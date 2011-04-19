Image 1 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) in the leader's jersey at Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Charly Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Jose Rujano returns to Europe with Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Last year's race winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Stefan Schumacher (Miche) took 8th in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lost 27 seconds in the opening stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is on fine form this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) took second in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Michele Gaia made his debut with Miche in the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) was well down in the time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium after stage one of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 20 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) powers to victory in Arco. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) on his stage-winning time trial effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) won the time trial over Adriano Malori. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) continued his rich vein of spring form with victory in the opening time trial of the Giro del Trentino. The German edged out Italian youngster Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) by one second over the 13.4km course on the shores of Lake Garda, with his teammate Tiago Machado coming home in third place.

Klöden’s win in Arco was the 35-year-old’s fourth victory of a season that has already seen him take overall honours at the Tour of the Basque Country.

“Perhaps only in 2000 [when he won Paris-Nice] have I gone as well as I’ve done this year,” Klöden admitted afterwards. “It’s thanks to a calm winter, good health and the right training.”

Although he claimed to be fatigued on the eve of the race, Klöden will now be looking to defend his lead as the race heads into the Dolomites. “I don’t know the climbs, I’ve only seen them in the race manual," he said. "The stage profiles say they’ll be hard. At a glance, Thursday’s stage could prove decisive.”

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) enjoyed a solid afternoon in his first competitive appearance since Milan-San Remo. The Sicilian has been training on Mount Etna in the interim, and the fruit of his work there was apparent as he rode to fourth place in Tuesday’s time trial, 9 seconds down on Klöden.

“Considering that I haven’t raced since Milan-San Remo and that I’ve come from a spell of training on climbs at altitude, and was thus lacking in rhythm, I have to say that it was a good time trial. Excellent, in fact,” Nibali said.

With one eye on next month’s Giro d’Italia, Nibali will have further reason to be content with his performance, as his main home rival Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) struggled to find his rhythm. Scarponi has also trained at altitude in Sicily in recent weeks, but he could only manage 12th on the stage, 26 seconds down on Klöden.

Another Giro d’Italia contender, Roman Kreuziger (Astana), was also unable to match Nibali against the watch. The Czech was riding close to his own training roads, as his Italian base lies on the opposite shore of Lake Garda, near Verona, but he had to be content with 14th place on the day, 27 seconds down.

Scarponi and Kreuziger were separated by a man with aspirations of overall victory in Trentino, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF-Inox), and the Italian climber will be pleased not to have yielded too much time ahead of his favoured terrain.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was another notable performer in the time trial, as he finished in 8th place.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:15:24 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:01 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:08 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:10 5 Luca Ascani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:11 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:16 7 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 8 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:23 9 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 10 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:28 15 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:29 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:30 17 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 18 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 0:00:34 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 22 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 23 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:36 24 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 25 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:37 27 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 28 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:00:39 29 Junya Sano (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:40 30 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:41 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 32 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 33 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 34 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 35 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:43 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 38 Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:44 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 40 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:46 41 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 42 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:47 45 Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:48 48 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:49 49 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 50 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:51 53 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 54 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:52 57 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:53 60 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:54 62 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 63 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:55 64 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 65 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:56 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 67 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:58 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 69 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 71 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:01 73 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:02 74 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 75 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:03 77 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:04 78 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 79 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 82 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 83 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:06 85 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:07 87 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:08 88 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 89 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:09 90 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:10 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 93 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:12 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 96 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 97 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 98 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 100 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:14 102 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 103 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 104 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 105 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 106 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:16 107 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 108 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:18 111 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:19 112 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:21 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 115 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 116 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 117 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:24 119 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 121 Cayeta Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:25 122 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 123 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:26 125 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 126 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 127 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 128 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:31 129 Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 130 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 131 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:39 132 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:42 133 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:44 135 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:45 136 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 137 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:49 138 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:54 139 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:56 140 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:58 141 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 142 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:59 143 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 0:46:45 2 Lampre - ISD 0:00:31 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 4 Katusha Team 0:01:03 5 D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:05 6 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 8 Pro Team Astana 0:01:11 9 Androni Giocattoli 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:21 11 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:26 12 Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:30 13 Team Europcar 0:01:46 14 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:47 15 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:49 16 Geox-TMC 0:02:04 17 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:23 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:37

