Moser adds his name to winners list with sprint win at Medio Brenta

Italian gets perfect lead-out from teammate Battaglin who gets second

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita)4:07:50
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
3Dennis Vanendert (Bel)
4Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
5Matthias Krizek (Aut)
6Andrea Vaccher (Ita)
7Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
8Mattia Sinigaglia (Ita)
9Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
10Fabio Aru (Ita)
11Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
12Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
13Matteo Marcolini (Ita)0:00:05
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)0:00:24
15Diego Zanco (Ita)0:00:35
16Daniele Troian (Ita)
17Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)0:01:03
18Attilio Nichele (Ita)0:01:42
19Marino Palandri (Ita)0:01:50
20Patrick Turrin (Ita)
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
22Alexander Gufler (Ita)
23Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
24Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
25Donato De Jeso (Ita)
26Mattia Ceola (Ita)
27Alessandro Stocco (Ita)
28Enrico Barbin (Ita)
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
30Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
31Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr)0:02:12
32Alexander Foliforov (Rus)0:02:23
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
34Sergio Martin (Ita)
35Alex Turrin (Ita)
36Emanuele Favero (Ita)
37Elia Zanon (Ita)
38Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:03:48
39Eros Piccin (Ita)
40Matteo Piazza (Ita)0:04:02
41Dariusz Gluszak (Pol)
42Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
43Bartosz Warchol (Pol)0:06:13
44Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:06:21
45Patrick Facchini (Ita)0:06:34
46Nicola Boem (Ita)
47Roberto Greselin (Ita)

