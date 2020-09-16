Gaviria wins Giro della Toscana
By Cyclingnews
Colombian launches another long-range sprint
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4:14:36
|2
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Gaviria wins Giro della ToscanaColombian launches another long-range sprint
