Trentin wins Giro del Veneto

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) won the Giro del Veneto one-day race from a five-man break, outsprinting Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) after the Frenchman lost ground coming out of the final corner.

Second in the same late-season race last year, Trentin was determined not to let the 159.2 kilometre hilly event pass him by a second time. He took UAE Team Emirates' 49th victory of the 2022 season.

Rochas attacked in the final kilometre, but Trentin jumped on his wheel and took the win by several bike lengths.

Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies), already part of the early break of the day, rounded out the podium in third.

More to follow.

