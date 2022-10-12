Trentin wins Giro del Veneto
Italian beats breakaway rivals Rochas and Lopez in Vicenza
Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) won the Giro del Veneto one-day race from a five-man break, outsprinting Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) after the Frenchman lost ground coming out of the final corner.
Second in the same late-season race last year, Trentin was determined not to let the 159.2 kilometre hilly event pass him by a second time. He took UAE Team Emirates' 49th victory of the 2022 season.
Rochas attacked in the final kilometre, but Trentin jumped on his wheel and took the win by several bike lengths.
Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies), already part of the early break of the day, rounded out the podium in third.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1