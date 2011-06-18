Trending

Arndt triumphs in Termon

German takes over GC lead from teammate Teutenberg

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo, Judith Arndt and Emma Pooley

(Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)
Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) celebrates her stage victory.

(Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) followed teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's win in the opening stage of the Giro del Trentino Alto Adige in Italy with her own victory, 24 hours later.

Arndt claimed her fifth win of the season at the end of a mountainous 86km trek from Matarrello to Termon, simultaneously taking over as race leader from Teutenberg.

Arndt finished three seconds ahead of Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who edged Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) for second place.

Arndt tops the general classification heading into the final stage, with Guderzo in second at 10 seconds and Pooley in third, 12 seconds behind.

"Judith was exactly where she needed to be all day, first winning an intermediate sprint and getting the bonus seconds on offer, which was a good sign, then playing her tactics very well on the last climb of the stage," said HTC-Highroad sport director, Jens Zemke. "She and another rider caught [earlier breakaway] Emma Pooley on the last climb, then Judith still had enough strength to go for and win the sprint."

Seventh on the stage, Teutenberg has retained the points jersey. "Ina was really impressive, she was the last of the HTC-Highroad riders to stay with Judith," said Zemke. "Her climbing is getting better and better."

The final stage of Trentino is 72km long and very hilly, running from Castel Thun to Cles, and Zemke is optimistic about Arndt's chances of winning outright.

"It's up to us to defend our lead and the rest to attack us, which is a good place to be in. Plus our riders all rode very well today, and they will protect Judith as best they can tomorrow, too - and she's already proved she's in great shape."

Zemke says it will be slightly more complicated to deal with the sixty kilos of apples the team has won, "Today they gave us a special prize which was Judith's weight in apples, and while it's wonderful to have it, we're not sure what we're going to do with it all. Sixty kilos is a lot of fruit to have in the back of a team car!"

Full Results
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:11:54
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:03
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:07
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:11
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:50
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:15
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:01:16
9Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:19
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:21
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:25
14Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:01:28
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
16Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.0:01:35
17Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:24
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:37
19Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:03:47
20Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands
21Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands
22Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.
23Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:03:49
24Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
25Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:51
26Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
27Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
28Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands
29Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
30Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens0:03:54
31Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands
32Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
33Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store
34Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
35Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
36Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
37Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
38Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
39Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
40Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
41Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
43Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
44Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
45Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
46Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
48Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
49Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
50Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
51Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
52Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
53Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W.
54Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
55Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
56Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:04:14
57Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W.
58Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:04:28
59Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia0:05:05
60Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland0:05:14
61Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:05:17
62Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
63Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
64Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
65Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
66Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
67Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
68Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
69Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
70Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
71Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:30
72Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:06:04
73Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:24
74Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:06:29
75Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:33
76Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:40
77Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany0:06:44
78Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands0:06:52
79Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
80Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:07:48
81Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:08:02
82Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland0:08:40
83Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
84Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W.0:08:43
85Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia0:09:05
86Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
87Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
88Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany0:09:15
89Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:10:30
90Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:33
91Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia0:10:37
92Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
93Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia0:10:53
94Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:11:03
95Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
96Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:11:09
97Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
98Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
99Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands0:11:56
100Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:11:58
101Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
102Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany
103Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia0:12:12
104Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia0:12:23
105Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:12:42
106Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia
107Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
108Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
109Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
110Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara
111Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store
112Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
113Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
114Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
115Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W.
116Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
117Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
118Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:12:47
119Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
120Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia0:13:02
DNFAlona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
DNFJoline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
DNFLydia Malachova (Rus) Russia
DNFMadeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
DNFCornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
DNSSara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK

Points
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women25pts
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana20
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo16
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK12
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana10
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women9
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia8
9Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo7
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol6
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo5
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
14Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss2
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia1

Sprint - Spa Campodenno
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
3Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1

Mountain 1 - Cunevo (Cat. 2)
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Mountain 2 - Cunevo (Cat. 2)
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo5pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1

General classification after stage 2
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women4:16:33
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:10
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:12
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:20
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:22
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:01:02
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:15
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:01:29
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol0:01:32
10Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:34
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:38
14Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:01:41
15Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
16Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.0:01:48
17Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:37
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:50
19Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands0:03:55
20Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands0:04:00
21Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.
22Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
23Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:04:01
24Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:02
25Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
26Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:04:04
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
28Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
29Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands
30Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:07
31Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
33Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
34Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
35Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
36Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
37Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store
38Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
39Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
40Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
41Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
42Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
43Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
44Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
45Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands
46Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
47Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
48Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
49Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W.
50Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
51Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
52Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
53Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
54Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W.0:04:27
56Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
57Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland0:05:27
58Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:05:30
59Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
60Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
61Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
62Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
63Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
64Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
65Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
66Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
67Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
68Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:43
69Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:37
70Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:46
71Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:07:05
72Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands
73Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:08:01
74Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:08:15
75Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:08:25
76Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland0:08:53
77Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:09:10
78Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland0:09:18
79Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
80Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia0:10:43
81Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:46
82Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:10:50
83Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia
84Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:11:22
85Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:12:11
86Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:12:55
87Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
88Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:13:00
89Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
90Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine0:15:05
91Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:15:42
92Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia0:16:19
93Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:17:43
94Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany0:17:58
95Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia0:19:05
96Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:19:29
97Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine0:19:54
98Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W.0:20:02
99Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany0:20:29
100Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia0:22:17
101Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:22:23
102Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
103Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:22:49
104Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands0:23:10
105Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland0:23:12
106Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia0:23:26
107Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:23:56
108Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:26:49
109Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia0:26:52
110Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany0:27:57
111Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
112Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia0:28:41
113Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia
114Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store
115Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
116Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
117Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
118Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W.
119Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
120Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia0:29:01

Points classification
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women34pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women30
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana20
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK20
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women20
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo16
7Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands16
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team14
10Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana12
11Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss12
12Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo10
13Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss9
14Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia8
15Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo7
16Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox7
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol6
18Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo5
19Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
20Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens4
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
22Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo3
23Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss2
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia1
25Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo15pts
2Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.11
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women8
4Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.3
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Young rider classification
1Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana4:17:35
2Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia0:00:27
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:36
4Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands0:03:02
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:03:05
6Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
7Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
9Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
10Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
11Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland0:04:25
12Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:04:28
13Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
14Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:35
15Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands0:06:03
16Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:06:59
17Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland0:07:51
18Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:08:08
19Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland0:08:16
20Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:09:48
21Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:11:53
22Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine0:14:03
23Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany0:16:56
24Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:18:27
25Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany0:19:27
26Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:21:47
27Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands0:22:08
28Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland0:22:10
29Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany0:26:55
30Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia0:27:39
31Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
32Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
33Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia0:27:05

