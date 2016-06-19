Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol: Thalita De Jong completes Rabo dominance
Katarzyna Niewiadoma seals overall victory
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1:57:57
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion
|4
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|6
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|10
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5:11:05
|2
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:36
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:56
|4
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:00
|5
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:17
|6
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|7
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:43
|8
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:03
|9
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:05:04
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy