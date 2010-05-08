Wiggins wins Giro opener
Sky captain claims team's first Grand Tour leader's jersey
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) blasted his way to victory in the opening individual time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon to claim the first maglia rosa of the race. The 30-year-old Briton, a multi-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the pursuit, showcased his renowned prowess against the clock as he covered the 8.4 kilometre course in a time of 10:18.
Wiggins, resplendent in his white skinsuit as Great Britain's reigning time trial champion, applied a razor-sharp focus to his race of truth and delivered a series of firsts for himself and Team Sky. For Wiggins, the victory was his first Grand Tour stage win and leader's jersey. Likewise for Team Sky, as the Giro d'Italia is the British ProTour squad's inaugural Grand Tour.
"It was hard. I just did my own race and was oblivious to anyone else. I was oblivious to anyone on the course, I was in my own world. That's how I always do these things," said Wiggins after finishing his time trial.
Another squad making its Grand Tour debut, BMC Racing Team, made an impressive start to the Giro with a pair of riders finishing second and third behind Wiggins. Second place went to 26-year-old American Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) who rode the time trial of his life in his first Grand Tour to finish two seconds down on Wiggins.
Bookwalter, the 144th rider to leave the start house, sat in the hot seat for more than an hour until Wiggins, the 186th starter, bested the American's time.
Bookwalter's teammate, world champion Cadel Evans, finished in the same time to round out the top three. Evans showed that he is serious about this race, as he turned in the best performance of the main GC favourites. However, Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov is hot on his heels, finishing fourth, three seconds behind the 33-year-old Australian.
As an intermittent rain fell on Amsterdam throughout the day, Wiggins admitted the potential impact of wet weather had played on his mind. However, with all his competitors facing the same conditions, the Briton elected to throw caution to the wind in a bid to secure the first Grand Tour leader's jersey of his career.
"It was frustrating during the day because it [the rain] was on, off, on, off. But to be honest it looked like everyone had a similar run," he said. "I couldn't control that so I just put it to one side and said 'It is what it is,' and I'd just get on with it. If I crashed, I crashed. I never touched the brakes. I said bollocks to it. This is my opportunity to get the pink jersey and I'm going to go for it and die trying.
"I went for it. I've been preparing pretty well for this, so I knew what I could do. Speed in the corners is one of the biggest thing with prologues like this. You have to commit. You can't mess about. You've got to give 100 percent in the corners. If you want to win it, you've got to commit 100 percent, like a sprinter when they go for a sprint."
A wet start to the Giro
The 93rd Giro d'Italia started in Amsterdam's Museumplein, flanked by the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum, at 1:55pm with Germany's Matthias Russ (Team Milram) the first rider to leave the start house for the technical 8.4km time trial. Another German, Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), the 2006 national time trial champion, started six minutes later and would set the early benchmark of 10:48 for the 8.4km time trial.
Lang's tenure atop the leader board would be short lived, however, as Ukraine's Andriy Grivko (Astana) finished nine minutes later with a new best time of 10:31. Grivko, who has won Ukraine's national time trial championship each of the past five years, would be bumped from the hot seat by the day's 60th starter and time trial ace Gustav Erik Larsson (Team Saxo Bank).The 29-year-old Swede, silver medalist at both the 2008 Olympic time trial and 2009 time trial world championship, knocked six seconds off Grivko's mark to finish in 10:25.
Larsson's time kept him in the hot seat for nearly one and half hours until the USA's Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) made a stunning start to his and his team's debut Grand Tour by supplanting the Swede with a time of 10:20. Bookwalter has time trial victories in his palmares, including the American U23 time trial championship in 2006 and the 2009 Tour of Utah prologue, but would the 26-year-old American's time hold up against the final 54 starters at the Giro d'Italia?
Greg Henderson (HTC-Columbia) came close to Bookwalter, finishing three seconds down while proven time trialist David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished in 10:24, four seconds off the pace.
