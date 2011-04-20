Zwizanski pleased with Trentino time trial result

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) tuned his time trial bike in the wind tunnel before the race, and it paid off with a third place on the stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) finished 7th in the Giro del Trentino's opening time trial and was extremely satisfied with his performance. It was the fastest performance by an American on the stage, 21 seconds down on the winning time of Andreas Klöden (RadioShack).

"I felt pretty good," Zwizanski said. To pull a top 10 against a field like this really helps build confidence. This team has tremendous potential we're going to keep pushing for the podium. Even in an individual effort like a time trial, it takes a team to pull it off, and with the staff and sponsor support we have with the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, results are just part of the motivation for us to do well."

Klöden took out the stage from Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) by one second over the 13.4km course on the shores of Lake Garda. Tiago Machado (RadioShack) was third.

"Scott did an excellent job today," said team director, Eric Greene. "He has been fighting a pretty bad flu for the past two weeks and it was good to see him power through the opening time trial." Zwizanski's top 10 finish was the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's 21st of the season and his second overall, including his third place finish in Argentina's Tour de San Luis.

Of the 18 teams competing, the California-based squad is 6th in the team classification heading into tomorrow's second stage. The team's participation in this week's Giro del Trentino and next week's Vuelta a Asturias represents its final block of European racing before returning home to the US. The team is slated to begin its domestic race calendar with the Athens Twilight Criterium in Athens, GA on April 30.