Arndt triumphs in Termon
German takes over GC lead from teammate Teutenberg
Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) followed teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's win in the opening stage of the Giro del Trentino Alto Adige in Italy with her own victory, 24 hours later.
Arndt claimed her fifth win of the season at the end of a mountainous 86km trek from Matarrello to Termon, simultaneously taking over as race leader from Teutenberg.
Arndt finished three seconds ahead of Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who edged Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) for second place.
Arndt tops the general classification heading into the final stage, with Guderzo in second at 10 seconds and Pooley in third, 12 seconds behind.
"Judith was exactly where she needed to be all day, first winning an intermediate sprint and getting the bonus seconds on offer, which was a good sign, then playing her tactics very well on the last climb of the stage," said HTC-Highroad sport director, Jens Zemke. "She and another rider caught [earlier breakaway] Emma Pooley on the last climb, then Judith still had enough strength to go for and win the sprint."
Seventh on the stage, Teutenberg has retained the points jersey. "Ina was really impressive, she was the last of the HTC-Highroad riders to stay with Judith," said Zemke. "Her climbing is getting better and better."
The final stage of Trentino is 72km long and very hilly, running from Castel Thun to Cles, and Zemke is optimistic about Arndt's chances of winning outright.
"It's up to us to defend our lead and the rest to attack us, which is a good place to be in. Plus our riders all rode very well today, and they will protect Judith as best they can tomorrow, too - and she's already proved she's in great shape."
Zemke says it will be slightly more complicated to deal with the sixty kilos of apples the team has won, "Today they gave us a special prize which was Judith's weight in apples, and while it's wonderful to have it, we're not sure what we're going to do with it all. Sixty kilos is a lot of fruit to have in the back of a team car!"
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:11:54
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:03
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:07
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:11
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:50
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:15
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:16
|9
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:19
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:21
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:25
|14
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:01:28
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|16
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|0:01:35
|17
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:24
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:37
|19
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:03:47
|20
|Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands
|21
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands
|22
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|23
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:49
|24
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|25
|Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:51
|26
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|27
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|28
|Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands
|29
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|30
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:03:54
|31
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands
|32
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|33
|Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store
|34
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|35
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|36
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|37
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|38
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|39
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|40
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|41
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|43
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|44
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|45
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|46
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|49
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|50
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|51
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|52
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|53
|Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W.
|54
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|55
|Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:14
|57
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|58
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:04:28
|59
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia
|0:05:05
|60
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:14
|61
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:05:17
|62
|Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
|63
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|64
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|65
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|66
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|67
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|68
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|69
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|70
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|71
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:30
|72
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:06:04
|73
|Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:24
|74
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:29
|75
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:33
|76
|Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:40
|77
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|0:06:44
|78
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:06:52
|79
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|80
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:07:48
|81
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:08:02
|82
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:40
|83
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|84
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W.
|0:08:43
|85
|Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:09:05
|86
|Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|87
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
|88
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|0:09:15
|89
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:10:30
|90
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:33
|91
|Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia
|0:10:37
|92
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|93
|Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia
|0:10:53
|94
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:11:03
|95
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|96
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:11:09
|97
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|98
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|99
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:11:56
|100
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:11:58
|101
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|102
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany
|103
|Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|0:12:12
|104
|Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia
|0:12:23
|105
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:42
|106
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia
|107
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|108
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|109
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
|110
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|111
|Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store
|112
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|113
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|114
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|115
|Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W.
|116
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|117
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|118
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:12:47
|119
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|120
|Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia
|0:13:02
|DNF
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Joline Goossens (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|DNF
|Lydia Malachova (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
|DNS
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|20
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|16
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|12
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|10
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|9
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
|6
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|14
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|2
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|1
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|3
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4:16:33
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:10
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:12
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:20
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:22
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:02
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:15
|8
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:29
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
|0:01:32
|10
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:34
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:38
|14
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:01:41
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|16
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|0:01:48
|17
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:37
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:50
|19
|Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:03:55
|20
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:04:00
|21
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|22
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|23
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:01
|24
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:02
|25
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|26
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:04:04
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|28
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands
|30
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:07
|31
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|33
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|34
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|35
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|36
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|37
|Alena Sitsko (Blr) Team Fanini Store
|38
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|39
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|40
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|41
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|42
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|43
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|44
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|45
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Nethrlands
|46
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|47
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|48
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|49
|Eugenia Visoskoya (Ukr) Team P.C.W.
|50
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|51
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|52
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|53
|Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
|54
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|0:04:27
|56
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|57
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:27
|58
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:30
|59
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|60
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|61
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|62
|Ziva Verbic (Slo) Slovenia
|63
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|64
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|65
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|66
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|67
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|68
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:43
|69
|Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:37
|70
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:46
|71
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|0:07:05
|72
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands
|73
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:08:01
|74
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:08:15
|75
|Chiara Ciuffini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:08:25
|76
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:53
|77
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:09:10
|78
|Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:18
|79
|Tjasa Rutar (Slo) Slovenia
|80
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:10:43
|81
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:46
|82
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:50
|83
|Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russia
|84
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:11:22
|85
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:12:11
|86
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:55
|87
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|88
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:13:00
|89
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|90
|Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:15:05
|91
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:15:42
|92
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russia
|0:16:19
|93
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:17:43
|94
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|0:17:58
|95
|Marina Boduljak (Cro) Croatia
|0:19:05
|96
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:19:29
|97
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:19:54
|98
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Team P.C.W.
|0:20:02
|99
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|0:20:29
|100
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|0:22:17
|101
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:22:23
|102
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|103
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:22:49
|104
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:23:10
|105
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
|0:23:12
|106
|Eugenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|0:23:26
|107
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:23:56
|108
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:26:49
|109
|Maja Marukic (Cro) Croatia
|0:26:52
|110
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany
|0:27:57
|111
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|112
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Croatia
|0:28:41
|113
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia
|114
|Monica Cecon (Ita) Team Fanini Store
|115
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|116
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
|117
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|118
|Alessia Quarta (Ita) Team P.C.W.
|119
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|120
|Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia
|0:29:01
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|30
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|20
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|20
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|20
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|16
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Nethrlands
|16
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|14
|10
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|12
|11
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|12
|12
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|13
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|9
|14
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|15
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|16
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|7
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rapp. Alto Adige Sudtirol
|6
|18
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|19
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|20
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|4
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|22
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|3
|23
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|2
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|1
|25
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|11
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|4
|Natalya Boyarskaya (Rus) Team P.C.W.
|3
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4:17:35
|2
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:27
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:36
|4
|Anna De Wildt (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:03:02
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:03:05
|6
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|9
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|10
|Doris Schueizer (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:25
|12
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:04:28
|13
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|14
|Viktoria Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:35
|15
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:06:03
|16
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:06:59
|17
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:51
|18
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:08:08
|19
|Desirèe Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:16
|20
|Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:09:48
|21
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:11:53
|22
|Ielizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:14:03
|23
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|0:16:56
|24
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:18:27
|25
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|0:19:27
|26
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:21:47
|27
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Nethrlands
|0:22:08
|28
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:10
|29
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Germany
|0:26:55
|30
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russia
|0:27:39
|31
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|32
|Federica Primavera (Ita) Team Fanini Store
|33
|Alexandra Gontsharova (Rus) Russia
|0:27:05