Wiggins, however, followed directly after Millar with a time of 10:18 to knock Bookwalter from the hot seat. Of the remaining riders to contest the opening stage, Bookwalter's teammate Cadel Evans would come the closest to besting Wiggins, but the world champion and heavy Giro favourite would fall two seconds shy of Wiggins as well, ultimately good enough for third place.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:05
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:06
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|10
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|12
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:11
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:13
|15
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:14
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:15
|18
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:00:16
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:18
|26
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:19
|27
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:20
|28
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:21
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:00:22
|35
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:25
|42
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:26
|45
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:27
|51
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:29
|57
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|59
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:33
|68
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:34
|72
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|75
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|76
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:36
|77
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:37
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:38
|84
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|85
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|89
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|90
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|92
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:00:41
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|97
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|98
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|104
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:45
|105
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|110
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|112
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|113
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|115
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:47
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|119
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|125
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|126
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|129
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:49
|131
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|134
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:50
|136
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|137
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:51
|138
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|139
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:52
|141
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|142
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|143
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|148
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|151
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:54
|152
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|154
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|155
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:56
|157
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:00:57
|158
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|159
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|160
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|161
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:58
|162
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|163
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|164
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|168
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|169
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:59
|170
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|172
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|175
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:00
|176
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|178
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:01
|179
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:02
|180
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|181
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:05
|182
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:08
|183
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|184
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:11
|185
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|186
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|187
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|188
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|189
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:16
|190
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|191
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:18
|192
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:20
|193
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|194
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|195
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:23
|196
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|197
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:31
|198
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|14
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|10
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|12
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|15
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31:12:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|4
|Astana
|0:00:16
|5
|Rabobank
|0:00:19
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:35
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:38
|10
|Quickstep
|0:00:57
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:58
|12
|Team Milram
|0:01:00
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:10
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|16
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:25
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:29
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|0:01:37
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:42
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|37
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|30
|4
|Astana
|25
|5
|Rabobank
|21
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|18
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|10
|9
|Quickstep
|5
|10
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|11
|Footon - Servetto
|12
|Team Milram
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:18
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:05
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:06
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|10
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|12
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:11
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:00:13
|15
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:14
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:15
|18
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:00:16
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:18
|26
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:19
|27
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:20
|28
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:21
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:00:22
|35
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:25
|42
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|43
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:26
|45
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:27
|51
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:29
|57
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:30
|59
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|61
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|63
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:33
|68
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:34
|72
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|75
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|76
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:36
|77
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:37
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:38
|84
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|85
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|89
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|90
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|92
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|0:00:41
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|97
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez De Castro (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|98
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|104
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:45
|105
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|110
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|112
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|113
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|115
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:47
|118
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|119
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|125
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|126
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|129
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:00:49
|131
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|134
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:50
|136
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|137
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:51
|138
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|139
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:52
|141
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|142
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|143
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|144
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|145
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:53
|148
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|151
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:54
|152
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|154
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|155
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:56
|157
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:00:57
|158
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|159
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|160
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|161
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:58
|162
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|163
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|164
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|168
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|169
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:59
|170
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|172
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|175
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:00
|176
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|178
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:01
|179
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:02
|180
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|181
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:05
|182
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:08
|183
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|184
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:11
|185
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|186
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|187
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|188
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|189
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:16
|190
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|191
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:18
|192
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:20
|193
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|194
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|195
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:23
|196
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|197
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:31
|198
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|14
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|10
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|12
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|2
|15
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:23
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:09
|5
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:11
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|10
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|12
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:21
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|18
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:34
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:38
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|26
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:00:42
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|30
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:43
|33
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|35
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:45
|36
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:46
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:47
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:52
|42
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:53
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:54
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|47
|Cayetano Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:55
|48
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|49
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:06
|50
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:11
|51
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:01:13
|52
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:15
|53
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:18
|54
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:27
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|5
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31:12:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|4
|Astana
|0:00:16
|5
|Rabobank
|0:00:19
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:35
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:38
|10
|Quickstep
|0:00:57
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:58
|12
|Team Milram
|0:01:00
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:10
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|16
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:25
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:29
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|0:01:37
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:42
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|37
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|30
|4
|Astana
|25
|5
|Rabobank
|21
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|18
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|10
|9
|Quickstep
|5
|10
|Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|11
|Footon - Servetto
|12
|Team Milram
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy