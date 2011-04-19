Trending

Klöden takes Trentino time trial opener

Malori beaten into second place

Image 1 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) in the leader's jersey at Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Charly Wegelius (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Jose Rujano returns to Europe with Androni Giocattoli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Last year's race winner Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) took 8th in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) lost 27 seconds in the opening stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is on fine form this year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Robbie Hunter (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) took second in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Michele Gaia made his debut with Miche in the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) was well down in the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium after stage one of the Giro del Trentino.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 20 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) powers to victory in Arco.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) on his stage-winning time trial effort.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) won the time trial over Adriano Malori.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) continued his rich vein of spring form with victory in the opening time trial of the Giro del Trentino. The German edged out Italian youngster Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) by one second over the 13.4km course on the shores of Lake Garda, with his teammate Tiago Machado coming home in third place.

Klöden’s win in Arco was the 35-year-old’s fourth victory of a season that has already seen him take overall honours at the Tour of the Basque Country.

“Perhaps only in 2000 [when he won Paris-Nice] have I gone as well as I’ve done this year,” Klöden admitted afterwards. “It’s thanks to a calm winter, good health and the right training.”

Although he claimed to be fatigued on the eve of the race, Klöden will now be looking to defend his lead as the race heads into the Dolomites. “I don’t know the climbs, I’ve only seen them in the race manual," he said. "The stage profiles say they’ll be hard. At a glance, Thursday’s stage could prove decisive.”

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) enjoyed a solid afternoon in his first competitive appearance since Milan-San Remo. The Sicilian has been training on Mount Etna in the interim, and the fruit of his work there was apparent as he rode to fourth place in Tuesday’s time trial, 9 seconds down on Klöden.

“Considering that I haven’t raced since Milan-San Remo and that I’ve come from a spell of training on climbs at altitude, and was thus lacking in rhythm, I have to say that it was a good time trial. Excellent, in fact,” Nibali said.

With one eye on next month’s Giro d’Italia, Nibali will have further reason to be content with his performance, as his main home rival Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) struggled to find his rhythm. Scarponi has also trained at altitude in Sicily in recent weeks, but he could only manage 12th on the stage, 26 seconds down on Klöden.

Another Giro d’Italia contender, Roman Kreuziger (Astana), was also unable to match Nibali against the watch. The Czech was riding close to his own training roads, as his Italian base lies on the opposite shore of Lake Garda, near Verona, but he had to be content with 14th place on the day, 27 seconds down.

Scarponi and Kreuziger were separated by a man with aspirations of overall victory in Trentino, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF-Inox), and the Italian climber will be pleased not to have yielded too much time ahead of his favoured terrain.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was another notable performer in the time trial, as he finished in 8th place.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:15:24
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:01
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:08
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:10
5Luca Ascani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:11
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:16
7Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
8Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:23
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
10Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:28
15Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:29
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:30
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:32
18Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:33
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:34
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
22John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
23Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:36
24Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
26Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:37
27Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
28Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack0:00:39
29Junya Sano (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:40
30Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:41
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
32Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
34Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
35Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:43
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
38Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:44
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
40Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
41Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:47
45Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
47Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:48
48Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:49
49Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
53Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
54Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:52
57Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:53
60Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
62Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
63Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:55
64Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:56
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
67Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:58
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
69Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
71Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:01
73Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:02
74Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
75Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:03
77Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
78Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
79Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
82José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
83Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:06
85Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:07
87Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:08
88Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
89Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
90Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:10
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:11
93Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:12
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
96Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
97Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
98Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
100Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:14
102Kohei Uchima (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
103Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
104Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
105Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
106Davide Torosantucci (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:16
107Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
108Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
111Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
112Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
115David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
116Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
117Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:24
119Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Cayeta Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:25
122Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
123Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
124Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:26
125Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
126Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
127Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
128Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:31
129Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
130Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
131Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:39
132Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42
133Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
134Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:44
135Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:45
136Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
137Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:49
138Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:54
139Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:56
140Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:58
141Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
142Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:59
143Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack0:46:45
2Lampre - ISD0:00:31
3BMC Racing Team0:00:53
4Katusha Team0:01:03
5D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:05
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
8Pro Team Astana0:01:11
9Androni Giocattoli
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:21
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:26
12Miche - Guerciotti0:01:30
13Team Europcar0:01:46
14Acqua & Sapone0:01:47
15De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:49
16Geox-TMC0:02:04
17Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:23
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:37

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:15:24
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:01
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:08
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:10
5Luca Ascani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:11
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:16
7Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
8Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:23
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
10Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:28
15Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:29
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:30
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:32
18Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:33
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack0:00:34
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
22John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
23Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:36
24Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
26Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:37
27Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
28Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack0:00:39
29Junya Sano (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:40
30Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:41
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
32Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
34Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
35Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:43
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
38Constantin Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:44
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
40Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
41Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:47
45Benjamin King (USA) Team Radioshack
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
47Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:48
48Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:49
49Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
50Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
53Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
54Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:52
57Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:53
60Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
62Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
63Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:55
64Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
65Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:56
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
67Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:58
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
69Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
71Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:01
73Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:02
74Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
75Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:03
77Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
78Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
79Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:05
82José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
83Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:06
85Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:07
87Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:08
88Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
89Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:09
90Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:10
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Mathieu Perget (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:11
93Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:12
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
96Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
97Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
98Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
100Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:14
102Kohei Uchima (Jpn) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
103Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
104Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
105Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
106Davide Torosantucci (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:16
107Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
108Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
111Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
112Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
115David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
116Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
117Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:24
119Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
121Cayeta Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:25
122Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
123Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
124Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:26
125Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
126Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
127Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
128Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:31
129Wilmar Jahir Perez Munoz (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
130Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
131Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:39
132Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42
133Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
134Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:44
135Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:45
136Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
137Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:49
138Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:54
139Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:56
140Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:58
141Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
142Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:59
143Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack0:46:45
2Lampre - ISD0:00:31
3BMC Racing Team0:00:53
4Katusha Team0:01:03
5D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:05
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
8Pro Team Astana0:01:11
9Androni Giocattoli
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:21
11Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:26
12Miche - Guerciotti0:01:30
13Team Europcar0:01:46
14Acqua & Sapone0:01:47
15De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:49
16Geox-TMC0:02:04
17Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:23
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:37

 

