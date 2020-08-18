Live coverage
Giro dell'Emilia - Live coverage
All the action from the Italian Classic
Giro dell'Emilia start list
How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia – live stream, TV, results
Injuries pile up in frantic restart of 2020 road season
Situation
Breakaway
Giovanni Visconti and Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabu KTM), Danilo Wyss (NTT Pro Cycling), Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix), Manuel Senni (Bardiani CFS Faizane'), Felix Dopchie (Bingoal WB), Oscar Adalberto Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas), Dario Puccioni (Work Service-Dinatek-Vega).
Peloton +7:00
Richard Carapaz, the Giro d'Italia champion, has not started today. Team Ineos have not given an official reason. He did pull out of the Tour de Pologne after a crash but finished 13th at Il Lombardia on Saturday. He was meant to return to the Giro but rumours are flying around today that he could be parachuted into the Tour de France line-up.
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has just won the women's race. More on that shortly.
Both groups have come to the top of the long mid-race climb up the Serra dello Zanchetto. It's too far from the finish to be a real flashpoint but it will certainly soften the legs for the finishing circuits later on. A long downhill section to come now.
The riders in the breakaway are:
Giovanni Visconti and Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabu KTM)
Danilo Wyss (NTT Pro Cycling)
Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix)
Manuel Senni (Bardiani CFS Faizane')
Felix Dopchie (Bingoal WB)
Oscar Adalberto Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas)
Dario Puccioni (Work Service-Dinatek-Vega)
As we pick up the action, with 95km ridden and 105km to go, we have a breakaway of eight riders with a lead of seven minutes over the peloton. Things are calm but it was a fast and furious start, with a split in the bunch and no break forming until 45km in.
Hello there and welcome to the Cyclingnews live race centre for the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia, the latest of the autumn Italian Classics to take place this August on the redesigned calendar. Different date, but familiar format, with ascents of the steep and striking San Luca climb in Bologna. It's a cracking finishing circuit that never fails to throw up exciting racing.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro dell'Emilia - Live coverageAll the action from the Italian Classic
-
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins Giro dell'Emilia DonneMore to come...
-
Mørkøv blasts the CPA as a 'worthless organisation''I’ve just seen Lappartient talking about motor doping and other ridiculous stuff, but that’s it' says rider
-
NTT Pro Cycling target Tour de France sprints with Nizzolo, Walscheid and Boasson HagenRiis predicts a huge fight between Ineos and Jumbo-Visma
-
Bob Jungels signs for AG2R La MondialeLuxemburger leaves Deceuninck-QuickStep after five seasons
-
Sean Kelly: Fuglsang should be riding Tour de FranceRetired pro says recent Il Lombardia winner should be taking advantage of current great form instead of waiting for Giro d'Italia
-
How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia – live stream, TV, resultsNibali, Fuglsang, Vollering and Niewiadoma headline men's and women's races
-
Longo Borghini targets third victory at Giro dell'EmiliaTrek-Segafredo rider won Italian one-day race in 2015 and 2016 and was second last year
-
Sunweb extend contracts with Arndt and StorkBoth German riders handed two-year extensions
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.