Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 podium (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo, Judith Arndt and Emma Pooley (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino) Image 2 of 2 Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) celebrates her stage victory. (Image credit: Women's Giro Del Trentino)

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) followed teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's win in the opening stage of the Giro del Trentino Alto Adige in Italy with her own victory, 24 hours later.

Arndt claimed her fifth win of the season at the end of a mountainous 86km trek from Matarrello to Termon, simultaneously taking over as race leader from Teutenberg.

Arndt finished three seconds ahead of Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who edged Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) for second place.

Arndt tops the general classification heading into the final stage, with Guderzo in second at 10 seconds and Pooley in third, 12 seconds behind.

"Judith was exactly where she needed to be all day, first winning an intermediate sprint and getting the bonus seconds on offer, which was a good sign, then playing her tactics very well on the last climb of the stage," said HTC-Highroad sport director, Jens Zemke. "She and another rider caught [earlier breakaway] Emma Pooley on the last climb, then Judith still had enough strength to go for and win the sprint."

Seventh on the stage, Teutenberg has retained the points jersey. "Ina was really impressive, she was the last of the HTC-Highroad riders to stay with Judith," said Zemke. "Her climbing is getting better and better."

The final stage of Trentino is 72km long and very hilly, running from Castel Thun to Cles, and Zemke is optimistic about Arndt's chances of winning outright.

"It's up to us to defend our lead and the rest to attack us, which is a good place to be in. Plus our riders all rode very well today, and they will protect Judith as best they can tomorrow, too - and she's already proved she's in great shape."

Zemke says it will be slightly more complicated to deal with the sixty kilos of apples the team has won, "Today they gave us a special prize which was Judith's weight in apples, and while it's wonderful to have it, we're not sure what we're going to do with it all. Sixty kilos is a lot of fruit to have in the back of a team car!"

Full Results 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2:11:54 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:03 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 4 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:07 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:11 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:50 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:15 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:16 9 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:19 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:21 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:25 14 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:01:28 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 16 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W. 0:01:35 17 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:24 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:02:37 19 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:03:47 20 Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands 21 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands 22 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W. 23 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:03:49 24 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 25 Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:51 26 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 27 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 28 Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands 29 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 30 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:03:54 31 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands 32 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 33 Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store 34 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 35 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 36 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 37 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 38 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 39 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 40 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 41 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 42 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 43 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 44 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 45 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 46 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 47 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 48 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 49 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 50 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 51 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 52 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 53 Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W. 54 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 55 Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland 56 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:14 57 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W. 58 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:04:28 59 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia 0:05:05 60 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:14 61 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:05:17 62 Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia 63 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 64 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 65 Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 66 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 67 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 68 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 69 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 70 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 71 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:30 72 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:06:04 73 Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:24 74 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:06:29 75 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:33 76 Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:06:40 77 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 0:06:44 78 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands 0:06:52 79 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 80 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:07:48 81 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:08:02 82 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:40 83 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 84 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W. 0:08:43 85 Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia 0:09:05 86 Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland 87 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland 88 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 0:09:15 89 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 0:10:30 90 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:33 91 Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia 0:10:37 92 Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 93 Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia 0:10:53 94 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:11:03 95 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 96 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:11:09 97 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 98 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 99 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands 0:11:56 100 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:11:58 101 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 102 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany 103 Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia 0:12:12 104 Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia 0:12:23 105 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:42 106 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia 107 Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia 108 Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 109 Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store 110 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara 111 Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store 112 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 113 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 114 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 115 Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W. 116 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 117 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 118 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:12:47 119 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 120 Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia 0:13:02 DNF Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara DNF Joline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team DNF Lydia Malachova (Rus) Russia DNF Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany DNF Cornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol DNS Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK

Points 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 25 pts 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 20 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 16 4 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 12 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 10 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 9 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 8 9 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 7 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol 6 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 5 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 14 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 2 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 1

Sprint - Spa Campodenno 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 3 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1

Mountain 1 - Cunevo (Cat. 2) 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Mountain 2 - Cunevo (Cat. 2) 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 5 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1

General classification after stage 2 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 4:16:33 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:10 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:12 4 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:00:20 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:22 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:02 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:15 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:29 9 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol 0:01:32 10 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:34 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:38 14 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:01:41 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 16 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W. 0:01:48 17 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:37 18 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:02:50 19 Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands 0:03:55 20 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands 0:04:00 21 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W. 22 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 23 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:01 24 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:02 25 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 26 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 0:04:04 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 28 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 29 Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands 30 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:07 31 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 33 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 34 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 35 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 36 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 37 Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store 38 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 39 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 40 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 41 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 42 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 43 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 44 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 45 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands 46 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 47 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 48 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 49 Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W. 50 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 51 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 52 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 53 Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland 54 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W. 0:04:27 56 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 57 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:27 58 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:05:30 59 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 60 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 61 Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 62 Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia 63 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 64 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 65 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 66 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 67 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 68 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:43 69 Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:37 70 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:46 71 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 0:07:05 72 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands 73 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:08:01 74 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:08:15 75 Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:08:25 76 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:53 77 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:09:10 78 Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:18 79 Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia 80 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 0:10:43 81 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:46 82 Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:50 83 Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia 84 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:11:22 85 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:12:11 86 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:55 87 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 88 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:13:00 89 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 90 Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:15:05 91 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:15:42 92 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia 0:16:19 93 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:17:43 94 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 0:17:58 95 Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia 0:19:05 96 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:19:29 97 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:19:54 98 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W. 0:20:02 99 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 0:20:29 100 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 0:22:17 101 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:22:23 102 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 103 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:22:49 104 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands 0:23:10 105 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland 0:23:12 106 Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia 0:23:26 107 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:23:56 108 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:26:49 109 Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia 0:26:52 110 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany 0:27:57 111 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 112 Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia 0:28:41 113 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia 114 Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store 115 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 116 Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store 117 Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 118 Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W. 119 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 120 Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia 0:29:01

Points classification 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 34 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 30 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 20 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 20 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 20 6 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 16 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands 16 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 14 10 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 12 11 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 12 12 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 10 13 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 9 14 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 8 15 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 7 16 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 7 17 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol 6 18 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 5 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 20 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 4 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 22 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 3 23 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 2 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 1 25 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1

Mountains classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 pts 2 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W. 11 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 8 4 Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W. 3 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1