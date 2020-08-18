How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia – live stream, TV, results

While Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and Il Lombardia are behind us, the Italian Classics season continues on Tuesday with the men's and women's editions of the Giro dell’Emilia – the last major Italian one-day race of August.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) will headline the 103rd edition of the men's race, while Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) are among the big names at the women's race.

Read on to find out how to watch the Giro dell'Emilia via live stream, no matter your location.

Nibali, Carapaz and Fuglsang – all among the favourites for this year's Giro d'Italia – will be joined on the start line by Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), 2017 winner Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Ben King (NTT Pro Cycling).

Ineos bring a strong squad along with Carapaz, as Eddie Dunbar, Iván Sosa, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Gianni Moscon all compete. Likewise, Trek-Segafredo will have Giulio Ciccone and Gianluca Brambilla at the start. Young talent João Almeida leads Deceuninck-QuickStep.

At the women's race, past winners Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Tatiano Guderzo (Alé-BTC-Cipollini) and Rasa Leleivyte (Aromitalia Vaiano) will join Vollering, Deignan and Niewiadoma, as will Sofia Bertizzolo (CCC-Liv) and Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service).

The race finishes atop the San Luca climb in Bologna, although the women's course is a flat run to the hill, while the men will tackle a far hillier race, which takes in five ascents of San Luca.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Giro dell'Emilia.

Giro dell'Emilia live stream

The Giro dell'Emilia will not be aired internationally, as only Rai Sport 2 in Italy will be showing the men's race, as well as a summary of the women's race.

Race schedule

Start: 11:30 CEST / 05:30 EST

Finish: 16:15-16:45 CEST / 10:15-10:45 EST