Moser adds his name to winners list with sprint win at Medio Brenta
Italian gets perfect lead-out from teammate Battaglin who gets second
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|4:07:50
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|3
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel)
|4
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut)
|6
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
|7
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
|8
|Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita)
|9
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|11
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
|12
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|13
|Matteo Marcolini (Ita)
|0:00:05
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:00:24
|15
|Diego Zanco (Ita)
|0:00:35
|16
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
|17
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|0:01:03
|18
|Attilio Nichele (Ita)
|0:01:42
|19
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|0:01:50
|20
|Patrick Turrin (Ita)
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|22
|Alexander Gufler (Ita)
|23
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|24
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
|25
|Donato De Jeso (Ita)
|26
|Mattia Ceola (Ita)
|27
|Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
|28
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|30
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|31
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr)
|0:02:12
|32
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
|0:02:23
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|34
|Sergio Martin (Ita)
|35
|Alex Turrin (Ita)
|36
|Emanuele Favero (Ita)
|37
|Elia Zanon (Ita)
|38
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:03:48
|39
|Eros Piccin (Ita)
|40
|Matteo Piazza (Ita)
|0:04:02
|41
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol)
|42
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
|43
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol)
|0:06:13
|44
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:06:21
|45
|Patrick Facchini (Ita)
|0:06:34
|46
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|47
|Roberto Greselin (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy