand Tour leader's jersey of his career.

"It was frustrating during the day because it [the rain] was on, off, on, off. But to be honest it looked like everyone had a similar run," he said. "I couldn't control that so I just put it to one side and said 'It is what it is,' and I'd just get on with it. If I crashed, I crashed. I never touched the brakes. I said bollocks to it. This is my opportunity to get the pink jersey and I'm going to go for it and die trying.

"I went for it. I've been preparing pretty well for this, so I knew what I could do. Speed in the corners is one of the biggest thing with prologues like this. You have to commit. You can't mess about. You've got to give 100 percent in the corners. If you want to win it, you've got to commit 100 percent, like a sprinter when they go for a sprint."

A wet start to the Giro

The 93rd Giro d'Italia started in Amsterdam's Museumplein, flanked by the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum, at 1:55pm with Germany's Matthias Russ (Team Milram) the first rider to leave the start house for the technical 8.4km time trial. Another German, Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), the 2006 national time trial champion, started six minutes later and would set the early benchmark of 10:48 for the 8.4km time trial.

Lang's tenure atop the leader board would be short lived, however, as Ukraine's Andriy Grivko (Astana) finished nine minutes later with a new best time of 10:31. Grivko, who has won Ukraine's national time trial championship each of the past five years, would be bumped from the hot seat by the day's 60th starter and time trial ace Gustav Erik Larsson (Team Saxo Bank).The 29-year-old Swede, silver medalist at both the 2008 Olympic time trial and 2009 time trial world championship, knocked six seconds off Grivko's mark to finish in 10:25.

Larsson's time kept him in the hot seat for nearly one and half hours until the USA's Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) made a stunning start to his and his team's debut Grand Tour by supplanting the Swede with a time of 10:20. Bookwalter has time trial victories in his palmares, including the American U23 time trial championship in 2006 and the 2009 Tour of Utah prologue, but would the 26-year-old American's time hold up against the final 54 starters at the Giro d'Italia?

Greg Henderson (HTC-Columbia) came close to Bookwalter, finishing three seconds down while proven time trialist David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished in 10:24, four seconds off the pace.

Wiggins, however, followed directly after Millar with a time of 10:18 to knock Bookwalter from the hot seat. Of the remaining riders to contest the opening stage, Bookwalter's teammate Cadel Evans would come the closest to besting Wiggins, but the world champion and heavy Giro favourite would fall two seconds shy of Wiggins as well, ultimately good enough for third place.

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:18
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:05
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:06
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:09
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
12Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:11
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:13
15Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:14
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:15
18Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:16
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
22Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
25André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:18
26Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:19
27William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:20
28John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
30Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:21
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:00:22
35Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
36Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
40Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:25
42Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
43Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:26
45Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:27
51Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
52Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:29
57Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
59Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
65Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:33
68Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:34
72Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
74Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
75Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
76Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:36
77Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
79Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:37
81Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:38
84Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
85Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
88Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
89Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
90Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
92Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:00:41
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
97Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
98Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
101Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
104Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:00:45
105Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
106Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
109Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
110Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
111Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
112David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
115Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:47
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
119Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
123Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
124Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
125Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
126Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
127Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
129Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:49
131Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
132Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
134Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:50
136Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
137Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:51
138Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
139Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:52
141Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
142Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
143Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
144Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
147David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
148Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
149Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
151Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:54
152Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
154Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
155Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:56
157Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:00:57
158Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
159Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
160Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
161David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:58
162Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
163Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
164Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
165Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
167Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
168Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
169Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:59
170Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
172Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
173Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
174Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
175Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:00
176Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
177Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
178Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:01
179Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:02
180Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
181Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:05
182Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:08
183Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
184Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:01:11
185Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
186Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
187Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:01:13
188Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
189Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:16
190Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:17
191Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:18
192Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:20
193Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
194Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
195Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:23
196Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:01:30
197Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:31
198Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32

Points
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana14
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions9
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank4
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
15Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Azzuri d'Italia
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams
1Sky Professional Cycling Team31:12:00
2BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
4Astana0:00:16
5Rabobank0:00:19
6Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
7Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
8Cervelo TestTeam0:00:35
9Liquigas - Doimo0:00:38
10Quickstep0:00:57
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:58
12Team Milram0:01:00
13Acqua & Sapone0:01:10
14Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
15Team Katusha0:01:11
16Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:12
17Caisse d'Epargne0:01:25
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:29
19Footon - Servetto0:01:37
20Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:40
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:42
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45

Super Team
1Sky Professional Cycling Team42pts
2BMC Racing Team37
3Team Saxo Bank30
4Astana25
5Rabobank21
6Team HTC - Columbia19
7Garmin - Transitions18
8Liquigas - Doimo10
9Quickstep5
10Cervelo TestTeam3
11Footon - Servetto
12Team Milram
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Caisse d'Epargne
15Acqua & Sapone
16Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
17Team Katusha
18Lampre - Farnese Vini
19Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Ag2R La Mondiale
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General Classification after stage 1
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:18
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:05
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:06
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:09
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
12Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:11
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:00:13
15Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:14
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:00:15
18Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:16
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
22Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
25André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:18
26Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:19
27William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:20
28John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
30Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
31Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:21
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:00:22
35Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
36Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
40Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:25
42Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
43Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:26
45Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:27
51Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
52Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:00:29
57Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:30
59Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
60Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
61Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
63Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
65Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:33
68Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
70Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
71Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:34
72Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
74Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
75Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
76Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:36
77Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
79Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
80Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:37
81Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:38
84Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
85Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
87Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
88Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
89Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
90Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
92Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana0:00:41
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
97Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
98Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
101Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
104Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:00:45
105Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
106Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
109Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
110Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
111Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
112David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
115Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:47
118Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
119Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
123Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
124Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
125Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
126Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
127Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
129Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:00:49
131Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
132Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
134Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:50
136Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
137Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:51
138Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
139Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:52
141Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
142Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
143Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
144Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
145Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
147David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:53
148Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
149Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
151Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:54
152Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
154Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
155Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:56
157Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:00:57
158Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
159Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
160Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
161David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:58
162Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
163Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
164Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
165Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
167Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
168Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
169Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:59
170Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
172Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
173Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
174Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
175Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:00
176Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
177Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
178Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:01
179Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:02
180Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
181Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:05
182Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:08
183Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
184Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:01:11
185Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
186Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
187Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:01:13
188Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
189Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:16
190Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:17
191Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:18
192Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:20
193Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
194Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
195Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:23
196Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:01:30
197Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:31
198Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32

Points Classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana14
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions9
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank8
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank7
10Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank4
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana2
15Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Young Riders Classification
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:10:23
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:04
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:06
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:00:09
5Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:00:10
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:11
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:00:12
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
10Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
12Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:21
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:26
17Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
18Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:30
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:34
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
22Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:38
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
26Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:00:42
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
30Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:43
33Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
35Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:45
36Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:46
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:00:47
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
40Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:52
42Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:53
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:54
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
47Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:00:55
48Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
49Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:06
50Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:11
51Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:01:13
52Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:15
53Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:18
54Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:27

Azzuri d'Italia Classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity Classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
5Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams Classification
1Sky Professional Cycling Team31:12:00
2BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
4Astana0:00:16
5Rabobank0:00:19
6Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
7Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
8Cervelo TestTeam0:00:35
9Liquigas - Doimo0:00:38
10Quickstep0:00:57
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:58
12Team Milram0:01:00
13Acqua & Sapone0:01:10
14Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
15Team Katusha0:01:11
16Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:12
17Caisse d'Epargne0:01:25
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:29
19Footon - Servetto0:01:37
20Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:40
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:42
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45

Super Team Classification
1Sky Professional Cycling Team42pts
2BMC Racing Team37
3Team Saxo Bank30
4Astana25
5Rabobank21
6Team HTC - Columbia19
7Garmin - Transitions18
8Liquigas - Doimo10
9Quickstep5
10Cervelo TestTeam3
11Footon - Servetto
12Team Milram
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Caisse d'Epargne
15Acqua & Sapone
16Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
17Team Katusha
18Lampre - Farnese Vini
19Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Ag2R La Mondiale
21Colnago - CSF Inox
22Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Latest on Cyclingnews