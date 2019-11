Image 1 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates his second win in a week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela at sign-on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) winding up for the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 The peloton exits a tunnel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 The sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 The Giro dell'Appennino podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Grega Bole (Vini Fantini Nippo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Champagne time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 The peloton crossing a set of railway tracks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Neri Sottoli leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Fabio Taborre (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Riders passing a railway tunnell (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Simone Petilli (Area Zero Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Andrea Fedi (Neri Sottoli) and Stefano Pirazzi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Stefano Tonin (Area Zero Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Lorenzo Trabucco (Nankang - Fondriest) was one of many DNF's today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Stefano Tonin (Area Zero Pro Team) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Andrea Pasqualon (Area Zero Pro Team) finished fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Andrea Pasqualon (Area Zero Pro Team) after the fast finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 The peloton makes its way to Genova (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 The peloton passes a wheat field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Gianluca Leonardi (Area Zero Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) starts his celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins the Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celeb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli continued Bardiani-CSF's fine run with his Giro dell'Appennino victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates victory at the Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) takes his second win in less than a week at the Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) is feted on the podium in Genoa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) streaked clear on the finishing straight on Genoa's Via XX Settembre. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beat Grega Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) to win the 2014 Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) overpowered Grega Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) to win the Giro dell’Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 The peloton lines up for the Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 The Bardiani-CSF team is enjoying a successful 2014 campaign. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 Androni-Venezuela line up for the Giro dell'Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) with Grega Bole (Vini Fantini-Nippo) and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia) on the podium in Genoa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Having won his first race of the season last week at the Tour de Slovénie, Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) doubled his 2014 win tally win a sprint victory over Grega Bole (Vini-Fantini-Nippo) at the UCI 1.1 Giro dell'Appennino.

"The victory in Slovenia gave me the breakthrough and today I had an important confirmation for my future," Sonny Colbrelli said after the win. "We believe in success with me and the whole team that was once again fantastic. In the end we did a perfect race. I took the wheel of Bole with 250 meters to go and it went well.

"The whole team is going strong, morale is high and I am convinced that we can make a great Italian Championship."





"We knew we were the favourites but respect the odds is always difficult," Reverberi said. "We were able to make the race we had planned.

"In the last kilometre, Colbrelli was very good to wait for the right time because the finish was uphill and not a mere flat road. He won with a margin and this demonstrates what we have always said, had he not only unlock that potential then everything would be easier."

