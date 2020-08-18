Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne
By Cyclingnews
Dane beats Leleivyte and Rooijakkers on San Luca
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) took victory at the Giro dell'Emilia Donne, her first since moving to the French squad at the start of 2020.
The Dane beat 2018 winner Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv) across the line atop the final climb of the San Luca in Bologna.
Earlier, a mass crash on the approach to the steep finishing climb had taken out a number of riders in the peloton. A pan flat 85km run-in to San Luca meant much of the excitement was reserved for the hilltop finish, with Laura Tomasi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Sofia Colllinelli (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) enlivening the earlier stages by making the break of the day before being caught in the final 10 kilometres.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|3
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
