Klöden takes Trentino time trial opener
Malori beaten into second place
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) continued his rich vein of spring form with victory in the opening time trial of the Giro del Trentino. The German edged out Italian youngster Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) by one second over the 13.4km course on the shores of Lake Garda, with his teammate Tiago Machado coming home in third place.
Related Articles
Klöden’s win in Arco was the 35-year-old’s fourth victory of a season that has already seen him take overall honours at the Tour of the Basque Country.
“Perhaps only in 2000 [when he won Paris-Nice] have I gone as well as I’ve done this year,” Klöden admitted afterwards. “It’s thanks to a calm winter, good health and the right training.”
Although he claimed to be fatigued on the eve of the race, Klöden will now be looking to defend his lead as the race heads into the Dolomites. “I don’t know the climbs, I’ve only seen them in the race manual," he said. "The stage profiles say they’ll be hard. At a glance, Thursday’s stage could prove decisive.”
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) enjoyed a solid afternoon in his first competitive appearance since Milan-San Remo. The Sicilian has been training on Mount Etna in the interim, and the fruit of his work there was apparent as he rode to fourth place in Tuesday’s time trial, 9 seconds down on Klöden.
“Considering that I haven’t raced since Milan-San Remo and that I’ve come from a spell of training on climbs at altitude, and was thus lacking in rhythm, I have to say that it was a good time trial. Excellent, in fact,” Nibali said.
With one eye on next month’s Giro d’Italia, Nibali will have further reason to be content with his performance, as his main home rival Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) struggled to find his rhythm. Scarponi has also trained at altitude in Sicily in recent weeks, but he could only manage 12th on the stage, 26 seconds down on Klöden.
Another Giro d’Italia contender, Roman Kreuziger (Astana), was also unable to match Nibali against the watch. The Czech was riding close to his own training roads, as his Italian base lies on the opposite shore of Lake Garda, near Verona, but he had to be content with 14th place on the day, 27 seconds down.
Scarponi and Kreuziger were separated by a man with aspirations of overall victory in Trentino, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF-Inox), and the Italian climber will be pleased not to have yielded too much time ahead of his favoured terrain.
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was another notable performer in the time trial, as he finished in 8th place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:15:24
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:01
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:08
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:10
|5
|Luca Ascani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:11
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:16
|7
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:23
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:28
|15
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|18
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:34
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|22
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|23
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:36
|24
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|27
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|28
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:39
|29
|Junya Sano (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:40
|30
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|34
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|38
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:44
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|41
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:47
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|48
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:49
|49
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|53
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:52
|57
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|60
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|62
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|63
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:55
|64
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:56
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|67
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:58
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|69
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|71
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:01
|73
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|74
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|75
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:03
|77
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|78
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|82
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:06
|85
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:07
|87
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:08
|88
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|89
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|90
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:10
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|93
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:12
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|96
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|97
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|98
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|100
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:14
|102
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|103
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|104
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|106
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:16
|107
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|108
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|111
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|112
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|115
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|116
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|117
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:24
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Cayeta Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:25
|122
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|123
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:26
|125
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|126
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|127
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|128
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:31
|129
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|130
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|131
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:39
|132
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|133
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:44
|135
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:45
|136
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|137
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:49
|138
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:54
|139
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:56
|140
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:58
|141
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|142
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:59
|143
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|0:46:45
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:31
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:03
|5
|D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:05
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:11
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:26
|12
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:30
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:47
|15
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:49
|16
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:04
|17
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:23
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:15:24
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:01
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:08
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:10
|5
|Luca Ascani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:11
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:16
|7
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:23
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|10
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:28
|15
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|18
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|0:00:34
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|22
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|23
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:36
|24
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|27
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|28
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:39
|29
|Junya Sano (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:40
|30
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:41
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|34
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|38
|Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:44
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|40
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|41
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:47
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|48
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:49
|49
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|50
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|53
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|54
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:52
|57
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|60
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|62
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|63
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:55
|64
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|65
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:56
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|67
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:58
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|69
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|71
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:01
|73
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:02
|74
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|75
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:03
|77
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|78
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|82
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:06
|85
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:07
|87
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:08
|88
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|89
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:09
|90
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:10
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|93
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:12
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|96
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|97
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|98
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|100
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:14
|102
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|103
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|104
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|106
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:16
|107
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|108
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|111
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|112
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|115
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|116
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|117
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:24
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|121
|Cayeta Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:25
|122
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|123
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:26
|125
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|126
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|127
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|128
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:31
|129
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|130
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|131
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:39
|132
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|133
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:44
|135
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:45
|136
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|137
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:49
|138
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:54
|139
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:56
|140
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:58
|141
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|142
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:59
|143
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|0:46:45
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:31
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:03
|5
|D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:05
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:11
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:26
|12
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:30
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:47
|15
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:49
|16
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:04
|17
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:23
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy