Giro del Veneto: Dorian Godon grinds to victory in uphill sprint

A powerful late acceleration in a grinding uphill finish has netted France’s Dorion Godon (AG2R-Citröen) this year’s edition of the Giro del Veneto.

Already the winner of the Brabantse Pijl this spring, five months later Godon outpowered Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) in a small bunch dash for the line.

The 170-kilometre Italian Classic came down to the final ascent of the Monte Berico for a front group of 30 or so riders, with top favourite Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) making his move late on, only to be boxed in.

Godon then stormed away in the closing metres to claim the eighth victory of his career and second top-tier win of 2023.

