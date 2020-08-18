Giro dell'Emilia - Live coverage

Refresh

Richard Carapaz, the Giro d'Italia champion, has not started today. Team Ineos have not given an official reason. He did pull out of the Tour de Pologne after a crash but finished 13th at Il Lombardia on Saturday. He was meant to return to the Giro but rumours are flying around today that he could be parachuted into the Tour de France line-up.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has just won the women's race. More on that shortly.

Both groups have come to the top of the long mid-race climb up the Serra dello Zanchetto. It's too far from the finish to be a real flashpoint but it will certainly soften the legs for the finishing circuits later on. A long downhill section to come now.

The riders in the breakaway are: Giovanni Visconti and Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabu KTM) Danilo Wyss (NTT Pro Cycling) Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin-Fenix) Manuel Senni (Bardiani CFS Faizane') Felix Dopchie (Bingoal WB) Oscar Adalberto Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas) Dario Puccioni (Work Service-Dinatek-Vega)

As we pick up the action, with 95km ridden and 105km to go, we have a breakaway of eight riders with a lead of seven minutes over the peloton. Things are calm but it was a fast and furious start, with a split in the bunch and no break forming until 45km in.