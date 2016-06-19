Trending

Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol: Thalita De Jong completes Rabo dominance

Katarzyna Niewiadoma seals overall victory

Thalita De Jong (Rabo Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1:57:57
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Netherlands
3Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion
4Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
6Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
7Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
10Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5:11:05
2Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:36
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:56
4Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:00
5Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:17
6Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:39
7Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:43
8Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:03
9Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:05:04
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:05:26

