Gaviria wins Giro della Toscana

By

Colombian launches another long-range sprint

(Image credit: Bettini)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:14:36
2Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland

